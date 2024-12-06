Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky pleads guilty to fraud, some Tornado Cash sanctions are overturned, and billionaires complain about “debanking”. Originally published on December 5, 2024.
--------
35:28
The Cryptocurrency Industry's Unprecedented Election Spending
The cryptocurrency industry spent almost $200 million to influence the outcomes of the 2024 United States elections. This unprecedented degree of corporate spending from a relatively small industry had a major effect — but probably not in the way you think.Let's talk about where the money came from, where it went, what the cryptocurrency industry's goals are in politics, and what to do now.This is an audio version of my original video.
--------
38:14
Issue 70 – The Cryptocurrency States of America
Crypto’s efforts to buy the 2024 elections paid off, and we’re in for a bumpy ride. Originally posted on November 15, 2024.
--------
38:12
Wind the clock
A message to those asking “what do I do now?” Originally published on November 8, 2024.
--------
16:03
Issue 69 – Nice
Coinbase threatens me that continuing to report on their activities would be “.... unwise”. Also, election spending hits a fever pitch, with several new crypto PACs coming out of the woodwork. Originally published on November 2, 2024.
Keep up with the happenings in the tech world without all the boosterism. Cryptocurrency critic, technology researcher, and software engineer Molly White publishes Citation Needed, a newsletter that features weekly explainers of developments in the cryptocurrency industry, with summaries of the latest disasters featured on her well-known project Web3 is Going Just Great. She also does deep dives into important events in the broader technology industry, with added critical context that is too often missing.