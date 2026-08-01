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The Talk Show With John Gruber

Daring Fireball / John Gruber
Technology
The Talk Show With John Gruber
Latest episode

374 episodes

  • The Talk Show With John Gruber

    453: ‘What’s in Louie’s Wallet’, With Louie Mantia

    07/31/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
    Louie Mantia returns to the show to talk about the state of UI and icon design on Apple’s platforms, and some speculation on Apple’s trade secret lawsuit against OpenAI.
  • The Talk Show With John Gruber

    452: ‘A Scam Held Together With Patriotism and Golden Paint’, With Quinn Nelson

    07/23/2026 | 2h 44 mins.
    Quinn Nelson returns to the show to discuss OpenAI’s ChatGPT/Codex “native” app migration fiasco, Siri AI in Apple’s OS 27 betas, MacOS 27 Golden Gate, and the hottest new cell phone of the year, the Trump T1.
  • The Talk Show With John Gruber

    451: ‘Taking Drugs to Get Fat’, With John Moltz

    06/30/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    The great John Moltz returns to the show. Topics include Apple’s hardware price hikes in response to the global RAM/SSD shortage, and some spitballing on what we like about the UI changes in the MacOS 27 Golden Gate beta.
  • The Talk Show With John Gruber

    450: ‘Perp Walk for Selfies’, With Jason Snell

    06/23/2026 | 2h 44 mins.
    Jason Snell returns to the show for a look back at WWDC 2026, and a look ahead to “Designed in California”, his and Myke Hurley’s upcoming 50-episode Apple history podcast.
  • The Talk Show With John Gruber

    449: ‘Live From WWDC 2026’, With Joanna Stern and Nilay Patel

    06/09/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Recorded in front of a live audience at The California Theatre in San Jose on Tuesday 9 June 2026, special guests Joanna Stern and Nilay Patel join John Gruber to discuss Apple’s announcements at WWDC 2026.
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About The Talk Show With John Gruber
The director’s commentary track for Daring Fireball. Long digressions on Apple, technology, design, movies, and more.
Podcast website
Technology

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