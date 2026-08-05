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155 episodes
- Sougwen Chung has spent more than a decade drawing alongside robots—not to automate their art, but to discover what changes when a machine becomes a creative partner. They join Reid to trace the evolution of D.O.U.G., a series of robotic collaborators that learns from Sougwen’s gestures, including a neural network trained on two decades of their drawings. Sougwen explains why unexpected machine marks became errors to “poeticize,” what becoming machine-readable taught them about remaining human, and why they call their practice “operational art” rather than “AI art.” They also explore a new system guided by brainwaves and an ancient calligraphic pause—and ask whether the intelligent systems we build need more than speed and capability. Maybe they also need silence, restraint, and the wisdom to wait.
Credits:
A big thanks to Natalie Stone, Tessa Nijdam, Arina Ermakova , the Scilicet team, Fellowship, Reece Straw, Sam Osborn, Nick Capezzera, Maximilian Andereya, Peter Butterworth, Haruka Wang and the team at Mosaic Ventures for hosting the conversation.
Additional Credits:
MIMICRY (Drawing Operations Unit: Generation_1), 2015. Footage: Sam Osborn and Nick Capezzera.
MEMORY (Drawing Operations Unit: Generation_2), 2017. Footage: NTT InterCommunication Center Tokyo.
COLLECTIVITY (Drawing Operations Unit: Generation_3), 2018. Footage: New INC & Nokia Bell Labs.
SPECTRALITY (Drawing Operations Unit: Generation_4), 2020. Footage: Maximilian Andereya.
ASSEMBLY (Drawing Operations Unit: Generation_5), 2022. Footage: Peter Butterworth.
GENESIS Process Film, 2023. Courtesy of the artist and Studio SCILICET.
- Visual artist and brand content creator Joe Salvatore joins Reid Hoffman and Parth Patil to explain how AI is turning creative professionals into orchestrators of systems rather than makers of one piece at a time.
Joe spent four years chasing every new image and video model out of pure creative curiosity before Parth pushed him to take a step back and become a director of these tools. He traces that shift, from generating a single image, to making 200, to running fully automated ad campaigns through Codex, and explains why the critical skill turned out not to be technical at all. As he puts it, he can outsource production, but he can't outsource his taste.
He walks through a live campaign for Ketone-IQ, using a Hermes agent to research decades of proven advertising styles, then chaining models together to generate and grade hundreds of on-brand variations overnight. He and Parth get into how a shared creative agent learns from everyone it works with, why articulating an idea clearly has become the differentiator, and how AI made the gap between a sloppy brief and a tight one impossible to hide. Reid, Parth and Joe close on Wittgenstein, and why language no longer just describes the world but summons it.
Referenced in episode: the Lord of the Rings x Wes Anderson AI trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrjL_TSOFrI
- Social media strategist Will Weinbach joins Reid Hoffman and Parth Patil to explain how AI agents are reshaping content, distribution, and what a single creator can build.
Will had never written a line of code before Parth handed him the tools to start. He traces his path from using ChatGPT to write essays, to vibe coding his own software, to running autonomous remote agents like OpenClaw and Hermes—systems that accumulate skills and memory and improve themselves on the fly. Not knowing how anything works under the hood, he argues, is exactly what lets him experiment without fear of what he might break.
He walks through the fully autonomous social workflow he built, an agent that pulls, edits, captions, schedules, and posts content across every platform, then reads the analytics and A/B tests itself toward a goal. He also recounts the night his agent went rogue and posted four times at 4 a.m., and the experiment where he put an agent inside his TV just to see if it would work.
Along the way, Will and Reid dig into what younger creators understand about attention that older marketing teams miss, and what happens to the resume when the real skill becomes knowing how to use AI. For Will, the edge isn't expertise. It's a willingness to try.
- Commercial director, AI filmmaker, and USC professor Ben Hansford joins Reid Hoffman and Parth Patil to explain how AI is reshaping Hollywood, film production, VFX, and comics.
Ben has been experimenting with generative AI since before DALL-E and Midjourney went mainstream, using the earliest tools to sharpen commercial treatments, win jobs, and teach one of the country's first AI film courses. He traces Hollywood's arc from student protests and industry resistance to a scramble for answers, as shrinking budgets and shifting audiences push creators toward new workflows.
He also recounts how a 30-minute AI VFX test reset his sense of what a director can prototype, and why he's building BloqBloq around a stark creative bottleneck: as he puts it, there are more NBA players than professional comic book illustrators. He maps the "iceberg" of creation, from databases and security to publishing and iteration, and explains why turning an idea into a finished product takes more than a prompt. For Ben, AI isn't just a tool. It's a crew.
For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all the episodes, visit https://www.possible.fm/podcast/
- Tokens to the Future is a new limited series from Possible about how AI is expanding what people can build—with more tokens, custom agents, and a community behind them. In this first episode, Reid sits down with Parth Patil, co-creator of Reid AI and co-architect of the Token Grantee program, to lay out the thesis behind it.
Through the program, a small inaugural group of creators and builders—working across film, gaming, comics, print, digital art and more—each receive a recurring grant of $1,000 a week in tokens, access to a custom fleet of AI agents, and an ongoing collaboration with Parth. There are no restrictions on which tools they use; the freedom to choose is the point. Grantees will join the series over the next few months. Each episode features one of them showcasing how they're using these tools to build products that could reshape their work, role and industries.
Along the way, Reid and Parth discuss how AI agents are becoming persistent collaborators, why the biggest opportunities may lie in creative rather than technical domains, and how closing the gap between an idea and a finished product is changing entrepreneurship.
For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all the episodes, visit https://www.possible.fm/podcast/
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About Possible
What if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Possible is an award-winning, weekly podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Hosts Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger explore what’s possible with forward-thinking leaders, deep thinkers, and ambitious builders across many fields, such as technology, art, education and healthcare. These conversations center on the ways technology—and, in particular, AI—is shaping the future. In episodes, AI tools such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Inflection’s Pi are at work, offering informational asides, prompting guests, or demoing what they can do. Lastly, between guest episodes, Aria interviews her co-host Reid on his latest takes on what’s possible if we use technology—and our collective effort—effectively.Podcast website
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