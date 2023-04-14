This Day in AI Podcast is a podcast about AI. It's an hour long commentary on the influence and rise of AI in technology and society. Hosted by Michael and Chri... More
OpenAI Has No Moat, Google's Godfather of AI Quits & The Rise of Open Source LLMs | E13
In Episode 13 of This Day in AI We Discuss the Leaked Internal Google Document, "We Have No Moat, and Neither Does OpenAI", Discuss "The Godfather" of AI leaving Google, Discuss The Implications of Open Source LLM Advancement, Cover Open Assistant's Comparable Model to ChatGPT, OpenAI's Code Interrupter and Touch of Democratizing LLM Alignment.If you like this episode please consider subscribing and liking the episode to help others discover the podcast.TIMESTAMPS:====00:00 - Godfather of AI Quits Google Cold Open00:17 - Google & OpenAI Have No Moat: Advancement of Open Source LLMs21:13 - 'Godfather of AI' Quits Google30:54 - Open Assistant & Training LLMs using AI40:52 - What Increased Prompt Sizes Mean & Long Range Transformers50:49 - AI Agents, AI Disruption & Mark Zuckerberg's Agent Plan for MetaSOURCES====https://www.semianalysis.com/p/google-we-have-no-moat-and-neitherhttps://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/01/technology/ai-google-chatbot-engineer-quits-hinton.htmlhttps://www.theverge.com/2023/4/26/23699633/mark-zuckerberg-meta-generative-ai-chatbots-instagram-facebook-whatsapphttps://arxiv.org/pdf/2305.01625.pdfhttps://twitter.com/tanayj/status/1653243500354322436?s=46&t=uXHUN4Glah4CaV-g2czc6Qhttps://restofworld.org/2023/chatgpt-taking-kenya-ghostwriters-jobs/https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/it-is-starting-to-get-strangehttps://www.nvidia.com/en-au/autonomous-machines/embedded-systems/https://open-assistant.io/chat
5/5/2023
1:01:53
ChatGPT Training, Superintelligence, & AI Funding in Vector Databases | E12
In this episode we cover OpenAI's new update to hide chat history or accept they will train using your inputs, we explore doomsday scenarios and cover Max Tegmark's TIME article on "The Don't Look Up Thinking That Could Doom Us All", discuss the explosion in Vector database funding and what it means and learn how large language models get anxious!CHAPTERS:====00:00 - What have we done!?00:17 - OpenAI Chat History, Privacy & Training GPT-509:45 - Where is GPT-4 with Images? & OpenAI Enterprise Deals12:52 - Max Tegmark's TIME article & Superintelligence, Doomsdaying & Fear29:23 - Anxiety in AI Models, AI "Emotions" and Motivation37:33 - AI Distribution: How Much is AI Changing our Lives? AI Hype Cycle46:01 - Vector Database Funding, Increasing Prompt Sizes, Scaling Transformer to 1M Tokens & Beyond Paper55:25 - VCs Struggling to Know What & Where to Invest in AI1:00:39 - Segment Anything in Medical Images & Medical Funding1:03:20 - Weed Zapping AI Stopping Pesticide UseSOURCES:====https://openai.com/blog/new-ways-to-manage-your-data-in-chatgpthttps://twitter.com/gdb/status/1651306937991168002?s=46&t=uXHUN4Glah4CaV-g2czc6Qhttps://time.com/6273743/thinking-that-could-doom-us-with-ai/https://twitter.com/fchollet/status/1650738654061658112?s=46&t=uXHUN4Glah4CaV-g2czc6Qhttps://twitter.com/aisolopreneur/status/1646928323363102734?s=46&t=uXHUN4Glah4CaV-g2czc6Qhttps://twitter.com/sterlingcrispin/status/1650320043107061761?s=46&t=uXHUN4Glah4CaV-g2czc6Qhttps://www.pinecone.io/learn/series-b/https://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.11062.pdfhttps://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.11111.pdfhttps://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.12306v1.pdfhttps://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1649743415549067267If you like this podcast please consider leaving a review or sharing with a friend.
4/28/2023
1:05:33
GPT-5? Prompt Injection Attacks, Apple AR AI Platform, Elon Musk Vs Larry Page on AI | E11
In this episode we cover the risks of Prompt Injection Attacks, look at new multi-modal open source models that fill the void from GPT-4 Vision, discuss the 60 Minutes Google Interview and Elon Musk Tucker Carlson Fox Interview, and ask is Apple VR/AR going to be the first true platform where AI becomes a part of our lives?If you like this podcast please consider subscribing, liking, commenting, sharing and all that stuff that helps spread the word. We appreciate your support!CHAPTERS:====00:00 - Elon Musk on Larry Page AGI God (cold open)00:15 - OpenAI not training GPT-5, Enhancing GPT-402:28 - WebLLM, Mini-GPT-4, LLaVA & Multi-Model LLMs & OpenAI Training Data Access15:25 - Heart of My Sleeve: The Weeknd/Drake AI Song Taken Down.16:48 - Paying for Access to APIs for AI Training Data: Stackoverflow, Reddit, Twitter 17:51 - Prompt Injection Attacks, Phishing, Bots and Risks32:26 - Google's 60 Minutes Puff Piece. Is AI Search Boring?35:55 - Elon Musk Fox Interview & Larry Page's Digital God43:11 - Apple's VR/AR Headset as an AI Platform, Education and Using Siri to Build Worlds with AI52:38 - Building Robot Brains: LLM as a Robotic BrainSOURCES====https://www.theverge.com/2023/4/14/23683084/openai-gpt-5-rumors-training-sam-altmanhttps://twitter.com/brianroemmele/status/1648769422709125120?s=46&t=uXHUN4Glah4CaV-g2czc6Qhttps://minigpt-4.github.io/https://llava-vl.github.io/https://github.com/mlc-ai/web-llmhttps://simonwillison.net/2023/Apr/14/worst-that-can-happen/https://systemweakness.com/new-prompt-injection-attack-on-chatgpt-web-version-ef717492c5c2https://prompt-injection.up.railway.app/https://twitter.com/heyBarsee/status/1648398134685446146?s=20https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2ZBEC16yH4&ab_channel=FoxNewshttps://www.macrumors.com/2023/04/20/apple-tester-blown-away-ar-vr-headset/https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/27/23574328/apple-ar-apps-siri-mixed-reality-headsethttps://twitter.com/bryanhpchiang/status/1648374543696941056?s=20https://dinov2.metademolab.com/demos?category=depthhttps://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.06790v1.pdfhttps://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.09349.pdfhttps://www.wired.com/story/stack-overflow-will-charge-ai-giants-for-training-data/https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/reddit-will-charge-companies-for-api-access-citing-ai-training-concerns-184935783.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAABoGfSW5dqmgQnFSG5Lc1uZZwZqP7-GUHF12gGysJXPD-tkFdg_j5kkbSBcJXEQ656NOhHbrEOWpnK4lZlNLAfZXCPdiUXHxpfdHDrw2SIJ7tRCoRFXaJbn_BJs31rGLwau7tfBW4-agxtRq0EQ6ZIK_ScbFVc1z_Es-mWgHXy_Hhttps://twitter.com/heybarsee/status/1648650670319206402?s=46&t=uXHUN4Glah4CaV-g2czc6Qhttps://twitter.com/venturetwins/status/1648410430338129920?s=20
4/21/2023
1:02:27
Amazon Bedrock & Titan LLM, Generative Agents, AutoGPT, Gambling Update & Joe Rogan Deep Fakes | E10
In Episode 10 of This Day in AI Podcast we discuss Amazon's Bedrock and Titan release, what it means and cover the general availability of CodeWhisperer. We discuss the Generative Agents paper and simulation for predicting human behavior. Chris gives an update on his GamblingGPT and we cover the implications of deep fakes.====CHAPTERS:00:00 - Joe Rogan Deep Fake Cold Open00:17 - Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan LLM and CodeWhisperer News16:42 - Open Source Dolly LLM from Databricks19:31 - Costs of training models, latency and reliability of models23:57 - What does this mean for OpenAI? 30:02 - AutoGPT, AgentGPT Example and AI Agents34:51 - Generative Agents Paper: AI Simulations to Predict?45:45 - Chris's GambleGPT Update: Can GPT-4 Vision Help?51:47 - The future of AI Deep Fakes: Joe Rogan AI Podcast, Fake Kidnapping1:01:24 - Reddit r/relationship_advice since ChatGPT. AI Agent Finding Dates.1:03:39 - Germany Considers Banning ChatGPT====SUPPORT THE SHOW:If you like this podcast please consider subscribing whereever you listen to your podcasts and leaving a review, it helps others find this podcast and is really appreciated.====SOURCES:- https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/machine-learning/announcing-new-tools-for-building-with-generative-ai-on-aws/- https://www.databricks.com/blog/2023/04/12/dolly-first-open-commercially-viable-instruction-tuned-llm- https://huyenchip.com/2023/04/11/llm-engineering.html- https://github.com/Torantulino/Auto-GPT- https://agentgpt.reworkd.ai/- https://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.03442.pdf- https://www.reddit.com/r/ChatGPT/comments/12c8wlf/posts_per_day_on_rrelationship_advice_before_and/- https://twitter.com/JordiRib1/status/1646529971580698625- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meu0CoYv3z8- https://nypost.com/2023/04/12/ai-clones-teen-girls-voice-in-1m-kidnapping-scam/Thanks for listening.
4/14/2023
1:05:41
8 Things to Know About LLMs, AI Natural Selection, AI Bill of Rights, Meta's Segment Anything | E09
About this episode: This week in Episode 9 of the "This Day in AI" Podcast We Discuss Two Important Papers: 8 Things to Know About Large Language Models and Natural Selection Favors AIs Over Humans. We Cover the Proposed AI Bill of Rights, Controlling AI with AI Constitutions and Mike Talks About His Personal AI Agent AGI Project in GPT-4. We Also Cover Meta's Breakthrough "Segment Anything" Release, AI Prepping, Open Source Models and How AI Has Brought Back the Early Internet Excitement.If you like this podcast please consider subscribing and leaving a review on your preferred podcasting platform. It helps others discover it and we really appreciate it :).00:00 - AI could change the world or kill us all 00:26 - 8 Things to Know About LLMs, Natural Selection Favors AIs Over Humans03:24 - Emergent Skills from LLMs That Can't Be Predicted, Steering AI Models, OpenAI Innovations06:56 - About AI Constitutions09:50 - AI Bill of Rights, Will a Constitution Work? AI Natural Selection Discussion19:13 - Mike's Basic AGI: GPT-4 Writing It's Own Code, Motivating the AI to Code24:09 - Learnings from GPT-4 Programming26:49 - BloombergGPT, AI Agents For Enterprise & Government 30:38 - How Do We Get to AGI From Here? AI Lies, Truths and LOLs38:34 - AI Jibbery: Funny Names for AI Tricking Humans39:56 - Humanizing the AI: Talking to a Computer41:03 - Reviewing the Proposed AI Bill of Rights45:56 - More on AI Pause, AI Job Risk & Can We Slow Down?51:18 - Prepping for When They Take AI Away From Us: Are We Crazy?55:55 - Meta AI Segment Anything Release: A Major Sensory Input!1:04:23 - Is OpenAI's Moat in Trouble From Competing Models? Will OpenAI Stay Relevant? 1:09:35 - More Open Source Models! Koala: Berkeley AI Research1:11:27 - AI Has Brought Back Early Internet ExcitementSOURCES:https://arxiv.org/abs/2304.00612https://arxiv.org/abs/2303.16200https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/ai-bill-of-rights/https://today.yougov.com/topics/technology/survey-results/daily/2023/04/03/ad825/2https://segment-anything.com/https://arxiv.org/abs/2304.02643https://www.bloomberg.com/company/press/bloomberggpt-50-billion-parameter-llm-tuned-finance/https://twitter.com/simonw/status/1643469011127259136
This Day in AI Podcast is a podcast about AI. It's an hour long commentary on the influence and rise of AI in technology and society. Hosted by Michael and Chris Sharkey. The podcast is a conversation.