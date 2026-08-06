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Prevention in cybersecurity is a lot like flossing: everyone knows they should do it, but few do it enough. What's stopping us?

Check out this post by Ross Haleliuk of Venture in Security for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by me, David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Edward Contreras, senior evp and CISO, Frost Bank. Joining us is Deneen DeFiore, vice president & chief information security officer, United Airlines.

In this episode:

The sponsorship gap

One strike and you're out

Policy without position

Prevention isn't static

A huge thanks to our sponsor, CoreView



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