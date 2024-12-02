AMD has 24 Core Ryzen INCOMING…and Nvidia, RADEON, and Intel GPUs are about to launch!
0:00 Mastering the Swivel! (Intro Banter)
2:20 PlayStation 6 Naming
6:47 XBOX getting Buggier (?), 9800X3D Supply (Corrections)
14:51 Next-Gen GPU Release Dates CONFIRMED!
25:32 Will RDNA 4 be the “next Polaris”? USB-C Support?
30:55 Intel ARC B570 10GB Leaks
37:49 Nvidia ends Lovelace Production
40:08 Strix Halo Low Power Specs Leaked
48:46 Zen 6 Medusa Point (And Ridge?) Specs Leaked!
54:44 How should AMD segment the Zen 6 lineup?
1:10:39 Qualcomm loses interest in Intel amongst Funding Cuts
1:17:36 Is an Intel-AMD merger possible?
1:24:18 TSMC 2nm Okayed for USA, PS2 160M, PSP2 Confirmed, 4090 Ti Surfaces (Wrap-up)
1:30:45 Nvidia Orin, RTX to PTX, AMD Smartphones, 200K Subs (Final RM)
285. AMD RDNA 4 is "Out for Blood", Nvidia RTX 5090, Intel B580, Zen 5 | James Prior
A former AMD Senior Product Manager joins to discuss Zen 5, Arrow Lake, and Next-Gen GPUs!
0:00 Who is James?
3:31 How AMD has Grown Up over the past 5 Years!
9:22 Intel's Laptop Entrenchment (Even with Raptor Lake)
18:14 Has HEDT become Obsolete?
29:40 How could AMD have handled the Zen 5 launch better?
40:10 Should Zen 6 be an all V-cache Lineup?
48:11 Arrow Lake – Is Intel done in DIY?
57:48 Intel Battlemage B580 - The End of ARC?
1:06:40 AMD RDNA 4 & UDNA Strategy
1:18:56 THIS Is why Big RDNA 4 was Cancelled!
1:29:16 Wafer Allocation - Does AMD "switch" capacity between products?
1:41:36 Nvidia Blackwell - Can RDNA 4 take market share?
0:00 Tom is in Costa Rica! (Intro Banter)
5:06 PS4 RAM, One Drive (Corrections)
12:09 Intel promises to Fix Arrow Lake
15:39 If Intel still need to cut prices if they “fix” ARL?
23:54 AMD cuts Workforce 4%
31:09 Panic Buying commences as Trump Tariffs Loom
42:59 Nvidia APU Performance & Release Date LEAKED!
47:59 How well would Zen 6 Medusa compete with Nvidia's APU?
57:05 Nvidia Ends RTX 4000 Production ahead of RTX 5090 Launch
1:03:09 Intel Battlemage will "Launch" in December
1:10:37 PS5 Pro Releases to Favorable Reviews & Impressive Sales
1:19:46 Phil Spencer CONFIRMS XBOX Handheld
1:22:34 PS5 Slim Price Drop, Intel Adamantine, AMD iGPU Naming (Wrap-Up)
1:29:24 Leaving X? (Final RM)
283. PS5 Pro Review, Nvidia APU Performance Leak, AMD RDNA 4, XBOX Future | NX Gamer
NX Gamer joins to evaluate the PS5 Pro, XBOX’s Future, Nvidia Blackwell, and RDNA 4.
0:00 Welcoming back Michael
4:30 PS5 Pro Opening Thoughts
9:18 CPU Analysis – Zen 3 Performance?
27:11 GPU Analysis – RTX 4070 Performance?
38:32 Who should buy the PS5 Pro?
50:27 Will Sony Kill Physical? Is $700 MSRP here to stay?
57:17 The Future of XBOX
1:09:10 Will Microsoft remove XBOX Series S Mandates?
1:13:13 Will Nintendo bring games to PC?
1:22:36 AMD RDNA 4 - PS5 Pro prove it's Great?
1:30:54 Can RDNA 4 take market share from Nvidia?
1:40:42 AMD Zen 5 vs Intel Arrow Lake
1:51:16 Will AMD or Samsung or Apple buy Intel?
1:55:08 Nvidia APU Performance Leak
1:58:43 The Future of Ray Tracing & Next-Gen AI in PS6
