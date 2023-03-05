Host Jennifer Strong thoughtfully examines the far-reaching impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. Produced by MIT Technology Review, the podcast... More
Live: The Chip War
This episode, we get an insider's look at the ongoing chip war from the person who wrote the book on it, Chris Miller, professor at Tufts University and the author of Chip War. Join us for a live conversation from the MIT Media Lab at Tech Review’s Future Compute conference.
Credits:
This episode was recorded and produced by Jennifer Strong with help from Emma Cillekens and Anthony Green. We’re edited by Mat Honan and mixed by Garret Lang, with original music from Garret Lang and Jacob Gorski. Artwork from Stephanie Arnett.
5/3/2023
20:58
I Was There When: AI reached a crossroads
I Was There When is an oral history project that’s part of the In Machines We Trust podcast. It features stories of how breakthroughs and watershed moments in artificial intelligence and computing happened, as told by the people who witnessed them.
In this episode we meet Cognitive Scientist Gary Marcus.
CREDITS:
This project was produced by Jennifer Strong, Emma Cillekens, and Anthony Green. It was edited by Mat Honan and mixed by Garret Lang with original music by Jacob Gorski. The art is from Eric Mongeon and Stephanie Arnett. It was recorded at the TED Conference in Vancouver, Canada.
LINKS:
https://blog.ted.com/the-astounding-new-era-of-ai-notes-on-session-2-of-ted2023/
https://www.technologyreview.com/topic/artificial-intelligence/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/humans-vs-machines-with-gary-marcus/id1532110146
4/26/2023
13:00
When AI watches the streets
The term ‘smart city’ paints a picture of a tech-enabled oasis—powered by sensors of all kinds. But we’re starting to recognize what all these tools might mean for privacy. In this episode, we meet a researcher studying how this is being applied in Iran and visit one of the nation’s top smart cities, to learn how its efforts there have evolved over time.
We Meet:
University of Oxford and Article19 Human Rights Researcher Mahsa Alimardani
City of Las Vegas Chief Innovation Officer Michael Sherwood
City of Hope Director of Campus Support Operations Mark Reed
Sounds:
How will artificial intelligence change the cities we live in? - BBC Ideas via YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXxyCBimRyM
‘Smart’ cities promise economic and environmental benefits to the developing world - CBC News via YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u08A7yiTmu4
Singapore is building a city in China - CNBC via YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP11XeIV1ZA
Global Smart Cities - The China Current via YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qmiqHWD6Uc
Footage appears to show Iranian riot police confronting students at university in Tehran - The Guardian via YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgQshPJohmg
China: facial recognition and state control - The Economist via YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH2gMNrUuEY
Facial recognition: Concerns over China's widespread surveillance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT6KEy_QXvM
Credits:
This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong and Anthony Green with help from Emma Cillekens. It was edited by Mat Honan, and mixed by Garret Lang, with original music by Garret Lang and Jacob Gorski. Artwork by Stephanie Arnett.
4/19/2023
26:26
Concerning AI ethics
The best definitions of AI are vague, largely lack consensus and represent a huge challenge for lawmakers and legal scholars looking to regulate it. But back to back breakthroughs and rapid adoption of generative AI tools are making it feel a lot more real to everybody else. We examine how it’s possible that alone might be enough to push conversations about ethics further into focus.
We Meet:
MIT Technology Review Senior AI Reporter Melissa Heikkilä
Mozilla President Mark Surman
IBM Chief Privacy Officer Christina Montgomery
United Nations AI Advisor Neil Sahota
Sounds:
Advances in artificial intelligence raise new ethics concerns - PBS NewsHour via YouTube https://youtu.be/l5nTlHeqYOQ
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT - CNN via YouTube https://youtu.be/THJysHMi81c
Credits:
This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong and Anthony Green with help from Emma Cillekens and Melissa Heikkilä. It was edited by Mat Honan, and mixed by Garret Lang, with original music by Garret Lang and Jacob Gorski. Artwork by Stephanie Arnett.
4/12/2023
20:36
Generating creativity
This episode we meet people building next generation tools for creativity who are thinking about how these AI models should be trained and deployed in order to be both useful and fair to artists.
We hear from:
Artist Holly Herndon
Adobe CTO Digital Media Ely Greenfield
Soundful CEO Diaa El All
Links:
https://www.ted.com/talks/holly_herndon_what_if_you_could_sing_in_your_favorite_musician_s_voice
https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/02/03/1067786/ai-models-spit-out-photos-of-real-people-and-copyrighted-images/
https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/12/16/1065247/artists-can-now-opt-out-of-the-next-version-of-stable-diffusion/
Credits: This episode was produced by Anthony Green with help from Emma Cillekens. It was edited by Jennifer Strong and Mat Honan, mixed by Garret Lang, with original music from Jacob Gorski.
