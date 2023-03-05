Jaime Teevan on the Future of Work

What if we had a copilot for every profession? Or if we had the capability to create digital clones of ourselves to pursue our creative projects? These prospects aren't too far-fetched thanks to the latest developments in AI. What does the future of work actually look like? This week, Reid and Aria sat down with Jaime Teevan, Chief Scientist and Technical Fellow at Microsoft, and former technical advisor to CEO Satya Nadella. Leading Microsoft's Future of Work Initiative, Jaime explores how everything from AI to hybrid work changes the way people get things done. Together, Jaime and our hosts discuss how we might best use AI, get a lot done with microtasks, and reimagine measures of productivity. Plus, GPT-4 and special guest stars share some neat stats and hot takes on the future of work. Read the AI-generated stories for this episode here. Read the transcript of this episode here. For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all of the episodes, visit www.possible.fm/podcast. Topics: 03:43 - Hellos and intros 04:36 - The viability of microproductivity 08:15 - How microproductivity is evolving with AI 12:01 - How the COVID-19 pandemic changed hybrid work 14:36 - What will we look back on and consider quaint in the future? 15:39 - GPT-4 story about using LLM clones for work 22:52 - But isn't AI going to steal all our jobs? 25:38 - GPT-4 story about new jobs that will be common in the future 29:26 - Managing stress in the workplace 36:24 - Considering the 4-day work week model 39:48 - How to measure joy and engagement alongside productivity 46:10 - Rapidfire questions 51:35 - Debrief with Reid and Aria Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger, each episode features an interview with a visionary from a different field: climate science, media, criminal justice, and more. The conversation also features another kind of guest: GPT-4, OpenAI's latest and most powerful language model to date. Each episode has a companion story, generated by GPT-4, which will serve as a jumping-off point for a hopeful, speculative discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology—and our collective effort—effectively.