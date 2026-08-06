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Defense in Depth

CISO Series
NewsTech News
Defense in Depth
Latest episode

370 episodes

  • Defense in Depth

    The Office Politics of Remediation

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    All links and images can be found on CISO Series
    Check out this post for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Dan Walsh, CISO, Datavant. Joining is our sponsored guest, Elizabeth Nammour, founder and CEO, Teleskope.
    In this episode:
    Data ownership before automation
    A shared vocabulary for agent risk
    Maturing from crawl to run
    Trust earns automation its place
    A huge thanks to our sponsor, Teleskope

    Most DSPMs stop at finding the risk. Teleskope fixes this: it automatically finds sensitive data, including IP documents or board decks, and remediates exposure across cloud, SaaS, and AI environments natively, with human-in-the-loop controls, improving your team's efficiency tenfold. Trusted by Ramp, Polymarket, and Chevron Phillips, and more. teleskope.ai
  • Defense in Depth

    Why is Preventative Security So Difficult?

    07/30/2026 | 30 mins.
    All links and images can be found on CISO Series
    Prevention in cybersecurity is a lot like flossing: everyone knows they should do it, but few do it enough. What's stopping us?
    Check out this post by Ross Haleliuk of Venture in Security for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by me, David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Edward Contreras, senior evp and CISO, Frost Bank. Joining us is Deneen DeFiore, vice president & chief information security officer, United Airlines.
    In this episode:
    The sponsorship gap
    One strike and you're out
    Policy without position
    Prevention isn't static
    A huge thanks to our sponsor, CoreView

    Attackers don't break into Microsoft 365. They log in and reconfigure it. When tenant configurations drift or get tampered with, recovery can take weeks and missed settings can reopen the door. The Cyber Resilience Framework for Microsoft 365 covers the five pillars, harden, govern, detect, respond, recover, and shows exactly where today's tools leave gaps. Download the free practical guide
  • Defense in Depth

    Identity and Access Management (IAM) in an Agentic AI World

    07/23/2026 | 30 mins.
    All links and images can be found on CISO Series
    Check out this post by Tomás Maldonado, CISO, NFL, for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by me, David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Yaron Levi, CISO, Dolby. Joining is Will Gregorian, vp of information technology & security, Galileo Medical.
    In this episode:
    From who to what
    The manipulation problem
    Cryptographic accountability
    The audit gap
    A huge thanks to our sponsor, ActiveState

    ActiveState gives security and engineering teams a single governed source for open source software. With 79 million components built from source, continuously remediated, and delivered directly into the tools teams already use, ActiveState eliminates the CVE backlog and the developer toil that comes with it. Companies see a 60 to 99% reduction in CVEs and reclaim up to 30% of developer time. Learn more at ActiveState.com.
  • Defense in Depth

    Protecting AI Agents in O365 and Google Workspace

    07/16/2026 | 33 mins.
    All links and images can be found on CISO Series
    Check out this post for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Steve Zalewski. Joining is their sponsored guest, Rajan Kapoor, vp, security, Material Security.
    In this episode:
    Pre-existing conditions
    Architecture over rollout
    Access isn't legitimacy
    Data has a half-life
    A huge thanks to our sponsor, Material Security

    Legacy email security only watches the door. Material protects your entire cloud workspace—email, files, and accounts—as one ecosystem. It's more coverage for less than the cost of a legacy SEG. One price, no surprises: just security that covers the whole surface area. Learn more at material.security.
  • Defense in Depth

    Humans Are Bottleneck in a Machine-Speed World

    07/09/2026 | 35 mins.
    All links and images can be found on CISO Series

    We're evolving fast to secure AI. But are we evolving fast enough to secure WITH AI?

    Check out this post by Rinki Sethi, CSO, Upwind Security, for the discussion that is the basis of our conversation on this week's episode co-hosted by me, David Spark, the producer of CISO Series, and Howard Holton, former CEO, GigaOm. Joining is Adam Glick, CSO, PSG Equity.

    In this episode:

    Human-in-the-loop math
    Should machines decide at all
    From assistant to autonomous
    Redefining the security role

    A huge thanks to our sponsor, Palo Alto Networks


     
    Cortex Cloud unifies code, cloud, and SOC on a single data, risk, and control plane — giving teams the context, workflows, and agentic intelligence to turn risk into resolution. Native AI agents investigate and act within enterprise guardrails, delivering real-time protection from workload to network edge. Cloud security that outpaces machine-speed threats. Visit paloaltonetworks.com/cortex/cloud.
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About Defense in Depth
Defense in Depth, hosted by David Spark, Steve Zalewski, Geoff Belknap, and Edward Contreras, promises clear talk on cybersecurity's most controversial and confusing debates. Once a week we choose one controversial and popular cybersecurity debate and use the InfoSec community's insights to lead our discussion.
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