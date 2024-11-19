Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTechnologyKim Komando Daily Tech Update
Listen to Kim Komando Daily Tech Update in the App
Listen to Kim Komando Daily Tech Update in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Kim Komando Daily Tech Update

Podcast Kim Komando Daily Tech Update
Kim Komando
Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Kim is in a class all her own. Her widely successful r...
More
TechnologyNewsDaily News

Available Episodes

5 of 3431
  • 3 reasons your internet is slow
    Do videos constantly buffer or web pages refuse to load? Here's why it happens — and how to fix it.
    --------  
    5:08
  • Why you need an outdoor TV antenna
    Netflix crashed during the Tyson-Paul fight, leaving millions without a stream. Here's how a simple TV antenna could be your family's backup. 
    --------  
    4:36
  • Spend less on your Uber rides
    We’ve all felt that gut punch when the rideshare fare pops up. Here are some insider tips to help you save.
    --------  
    8:21
  • AI making life-and-death decisions
    An algorithm rejected more than 300,000 health insurance claims in just two months. It spent less than two seconds on each, leaving patients in the dark and lives at risk.
    --------  
    7:33
  • Cheap air fryers spying for China
    Everyone loves a crispy treat, but is it worth giving up your private data? I tell you about kitchen gadgets playing fast and loose with your info. 
    --------  
    7:29

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Kim Komando Daily Tech Update

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Kim is in a class all her own. Her widely successful radio show is heard on over 500 stations in the United States and internationally in 175 different countries. Kim has millions of fans who love her down-to-earth, deeply relatable, and easy-to-understand way of talking about consumer tech. Every episode is loaded with the scoop about the latest gadgets, online security, social media trends, and digital privacy. Kim makes it all entertaining and fun. With a mix of important news, practical advice, and compelling conversations, you can make informed decisions and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the tech world. In the Kim Komando Daily Tech Update Podcast, every episode is loaded with ways to better your tech life. New Kim Komando Daily Tech Update Podcast episodes drop every day, Monday through Sunday. If you want Kim’s daily longer podcasts, search for Kim Komando Today in your favorite podcast player. To learn more about Kim, the things she mentions, or submit a topic or question, drop by www.Komando.com
Podcast website

Listen to Kim Komando Daily Tech Update, Lex Fridman Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Kim Komando Daily Tech Update: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:12:56 PM