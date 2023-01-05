The Current powered by Kim Komando

About Kim Komando Today

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Kim is in a class all her own. Her widely successful radio show is heard on over 500 stations in the United States and internationally in 175 different countries. Kim has millions of fans who love her down-to-earth, deeply relatable, and easy-to-understand way of talking about consumer tech. Every episode is loaded with the scoop about the latest gadgets, online security, social media trends, and digital privacy. Kim makes it all entertaining and fun. With a mix of important news, practical advice, and compelling conversations, you’ll be able to make informed decisions and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the tech world. Kim started her show and still owns it herself. She’s not part of a big broadcasting company. Her company has no debt or investors. That’s why many small business owners also turn to her for advice on growing their businesses using web-based tools. In the Kim Komando Today Podcast, every episode is loaded with ways to better your tech life. New episodes of the Kim Komando Podcast drop every Monday through Friday. To learn more about Kim, the things she mentions, or submit a topic or question, drop by www.Komando.com