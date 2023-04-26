Under the Radar
From development and design to marketing and support, Under the Radar is all about independent app development. It's rarely longer than 30 minutes. Hosted by Marco Arment and David Smith.
270: WWDC 2023
An interview with Josh Shaffer and Chris Thielen about Swift macros, SwiftData, interactive widgets, and more, recorded at Apple Park during WWDC 2023.
269: Preparing for WWDC 2023
Our annual pre-WWDC episode: practical advice for those attending the event, and how everyone — virtual or in-person — can make the most of the week.
268: Fancy Work
Controlling the urge to over-invest in details that won't proportionally benefit our customers.
267: Don't Run Servers
Modern Apple devices offer incredible power — use it!
266: The Middle Path
We talk ourselves into, and then back out of, hiring more people.
About Under the Radar
From development and design to marketing and support, Under the Radar is all about independent app development. It's rarely longer than 30 minutes. Hosted by Marco Arment and David Smith.Podcast website
