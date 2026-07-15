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FT Tech Tonic

Financial Times
BusinessEntrepreneurship
FT Tech Tonic
Latest episode

262 episodes

  • FT Tech Tonic

    Rewiring sport: Hi-tech cheating

    07/15/2026 | 29 mins.
    At the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas earlier this year, athletes used performance-enhancing drugs and banned equipment in an attempt to break world records. At the same time, companies such as Adidas are designing new types of equipment that fall within the rules, but give athletes an edge. So where is the line between cheating and innovation?

    This season of Tech Tonic is hosted by Josh Noble and produced by Josh Gabert-Doyon. The senior producer is Edwin Lane and the executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco. Original music by Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Flo Phillips.

    Clips: Enhanced Games

    Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • FT Tech Tonic

    Rewiring sport: Is tech ruining sports fandom?

    07/08/2026 | 25 mins.
    Video-assistant refereeing (VAR) has proved to be one of the most controversial pieces of technology ever introduced in sports. But with the rise of everything from broadcasting gimmicks to data-driven gambling, it’s far from the only technology changing what it means to be a fan. The FT’s sports editor Josh Noble asks whether these advancements are making sport more fun to watch, or overshadowing the event itself.

    This season of Tech Tonic is hosted by Josh Noble and produced by Josh Gabert-Doyon. The senior producer is Edwin Lane and the executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco. Original music by Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Flo Phillips. Special thanks to David Sheppard and Florian Müller.

    Clips: Wimbledon, BBC SPFL, Sky, TNT

    Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • FT Tech Tonic

    Rewiring sport: How technology is helping athletes break barriers

    07/01/2026 | 26 mins.
    For decades, sportspeople have been getting fitter, faster and reaching ever-higher levels of performance. But as the margin between winning and losing shrinks, athletes are turning to technology to make the difference.

    In this new season of Tech Tonic, Josh Noble explores how advanced ‘supershoes’ are helping to break marathon records, how young players are using AI to catch the eye of recruiters in the ultra-competitive world of American football, and how UFC is finding new ways to keep fighters healthier for longer.

    This season of Tech Tonic is hosted by Josh Noble and produced by Josh Gabert-Doyon. The senior producer is Edwin Lane and the executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco. Original music by Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Flo Phillips.

    Clips: BBC, British Pathé, MMA World, Fight Network, @SportsRecruits

    Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • FT Tech Tonic

    Coming soon: Rewiring sport

    06/24/2026 | 0 mins.
    Are technological advances in sport leaving athletes, fans and competition itself better off? Or are they undermining the spirit of sport? With the World Cup underway, the FT’s sports editor Josh Noble presents a three-part series looking at how tech is transforming sports, from AI-enabled scouting and automated refereeing, to supershoes and performance-enhancing drugs.

    This season of Tech Tonic is hosted by Josh Noble and produced by Josh Gabert-Doyon. The senior producer is Edwin Lane and the executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco. Original music by Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Flo Phillips.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • FT Tech Tonic

    AI Labs: Zuckerberg’s $100bn gamble

    06/03/2026 | 28 mins.
    Mark Zuckerberg created the world’s biggest social media company in Facebook, before deciding the future lay in the metaverse. Now he’s spending hundreds of billions of dollars to transform Meta again, this time into an AI company. Will it work? Murad Ahmed speaks to FT tech reporters Cristina Criddle and Hannah Murphy about Zuckerberg’s efforts to catch up in the AI race, and whether his vision of ‘personal superintelligence’ will win over consumers.

    FT articles free to read:
    Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s turbulent bet on AI
    Meta releases first AI model since Zuckerberg’s spending spree
    Meta to mine AI interactions to help target advertising

    Tech Tonic is hosted by Murad Ahmed and produced by Edwin Lane. The executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

    Tell us what you think of Tech Tonic! Complete this short survey and you’ll get the chance to win a pair of Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones.

    Prize draw winners’ surnames and regions may be made available upon request, as required by the Advertising Standards Authority. If you do not want your information to be made available, please email Privacy.Officer@ft.com upon entry. For more information on your rights and how we use your data, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About FT Tech Tonic
We are in the midst of a digital revolution, where the line between our physical world and cyberspace is blurring. Tech Tonic is the show that investigates the promises and perils of this new technological age. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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