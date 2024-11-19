About Kim Komando Daily Tech Update

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Kim is in a class all her own. Her widely successful radio show is heard on over 500 stations in the United States and internationally in 175 different countries. Kim has millions of fans who love her down-to-earth, deeply relatable, and easy-to-understand way of talking about consumer tech. Every episode is loaded with the scoop about the latest gadgets, online security, social media trends, and digital privacy. Kim makes it all entertaining and fun. With a mix of important news, practical advice, and compelling conversations, you can make informed decisions and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the tech world. In the Kim Komando Daily Tech Update Podcast, every episode is loaded with ways to better your tech life. New Kim Komando Daily Tech Update Podcast episodes drop every day, Monday through Sunday. If you want Kim’s daily longer podcasts, search for Kim Komando Today in your favorite podcast player. To learn more about Kim, the things she mentions, or submit a topic or question, drop by www.Komando.com