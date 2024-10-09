Episode 326: Battlemage Leak, Black Friday PC Deals & More
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC building news. In this episode the gang covers the recent news of Intel's Battlemage leaked on Amazon, buying guides on all PC deals for Black Friday. And of course we answer your questions live!
Links:
- Battlemage leaks: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2531130/oops-intels-unannounced-arc-b580-graphics-card-leaks-on-amazon.html
- Black Friday 2024: https://www.pcworld.com/article/402850/black-friday-everything-you-need-to-know.html
Join the PC related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/SGPRSy7
Follow the crew on X: @GordonUng @BradChacos @MorphingBall @AdamPMurray
Follow PCWorld!
Website: http://www.pcworld.com
X: https://www.x.com/pcworld
This video is NOT sponsored. Some links may contain affiliate links, which means if you buy something PCWorld may receive a small commission.
#podcast #intel #blackfriday
1:57:19
Episode 325: Ryzen Burning Up, Battlemage In December & More
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC building news. In this episode the gang covers the recent report of a Reddit user burning an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and X870 motherboard, rumors pointing to Intel's Battlemage potentially launching next month, and much more. And of course we answer your questions live!
Links:
- Burnt Ryzen: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-burns-out-for-unlucky-redditor-socket-defect-or-user-error-suspected
- Battlemage rumor: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/intel-arc-b580-battlemage-gpu-boxes-appear-in-shipping-manifests-xe2-may-be-preparing-for-its-desktop-debut-in-december
This video is NOT sponsored. Some links may contain affiliate links, which means if you buy something PCWorld may receive a small commission.
1:17:39
Episode 324: 9800X3D Reviews Are In, Continued Intel Problems & More
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC building news. In this episode the gang covers the reviews of AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, new struggles Intel is facing right now, and much more. And of course we answer your questions live!
Links:
- 9800X3D review (video): https://youtu.be/mGCbu1ObrTo?si=zCistUJ9V91Qo-XG
- 9800X3D review (article): https://www.pcworld.com/article/2511540/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-review.html
- Arrow Lake fix: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2516084/intel-pledges-to-fix-arrow-lake-after-launch-didnt-go-as-planned.html
- AMD CPU market share: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2514386/amds-desktop-cpu-share-soars-10-percentage-points-in-a-year.html
- Intel financials: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2507906/intel-lost-more-money-than-it-made-last-quarter.html
This video is NOT sponsored. Some links may contain affiliate links, which means if you buy something PCWorld may receive a small commission.
1:42:42
Episode 323: 9800X3D Details, Nvidia + ARM Report, RDNA 4 at CES 2025 & More
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC building news. In this episode the gang covers the details of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU, a report stating that Nvidia is producing ARM processors to take on Qualcomm on Windows, Dr. Lisa Su's comments about RDNA 4 launching in early 2025, and much more. And of course we answer your questions live!
Links:
- 9800X3D details: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2507204/amd-launches-the-ryzen-9800x3d-a-cool-powerful-cpu-for-gamers.html
- Nvidia + ARM report: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2508339/report-nvidia-is-working-on-arm-cpus-for-windows.html
- RDNA 4 at CES 2025: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2504851/amd-officially-schedules-next-gen-gpus-for-early-2025.html
This video is NOT sponsored. Some links may contain affiliate links, which means if you buy something PCWorld may receive a small commission.
1:35:20
Episode 322: Core Ultra 200S Reviews, Many Windows Updates, & More
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC building news. In this episode the gang goes over all of the reviews surrounding Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 desktop processors (codename Arrow Lake), dives into the latest Windows 10/11 updates (including CoPilot), and much more. And of course we answer your questions live!
- Core Ultra 285K review: https://youtu.be/9EHa7gkCgHY?si=OSUa-rTl6GxbuZFV
- Windows 11 updates: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2472385/new-features-in-windows-11-2024-update.html
This video is NOT sponsored. Some links may contain affiliate links, which means if you buy something PCWorld may receive a small commission.
The Full Nerd is PCWorld's enthusiast PC hardware and PC building podcast. Each week Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray, and Alaina Yee cover everything hardware related from news to reviews to tips. We also answer questions from the live audience or submitted to our Discord. Join us live on the PCWorld YouTube channel every Tuesday at 10:30 am Pacific and interact with us in real time!