374: ‘The Paul McCartney of Car Salesmen’, With John Moltz
John Moltz, ace reporter from The Daily Planet, returns to the show. Topics include Apple pushing ads through its own built-in apps, car shopping, and the burgeoning Twitter alternative Bluesky.
4/30/2023
1:48:22
373: ‘This Guy Reads a Lot Better’, With Quinn Nelson
Special guest Quinn Nelson joins the show to talk about Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset, Apple silicon, and more.
4/26/2023
1:53:02
372: ‘$8 Billion in Late Fees’, With Rene Ritchie
Rene Ritchie returns to the show to discuss generative AI (and what Apple might soon do with it), iPhone passcodes and iCloud device security, HBO Max turning into just plain Max, and *Make Something Wonderful* — one more thing from Steve Jobs.
4/21/2023
1:38:26
371: ‘The Skin of Your Pants’, With Daniel Jalkut
Daniel Jalkut returns to the show to talk about AI chat, new emoji, and Apple Music Classical.
3/31/2023
2:22:31
370: ‘Fine Hypertext Products’, With Jason Kottke
Jason Kottke returns to the show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kottke.org.