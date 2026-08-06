Web3 Academy: Exploring Utility In NFTs, DAOs, Crypto & The Metaverse

Is the Bitcoin bottom finally in? If so, which altcoins have the best chance of leading the next crypto bull market? In this episode, John Gillen sits down with Austin Arnold (Altcoin Daily) to break down exactly how he’s positioning his portfolio for the next cycle. They discuss Bitcoin’s bottoming process, the biggest crypto narratives to watch, and why only a handful of altcoins are likely to outperform.



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⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🎯We called Micron (217%), Bloom (130%), Hyperliquid (55%), and Galaxy (37%) before their big runs.Want to see what we’re buying next? Join Milk Road PRO for just $1! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



🎁 Exclusive for Milk Road viewers: The first 5 people to use code MILKROAD at checkout get a FREE Altcoin Daily hat!



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⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🌐 Ready for the next wave of tokenization? See how Securitize is leading it! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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📃 Disclaimer 📃

The information presented in this video is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered as financial, legal. The views and opinions expressed by the speakers, are their own and do not constitute professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries significant risks, including the potential for substantial losses.