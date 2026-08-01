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374 episodes
452: ‘A Scam Held Together With Patriotism and Golden Paint’, With Quinn Nelson07/23/2026 | 2h 44 mins.Quinn Nelson returns to the show to discuss OpenAI’s ChatGPT/Codex “native” app migration fiasco, Siri AI in Apple’s OS 27 betas, MacOS 27 Golden Gate, and the hottest new cell phone of the year, the Trump T1.
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About The Talk Show With John Gruber
The director’s commentary track for Daring Fireball. Long digressions on Apple, technology, design, movies, and more.Podcast website
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