Researchers are starting to explore the tools and systems we need to develop to cool down the planet. This story was written by James Temple and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com

Norway’s Rogfast is an exceptional engineering feat, opening a route for drivers deep below the North Sea. This story was written by Niall Firth and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com

The company has drawn governments, a major chipmaker, and the Pentagon into an effort to control fragile photons and build a useful quantum machine. It aims to be the first. This story was written by James O'Donnell and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com

As payouts from the AI boom soar, a job at SK Hynix can put you at the front of the matchmakers’ queue. This story was written by Michelle Kim and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com

Quantifying our lives is easier than it’s ever been. But a philosopher of games warns that external metrics and data can never capture what’s truly important. This story was written by Bryan Gardiner and narrated by Noa - newsoveraudio.com. Listen to more of the world's best journalism on the Noa app.

About MIT Technology Review Narrated

About MIT Technology Review Narrated

About MIT Technology Review Narrated

Welcome to MIT Technology Review Narrated, the home for the very best of our journalism in audio. Each week we will share one of our most ambitious stories, from print and online, narrated for us by real voice actors. Expect big themes, thought-provoking topics, and sharp analysis, all backed by our trusted reporting.