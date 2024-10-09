Episode 323: 9800X3D Details, Nvidia + ARM Report, RDNA 4 at CES 2025 & More

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC building news. In this episode the gang covers the details of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU, a report stating that Nvidia is producing ARM processors to take on Qualcomm on Windows, Dr. Lisa Su's comments about RDNA 4 launching in early 2025, and much more. And of course we answer your questions live! Links: - 9800X3D details: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2507204/amd-launches-the-ryzen-9800x3d-a-cool-powerful-cpu-for-gamers.html - Nvidia + ARM report: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2508339/report-nvidia-is-working-on-arm-cpus-for-windows.html - RDNA 4 at CES 2025: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2504851/amd-officially-schedules-next-gen-gpus-for-early-2025.html Join the PC related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/SGPRSy7 Follow the crew on X: @GordonUng @BradChacos @MorphingBall @AdamPMurray ============= Follow PCWorld! Website: http://www.pcworld.com X: https://www.x.com/pcworld ============= This video is NOT sponsored. Some links may contain affiliate links, which means if you buy something PCWorld may receive a small commission.