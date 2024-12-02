Powered by RND
Moore's Law Is Dead
One brother is an Engineer, and the other is a Scientist. Both are hilarious and discuss the latest news, rumors, and developments going on in the Computer Ha...
  • 286. AMD 24C Zen 6, Intel Battlemage B580 & B570, RTX 5090 Release Date, Strix Halo
    AMD has 24 Core Ryzen INCOMING…and Nvidia, RADEON, and Intel GPUs are about to launch! [SPON: Use "brokensilicon“ at CDKeyOffer’s Black Friday Sale to get Win 11 Pro for $23: https://www.cdkeyoffer.com/cko/Moore11 ] [SPON: Use “brokensilicon” to get $30 OFF the Minisforum V3 3-in-1 Tablet: https://shrsl.com/4rt3x ] 0:00 Mastering the Swivel! (Intro Banter) 2:20 PlayStation 6 Naming 6:47 XBOX getting Buggier (?), 9800X3D Supply (Corrections) 14:51 Next-Gen GPU Release Dates CONFIRMED! 25:32 Will RDNA 4 be the “next Polaris”? USB-C Support? 30:55 Intel ARC B570 10GB Leaks 37:49 Nvidia ends Lovelace Production 40:08 Strix Halo Low Power Specs Leaked 48:46 Zen 6 Medusa Point (And Ridge?) Specs Leaked! 54:44 How should AMD segment the Zen 6 lineup? 1:10:39 Qualcomm loses interest in Intel amongst Funding Cuts 1:17:36 Is an Intel-AMD merger possible? 1:24:18 TSMC 2nm Okayed for USA, PS2 160M, PSP2 Confirmed, 4090 Ti Surfaces (Wrap-up) 1:30:45 Nvidia Orin, RTX to PTX, AMD Smartphones, 200K Subs (Final RM) https://www.amazon.co.uk/Best-Sellers-CPUs/zgbs/computers/430515031 https://youtu.be/zipQWc2AzsU https://www.techpowerup.com/329193/intel-arc-b580-gpu-leaked-ahead-of-imminent-launch https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/nvidia-blackwell-rtx-50-series-gpus-everything-we-know https://www.pcgamesn.com/nvidia/geforce-rtx-5090-launch-leak-inno3d https://videocardz.com/newz/gunnir-arc-battlemage-gpus-to-be-revealed-on-december-4th https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-arc-b570-specs-leaked-18-xe2-cores-10gb-memory-and-pcie-4-0x8 https://amzn.to/4g7aIPy https://amzn.to/49wfXqh https://www.newegg.com/p/27N-0002-001G2 https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/nvidia-warns-of-gaming-gpu-shortage-this-quarter-recovery-in-early-2025-chipmaker-rakes-in-record-profits-as-net-income-soars-by-109-percent-yoy https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-announces-financial-results-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2025 https://youtu.be/h5dDn8nzvAw https://youtu.be/h5dDn8nzvAw https://www.guru3d.com/story/amd-zen-6-medusa-ridge-processor-leak-reveals-12core-ccd-architecture/ https://www.fudzilla.com/news/graphics/60169-zen-6-medusa-ridge-processor-leaked https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/qualcomm-reportedly-loses-interest-in-intel-takeover https://www.trendforce.com/news/2024/11/26/news-qualcomms-interest-in-acquiring-intel-reportedly-fades-due-to-the-deals-complexity/ https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/us-plans-to-shrink-intels-usd8-5b-chips-funding-to-below-usd8b-restructuring-takes-into-account-chipmakers-usd3-5b-contract-to-make-chips-for-the-military https://www.reuters.com/technology/intels-786-billion-subsidy-deal-restricts-sale-its-manufacturing-unit-2024-11-28/ https://wccftech.com/tsmc-can-shift-advanced-2nm-manufacturing-to-us-after-2025-insinuates-taiwanese-minister/ https://www.techradar.com/pro/Only-about-720000-Qualcomm-Snapdragon--laptops-sold-since-launch https://x.com/lithos_graphein/status/1858485988080640051 https://videocardz.com/newz/samsung-to-present-gddr7-memory-with-42-5-gb-s-speed-at-isscc-2025 https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/cpus/amd-crafts-custom-epyc-cpu-for-microsoft-azure-with-hbm3-memory-cpu-with-88-zen-4-cores-and-450gb-of-hbm3-may-be-repurposed-mi300c-four-chips-hit-7-tb-s https://www.techspot.com/news/105744-sony-confirms-playstation-2-sales-top-160m-cementing.html https://www.techpowerup.com/329307/sony-handheld-gaming-console-reportedly-coming-for-steam-deck-nintendo-switch-market-share https://videocardz.com/newz/prototype-geforce-rtx-4090-ti-gpu-has-been-found-in-computer-junk-bin-massive-quad-slot-design-and-rotated-pcie
    1:42:47
  • 285. AMD RDNA 4 is "Out for Blood", Nvidia RTX 5090, Intel B580, Zen 5 | James Prior
    A former AMD Senior Product Manager joins to discuss Zen 5, Arrow Lake, and Next-Gen GPUs! [SPON: Use "brokensilicon“ at CDKeyOffer’s Black Friday Sale to get Win 11 Pro for $23: https://www.cdkeyoffer.com/cko/Moore11 ] [SPON: Use "brokensilicon" for 6% OFF at Silver Knight PCs: https://www.silverknightpcs.com/ ] 0:00 Who is James? 3:31 How AMD has Grown Up over the past 5 Years! 9:22 Intel's Laptop Entrenchment (Even with Raptor Lake) 18:14 Has HEDT become Obsolete? 29:40 How could AMD have handled the Zen 5 launch better? 40:10 Should Zen 6 be an all V-cache Lineup? 48:11 Arrow Lake – Is Intel done in DIY? 57:48 Intel Battlemage B580 - The End of ARC? 1:06:40 AMD RDNA 4 & UDNA Strategy 1:18:56 THIS Is why Big RDNA 4 was Cancelled! 1:29:16 Wafer Allocation - Does AMD "switch" capacity between products? 1:41:36 Nvidia Blackwell - Can RDNA 4 take market share? Last time James was on: https://youtu.be/I9KTrPHkg-s?si=tfa7KRH_H0NNSnT9 Guest's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesdprior/ James’ new company: https://mips.com/ Recent MLID video Updating GPU Release Dates: https://youtu.be/zipQWc2AzsU
    2:08:17
  • 284. Nvidia RTX 5090 SOON, Intel Battlemage Release Date, PS5 Pro, Intel Arrow Lake
    We discuss the fact that Nvidia RTX 5000 Series, RDNA 4, and Intel Battlemage launch SOON! [SPON: Thanks to DuckDuckGo for sponsoring this video! Try Privacy Pro free for 7 days at https://duckduckgo.com/law ] 0:00 Tom is in Costa Rica! (Intro Banter) 5:06 PS4 RAM, One Drive (Corrections) 12:09 Intel promises to Fix Arrow Lake 15:39 If Intel still need to cut prices if they “fix” ARL? 23:54 AMD cuts Workforce 4% 31:09 Panic Buying commences as Trump Tariffs Loom 42:59 Nvidia APU Performance & Release Date LEAKED! 47:59 How well would Zen 6 Medusa compete with Nvidia's APU? 57:05 Nvidia Ends RTX 4000 Production ahead of RTX 5090 Launch 1:03:09 Intel Battlemage will "Launch" in December 1:10:37 PS5 Pro Releases to Favorable Reviews & Impressive Sales 1:19:46 Phil Spencer CONFIRMS XBOX Handheld 1:22:34 PS5 Slim Price Drop, Intel Adamantine, AMD iGPU Naming (Wrap-Up) 1:29:24 Leaving X? (Final RM) https://www.pcgamesn.com/intel/arrow-lake-updates-plan https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/cpus/intel-announces-arrow-lake-fix-coming-within-a-month-robert-hallock-confirms-poor-gaming-performance-is-due-to-optimization-issues https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2OHRH7221w https://www.theregister.com/2024/11/06/intel_sued_over_raptor_lake_chips/ https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.438883/gov.uscourts.cand.438883.1.0.pdf https://www.techpowerup.com/328783/amd-to-cut-its-workforce-by-about-four-percent https://www.crn.com/news/components-peripherals/2024/amd-confirms-layoffs-2024 https://youtu.be/DT1WmptaKpc?si=AmJFroYOxEfbqrq5 https://youtu.be/DT1WmptaKpc?si=AmJFroYOxEfbqrq5 https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/11/laptop-smartphone-and-game-console-prices-could-soar-after-the-election/ https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/news/2024/11/15/11051135/shipping-asia-us-container-rates-stable-as-east-coast-port-labor-negotiations-break-down/ https://theloadstar.com/trumps-tariff-plan-will-cause-another-massive-asia-us-freight-rate-spike/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/06/companies-race-to-get-imports-to-us-with-trump-win-vow-on-new-tariffs.html https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/worlds-second-largest-gpu-maker-flees-china-on-cusp-of-rtx-5090-launch-to-avoid-us-sanctions-zotac-inno3d-and-manli-bail-amidst-looming-us-gpu-export-controls https://www.youtube.com/live/8bfS0fcyXpg?si=rAxm2T6Ibb0kQRuU https://youtu.be/JyTRoMXngRk?si=rCkpWvW-WW2MJaII&t=6908 https://www.tweaktown.com/news/101634/nvidias-first-consumer-apu-teased-leaks-tease-rtx-4070-laptop-gpu-perf-at-65w-while-gaming/index.html https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-shifts-production-to-geforce-rtx-50-series-only-one-ada-gpu-reportedly-still-in-production https://x.com/GawroskiT/status/1857504060246831464 https://www.ign.com/articles/playstation-5-pro-review https://www.theverge.com/reviews/24289319/ps5-pro-review https://youtu.be/0lU1tuWg-zA?si=r1zp43vttybCVzFf https://youtu.be/bUuEwJ8leCI?si=mmCiA_Jj1FErQOUo https://insider-gaming.com/ps5-pro-sales-better-ps4-pro/ https://www.kitguru.net/tech-news/mustafa-mahmoud/playstation-5-pro-sales-are-outpacing-the-ps4-pros/ https://gamerant.com/ps5-pro-sales-ps4-comparison/ https://www.techpowerup.com/328769/xbox-handheld-confirmed-to-join-mobile-gaming-fray-dont-hold-your-breath-though https://www.theverge.com/2024/11/12/24294720/sony-playstation-5-ps5-price-cut-holidays https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2024/11/08/2003826545 https://x.com/highyieldyt/status/1857415777340526842 https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-strix-halo-igpu-naming-revealed-radeon-8060s-to-feature-40-rdna3-5-compute-units https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/intel-takes-down-amd-in-our-integrated-graphics-battle-royale
    1:38:25
  • 283. PS5 Pro Review, Nvidia APU Performance Leak, AMD RDNA 4, XBOX Future | NX Gamer
    NX Gamer joins to evaluate the PS5 Pro, XBOX’s Future, Nvidia Blackwell, and RDNA 4. [SPON: Use YTE7P50 for $50 OFF FlexiSpot E7 Desk: https://bit.ly/4fia2XV (US) https://bit.ly/4fkF41e (CA)] [SPON: Use WP20OFF for $20 OFF FlexiSpot Walking Treadmill! https://bit.ly/3CnXpMa (US)] [SPON: FlexiSpot Black Friday Sale! Up to 65% OFF! Chance to win free orders: https://bit.ly/4euSqXo ] [SPON: Use "brokensilicon“ at CDKeyOffer’s Black Friday Sale to get Win 11 Pro for $23: https://www.cdkeyoffer.com/cko/Moore11 ] [SPON: Get JLCPCB 6-layer PCBs for just $5 & Register for $80 Coupons here: https://jlcpcb.com/6-layer-pcb?from=MLD ] 0:00 Welcoming back Michael 4:30 PS5 Pro Opening Thoughts 9:18 CPU Analysis – Zen 3 Performance? 27:11 GPU Analysis – RTX 4070 Performance? 38:32 Who should buy the PS5 Pro? 50:27 Will Sony Kill Physical? Is $700 MSRP here to stay? 57:17 The Future of XBOX 1:09:10 Will Microsoft remove XBOX Series S Mandates? 1:13:13 Will Nintendo bring games to PC? 1:22:36 AMD RDNA 4 - PS5 Pro prove it's Great? 1:30:54 Can RDNA 4 take market share from Nvidia? 1:40:42 AMD Zen 5 vs Intel Arrow Lake 1:51:16 Will AMD or Samsung or Apple buy Intel? 1:55:08 Nvidia APU Performance Leak 1:58:43 The Future of Ray Tracing & Next-Gen AI in PS6 Check out NX Gamer! https://www.youtube.com/c/NXGamer Last time Michael was on: https://youtu.be/9dRpq5mMs8g NXGamer PS5 Pro Review: https://youtu.be/0lU1tuWg-zA?si=r1zp43vttybCVzFf Digital Foundry PS4 Boost Analysis: https://youtu.be/bUuEwJ8leCI?si=mmCiA_Jj1FErQOUo Initial MLID PS5 Pro Analysis (from announcement): https://youtu.be/jGRxqfG7RxY Recent Blackwell Performance & Pricing Leak: https://youtu.be/EbEPwJvtA5M Pictures & Specs of Nvidia GB203: https://youtu.be/V_UHVWcfeTg RTX 5090 24GB Laptop Leak: https://youtu.be/Gy4HAJdjeRA Extra RDNA 4 details and delay confirmation: https://youtu.be/LVXGDPKWsss Comprehensive RDNA 4 Details: https://youtu.be/XLX0FmeFVh8 https://www.pcworld.com/article/2516084/intel-pledges-to-fix-arrow-lake-after-launch-didnt-go-as-planned.html https://insider-gaming.com/ps5-pro-sales-better-ps4-pro/ https://youtu.be/bUuEwJ8leCI?si=u0rmj1NBqtgzfVxj https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/break-out-the-worlds-tiniest-violin-ps5-pro-scalpers-are-having-a-tough-time-reselling-units-because-its-in-stock-basically-everywhere/ https://gamerant.com/ps5-pro-disc-drive-scalpers/ https://www.gamedeveloper.com/business/microsoft-ceo-says-xbox-is-intent-on-manifesting-a-multiplatform-future https://www.techpowerup.com/review/alan-wake-2-performance-benchmark/7.html
    2:20:27
  • 282. Ryzen 7 9800X3D Review, Intel Arrow Lake DOA, RDNA 4 & FSR 4, AMD Strix Halo
    1:53:25

One brother is an Engineer, and the other is a Scientist. Both are hilarious and discuss the latest news, rumors, and developments going on in the Computer Hardware and PC Gaming Space. Broken Silicon is Brought to you by the Youtube Channel: Moore's Law Is Dead, and its creator Tom. Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRPdsCVuH53rcbTcEkuY4uQ Patreon That Makes this Possible: https://www.patreon.com/MooresLawIsDead Music by SAHARA, who were awesome enough to give written permission to use their music. Please visit their excellent Alternative Rock Music at https://soundcloud.com/saharasuck
