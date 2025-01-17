Evan King went from Junior (IC3) to Staff (IC6) at Meta 3 years out of college. After that he quit FAANG to start a few companies that were each acquired. In this conversation we go over his career growth, his transition to startups and what he learned along the way. We discuss:• What got him promoted to Staff in 3 years• What stands out in Meta’s culture• Creating and leading a new team at IC5• Differences between big tech and startups• Regrets looking back• Advice for his younger selfTimestamps:(00:00) Intro(01:28) Getting into programming(09:34) Leetcode(15:45) Picking his first team(22:00) P*nis story(25:13) Mid-level promo(29:03) How to ship code fast(35:28) Senior promo(52:45) Staff promo(1:12:02) Meta impact culture(1:13:16) On being a tech lead(1:16:46) Influence without authority(1:19:29) Management vs Eng(1:26:46) Why leave Meta(1:36:25) Technical learning (big tech vs startups)(1:40:26) When to build a startup(1:44:27) How much he worked(1:49:02) Biggest career regret(1:51:54) Advice for new grads & past selfWhere to find Evan:• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/evan-king-40072280/• His Company: https://www.hellointerview.com/Where to find Ryan:• Newsletter: https://www.developing.dev/• X: https://x.com/ryanlpeterman• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanlpeterman/ • Threads: https://www.threads.net/@ryanlpeterman• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryanlpetermanReferenced:• Evan's post on Substack: https://www.developing.dev/p/new-grad-to-staff-at-meta-in-3-years• Ryan’s eng blog for Meta (part of IC6 promo): https://engineering.fb.com/2022/11/04/video-engineering/instagram-video-processing-encoding-reduction/• Meta’s graph database, Tao: https://engineering.fb.com/2013/06/25/core-infra/tao-the-power-of-the-graph/ This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.developing.dev
Rahul Pandey (@rpandey1234) grew to Staff at Meta through a few interesting legs of his career:• Stanford to Startup - He joined a startup that one of his professors was starting right out of college. This startup was acquired within a year by Pinterest.• Junior to Mid-level @ Pinterest - His promotion was rejected twice. He appealed the second rejection and got the promotion.• Senior to Staff @ Meta - He interviewed for Senior at Meta and got a promotion through job hopping. From there, he worked towards his Staff promotion and got it.After getting to Staff at Meta, he started his own YCombinator-funded startup, Taro. In our conversation we cover:• What got him promoted to Staff at Meta• Joining startups and "two-way doors"• How his promotion was rejected twice and he appealed successfully• When job hopping is good and when it is bad• What real networking looks like—Where to find Rahul:• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rpandey1234/• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RahulPandeyrkp• Twitter: https://x.com/rpandey1234• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rpandey1234/In this episode, we cover:00:00 – Intro1:12 – Stanford to Startup12:25 – Jr to Mid-level at Pinterest 30:20 – Senior to Staff at Meta45:12 – Management (TLM) at Meta53:40 – Leaving Meta to create a startup1:05:32 – Career reflections
Ricky (@findingricky) went from Junior (IC3) to Staff (IC6) at Google by 28. He doesn't consider himself the best engineer, instead crediting his blend of technical and soft skills for his ability to land promotions quickly. In our conversation, we discuss:• Managing your manager• Finding good projects (and rejecting bad ones)• Imposter syndrome• Switching from IC to engineering management• Work-life balance—Where to find Ricky:• Instagram: https://instagram.com/@findingricky • YouTube: https://youtube.com/@findingrickyIn this episode, we cover:00:00 – Intro01:08 – Promotion timeline02:34 – Junior to Mid-level04:24 – Finding independence10:39 – Mid-level to Senior11:20 – Learning how to say no17:26 – Senior to Staff20:18 – Finding next-level work23:42 – Transitioning to management33:46 – Reflections
Zach Wilson is an engineer who grew to Staff (IC6) at Airbnb by age 26. He worked at Meta, Netflix, Airbnb and more recently has started his own company. In our conversation, we discuss:• His promotion from Junior (IC3) to Mid-level (IC4) at Meta• What blocked his promotion to Senior (IC5) at Meta• Job hopping to Senior at Netflix instead• Burning out at Netflix when given Staff scope• Negotiating Staff at Airbnb• Regrets & learnings—Where to find Zach Wilson:• Instagram: https://instagram.com/eczachly/• X: https://x.com/EcZachly• Threads: https://www.threads.net/@eczachly• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eczachly/• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EcZachly_• Newsletter: https://blog.dataengineer.io/In this episode, we cover:00:27 Introducing Zach Wilson03:14 Landing a Job at Facebook06:33 Choosing the Right Team at Facebook07:28 IC3 to IC4 at Meta13:54 Trying for IC5 at Meta23:49 Getting hired as an IC5 at Netflix39:49 Negotiating IC6 at Airbnb52:09 Building internal brand when job hopping56:55 Reflection & learnings