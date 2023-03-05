Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Possible in the App
Listen to Possible in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Possible

Possible

Podcast Possible
Podcast Possible

Possible

Reid Hoffman
add
Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future... More
Technology
Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future... More

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Sam Altman and Greg Brockman on AI and the Future
    How might we develop and deploy beneficial, safe artificial general intelligence for humanity? Reid and Aria are joined by Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, and Greg Brockman, OpenAI co-founder and president. Sam and Greg trace their journey—from articulating their mission to early company projects and decisions to scaling and sharing GPT-4 with the world. They also explore the transformative impact artificial intelligence can have on other industries, like energy, medicine, education, and law. Plus, GPT-4 offers a poetic perspective on a piece of code. Read the transcript of this episode here.  Read OpenAI’s paper on the Unsupervised Sentiment Neuron here. Here's the code used to generate Greg's AI poem:  https://github.com/openai/openai-python/blob/main/openai/api_requestor.py.  Read Impromptu by Reid Hoffman with GPT-4 here.  For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all of the episodes, visit www.possible.fm/podcast. Topics 4:00 - Hellos and intros 4:30 - The OpenAI mission 8:45 - Advancements in education and medicine 12:14 - Surprises with scale  15:19 - Building GPT-4  18:34 - Regulating AI 25:50 - How OpenAI got where it is today 28:26 - First scaling success with DOTA 32:51 - Which industries will AI transform? 39:30 - Sam and Greg’s investments outside AI 45:08 - Surprising applications of AI  49:40 - Rapidfire questions 56:16 - Debrief with Reid and Aria Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger, each episode features an interview with a visionary from a different field: climate science, media, criminal justice, and more. The conversation also features another kind of guest: GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and most powerful language model to date. Each episode has a companion story, generated by GPT-4, which will serve as a jumping-off point for a hopeful, speculative discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology—and our collective effort—effectively. Possible is produced by Wonder Media Network and hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger. Our showrunner is Shaun Young. Possible is produced by Edie Allard and Sara Schleede. Jenny Kaplan is our Executive Producer and Editor. Special thanks to Theresa Lopez, Surya Yalamanchili, Saida Sapieva, Ian Alas, Greg Beato, and Ben Relles.
    5/3/2023
    1:00:24
  • Jaime Teevan on the Future of Work
    What if we had a copilot for every profession? Or if we had the capability to create digital clones of ourselves to pursue our creative projects? These prospects aren’t too far-fetched thanks to the latest developments in AI. What does the future of work actually look like? This week, Reid and Aria sat down with Jaime Teevan, Chief Scientist and Technical Fellow at Microsoft, and former technical advisor to CEO Satya Nadella. Leading Microsoft’s Future of Work Initiative, Jaime explores how everything from AI to hybrid work changes the way people get things done. Together, Jaime and our hosts discuss how we might best use AI, get a lot done with microtasks, and reimagine measures of productivity. Plus, GPT-4 and special guest stars share some neat stats and hot takes on the future of work. Read the AI-generated stories for this episode here. Read the transcript of this episode here.  For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all of the episodes, visit www.possible.fm/podcast. Topics: 03:43 - Hellos and intros 04:36 - The viability of microproductivity 08:15 - How microproductivity is evolving with AI 12:01 - How the COVID-19 pandemic changed hybrid work 14:36 - What will we look back on and consider quaint in the future? 15:39 - GPT-4 story about using LLM clones for work 22:52 - But isn’t AI going to steal all our jobs? 25:38 - GPT-4 story about new jobs that will be common in the future 29:26 - Managing stress in the workplace 36:24 - Considering the 4-day work week model 39:48 - How to measure joy and engagement alongside productivity 46:10 - Rapidfire questions 51:35 - Debrief with Reid and Aria Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger, each episode features an interview with a visionary from a different field: climate science, media, criminal justice, and more. The conversation also features another kind of guest: GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and most powerful language model to date. Each episode has a companion story, generated by GPT-4, which will serve as a jumping-off point for a hopeful, speculative discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology—and our collective effort—effectively. Possible is produced by Wonder Media Network and hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger. Our showrunner is Shaun Young. Possible is produced by Edie Allard and Sara Schleede. Jenny Kaplan is our Executive Producer and Editor. Special thanks to Caitlin Cummings, Katrina Zuccaro, Lauren Cole, Surya Yalamanchili, Saida Sapieva, Ian Alas, Greg Beato, and Ben Relles. Also, gratitude to Papia Debroy, Adam Grant, Ryan Roslansky, Jessi Hempel, and everyone who called in with their thoughts on the future of work.
    4/26/2023
    55:42
  • Bryan Stevenson on the Future of Criminal Justice
    What if, instead of punishing people who made mistakes, we helped them? Bryan Stevenson, founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, has spent his career working toward a more equitable and restorative criminal justice system. He joins Reid and Aria this week to discuss the root causes of mass incarceration in America and how we can build safe communities without excessive policing and sentencing. Bryan responds to GPT-4 stories that imagine how new technologies could prevent wrongful convictions and contribute to a better criminal justice system—but are the questions we ask still stuck in carceral logic?  Read the AI-generated stories for this episode here. Read the transcript of this episode here.  For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all of the episodes, visit www.possible.fm/podcast. Topics: 5:37 - Hellos and intros 6:07 - Defining the criminal justice system and how it has evolved 11:51 - Where our approach to incarceration has started to shift 14:39 - GPT-4’s story about addressing minor crimes 23:45 - GPT-4’s story about reconciling wrongful convictions 28:28 - Is a world without prisons possible? 36:36 - The first steps towards criminal justice reform 39:33 - Progress afoot at the local level  42:36 - Reformulating sentencing and rethinking drug policy  46:15 - Rapidfire questions 54:50 - Debrief with Reid and Aria Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger, each episode features an interview with a visionary from a different field: climate science, media, criminal justice, and more. The conversation also features another kind of guest: GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and most powerful language model to date. Each episode has a companion story, generated by GPT-4, which will serve as a jumping-off point for a hopeful, speculative discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology—and our collective effort—effectively. Possible is produced by Wonder Media Network and hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger. Our showrunner is Shaun Young. Possible is produced by Edie Allard and Sara Schleede. Jenny Kaplan is our Executive Producer and Editor. Special thanks to Caitlin McCaskey, Taylor Washington, Surya Yalamanchili, Saida Sapieva, Ian Alas, Greg Beato, and Ben Relles.
    4/19/2023
    59:15
  • Janette Sadik-Khan on the Future of Cities
    What if we didn’t need cars? Janette Sadik-Khan, former Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, helped revolutionize some of New York’s most famous streets into navigable, car-free areas. She joins the show this week to paint a picture of cities that put people first. How has the purpose of the city changed over time? Is it really possible—and preferable—to remove cars from cities altogether? And what does the future of cities really look like? Janette also responds to speculation about the future of transportation via GPT-4’s stories of how people might traverse Istanbul and Vietnam decades from now. It turns out, we might need a lot less new technology than we think to create the people-first cities of the future. Read the AI-generated stories for this episode here. Read the transcript of this episode here.  For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all of the episodes, visit www.possible.fm/podcast. Topics: 4:15 - Hellos and intros 5:06 - How do we deal with city highways? 8:21 - When and how the city became all about the car 11:37 - What people-first cities look like 13:57 - GPT-4’s story about navigating Istanbul in the future 18:10 - What does the future of our cities look like? 20:40 - How COVID-19 transformed cities 23:51 - A change we can make today to improve cities 24:57 - Why are e-bikes so innovative? 29:59 - How we can make our polis more human 33:53 - Case study: New York City 37:43 - GPT-4’s story about an innovative new transportation system 42:28 - Rapidfire questions 46:00 - Debrief with Reid and Aria Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger, each episode features an interview with a visionary from a different field: climate science, media, criminal justice, and more. The conversation also features another kind of guest: GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and most powerful language model to date. Each episode has a companion story, generated by GPT-4, which will serve as a jumping-off point for a hopeful, speculative discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology—and our collective effort—effectively. Possible is produced by Wonder Media Network and hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger. Our showrunner is Shaun Young. Possible is produced by Edie Allard and Sara Schleede. Jenny Kaplan is our Executive Producer and Editor. Special thanks to Kevin Sheekey, Seth Solomonow, Surya Yalamanchili, Saida Sapieva, Ian Alas, Greg Beato, and Ben Relles.
    4/12/2023
    50:02
  • Ben Nelson on the Future of Higher Education
    What if every student had access to the same high-quality educational tools? This week, Reid and Aria are joined by Ben Nelson to discuss higher education. Ben is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Minerva Project, a for-profit educational organization that created the non-profit Minerva University with the mission of reforming global education through an interdisciplinary curriculum and fully active learning pedagogy. Ben talks about how we can increase people’s access to an elite education that prepares them for success as both professionals and citizens. Also, Ben responds to GPT-4 stories that reimagine what a “classroom” really can be.  Read the AI-generated stories for this episode here. Read the transcript of this episode here. For more info on the podcast and transcripts of all of the episodes, visit www.possible.fm/podcast. Topics: 4:54 - Hellos and intros 6:54 - Ben’s elevator description of Minerva University  11:11 - How we absorb information and the concept of transfer in education  16:01 - The ways technology can deepen learning and remove biases 19:57 - ChatGPT in schools 25:37 - Responding to GPT-4’s story about immersive learning using AR/VR 32:37 - How to push past typical higher education talking points 37:40 - Rapidfire questions, including a take on higher ed and public policy 45:06 - Debrief with Reid and Aria Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger, each episode features an interview with a visionary from a different field: climate science, media, criminal justice, and more. The conversation also features another kind of guest: GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and most powerful language model to date. Each episode has a companion story, generated by GPT-4, which will serve as a jumping-off point for a hopeful, speculative discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology—and our collective effort—effectively. Possible is produced by Wonder Media Network and hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger. Our showrunner is Shaun Young. Possible is produced by Edie Allard and Sara Schleede. Jenny Kaplan is our Executive Producer and Editor. Special thanks to Diana El Azar, Surya Yalamanchili, Saida Sapieva, Ian Alas, Greg Beato, Ben Relles, and the team at LinkedIn Media Productions, including Justin Blumenthal, Hasan Ahmed, Keith Cheng, Eric Carlos, and Gabe Lomeli Jr. for video production on this episode.
    4/5/2023
    52:17

More Technology podcasts

About Possible

Possible is a new podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger, each episode features an interview with a visionary from a different field: climate science, media, criminal justice, and more. The conversation also features another kind of guest: GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and most powerful language model to date. Each episode has a companion story, generated by GPT-4, which will serve as a jumping-off point for a hopeful, speculative discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology—and our collective effort—effectively.
Podcast website

Listen to Possible, TED Tech and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Possible

Possible

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Possible: Podcasts in Family