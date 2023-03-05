When AI watches the streets

The term 'smart city' paints a picture of a tech-enabled oasis—powered by sensors of all kinds. But we're starting to recognize what all these tools might mean for privacy. In this episode, we meet a researcher studying how this is being applied in Iran and visit one of the nation's top smart cities, to learn how its efforts there have evolved over time. We Meet: University of Oxford and Article19 Human Rights Researcher Mahsa Alimardani City of Las Vegas Chief Innovation Officer Michael Sherwood City of Hope Director of Campus Support Operations Mark Reed