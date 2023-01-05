The Current powered by Kim Komando

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon.
KKT FRI 2023-0505
5/4/2023
35:48
ChatGPT incognito mode, Microsoft Edge leaking info & AI news app
Plus, tennis star Emma Raducanu is training clients via hologram, and the crazy story of how a Medal of Honor recipient's remains were identified 73 years after his death. Hear from Olivia and Natalie, who had a nightmare brush with artificial intelligence voice cloning. Share your phone’s screen on your TV and how to password-protect important docs the easy way.
5/4/2023
33:22
F-150 EV explosion, Apple’s VR costs big $ & use your phone to hang pics
Plus, Amazon bricks its health tracker. Surprise, no one wanted to hand over all that info. I talk to Sandy and Ellie, two 80-year-old grandmas that celebrated their milestone birthdays by traveling the world. Tinder’s new video verification, best and worst WFH jobs and sly ways to read a message.
5/3/2023
32:35
Voice stolen by AI, ChatGPT spam & 60-sec cybersecurity checks
Plus, ChatGPT stereotyped every US state – you won’t believe what it said. Science reveals when aliens could come to Earth, why we’re addicted to selfies and a wedding ring that lets you feel your partner’s heartbeat no matter where they are.
5/2/2023
32:39
Social media horror story, firewall check & see what Apple knows about you
Plus, I give my trusted advice to a job seeker on how to spot fake job scams. Also, how to hide your location to get cheaper prices online, why you shouldn't buy a MacBook right now, reasons to avoid crypto and clever ways to make money renting your car.
