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1290 episodes
- Long before GPS knew where your car was, Roy was the voice guiding drivers. He recorded over 5 million navigation phrases in the '90s. Now he's the calming voice at Disney parks. Roy shares hilarious retro tech stories, including weird street names.
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- Your Ring doorbell may be doing more than watching porch pirates. Dr. Matthew Guariglia breaks down how home cameras became part of a giant surveillance web. Plus, why so many people are getting rid of it.
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About The Current powered by Kim Komando
Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Kim is in a class all her own. Her widely successful radio show is heard on over 500 stations in the United States and internationally in 175 different countries. Kim has millions of fans who love her down-to-earth, deeply relatable, and easy-to-understand way of talking about consumer tech. Every episode is loaded with the scoop about the latest gadgets, online security, social media trends, and digital privacy. Kim makes it all entertaining and fun. With a mix of important news, practical advice, and compelling conversations, you’ll be able to make informed decisions and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the tech world. Kim started her show and still owns it herself. She’s not part of a big broadcasting company. Her company has no debt or investors. That’s why many small business owners also turn to her for advice on growing their businesses using web-based tools. In the Current powered by Kim Komando, every episode is loaded with ways to better your tech life. New episodes drop every Monday & Wednesday. To learn more about Kim, the things she mentions, or submit a topic or question, drop by www.Komando.com See megaphone.spotify.com/legal for privacy information.Podcast website
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