S2 Ep13: Product Designer Reveals How Apple’s AR/VR Headset Will Look!

This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit www.betterhelp.com/macrumors for 10% off your first month! This episode is also sponsored by Manscaped. Save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code MACRUMORS at Manscaped.com. On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the design of Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset with professional product designer Marcus Kane. Marcus is an industrial designer and UX consultant who uses virtual and augmented reality headsets on a daily basis to support his workflow. He recently created detailed concept renders of what he expects Apple's mixed-reality headset will look like with YouTuber David Lewis based on rumors, Apple patent filings, and his own expertise. We talk through Marcus's approach to the design and what existing Apple products inspired him, looking at some of the key aspects that Apple will have had to consider with the device. We also discuss the broader user experience with the headset, including its rumored waist-mounted battery pack – which Marcus has envisioned as enclosed in a pouch on a shoulder-strap that also contains a cable to power the device, potential restriction to indoors use only, and real-world passthrough with a "reality dial." Since Marcus uses existing headset products to support his design work, we learn about some of practical use-cases for this category of device, where Apple could compete, and what key software features the company could deliver. See more of Marcus's work over in David Lewis's latest video, and follow him on Instagram and Twitter. We also discuss some of this week's latest Apple news, including the rumor that watchOS 10 will include significant UI changes, iOS 17's purported Control Center redesign, display changes for 2025's iPhone lineup, and more. Check out Marcus' work on the hyper.ware Instagram Follow us on Twitter @danbarbera and @HartleyCharlton. Watch a video version of The MacRumors Show on our YouTube channel and subscribe to keep up with all of our Apple-focused videos.