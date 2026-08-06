Web3 Academy: Exploring Utility In NFTs, DAOs, Crypto & The Metaverse

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1002 episodes
- In this episode of the Milk Road Show, we sit down with the co-founders of Ethereum Institutional to discuss why Ethereum is making one of its biggest strategic shifts yet. Instead of waiting for institutions to come to crypto, Ethereum is building a dedicated organization to bring Wall Street onchain.
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🎯We called Micron (217%), Bloom (130%), Hyperliquid (55%), and Galaxy (37%) before their big runs.Want to see what we’re buying next? Join Milk Road PRO for just $1!
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🌐 Ready for the next wave of tokenization? See how Securitize is leading it!
🎟️ Join Europe’s biggest crypto event and save 15% with MILKROADPRO_15!
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🔧 Tools & Channels
🥛 Milk Road is hiring!
💼 Reach ambitious investors, builders & innovators.
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✊ Follow Milk Road on Social Media:
👉 Milk Road Twitter:https://link.milkroad.com/X
👉 Apple Podcasts:https://link.milkroad.com/apple-podcast
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🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙
David Walsh: https://x.com/davwals
Marius Smtih: https://x.com/mariuslsmith
Matthew Dawson: https://x.com/ismiMatthew
📃 Disclaimer 📃
The information presented in this video is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered as financial, legal. The views and opinions expressed by the speakers, are their own and do not constitute professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries significant risks, including the potential for substantial losses.
- Is the Bitcoin bottom finally in? If so, which altcoins have the best chance of leading the next crypto bull market? In this episode, John Gillen sits down with Austin Arnold (Altcoin Daily) to break down exactly how he’s positioning his portfolio for the next cycle. They discuss Bitcoin’s bottoming process, the biggest crypto narratives to watch, and why only a handful of altcoins are likely to outperform.
~~~~~
🎯We called Micron (217%), Bloom (130%), Hyperliquid (55%), and Galaxy (37%) before their big runs.Want to see what we’re buying next? Join Milk Road PRO for just $1!
🎁 Exclusive for Milk Road viewers: The first 5 people to use code MILKROAD at checkout get a FREE Altcoin Daily hat!
~~~~~
🌐 Ready for the next wave of tokenization? See how Securitize is leading it!
🎟️ Join Europe’s biggest crypto event and save 15% with MILKROADPRO_15!
~~~~~
🔧 Tools & Channels
🥛 Milk Road is hiring!
💼 Reach ambitious investors, builders & innovators.
~~~~~
✊ Follow Milk Road on Social Media:
👉 Milk Road Twitter:https://link.milkroad.com/X
👉 Apple Podcasts:https://link.milkroad.com/apple-podcast
~~~~~
🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙
Altcoin Daily
X: https://x.com/AltcoinDaily
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AltcoinDaily
📃 Disclaimer 📃
The information presented in this video is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered as financial, legal. The views and opinions expressed by the speakers, are their own and do not constitute professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries significant risks, including the potential for substantial losses.
- In this episode of The Milk Road Show, we sit down with Nick Forster, Co-Founder & CEO of Derive, to explore why onchain options could become one of the biggest opportunities in crypto. We discuss why options are finally seeing mainstream adoption, how they compare to perpetual futures, and why tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and AI could dramatically expand the market over the coming years.
~~~~~
🎯We called Micron (217%), Bloom (130%), Hyperliquid (55%), and Galaxy (37%) before their big runs.Want to see what we’re buying next? Join Milk Road PRO for just $1!
~~~~~
🌐 Ready for the next wave of tokenization? See how Securitize is leading it!
~~~~~
🔧 Tools & Channels
🥛 Milk Road is hiring!
💼 Reach ambitious investors, builders & innovators.
~~~~~
✊ Follow Milk Road on Social Media:
👉 Milk Road Twitter:https://link.milkroad.com/X
👉 Apple Podcasts:https://link.milkroad.com/apple-podcast
~~~~~
🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙
Nick Forster: https://x.com/nickforster
📃 Disclaimer 📃
The information presented in this video is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered as financial, legal. The views and opinions expressed by the speakers, are their own and do not constitute professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries significant risks, including the potential for substantial losses.
- In this episode of the Milk Road Show, we sit down with DJ Ha Trang, to break down why she believes Solana is entering its “third leap”, a new phase that could push SOL to fresh all-time highs. Unlike previous cycles driven by NFTs or memecoins, this time the story is about real adoption. We dive into the data behind Solana’s growing dominance in onchain trading, exploding stablecoin activity, tokenized stocks, RWAs, prediction markets, and why institutions are increasingly paying attention.
~~~~~
🎯We called Micron (217%), Bloom (130%), Hyperliquid (55%), and Galaxy (37%) before their big runs.Want to see what we’re buying next? Join Milk Road PRO for just $1!
~~~~~
🌐 Ready for the next wave of tokenization? See how Securitize is leading it!
~~~~~
🔧 Tools & Channels
🥛 Milk Road is hiring!
💼 Reach ambitious investors, builders & innovators.
~~~~~
✊ Follow Milk Road on Social Media:
👉 Milk Road Twitter:https://link.milkroad.com/X
👉 Apple Podcasts:https://link.milkroad.com/apple-podcast
~~~~~
🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙
DJ Ha Trang: https://x.com/djhatrang
📃 Disclaimer 📃
The information presented in this video is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered as financial, legal. The views and opinions expressed by the speakers, are their own and do not constitute professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries significant risks, including the potential for substantial losses.
- In this episode of The Milk Road Show, we sit down with Mike Silagadze, CEO of EtherFi, to explore why the future of crypto may have less to do with speculation and more to do with banking. EtherFi started as one of Ethereum’s largest liquid staking protocols, but it’s now evolving into a full crypto neobank, offering staking, spending, borrowing, and yield products built entirely onchain.
~~~~~
🎯We called Micron (217%), Bloom (130%), Hyperliquid (55%), and Galaxy (37%) before their big runs.Want to see what we’re buying next? Join Milk Road PRO for just $1!
~~~~~
🌐 Ready for the next wave of tokenization? See how Securitize is leading it!
~~~~~
🔧 Tools & Channels
🥛 Milk Road is hiring!
💼 Reach ambitious investors, builders & innovators.
~~~~~
✊ Follow Milk Road on Social Media:
👉 Milk Road Twitter:https://link.milkroad.com/X
👉 Apple Podcasts:https://link.milkroad.com/apple-podcast
~~~~~
🎙 GUEST INFO 🎙
Mike Silagadze: https://x.com/MikeSilagadze
📃 Disclaimer 📃
The information presented in this video is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered as financial, legal. The views and opinions expressed by the speakers, are their own and do not constitute professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries significant risks, including the potential for substantial losses.
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About The Milk Road Show
The next crypto winners won’t be obvious until they’ve already run. Our job is to find them first. 5 episodes a week exploring the future of finance, the people building it, and the next big bull market. Looking for a shortcut? We bought Micron (217%), Hyperliquid (55%), and Galaxy (37%) before their big runs. See our next call for just $1: https://milkroad.com/pro/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube_cryptoPodcast website
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