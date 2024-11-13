How to Win With Prompt Engineering - Ep. 38 with Jared Zoneraich
Prompt engineering matters more than ever. But it’s evolving into something totally new:
A way for non-technical domain experts to solve complex problems with AI.
I spent an hour talking to prompt wizard Jared Zoneraich, cofounder and CEO of PromptLayer, about why the death of prompt engineering is greatly exaggerated. And why the future of prompting is equipping non-technical experts with the tools to manage, deploy, and evaluate prompts quickly.
We get into:
His theory around why the “irreducible” nature of problems will keep prompt engineering relevant
Prompt engineering best practices around prompts, evals, and datasets
Why it’s important to align your prompts with the language the model speaks
How to run evals when you don’t have ground truth
Why he believes that the companies who have domain experts to scope out the right problems will win in the age of gen AI
This is a must-watch for prompt engineers, people interested in building with AI systems, or anyone who wants to generate predictably good responses from LLMs.
If you found this episode interesting, please like, subscribe, comment, and share!





Timestamps:
Introduction: 00:01:08
Jared’s hot AGI take: 00:09:54
An inside look at how PromptLayer works: 00:11:49
How AI startups can build defensibility by working with domain experts: 00:15:44
Everything Jared has learned about prompt engineering: 00:25:39
Best practices for evals: 00:29:46
Jared’s take on o-1: 00:32:42
How AI is enabling custom software just for you: 00:39:07
The gnarliest prompt Jared has ever run into: 00:42:02
Who the next generation of non-technical prompt engineers are: 00:46:39
Links to resources mentioned in the episode:
Jared Zoneraich: @imjaredz
PromptLayer: @promptlayer, https://www.promptlayer.com/
A couple of Steven Wolfram’s articles on ChatGPT: What Is ChatGPT Doing … and Why Does It Work?, ChatGPT Gets Its “Wolfram Superpowers”!
1:02:08
How Notion Cofounder Simon Last Builds AI for Millions of Users - Ep. 37 with Simon Last
This episode is sponsored by Notion. I’ve been using Notion to manage my professional and personal life for almost 10 years. As a company, they pay attention to the craft and ideas underlying the software they build, and that comes through in the experience of using Notion every day. If you’re a startup, get up to 6 months of Notion Plus with unlimited AI—worth up to $6,000—for free by going to https://ntn.so/every, selecting Every in the drop-down partner list, and using the code EveryXNotion.
Notion cofounder Simon Last told me everything he’s learned from integrating AI into a platform that has over 100 million users.
Simon likes to keep a low profile, even though he’s the driving force behind Notion AI, one of the most widely scaled AI applications in the world.
In his first-ever podcast interview, we get into:
What he would build if he started Notion from scratch today with AI
How to get high quality and reliable results from AI at scale
The future of human creativity in a world with machines that think
This is a must-watch for anyone interested in building reliable AI products at scale.
If you found this episode interesting, please like, subscribe, comment, and share!





Timestamps:
Introduction: 00:01:57
How AI changes the way we build the foundational elements of software: 00:02:28
Simon’s take on the impact of AI on data structures: 00:10:07
The way Simon would rebuild Notion with AI: 00:13:05
How to design good interfaces for LLMs: 00:23:39
An inside look at how Notion ships reliable AI systems at scale: 00:28:22
The tools Simon uses to code: 00:35:41
Simon’s thoughts on scaling inference compute as a new paradigm: 00:38:16
How the growing capabilities of AI will redefine human roles: 00:49:10
Simon’s AGI timeline: 00:50:28
Links to resources mentioned in the episode:
Simon Last: @simonlast
Notion AI: https://www.notion.so/product/ai
The AI code editor Simon uses: Cursor
OpenAI’s definition of AGI that Simon ascribes to: https://openai.com/charter/
55:50
How Union Square Ventures Built an AI Brain for Venture Capital - Ep. 36 with Matt Cynamon
Union Square Ventures is building an AI operating system to support their investment team.
But it’s not what you think: It’s a constellation of AI tools that captures and synthesizes the firm's collective wisdom. It’s evolving every day, and Matt Cynamon is the mad scientist in charge
Matt calls himself a “regular” at USV. In practice that means he’s responsible for running experiments with AI for the firm. As an inherently curious person with the professional obligation to tinker, he’s built a suite of tools for the firm, including:
The Librarian, a chatbot trained on around 15,000 articles from USV’s blog
Portfolio Tracker, a GPT that analyzes the investments made by the firm
Meeting Notes, a tool that makes it possible for team members to interact with meetings
I sat down with Matt to talk about how AI is enabling him to bring his ideas to life as a generalist, get demos of the tools listed above, and exchange notes on all the other projects he has in the works at USV. We edit actionable insights extracted by an AI from meetings at USV and prepare them to be posted on the firm’s X handle live on the show. We even try out an art project at USV’s office called The Dream Machine, which generates art from conversations. Here’s a link to the episode transcript.
This is a must-watch for anyone interested in riding the AI wave by learning how to ship useful products quickly.
If you found this episode interesting, please like, subscribe, comment, and share!





Timestamps:
Introduction: (00:00:52)
How Matt became in charge of everything AI at USV: (00:01:56)
How AI empowers generalists to be creators: (00:06:22)
The Librarian, a chatbot trained on everything USV has published: (00:10:41)
Portfolio Tracker, an AI tool to track USV’s investments: (00:21:09)
The AI projects that Matt has in the pipeline at USV: (00:27:21)
Meeting Notes, USV’s AI note-taking tool: (00:34:33)
Prompting AI to generate a post for USV’s X handle: (00:44:57)
Why it’s important to diversify ownership over data: (01:00:20)
The Dream Machine, AI that generates images from conversations: (01:03:20)
Links to resources mentioned in the episode:
Matt Cynamon: @mattcynamon
Union Square Ventures: @usv, https://www.usv.com/
More about the AI tools at USV: https://www.usv.com/people/the-librarian/, https://www.usv.com/writing/2024/02/ai-aesthetics/
The X post generated live on the show: https://x.com/usv/status/1847354782941663523
1:09:09
Building AI That Builds Itself - Ep. 35 with Yohei Nakajima
Yohei Nakajima leads a double life.
By day, he’s a general partner of a small venture firm, Untapped Capital.
By night, he’s one of the most prolific internet tinkerers in AI. (He also sometimes works on automating his job as a venture capitalist.)
He’s the creator of BabyAGI (@babyAGI_), the first open-source autonomous agent that went viral in March 2023. Yohei has since released seven iterations of BabyAGI (each one named after a different animal), a coding agent called Ditto, a framework for building autonomous agents, and, most recently, BabyAGI 2o, a self-building autonomous agent (that follows OpenAI’s unfortunate naming convention).
Even more incredible, Yohei isn’t a professional developer. His day job is as the general partner of Untapped Capital (@UntappedVC).
I sat down with Yohei to talk about:
What feeds Yohei’s drive to create new tools
The evolution of BabyAGI into a more powerful version of itself
What Yohei learned about himself by tinkering on the internet
Yohei’s personal philosophy about how the tools we build our extensions of ourselves
Why founders in AI should think about their products from a modular lens, by addressing immediate problems while enabling growth in the future
Yohei’s insight into a future where models will train themselves as you use them
We experiment with Ditto live on the show, using the tool to build a game of Snake and a handy scheduling app. Yohei also screenshares a demo of BabyAGI 2o in action.
This is a must-watch for anyone curious about autonomous agents, building cool AI tools on the internet, and the future of AI tooling.
If you found this episode interesting, please like, subscribe, comment, and share!





Timestamps:
Introduction: (00:00:59)
BabyAGI and its evolution into a more powerful tool: (00:02:26)
How better models are changing the way Yohei builds: (00:05:00)
Using code building agent Ditto to build a game of Snake: (00:08:10)
The ins and outs of how Ditto works: (00:13:24)
How Yohei gets a lot done in little time: (00:19:21)
Yohei’s personal philosophy around building AI tools: (00:21:50)
How Yohei experiments with AI as a tech-forward parent: (00:33:13)
Demo of Yohei’s latest release, BabyAGI 2.0: (00:39:29)
Yohei’s insights on the future of AI tooling: (00:51:24)
Links to resources mentioned in the episode:
Yohei Nakajima: @yoheinakajima, http://yohei.me
Untapped Capital: @UntappedVC, https://www.untapped.vc/
My first interview with Yohei, around the time he released BabyAGI: https://every.to/chain-of-thought/this-vc-is-slowly-automating-their-job
The other AI tools Yohei has created: Ditto, BabyAGI 2, BabyAGI 2o
The tweet thread about AI bots being let loose on a Discord server: https://x.com/AISafetyMemes/status/1847312782049333701
58:08
How to Use AI to Become a Learning Machine - Ep. 34 with Simon Eskildsen
This episode is sponsored by Reflect. It's the ultra-fast note-taking app that's about to change the way you take notes. To boost your productivity with advanced features like custom prompts and voice transcripts, give Reflect a try by clicking on this link: https://reflect.app/?utm_source=every&utm_medium=sponsorship&utm_campaign=september2024
Simon Eskildsen is a learning machine.
I first interviewed him in 2020 about how he leveled up from an intern at Shopify to the company’s director of production engineering by reading and applying insights from hundreds of books.
A lot has changed over the last four years. LLMs have made it possible to contextualize information like never before—and in this episode, I sat down with Simon to talk about how this changes the way he learns.
Simon is now the cofounder and CEO of AI startup turbopuffer, which is building a search engine that makes vector search easy and affordable to run at scale.
We get into:
How Simon’s learning rituals have evolved over time, as the cofounder of a growing startup and a new parent
The ways Simon has integrated ChatGPT, Claude, and Notion AI to do everything from writing legal documents to maintaining his rural cabin in Quebec
The custom AI commands in productivity tool Raycast that Simon uses to learn new words and cook creative dishes
Simon’s take on how language models will reshape the future of learning, especially skills like language acquisition, for the next generation
As we talk, we screenshare through his Anki setup, including the flashcard template he finds most useful, and try out his custom AI commands in Raycast to understand the meaning of two of my favorite obscure words, “lambent” and “eigengrau.”
This is a must-watch for note-taking aficionados and anyone who wants to supercharge their learning with AI.
If you found this episode interesting, please like, subscribe, comment, and share!





Timestamps:
Introduction: 00:01:06
How entrepreneurship and parenthood changed Simon’s learning rituals: 00:02:51
How Simon accelerates his learning by using LLMs to find associations: 00:12:59
Simon’s Anki setup and the flashcard template he swears by: 00:18:24
The custom AI commands that Simon uses most often: 00:26:02
How Simon uses LLMs for DIY home projects: 00:37:45
Leveraging LLMs as intuitive translators: 00:40:48
Simon’s take on how AI is reshaping the future of learning: 00:51:38
How to use Notion AI to write: 00:59:10
The AI tools that Simon uses to write, read, and code: 01:08:53
Links to resources mentioned in the episode:
Simon Eskildsen: @Sirupsen
Simon’s startup, turbopuffer: turberpuffer.com, @turbopuffer
My first interview with Simon in 2020: https://every.to/superorganizers/how-to-build-a-learning-machine-299655
The productivity tool through which Simon uses LLMs, Raycast: https://www.raycast.com/
The other AI tools that Simon is experimenting with: voice-to-text tool superwhisper, copilot for developers Supermaven, code editor Cursor
Learn how the smartest people in the world are using AI to think, create, and relate. Each week I interview founders, filmmakers, writers, investors, and others about how they use AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Midjourney in their work and in their lives. We screen-share through their historical chats and then experiment with AI live on the show. Join us to discover how AI is changing how we think about our world—and ourselves.
For more essays, interviews, and experiments at the forefront of AI: https://every.to/chain-of-thought?sort=newest.