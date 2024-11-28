Andrew Critch vs. Liron Shapira: Will AI Extinction Be Fast Or Slow?

Dr. Andrew Critch is the co-founder of the Center for Applied Rationality, a former Research Fellow at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI), a Research Scientist at the UC Berkeley Center for Human Compatible AI, and the co-founder of a new startup called Healthcare Agents.Dr. Critch’s P(Doom) is a whopping 85%! But his most likely doom scenario isn’t what you might expect. He thinks humanity will successfully avoid a self-improving superintelligent doom scenario, only to still go extinct via the slower process of “industrial dehumanization”.00:00 Introduction01:43 Dr. Critch’s Perspective on LessWrong Sequences06:45 Bayesian Epistemology15:34 Dr. Critch's Time at MIRI18:33 What’s Your P(Doom)™26:35 Doom Scenarios40:38 AI Timelines43:09 Defining “AGI”48:27 Superintelligence53:04 The Speed Limit of Intelligence01:12:03 The Obedience Problem in AI01:21:22 Artificial Superintelligence and Human Extinction01:24:36 Global AI Race and Geopolitics01:34:28 Future Scenarios and Human Relevance01:48:13 Extinction by Industrial Dehumanization01:58:50 Automated Factories and Human Control02:02:35 Global Coordination Challenges02:27:00 Healthcare Agents02:35:30 Final Thoughts---Show NotesDr. Critch’s LessWrong post explaining his P(Doom) and most likely doom scenarios: https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/Kobbt3nQgv3yn29pr/my-motivation-and-theory-of-change-for-working-in-aiDr. Critch’s Website: https://acritch.com/Dr. Critch’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/AndrewCritchPhD---Doom Debates’ Mission is to raise mainstream awareness of imminent extinction from AGI and build the social infrastructure for high-quality debate.Support the mission by subscribing to my Substack at DoomDebates.com and to youtube.com/@DoomDebates. Thanks for watching. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit lironshapira.substack.com