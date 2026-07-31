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- After over a month of testing iOS 27, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we circle back to the beta and talk through our experiences with Siri AI, Liquid Glass refinements, and more.
iOS 27 is expected to launch this fall, bringing sweeping performance work across the system. Apple has cited more than 80 speed and efficiency improvements, with app launches up to 30 percent faster and AirDrop transfers up to 80 percent faster than on iOS 26. Animations, keyboard responsiveness, Home Screen page swapping, and App Library loading have all been sped up, and Apple says the improvements extend even to older iPhones like the iPhone 11.
The centerpiece of iOS 27 is Siri AI, a substantially overhauled version of the assistant positioned as a rival to chatbots like Claude and ChatGPT. Siri AI can hold back-and-forth conversations, draw on personal context from Mail, Messages, Photos, and Files, and see what's on screen to answer follow-up questions. A new standalone Siri app houses ongoing conversations, while a "Search or Ask" interface, accessed via the Dynamic Island, has effectively replaced Spotlight as the default way to search the device and launch apps.
Liquid Glass, the translucent design language introduced in iOS 26, has also been reworked. iOS 27 adds a system-wide transparency slider in place of the binary "Clear" and "Tinted" toggle from iOS 26.1, letting users dial the effect anywhere between fully opaque and completely clear. Apple also improved how the material diffuses busy content behind it, addressing readability complaints that dogged the original rollout, and refreshed first-party app icons with additional Liquid Glass layering.
Elsewhere, Apple has leaned into contextual, on-device intelligence. For example, Call Context, a new Phone app feature, automatically surfaces relevant information, such as a flight confirmation number or order code pulled from Mail, when a user calls a business they've recently corresponded with. Apple says the feature works entirely on-device and looks only at who is being called, not at call audio, and it also appears on the Apple Watch during a call.
Calendar and Reminders now support natural language entry, letting users type something like "meeting at 2pm with Eric on July 14" and have the app suggest the date, time, and attendees automatically. Apple says Siri can handle more complex natural-language scheduling requests directly, including edits to recurring events.
The Photos app gains three generative editing tools grouped under an Apple Intelligence Tools section: an upgraded Clean Up, a new Extend tool, and Spatial Reframing. Clean Up now offers Fast, High Quality, and Auto modes for object removal and can reconstruct more complex backgrounds than before. Extend uses generative AI to fill in new content when a photo's borders are expanded, and is capped at a maximum of 25% per side. Spatial Reframing, which draws on the same spatial data used for Portrait mode, lets users shift a photo's apparent camera angle after it was taken.
The Shortcuts app has been rebuilt around a "Describe a Shortcut" interface, where Apple Intelligence assembles an entire automation from a plain-language description rather than requiring users to build workflows action by action manually. Safari picks up a similar natural-language approach with a new Create an Extension option for building custom browser extensions on the fly, automatic AI-driven tab organization by topic, and a "Notify Me" tool that monitors a webpage and alerts users when it changes, which is useful, Apple says, for tracking ticket sales or restocked products.
Image Playground has also been overhauled for iOS 27, adding support for photorealistic image generation, edits to existing images via text descriptions, and additional aspect ratio options for wallpapers and Contact Posters.
iOS 27 is available now to developers and public beta testers, and Apple plans to release the software officially in September. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.
- This week's episode of The MacRumors Show covers OpenAI's move into hardware and the trade secret lawsuit Apple filed against the company earlier this month.
Apple sued OpenAI in the Northern District of California on July 10, alleging a months-long scheme to obtain confidential information about unreleased products. The complaint centers on OpenAI chief hardware officer Tang Tan, a 24-year Apple veteran who previously led iPhone product design, and former Apple electrical engineer Chang Liu. Apple claims Tan coached recruits on evading its exit-interview security procedures and told at least one employee to bring hardware components to an interview, and that OpenAI persuaded a supplier to apply a proprietary metal-finishing technique to an OpenAI device by falsely stating it had Apple's permission. The filing describes OpenAI's hardware business as "rotten to its core."
The suit follows a souring of the 2024 partnership that brought ChatGPT to Siri, with OpenAI itself weighing legal options against Apple in May. More than 400 former Apple employees now work at OpenAI, including Vision Products Group leader Paul Meade, and former design chief Jony Ive leads design on the hardware lineup through LoveFrom after OpenAI's $6.5 billion acquisition of his startup io Products. Apple has countered with retention bonuses of up to $400,000and has now sent legal preservation letters to around 40 former employees, suggesting it believes the alleged misappropriation goes beyond those named. OpenAI says it has "no interest in other companies' trade secrets."
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman argues the case is already causing damage ahead of any ruling, deterring Apple engineers from interviewing at OpenAI and making Asian suppliers wary of deepening ties with the company. Ive is not named in the complaint, which Gurman believes was deliberate given Apple's relationship with io Products investor Laurene Powell Jobs.
OpenAI's first device, teased for months by Ive and CEO Sam Altman, is believed to be portable, screenless smart speakerthat is now expected in early 2027 at $200 to $300. Powered by ChatGPT and GPT-Live, it has a rechargeable battery so it can be carried between rooms, a camera for understanding its surroundings, and motorized elements that move on their own to give a sense that the device is alive. OpenAI reportedly does not regard the HomePod or HomePod mini as comparable, and people familiar with the project told Bloomberg the device is unlike anything Apple sells, making infringement unlikely. Apple's own smart home hub is the closest analogue.
Further out, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that OpenAI is developing an "AI agent phone" built around a continuous, context-aware interface rather than individual apps, with the company controlling both the operating system and the hardware. Kuo has since revised his mass production expectation from 2028 to the first half of 2027, projecting combined 2027 and 2028 shipments of around 30 million units. The device is rumored to be a direct iPhone rival.
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- This week's episode of The MacRumors Show looks ahead to the 20th anniversary iPhone, the radically redesigned model that Apple is expected to launch in 2027.
0:00 Introduction
1:51 What Will Apple Call the 20th Anniversary iPhone?
5:03 Is It Time to Abandon iPhone Numbers?
7:29 Sponsor: Shopify
8:44 The Biggest iPhone Redesign Since iPhone X
14:07 Under-Display Technology and the End of Dynamic Island
18:22 Haptic Buttons and Apple’s All-Glass Vision
22:03 Apple’s Custom Camera Sensor
24:34 The Ideal iPhone and the Future of Foldables
29:20 Battery Life, Denser Batteries, and Reverse Charging
36:02 Why Apple’s Charging Ecosystem Needs an Overhaul
38:14 Apple Needs to Reinvigorate Its Accessories
Apple's plans for the device's name remain unclear. The company skipped "iPhone 9" and moved straight to the iPhone X for the handset's 10th anniversary in 2017, and it is widely expected to skip "iPhone 19" in the same way. Rumors have referred to the 2027 models as both the "iPhone 20" and the "iPhone XX" as placeholder names, and it is still possible that they will sit above the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as a separate, higher-tier directly, even though they are more likely to replace them as usual. Apple has reset iPhone branding before with the iPhone Air, whose successor is expected to be the iPhone Air 2.
The 2027 iPhone is rumored to be the biggest redesign since the iPhone X. Apple is reportedly aiming for a near bezel-less design with curved glass that wraps around all four edges and a return to a glass back, in line with the single slab of glass that former design chief Jony Ive long described as a goal. The frame is said to be a thin polished band, potentially in a material other than the aluminum used on Apple's straight-edged models, with the display curving onto the sides rather than following one consistent curve.
Displays that curve down the sides can be prone to accidental touches, an issue seen on earlier Android handsets with waterfall edges, though Apple is expected to engineer the device to work with a case. The extent of the curvature, and how far the display appears to refract at the edges, is not yet clear.
Apple reportedly wants a front with no cutouts, but some of the under-display technology is unlikely to be ready in time, meaning some form of front-facing cutout is expected to persist. Current reporting points to a gradually shrinking Dynamic Island, Face ID components moving beneath the panel, and an under-display camera arriving last, since image quality still degrades when a lens sits behind the display.
Apple is also rumored to be revisiting solid-state haptic buttons, reviving the "Project Bongo"effort that reached prototype hardware years ago before being shelved. Reports have cited several potential motivations, including a cleaner frame with no moving parts, a reduction in the mechanical button failures that account for many AppleCare repairs, and additional internal space for a larger battery or additional haptic engine.
Apple is reported to be developing a custom image sensor that would replace the Sony sensors currently used across the iPhone lineup, following the company's move to bring its silicon, modem, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chips in-house. The rear camera plateau is likely to remain, owing to the space required by the folded optics used for the telephoto lens.
The anniversary models are expected to share a second-generation 2-nanometer A21 chip, along with efficiency gains and a newer Apple modem. A 6,000mAh battery has appeared in some rumors, though it is unclear whether that figure is based on supply chain information.
Reverse wireless charging appeared in the same report and would let the iPhone top up accessories such as AirPods or an Apple Watch. The underlying hardware is already present, since iPhones can charge a MagSafe battery pack through their wireless coil, but Apple has never enabled the capability for other devices, a feature Samsung has offered on its phones for several years. Its viability on the anniversary model may depend on the larger battery and efficiency gains rumored for the device, given how much charge reverse wireless charging draws from the handset itself.
This year's iPhone 18 Pro models are rumored to be a more modest update, with the larger redesign reserved for the 20th anniversary model. It is expected to arrive in the fall of 2027, following the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 in the spring. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.
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- On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the high-end of Apple's increasingly tangled MacBook lineup, including the entry-level MacBook Pro, the redesigned high-end models, and the rumored “MacBook Ultra."
1:39 Why Apple Is Skipping M6 Pro and M6 Max
4:01 MacBook Ultra Timing and First-Generation Problems
6:00 How MacBook Pro and MacBook Ultra Could Coexist
9:59 Sponsor: Claude
11:20 Untangling Apple’s Upcoming MacBook Lineup
12:47 Which MacBook Models Are Worth Waiting For?
18:00 The MacBook Pro Redesign and Dynamic Island
23:10 Could MacBook Ultra Replace High-End MacBook Pros?
28:18 What Is a Touchscreen Mac Actually For?
30:08 Samsung’s New Foldable and Apple’s iPhone Ultra
33:03 MacBook Ultra Pricing, Features, and Dream Apple Devices
Apple's chip roadmap for the Mac is reportedly set to take an unusual turn over the next year. The company is said to be skipping the M6 Pro and M6 Max entirely, jumping from the M5 generation straight to the M7 for its high-end laptops. A standard M6 chip will still arrive this year in an entry-level MacBook Pro, but there will apparently be no Pro or Max variant in that family.
As a result, Apple's first high-end OLED laptop will use the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips rather than newer silicon. First-generation buyers would therefore be paying a premium for a redesigned machine featuring the same processors already found in the current MacBook Pro, with M7 Pro and M7 Max models expected to follow in the second half of 2027.
The launch window remains fluid. The device was long expected to arrive in late 2026, but memory chip constraints and Apple's recent price increases have pushed it toward early 2027. A second-generation model with M7 chips is already planned for late 2027, meaning the first Ultra could remain on sale for a relatively short window.
The overlapping releases make for a crowded and confusing roadmap. Across roughly a year, Apple is expected to ship a base M6 MacBook Pro, a redesigned base M7 model in the first half of 2027, two M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Ultramodels, their eventual M7 Pro and M7 Max successors, and perhaps new high-end MacBook Pro models with the M7 Pro and M7 Max. Notably, the entry-level M7 model is set to get the new design first, ahead of the pricier high-end MacBook Pro models.
The headline changes are reserved for the top-tier "Ultra" model. It is expected to be the first Mac with an OLED display, using the same hybrid tandem OLED technology as the iPad Pro, along with the first touchscreen on a Mac, a Dynamic Island in place of the notch, and a thinner chassis. Both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes are expected. Built-in cellular connectivity for the first time on a Mac is also rumored.
Apple is reportedly positioning touch as “touch-friendly, not touch-first," letting users move between touch, trackpad, and keyboard rather than treating the Mac like an iPad. That marks a reversal for a company that long resisted the idea. Steve Jobs argued in 2010 that vertical touchscreens cause arm fatigue, and as recently as 2021 hardware chief John Ternus said the Mac was "totally optimized for indirect input."
Signs of the shift are already visible in macOS 27 Golden Gate, which adds direct touch control to Sidecar, so users can tap and interact with macOS elements using a finger on an iPad. A reinforced hinge is also expected, so the display does not wobble when tapped.
Pricing is likely to be steep. Apple raised prices across the Mac lineup in June, and the current 14-inch MacBook Pro now starts at $1,999, rising to $2,499 with the M5 Pro chip and $4,099 for an M5 Max. The 16-inch M5 Max reaches $4,399, and a fully specced configuration already exceeds $10,000. The high-end OLED model is expected to start higher still.
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- On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest leaks and rumors surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro.
01:30 Tata Electronics data leak discussion
02:49 iPhone 18 Pro's C2 modem: US.. vs. international
09:57 Color-matched rear glass insert
12:20 Variable aperture camera upgrade
17:31 Apple's camera marketing and demo criticism
20:59 iPhone 18 Pro price increase expectations
27:55 Apple TV price hike reaction
35:24 Micron, memory shortage, and supplier pricing
41:18 New HomePod and Apple TV timing
43:56 iPhone 18 Pro's 5G satellite connectivity feature
49:11 SIM vs. eSIM and carrier headaches
Tata Electronics, one of Apple's manufacturing partners in India, was hit by a ransomware attackthat resulted in more than 200,000 internal files being posted online, including component lists, supplier data, and images of iPhone 18 Pro test units. The material was obtained illegally, and MacRumors has not seen the stolen files directly.
Among the leak's more surprising details is that the C2 modem may be limited to international models, succeeding the C1 and C1X modems already used in the iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, and M5 iPad Pro. A bill of materials for the U.S. variant instead lists Qualcomm components, including the SDX80M and other parts associated with mmWave 5G, a feature Apple's C-series modems still lack. U.S. carriers have spent years building out mmWave networks, making it a harder feature to drop from the Pro lineup than it was from the iPad Pro or a rumored cellular MacBook.
The leak also lined up with existing rumors of a more uniform rear finish than the iPhone 17 Pro's two-tone design and camera lenses that protrude further from the plateau. Separately, a leaked SIM tray offered another look at the rumored Dark Cherry color option, expected to join Light Blue, Dark Gray, and Silver as this year's lineup, with no black model.
On the camera side, the rumored variable aperture main camera is this year's headline upgrade, though it's unclear how much of a real-world difference it will make compared to genuinely transformative jumps in past generations, like the 8x telephoto lens introduced on the iPhone 17 Pro or the and 48-megapixel sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro.
Pricing looms over rumors about the device. Apple has now raised prices across much of its lineup, citing a global memory chip shortage driven largely by AI data center demand. The Apple TV and HomePod price hikes drew particular criticism, since both products are several years old with no accompanying hardware changes.
Estimates for the iPhone 18 Pro itself point to a starting price as high as $1,399, up from $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro, an increase weighed against a modest RAM and battery bump, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a more capable N2 chip. A rumored 5G-via-satellite feature will likely offer limited access to specific services like Siri or Maps rather than full Safari browsing.
Micron's chief business officer suggested that Apple's own aggressive supplier negotiating tactics may have contributed to the memory shortage now driving prices up industry-wide
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About The MacRumors Show
Join MacRumors' Dan Barbera and Hartley Charlton for discussion about all of the latest news and rumors from the world of Apple. Whether you’re wondering what’s next for the iPhone, looking for insights into the rumor mill, or just have an interest in the latest gadgets, we’ll be bringing you everything you need to know about the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.Podcast website
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