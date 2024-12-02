283. PS5 Pro Review, Nvidia APU Performance Leak, AMD RDNA 4, XBOX Future | NX Gamer

NX Gamer joins to evaluate the PS5 Pro, XBOX’s Future, Nvidia Blackwell, and RDNA 4. [SPON: Use YTE7P50 for $50 OFF FlexiSpot E7 Desk: https://bit.ly/4fia2XV (US) https://bit.ly/4fkF41e (CA)] [SPON: Use WP20OFF for $20 OFF FlexiSpot Walking Treadmill! https://bit.ly/3CnXpMa (US)] [SPON: FlexiSpot Black Friday Sale! Up to 65% OFF! Chance to win free orders: https://bit.ly/4euSqXo ] [SPON: Use "brokensilicon“ at CDKeyOffer’s Black Friday Sale to get Win 11 Pro for $23: https://www.cdkeyoffer.com/cko/Moore11 ] [SPON: Get JLCPCB 6-layer PCBs for just $5 & Register for $80 Coupons here: https://jlcpcb.com/6-layer-pcb?from=MLD ] 0:00 Welcoming back Michael 4:30 PS5 Pro Opening Thoughts 9:18 CPU Analysis – Zen 3 Performance? 27:11 GPU Analysis – RTX 4070 Performance? 38:32 Who should buy the PS5 Pro? 50:27 Will Sony Kill Physical? Is $700 MSRP here to stay? 57:17 The Future of XBOX 1:09:10 Will Microsoft remove XBOX Series S Mandates? 1:13:13 Will Nintendo bring games to PC? 1:22:36 AMD RDNA 4 - PS5 Pro prove it's Great? 1:30:54 Can RDNA 4 take market share from Nvidia? 1:40:42 AMD Zen 5 vs Intel Arrow Lake 1:51:16 Will AMD or Samsung or Apple buy Intel? 1:55:08 Nvidia APU Performance Leak 1:58:43 The Future of Ray Tracing & Next-Gen AI in PS6 Check out NX Gamer! https://www.youtube.com/c/NXGamer Last time Michael was on: https://youtu.be/9dRpq5mMs8g NXGamer PS5 Pro Review: https://youtu.be/0lU1tuWg-zA?si=r1zp43vttybCVzFf Digital Foundry PS4 Boost Analysis: https://youtu.be/bUuEwJ8leCI?si=mmCiA_Jj1FErQOUo Initial MLID PS5 Pro Analysis (from announcement): https://youtu.be/jGRxqfG7RxY Recent Blackwell Performance & Pricing Leak: https://youtu.be/EbEPwJvtA5M Pictures & Specs of Nvidia GB203: https://youtu.be/V_UHVWcfeTg RTX 5090 24GB Laptop Leak: https://youtu.be/Gy4HAJdjeRA Extra RDNA 4 details and delay confirmation: https://youtu.be/LVXGDPKWsss Comprehensive RDNA 4 Details: https://youtu.be/XLX0FmeFVh8 https://www.pcworld.com/article/2516084/intel-pledges-to-fix-arrow-lake-after-launch-didnt-go-as-planned.html https://insider-gaming.com/ps5-pro-sales-better-ps4-pro/ https://youtu.be/bUuEwJ8leCI?si=u0rmj1NBqtgzfVxj https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/break-out-the-worlds-tiniest-violin-ps5-pro-scalpers-are-having-a-tough-time-reselling-units-because-its-in-stock-basically-everywhere/ https://gamerant.com/ps5-pro-disc-drive-scalpers/ https://www.gamedeveloper.com/business/microsoft-ceo-says-xbox-is-intent-on-manifesting-a-multiplatform-future https://www.techpowerup.com/review/alan-wake-2-performance-benchmark/7.html