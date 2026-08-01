Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
126 episodes
- a16z Cofounder and General Partner Marc Andreessen and a16z crypto Founder and Managing Partner Chris Dixon on why the CLARITY ACT matters.
Congress is debating once-in-a-generation market structure legislation that could determine where financial and internet infrastructure gets built. Chris and Marc join host Robert Hackett to discuss why regulatory clarity matters, what the current policy environment has cost the United States, and what is at stake for developers, entrepreneurs, consumers, and the country’s technological leadership.
Marc also looks back at his influential 2014 essay “Why Bitcoin Matters,” when supporting crypto was still a deeply contrarian position, and reflects on how the technology and the political debate around it have evolved since.
The discussion explores the lessons of earlier technology revolutions, the importance of giving builders clear rules, and why crypto policy is ultimately about much more than a single industry. It is about who gets to shape the future of money, markets, and the internet.
Highlights
00:00 Intro
05:31 From crypto subculture to financial infrastructure
08:37 Why crypto needs rules now
12:20 The regulatory war on crypto
15:41 How CLARITY could prevent another FTX
22:42 Why criminals using crypto may be easier to catch
26:20 Privacy, blockchains, and the invention of HTTPS
30:41 Government ethics and crypto
34:52 The banking lobby’s stablecoin fight
37:05 Why every major bank is building on blockchains
41:04 Developer liability as a killshot
45:23 How CLARITY provides oversight
49:30 What happens if CLARITY fails?
50:50 Regulation vs. innovation
54:12 Why America should lead
55:36 What CLARITY could unlock
Links
Marc Andreessen: https://twitter.com/pmarca
Chris Dixon: https://twitter.com/cdixon
Robert Hackett: https://twitter.com/rhackett
Why Bitcoin matters: https://a16z.com/why-bitcoin-matters/
What builders need to know about the CLARITY Act: https://a16zcrypto.com/posts/article/clarity-act-what-why-matters
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@a16zcrypto
Site: https://a16zcrypto.com/
X: https://twitter.com/a16zcrypto
Newsletter: https://a16zcrypto.substack.com/
As always, none of the following should be taken as investment, business, legal, or tax advice. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for more important information, including a link to a list of our investments.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
How AI is Changing the Way We Build Companies (ft. Guy Wuollet and Noah Citron)07/27/2026 | 58 mins.For the first time, companies can treat AI token spending almost like headcount: allocate more money, deploy more intelligence, and potentially get more work done.
That shift could change much more than engineering productivity. It could reshape how companies form, how teams are managed, how businesses are financed, and who is best positioned to build them.
In this episode, a16z crypto General Partner Guy Wuollet and Head of Engineering Noah Citron join host Robert Hackett to explore the economics of the AI-native company.
They discuss why engineering teams may soon manage token budgets like P&Ls; how AI enables companies to scale labor up and down almost instantly; and whether the future belongs to smaller, leaner businesses run by people who are unusually good at directing agents.
The conversation also covers software-engineering “pod shops,” AI as variable labor, the future of consulting and private equity, and why stablecoins and blockchains may become the default financial infrastructure for AI agents and businesses.
Finally, they ask a larger question: If AI has created so much new intelligence, why has it not yet produced an obvious jump in economic growth? And in a world where everyone can access powerful models, will intelligence matter less than grit, judgment, and agency?
Highlights
00:00 — Intro
4:01 — Why token spending is starting to resemble headcount
4:51 — Deciding how much spend is too much spend
9:04 — The agentic A/B test: How to quantify "return on tokens"
12:05 — The software-engineering "pod shop"
25:13 — Paying deference to the Machine God
26:06 — The rise (or not) of lean, AI-native microbusinesses
28:05 — Everyone's a manager? The new style of thinking for engineers
30:48 — Why AI agents may naturally use stablecoins
34:33 — When AI productivity will appear in GDP
47:49 — Why grit and agency may matter more than IQ
51:38 — How AI could create new paths for startups
54:53 — Innovation, commoditization, and creative destruction
Links:
Guy Wuollet: https://x.com/guywuolletjr
Noah Citron: https://x.com/noahcitron
Robert Hackett: https://x.com/rhackett
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@a16zcrypto
Website: https://a16zcrypto.com/
X: https://twitter.com/a16zcrypto
Newsletter: https://a16zcrypto.substack.com/
As always, none of the following should be taken as investment, business, legal, or tax advice. Please see a16z.com/disclosures for more important information, including a link to a list of our investments.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Story Behind RSA: The Invention That Secured the Internet (ft. Turing Award Winner Ron Rivest)07/24/2026 | 54 mins.Before the internet could become a place to bank or transact, it needed a way for strangers to know who they were talking to, and whether a message could be trusted.
Turing Award winners Ron Rivest, Adi Shamir, and Leonard Adleman helped invent it.
In this episode of First Principles, Rivest tells the story of how they developed RSA, the first practical public-key cryptosystem. Their breakthrough made it possible to encrypt information, verify identities, and authenticate messages across an open network without requiring participants to meet or exchange a secret in advance — laying essential groundwork for the secure internet and, decades later, blockchains.
Rivest joins Tim Roughgarden, Head of Research at a16z crypto and Professor of Computer Science at Columbia University, and Dan Boneh — Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, a16z crypto Senior Research Advisor, and the “B” in BLS signatures — for a conversation about the origins and future of modern cryptography.
They trace the field from its early days, when most cryptographic research was classified and even the meaning of “security” had not been formally defined, through the publication of the Diffie-Hellman paper and the open problem that ultimately led to RSA. Rivest recounts the night the core idea came together, why the difficulty of factoring made the system plausible, and why no one initially knew whether it would survive sustained attempts to break it.
The conversation also explores the other cryptographic primitives that underpin blockchains and the modern internet. Rivest explains why digital signatures interested him even more than encryption, how he designed the MD family of cryptographic hash functions, and why standards such as RSA, DSA, and SHA were shaped as much by politics, patents, and government pressure as by mathematics.
Finally, Rivest shares his unusually candid views on quantum computing, post-quantum security, and the deeper theoretical possibility that P could equal NP. Either development could threaten the foundations of modern cryptography — but, as Rivest argues, cryptographers have a responsibility to prepare for even the worst-case scenarios.
Highlights
00:00 – Intro: the two problems that could break modern cryptography
01:10 – Why Ron Rivest’s work underpins the internet and blockchains
08:10 – Before public-key cryptography, there was no theory of security
11:05 – The open problem that led to RSA
13:55 – The night Ron Rivest discovered the core idea behind RSA
17:55 – Why digital signatures were the real breakthrough
19:14 – The RSA challenge — and a prediction that was off by quadrillions of years
28:33 – How government pressure shaped cryptographic standards
30:36 – Designing the hash functions that made digital signatures practical
33:26 – The Fiat–Shamir transformation, explained
38:04 – Building a cryptography company before the web existed
42:31 – Will quantum computers ever become powerful enough to break RSA?
48:02 – The cryptography securing the internet, elections, and everyday life
50:11 – What surprised Dan: Quantum giveth and quantum taketh away
About First Principles
First Principles is a special limited series from a16z crypto about the scientific roots of modern computing — especially blockchains — told through rare conversations with the pioneers who helped shape the foundational ideas behind distributed systems, consensus protocols, economics, mechanism design, cryptography, zero knowledge, and more.
People often tell the story of the Bitcoin whitepaper as if it appeared out of nowhere. But the ideas behind Bitcoin — and blockchains more broadly — come from decades of computer science, economics, mathematics, and cryptography. First Principles is a guide to that lineage, as told by the people who helped build it.
Subscribe to follow along:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjQ9HCQMu_8yIg60YAq67HDdvp7E_T5e8
Hear more from:
Ron Rivest: https://people.csail.mit.edu/rivest/
Tim Roughgarden: https://twitter.com/Tim_Roughgarden
Dan Boneh: https://twitter.com/danboneh
Follow a16z crypto:
X: https://twitter.com/a16zcrypto
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a16zcrypto/posts/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@a16zcrypto
Substack: https://a16zcrypto.substack.com/subscribe/
As always, none of the following should be taken as investment, business, legal, or tax advice. Please see a16z.com/disclosures for more important information, including a link to a list of our investments.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Long before onchain markets made mechanism design a daily engineering problem, Nobel Prize winner Paul Milgrom was asking how prices actually form — and how better auction rules could reshape actual markets.
His work helped transform auction theory from an elegant branch of economics into a practical toolkit for allocating scarce resources, from wireless spectrum to digital ads to financial markets.
In this episode of First Principles, Tim Roughgarden, Head of Research at a16z crypto, sits down with Milgrom alongside Scott Kominers — Harvard Business School professor and a16z crypto research partner — for a conversation about auctions, information, price discovery, and the design of complex markets.
Together, they explore Milgrom’s foundational work on auction theory, the famous Milgrom-Weber paper, the Grossman-Stiglitz paradox and the Glosten-Milgrom model of market microstructure, and why understanding how prices form matters for everything from prediction markets to decentralized finance.
They also discuss Milgrom’s work designing the FCC spectrum auctions — including the auctions that helped allocate wireless spectrum for technologies like mobile broadband and 5G — and the later FCC incentive auction, a massive market design challenge that combined economics, computer science, policy, and real-world implementation.
Highlights
00:00 Intro: economics assumptions that are “just wrong”
02:19 Scott Kominers on the genius of Paul Milgrom
05:35 The price discovery problem economics forgot
07:48 The auction theory breakthrough of the 1980s
17:15 Why market microstructure matters for DeFi
24:17 When math teaches economics something new
29:22 Designing auctions people can actually use
32:40 How theory became spectrum auction design
36:22 The floppy disk that helped convince the FCC
41:05 What changed when auctions moved online
45:28 The auction that reorganized television
57:25 Why the best auctions feel simple
1:07:30 What economics and computer science can learn from each other
1:13:22 Futures markets for compute
1:15:12 Paul Milgrom’s advice for builders
About First Principles
First Principles is a special limited series from a16z crypto about the scientific roots of modern computing — especially blockchains — told through rare conversations with the pioneers who helped shape the foundational ideas behind distributed systems, consensus protocols, economics, mechanism design, cryptography, zero knowledge, and more.
People often tell the story of the Bitcoin whitepaper as if it appeared out of nowhere. But the ideas behind Bitcoin — and blockchains more broadly — come from decades of computer science, economics, mathematics, and cryptography. First Principles is a guide to that lineage, as told by the people who helped build it.
Subscribe to follow along:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjQ9HCQMu_8yIg60YAq67HDdvp7E_T5e8
Hear more from
Tim Roughgarden: https://twitter.com/Tim_Roughgarden
Scott Kominers: https://twitter.com/skominers
Follow a16z crypto
X: https://twitter.com/a16zcrypto
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a16zcrypto/posts/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@a16zcrypto
Substack: https://a16zcrypto.substack.com/subscribe/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Long before crypto made coordination programmable, Nobel Prize winner Alvin Roth was designing markets where coordination could save lives.
In this episode of First Principles, Roth tells the story of how he helped build systems for some of the hardest matching problems in the world, from where doctors train and where students go to school to how kidney donors can reach the patients who need them.
He joins Tim Roughgarden, Head of Research at a16z crypto, and Scott Kominers — Harvard Business School professor, a16z crypto research partner, and one of Roth’s former students — for a conversation about how market design moves from theory into the real world. They explore how economic theory becomes practical engineering, whether that's matching riders to Ubers, doctors to medical residencies, students to New York City high schools, or organ donors to people whose lives depend on it.
They also cover how these same problems show up in today’s crypto networks. Roth explains why markets are not just natural forces, but engineered systems; why the details of timing, congestion, incentives, and trust can make or break a marketplace; and why some of the most important markets are the ones where simply exchanging money can’t do the work.
This is a conversation about economics at its most practical and profound: how to design systems that coordinate people, solve real problems, and sometimes save lives.
00:00 Intro: Why market design matters
04:18 The economist as engineer
08:09 When theory meets the real world
07:02 Fixing the medical residency match
15:32 Why markets unravel
18:22 Redesigning NYC high school admissions
28:05 The hidden problem of congestion
34:47 How kidney exchange saves lives
45:26 How the internet changed market design
48:25 Airbnb, Uber and smarter marketplaces
51:28 Repugnant transactions and moral economics
53:32 When markets need social support
54:32 The unexpected effects of criminalizing surrogacy
01:04:58 Preference signals and the job market
01:18:53 A broken market: resettling refugees and other migrants
Hear more from:
Tim Roughgarden: https://twitter.com/Tim_Roughgarden
Scott Kominers: https://twitter.com/skominers
Follow a16z crypto:
X: https://twitter.com/a16zcrypto
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/a16zcrypto/posts/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@a16zcrypto
Substack: https://a16zcrypto.substack.com/subscribe/ *
** As always, none of the following should be taken as investment, business, legal, or tax advice. Please see a16z.com/disclosures for more important information, including a link to a list of our investments.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Arts podcasts
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- Daring Forever (Find your Extraordinary)Arts, Books, Design, Visual Arts
About a16z crypto show
The a16z crypto show explores how decentralized networks are reshaping money, ownership, and the architecture of the internet. We go beyond the hype to look at what’s actually working, what isn’t, and what comes next as crypto continues to go mainstream and blockchains become core infrastructure. Each episode features conversations with founders, engineers, economists, policymakers, and researchers building at the frontier of finance, payments, AI, and distributed systems. We cover stablecoins and global payments, the tokenization of "real-world" assets, decentralized physical infrastructure, network design and governance, and the practical tradeoffs behind decentralization — along with lessons from past technology shifts. Produced and hosted by the a16z crypto team, the show combines reporting, analysis, and first-principles thinking to explain how crypto intersects with the economy and society — and why it matters now. Learn more at a16zcrypto.com. *** Posts should not be considered investment advice or an advertisement for investment services. Reposts of third-party content are not attributable to a16z; see disclosures for more information: https://a16z.com/disclosures/.Podcast website
Listen to a16z crypto show, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
a16z crypto show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.