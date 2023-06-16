Web3 Academy: Exploring Utility In NFTs, DAOs, Crypto & The Metaverse

Guiding entrepreneurs, businesses and creators into Web3. Together, we’re exploring how to use NFTs, Crypto and Web3 to create thriving communities and build su... More
ROLLUP: It’s Raining Bitcoin ETFs | .Swoosh X Fortnite | Bullish Onchain Data | Ethscriptions | #205
It’s Raining Spot Bitcoin ETFs, New crypto exchange EDX backed by Citadel Securities, Deutsche Bank Applies for Digital Asset Custody License, .SWOOSH x Fortnite, Polygon 2.0: Polygon PoS, Ethscriptions, Bullish Onchain Data & more!
Name: Andrew Saunders
Andrew's Twitter | Andrew's Websites
Name: David Horvath
David's Twitter | David's Substack
00:00 - Intro
08:20 - Bitcoin ETFs
16:14 - New crypto exchange backed by Citadel Securities
18:48 - Deutsche Bank Applies for Digital Asset Custody License
21:17 - .Swoosh X Fortnite
29:39 - Polygon 2.0: Polygon PoS
32:48 - BNB Chain introduces Layer 2
40:22 - Quick hits
6/23/2023
1:00:22
How Blockchain Technology Adds Value to Your Business | Alex Shevchenko @ Aurora | #204
In this video, we explore the practical adoption of blockchain technology for existing businesses with Alex Shevchenko, CEO and founder of Aurora.
Name: Alex Shevchenko
Alex's Twitter | Aurora Website | Aurora Twitter
00:00 - Intro
06:09 - Why isn't crypto bigger yet?
13:15 - Funding Aurora
22:14 - Aurora's Mission
29:30 - AuroraCloud
40:57 - How does Aurora work with businesses
55:41 - Businesses using blockchain
59:30 - Speedrun questions
6/21/2023
1:03:54
The Playbook for Success: How Web3 Can Transform Consumer Branding | #203
In this video, Jay and Raul talk about the blueprint for consumer brands entering the web3 space, exploring the successes and lessons learned from iconic brands like Dolce Gabbana, Nike, Porsche, and more.
6/20/2023
55:18
WEB3 BITE: Why Hasn't Crypto Reached Its Full Potential Yet? | Alex Shevchenko @ Aurora
In this video we dive into the reasons behind the slow growth of crypto and web 3.0. with our guest Alex Shevchenko from Aurora.
Name: Alex Shevchenko
Alex's Twitter | Aurora Website | Aurora Twitter
Warren Davidson (House Republicans) introduce bill, A16Z is expanding to the UK, Bank of China International and Union Bank of Switzerland Collaborate to Issue First Tokenized Notes on Ethereum, Arbitrum onboards Norway’s Digital Krone, Introducing Polygon 2.0, The Shoe Wars of 2023 & more!
Name: TPan
TPan's Twitter | TPan's Substack
Name: Crypto Nomads Club
Crypto Nomads Twitter | Crypto Nomads Website
00:00 - Intro
05:44 - Market Watch
11:42 - USA Crypto Fiasco
20:41 - First Tokenized Notes on Ethereum
26:51 - Polygon 2.0
31:37 - The 2023 NFT Shoe Wars
48:48 - Snoop Dogg NFT Passport
53:05 - Tool of the month
54:42 - Quick hits
Guiding entrepreneurs, businesses and creators into Web3. Together, we’re exploring how to use NFTs, Crypto and Web3 to create thriving communities and build sustainable business models.
