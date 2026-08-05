Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsMIT Technology Review Narrated
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
MIT Technology Review Narrated
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

MIT Technology Review Narrated

MIT Technology Review
NewsScience
MIT Technology Review Narrated
Latest episode

193 episodes

  • MIT Technology Review Narrated

    The inevitable weakness of metrics

    08/05/2026 | 20 mins.
    Quantifying our lives is easier than it’s ever been. But a philosopher of games warns that external metrics and data can never capture what’s truly important.

    This story was written by Bryan Gardiner and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com. Listen to more of the world's best journalism on the Noa app.
  • MIT Technology Review Narrated

    South Korea’s hottest new bachelors are chip workers

    07/29/2026 | 10 mins.
    As payouts from the AI boom soar, a job at SK Hynix can put you at the front of the matchmakers’ queue.

    This story was written by Michelle Kim and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com
  • MIT Technology Review Narrated

    PsiQuantum has a plan to make a massive quantum computer out of light

    07/22/2026 | 24 mins.
    The company has drawn governments, a major chipmaker, and the Pentagon into an effort to control fragile photons and build a useful quantum machine. It aims to be the first.

    This story was written by James O'Donnell and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com
  • MIT Technology Review Narrated

    Inside the world’s deepest and longest subsea road tunnel

    07/15/2026 | 21 mins.
    Norway’s Rogfast is an exceptional engineering feat, opening a route for drivers deep below the North Sea.

    This story was written by Niall Firth and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com
  • MIT Technology Review Narrated

    Hacking the atmosphere: Geoengineering gets a reality check

    07/08/2026 | 28 mins.
    Researchers are starting to explore the tools and systems we need to develop to cool down the planet.

    This story was written by James Temple and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About MIT Technology Review Narrated
Welcome to MIT Technology Review Narrated, the home for the very best of our journalism in audio. Each week we will share one of our most ambitious stories, from print and online, narrated for us by real voice actors. Expect big themes, thought-provoking topics, and sharp analysis, all backed by our trusted reporting.
Podcast website
NewsScienceTech NewsTechnology

Listen to MIT Technology Review Narrated, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
MIT Technology Review Narrated: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:15:52 AM
A company fromMADSACK