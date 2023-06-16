Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Web3 Academy: Exploring Utility In NFTs, DAOs, Crypto & The Metaverse

Podcast Web3 Academy: Exploring Utility In NFTs, DAOs, Crypto & The Metaverse
Web3 Academy
Guiding entrepreneurs, businesses and creators into Web3. Together, we're exploring how to use NFTs, Crypto and Web3 to create thriving communities and build su...
  • ROLLUP: It’s Raining Bitcoin ETFs | .Swoosh X Fortnite | Bullish Onchain Data | Ethscriptions | #205
    It’s Raining Spot Bitcoin ETFs, New crypto exchange EDX backed by Citadel Securities, Deutsche Bank Applies for Digital Asset Custody License, .SWOOSH x Fortnite, Polygon 2.0: Polygon PoS, Ethscriptions, Bullish Onchain Data & more! 🤝 HELP US GROW 🤝 Follow/Subscribe to the Web3 Academy Podcast 🔥SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEB3 ACADEMY NEWSLETTER & PRO REPORT  👥 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON DISCORD  🐇 Go down the Web3 Rabbit hole with our FREE Web3 Foundations Course ✊ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL! ✊ 👉 Web3 Academy Twitter 👉 Kyle’s Twitter 👉 YouTube 🚀 SPONSORS 🚀 Lens Protocol: It's time to switch to web3 social with LensBYDFi: BUIDL Your Dream Finance 🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙 Name: Andrew Saunders Andrew's Twitter | Andrew's Websites  👤 PERSON OF THE MONTH 👤 Name: David Horvath David's Twitter | David's Substack  ⏱ TIME POINTS ⏱ 00:00 - Intro 08:20 - Bitcoin ETFs 16:14 - New crypto exchange backed by Citadel Securities 18:48 - Deutsche Bank Applies for Digital Asset Custody License 21:17 - .Swoosh X Fortnite 29:39 - Polygon 2.0: Polygon PoS 32:48 - BNB Chain introduces Layer 2 40:22 - Quick hits
    6/23/2023
    1:00:22
  • How Blockchain Technology Adds Value to Your Business | Alex Shevchenko @ Aurora | #204
    In this video, we explore the practical adoption of blockchain technology for existing businesses with Alex Shevchenko, CEO and founder of Aurora. 🤝 HELP US GROW 🤝 Follow/Subscribe to the Web3 Academy Podcast 🔥SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEB3 ACADEMY NEWSLETTER & PRO REPORT  👥 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON DISCORD  🐇 Go down the Web3 Rabbit hole with our FREE Web3 Foundations Course ✊ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL! ✊ 👉 Web3 Academy Twitter 👉 Kyle’s Twitter 👉 YouTube 🚀 SPONSORS 🚀 Lens Protocol: It's time to switch to web3 social with Lens BYDFi: BUIDL Your Dream Finance  🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙 Name: Alex Shevchenko Alex's Twitter⁠ |  ⁠Aurora Website⁠ | ⁠Aurora Twitter ⏱ TIME POINTS ⏱ 00:00 - Intro 06:09 - Why isn't crypto bigger yet? 13:15 - Funding Aurora 22:14 - Aurora's Mission 29:30 - AuroraCloud 40:57 - How does Aurora work with businesses 55:41 - Businesses using blockchain 59:30 - Speedrun questions
    6/21/2023
    1:03:54
  • The Playbook for Success: How Web3 Can Transform Consumer Branding | #203
    In this video, Jay and Raul talk about the blueprint for consumer brands entering the web3 space, exploring the successes and lessons learned from iconic brands like Dolce Gabbana, Nike, Porsche, and more. 🤝 HELP US GROW 🤝 Follow/Subscribe to the Web3 Academy Podcast 🔥SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEB3 ACADEMY NEWSLETTER & PRO REPORT  👥 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON DISCORD  🐇 Go down the Web3 Rabbit hole with our FREE Web3 Foundations Course ✊ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL! ✊ 👉 Web3 Academy Twitter 👉 Kyle’s Twitter 👉 YouTube 🚀 SPONSORS 🚀 Lens Protocol: It's time to switch to web3 social with Lens BYDFi: BUIDL Your Dream Finance
    6/20/2023
    55:18
  • WEB3 BITE: Why Hasn't Crypto Reached Its Full Potential Yet? | Alex Shevchenko @ Aurora
    In this video we dive into the reasons behind the slow growth of crypto and web 3.0. with our guest Alex Shevchenko from Aurora. 🤝 HELP US GROW 🤝 Follow/Subscribe to the Web3 Academy Podcast 🔥SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEB3 ACADEMY NEWSLETTER & PRO REPORT  👥 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON DISCORD  🐇 Go down the Web3 Rabbit hole with our FREE Web3 Foundations Course ✊ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL! ✊ 👉 Web3 Academy Twitter 👉 Kyle’s Twitter 👉 YouTube 🚀 SPONSORS 🚀 Lens Protocol: It's time to switch to web3 social with LensBYDFi: BUIDL Your Dream Finance 🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙 Name: Alex Shevchenko Alex's Twitter |  Aurora Website | Aurora Twitter
    6/19/2023
    4:42
  • ROLLUP: USA Crypto Fiasco | Polygon 2.0 | The 2023 NFT Shoe Wars | Snoop NFT Passport w/ Tpan | #202
    Warren Davidson (House Republicans) introduce bill, A16Z is expanding to the UK, Bank of China International and Union Bank of Switzerland Collaborate to Issue First Tokenized Notes on Ethereum, Arbitrum onboards Norway’s Digital Krone, Introducing Polygon 2.0, The Shoe Wars of 2023 & more! 🤝 HELP US GROW 🤝 Follow/Subscribe to the Web3 Academy Podcast 🔥SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEB3 ACADEMY NEWSLETTER & PRO REPORT  👥 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON DISCORD  🐇 Go down the Web3 Rabbit hole with our FREE Web3 Foundations Course ✊ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL! ✊ 👉 Web3 Academy Twitter 👉 Kyle’s Twitter 👉 YouTube 🚀 SPONSORS 🚀 Lens Protocol: It's time to switch to web3 social with Lens BYDFi: BUIDL Your Dream Finance 🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙 Name: TPan TPan's Twitter |  TPan's Substack 🔧 TOOL OF THE MONTH 🔧 Name: Crypto Nomads Club Crypto Nomads Twitter | Crypto Nomads Website ⏱ TIME POINTS ⏱ 00:00 - Intro 05:44 - Market Watch 11:42 - USA Crypto Fiasco 20:41 - First Tokenized Notes on Ethereum 26:51 - Polygon 2.0 31:37 - The 2023 NFT Shoe Wars 48:48 - Snoop Dogg NFT Passport 53:05 - Tool of the month 54:42 - Quick hits
    6/16/2023
    1:01:37

About Web3 Academy: Exploring Utility In NFTs, DAOs, Crypto & The Metaverse

Guiding entrepreneurs, businesses and creators into Web3. Together, we’re exploring how to use NFTs, Crypto and Web3 to create thriving communities and build sustainable business models. SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEB3 ACADEMY NEWSLETTER: https://w3academy.io/?utm_source=anchor&amp;utm_medium=audio Community: https://w3academy.io/web3-academy-membership/?utm_source=anchor&amp;utm_medium=audio FREE Web3 Foundations Course: https://w3academy.io/web3-rabbit-hole-course/?utm_source=anchor&amp;utm_medium=audio Twitter: https://twitter.com/web3academy_ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Web3Academy
