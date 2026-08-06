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370 episodes
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
Check out this post for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Dan Walsh, CISO, Datavant. Joining is our sponsored guest, Elizabeth Nammour, founder and CEO, Teleskope.
In this episode:
Data ownership before automation
A shared vocabulary for agent risk
Maturing from crawl to run
Trust earns automation its place
A huge thanks to our sponsor, Teleskope
Most DSPMs stop at finding the risk. Teleskope fixes this: it automatically finds sensitive data, including IP documents or board decks, and remediates exposure across cloud, SaaS, and AI environments natively, with human-in-the-loop controls, improving your team's efficiency tenfold. Trusted by Ramp, Polymarket, and Chevron Phillips, and more. teleskope.ai
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
Prevention in cybersecurity is a lot like flossing: everyone knows they should do it, but few do it enough. What's stopping us?
Check out this post by Ross Haleliuk of Venture in Security for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by me, David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Edward Contreras, senior evp and CISO, Frost Bank. Joining us is Deneen DeFiore, vice president & chief information security officer, United Airlines.
In this episode:
The sponsorship gap
One strike and you're out
Policy without position
Prevention isn't static
A huge thanks to our sponsor, CoreView
Attackers don't break into Microsoft 365. They log in and reconfigure it. When tenant configurations drift or get tampered with, recovery can take weeks and missed settings can reopen the door. The Cyber Resilience Framework for Microsoft 365 covers the five pillars, harden, govern, detect, respond, recover, and shows exactly where today's tools leave gaps. Download the free practical guide
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
Check out this post by Tomás Maldonado, CISO, NFL, for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by me, David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Yaron Levi, CISO, Dolby. Joining is Will Gregorian, vp of information technology & security, Galileo Medical.
In this episode:
From who to what
The manipulation problem
Cryptographic accountability
The audit gap
A huge thanks to our sponsor, ActiveState
ActiveState gives security and engineering teams a single governed source for open source software. With 79 million components built from source, continuously remediated, and delivered directly into the tools teams already use, ActiveState eliminates the CVE backlog and the developer toil that comes with it. Companies see a 60 to 99% reduction in CVEs and reclaim up to 30% of developer time. Learn more at ActiveState.com.
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
Check out this post for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Steve Zalewski. Joining is their sponsored guest, Rajan Kapoor, vp, security, Material Security.
In this episode:
Pre-existing conditions
Architecture over rollout
Access isn't legitimacy
Data has a half-life
A huge thanks to our sponsor, Material Security
Legacy email security only watches the door. Material protects your entire cloud workspace—email, files, and accounts—as one ecosystem. It's more coverage for less than the cost of a legacy SEG. One price, no surprises: just security that covers the whole surface area. Learn more at material.security.
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
We're evolving fast to secure AI. But are we evolving fast enough to secure WITH AI?
Check out this post by Rinki Sethi, CSO, Upwind Security, for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by me, David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Howard Holton, former CEO, GigaOm. Joining is Adam Glick, CSO, PSG Equity.
In this episode:
Human-in-the-loop math
Should machines decide at all
From assistant to autonomous
Redefining the security role
A huge thanks to our sponsor, Palo Alto Networks
Cortex Cloud unifies code, cloud, and SOC on a single data, risk, and control plane — giving teams the context, workflows, and agentic intelligence to turn risk into resolution. Native AI agents investigate and act within enterprise guardrails, delivering real-time protection from workload to network edge. Cloud security that outpaces machine-speed threats. Visit paloaltonetworks.com/cortex/cloud.
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About Defense in Depth
Defense in Depth, hosted by David Spark, Steve Zalewski, Geoff Belknap, and Edward Contreras, promises clear talk on cybersecurity's most controversial and confusing debates. Once a week we choose one controversial and popular cybersecurity debate and use the InfoSec community's insights to lead our discussion.Podcast website
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