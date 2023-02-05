Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The MacRumors Show

Podcast The MacRumors Show
Join the MacRumors team for discussion about all of the latest news and rumors from the world of Apple. Whether you're wondering what's next for the iPhone, loo... More
Join the MacRumors team for discussion about all of the latest news and rumors from the world of Apple. Whether you’re wondering what’s next for the iPhone, loo... More

  • S2 Ep16: tvOS 17, HomePod, and HomeKit Wishlist - What We Want to See!
    This episode is sponsored by HelloFresh. Visit hellofresh.com/mac50 for 50% off with promo code MAC50 AND your first box ships FREE. On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the top features and improvements we'd like to see come to tvOS 17, the HomePod, and HomeKit at WWDC later this year. Apple is expected to unveil tvOS 17 and "audioOS" 17 at WWDC in June, offering a range of enhancements and new features. 2022's tvOS 16 was only a minor update to the Apple TV, so we discuss where we would like the OS to go next with features like widgets, Up Next improvements, and apps like Weather and Home. We discuss how the HomePod could make better use of its top display, true surround sound, and synced alarms. Last year, Apple's Home app got a significant upgrade with a full redesign and a new HomeKit architecture. We consider how the Home app could take another leap forward with more powerful automations and camera feed improvements. We also look at some of the latest Apple news, including iOS 17's rumored journalling app, mood tracking functionality, new Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library features, iPadOS 17's Health app and Lock Screen customization, Apple's AI-powered health coaching service, 32- and 42-inch OLED displays planned for 2027, and more. Follow us on Twitter @danbarbera and @HartleyCharlton. Watch a video version of The MacRumors Show on our YouTube channel and subscribe to keep up with all of our Apple-focused videos. 
    4/28/2023
    1:09:12
  • S2 Ep15: Mark Gurman Talks WWDC 2023, Apple AR/VR Headset, and New Macs!
    Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to talk through all of the latest rumors about the software updates and new hardware expected to be previewed at this year's WWDC, which starts on June 5. Mark is known for his accurate insider knowledge about Apple's plans and he is behind many of the major reports covered here on MacRumors. He expects watchOS 10 to be the most significant update to the operating system since its debut, so he tells us more about what to expect and Apple's tradition of offering major hardware and software updates in tandem. He also gives us a clearer picture of what to expect from iOS 17 and macOS 14. We dissect of the major questions surrounding the two major hardware announcements anticipated for WWDC this year: the 15-inch MacBook Air and the "Reality Pro" mixed-reality headset. We also touch on the status of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, which has been rumored for over two years but has yet to emerge. See more of Mark's work over on Bloomberg, subscribe to his weekly "Power On" newsletter, and follow him on Twitter @markgurman. Follow us on Twitter @danbarbera and @HartleyCharlton. Watch a video version of The MacRumors Show on our YouTube channel and subscribe to keep up with all of our Apple-focused videos.  0:00 - Intro 0:43 - watchOS 10 5:34 - iOS17 15:24 - macOS 14 23:40 - 15” MacBook Air 29:53 - AR/VR Headset 44:06 - Apple Silicon Mac Pro
    4/21/2023
    47:24
  • S2 Ep14: macOS 14 Wishlist: What Do We Want to See?
    This episode is sponsored by ExpressVPN. Visit Expressvpn.com/mac for an extra 3 FREE months! On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss some of the top features and changes we would like to see in the next major update to macOS. Apple is expected to unveil macOS 14 at WWDC in June this year, but little is known about what enhancements and new features the company will debut with the update. Last year, macOS Ventura introduced Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, FaceTime Handoff, undo send and improved search in Mail, the Weather and Clock app on the Mac for the first time, Shared Tab groups in Safari, and more. We talk through some of the areas where we feel Apple could bring useful changes to the Mac this year, with particular attention to Safari, Mail, Apple Music, notifications, widgets, app organization, and Spotlight. We also discuss some of the latest news and rumors, including the apparent delay of Apple's 27-inch monitor with mini-LED and ProMotion, scrapping of the iPhone 15 Pro's solid state buttons, likely launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, and iOS 17 features. Follow us on Twitter @danbarbera and @HartleyCharlton. Watch a video version of The MacRumors Show on our YouTube channel and subscribe to keep up with all of our Apple-focused videos. 
    4/14/2023
    1:19:11
  • S2 Ep13: Product Designer Reveals How Apple’s AR/VR Headset Will Look!
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit www.betterhelp.com/macrumors for 10% off your first month! This episode is also sponsored by Manscaped. Save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code MACRUMORS at Manscaped.com. On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the design of Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset with professional product designer Marcus Kane. Marcus is an industrial designer and UX consultant who uses virtual and augmented reality headsets on a daily basis to support his workflow. He recently created detailed concept renders of what he expects Apple's mixed-reality headset will look like with YouTuber David Lewis based on rumors, Apple patent filings, and his own expertise. We talk through Marcus's approach to the design and what existing Apple products inspired him, looking at some of the key aspects that Apple will have had to consider with the device. We also discuss the broader user experience with the headset, including its rumored waist-mounted battery pack – which Marcus has envisioned as enclosed in a pouch on a shoulder-strap that also contains a cable to power the device, potential restriction to indoors use only, and real-world passthrough with a "reality dial." Since Marcus uses existing headset products to support his design work, we learn about some of practical use-cases for this category of device, where Apple could compete, and what key software features the company could deliver. See more of Marcus's work over in David Lewis's latest video, and follow him on Instagram and Twitter. We also discuss some of this week's latest Apple news, including the rumor that watchOS 10 will include significant UI changes, iOS 17's purported Control Center redesign, display changes for 2025's iPhone lineup, and more. Check out Marcus' work on the hyper.ware Instagram Follow us on Twitter @danbarbera and @HartleyCharlton. Watch a video version of The MacRumors Show on our YouTube channel and subscribe to keep up with all of our Apple-focused videos. 
    4/7/2023
    1:01:10
  • S2 Ep12: WWDC 2023 Is On, but Will We See Apple's AR/VR Headset?
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit www.betterhelp.com/macrumors for 10% off your first month! On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss WWDC 2023 and whether Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset will emerge at the event. Earlier this week, Apple announced that 2023's WWDC will take place between June 5 and June 9. Apple is believed to have recently shown off the headset to its top 100 executives in a "polished, glitzy, and exciting" event at the Steve Job Theater ahead of the device's expected announcement at WWDC. However, reports claim that Apple employees have serious concerns about many aspects of the headset, such as its price, weight, and usefulness – questioning if the device is "a solution in search of a problem." Most recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated many of these worries and reported that Apple has pushed back mass production of the headset yet again and cut shipment expectations for this year, casting doubt over whether it will appear at WWDC at all. Follow us on Twitter @danbarbera and @HartleyCharlton. Watch a video version of The MacRumors Show on our YouTube channel and subscribe to keep up with all of our Apple-focused videos. 
    3/31/2023
    1:09:18

About The MacRumors Show

Join the MacRumors team for discussion about all of the latest news and rumors from the world of Apple. Whether you’re wondering what’s next for the iPhone, looking for insights into the rumor mill, or just have an interest in the latest gadgets, we’ll be bringing you everything you need to know about the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.
