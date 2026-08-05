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193 episodes
- Quantifying our lives is easier than it’s ever been. But a philosopher of games warns that external metrics and data can never capture what’s truly important.
This story was written by Bryan Gardiner and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com. Listen to more of the world's best journalism on the Noa app.
- The company has drawn governments, a major chipmaker, and the Pentagon into an effort to control fragile photons and build a useful quantum machine. It aims to be the first.
This story was written by James O'Donnell and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com
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About MIT Technology Review Narrated
Welcome to MIT Technology Review Narrated, the home for the very best of our journalism in audio. Each week we will share one of our most ambitious stories, from print and online, narrated for us by real voice actors. Expect big themes, thought-provoking topics, and sharp analysis, all backed by our trusted reporting.Podcast website
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