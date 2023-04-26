Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Under the Radar
Relay FM
From development and design to marketing and support, Under the Radar is all about independent app development. It's rarely longer than 30 minutes. Hosted by Marco Arment and David Smith.
Technology
Available Episodes

  • 270: WWDC 2023
    An interview with Josh Shaffer and Chris Thielen about Swift macros, SwiftData, interactive widgets, and more, recorded at Apple Park during WWDC 2023.
    6/9/2023
    40:02
  • 269: Preparing for WWDC 2023
    Our annual pre-WWDC episode: practical advice for those attending the event, and how everyone — virtual or in-person — can make the most of the week.
    5/25/2023
    29:49
  • 268: Fancy Work
    Controlling the urge to over-invest in details that won't proportionally benefit our customers.
    5/10/2023
    29:32
  • 267: Don't Run Servers
    Modern Apple devices offer incredible power — use it!
    4/26/2023
    29:27
  • 266: The Middle Path
    We talk ourselves into, and then back out of, hiring more people.
    4/12/2023
    29:04

More Technology podcasts

About Under the Radar

From development and design to marketing and support, Under the Radar is all about independent app development. It's rarely longer than 30 minutes. Hosted by Marco Arment and David Smith.
Podcast website

