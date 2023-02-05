S2 Ep16: tvOS 17, HomePod, and HomeKit Wishlist - What We Want to See!
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the top features and improvements we'd like to see come to tvOS 17, the HomePod, and HomeKit at WWDC later this year.
Apple is expected to unveil tvOS 17 and "audioOS" 17 at WWDC in June, offering a range of enhancements and new features. 2022's tvOS 16 was only a minor update to the Apple TV, so we discuss where we would like the OS to go next with features like widgets, Up Next improvements, and apps like Weather and Home.
We discuss how the HomePod could make better use of its top display, true surround sound, and synced alarms. Last year, Apple's Home app got a significant upgrade with a full redesign and a new HomeKit architecture. We consider how the Home app could take another leap forward with more powerful automations and camera feed improvements.
We also look at some of the latest Apple news, including iOS 17's rumored journalling app, mood tracking functionality, new Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library features, iPadOS 17's Health app and Lock Screen customization, Apple's AI-powered health coaching service, 32- and 42-inch OLED displays planned for 2027, and more.
