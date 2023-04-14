8 Things to Know About LLMs, AI Natural Selection, AI Bill of Rights, Meta's Segment Anything | E09

About this episode: This week in Episode 9 of the "This Day in AI" Podcast We Discuss Two Important Papers: 8 Things to Know About Large Language Models and Natural Selection Favors AIs Over Humans. We Cover the Proposed AI Bill of Rights, Controlling AI with AI Constitutions and Mike Talks About His Personal AI Agent AGI Project in GPT-4. We Also Cover Meta's Breakthrough "Segment Anything" Release, AI Prepping, Open Source Models and How AI Has Brought Back the Early Internet Excitement.If you like this podcast please consider subscribing and leaving a review on your preferred podcasting platform. It helps others discover it and we really appreciate it :).00:00 - AI could change the world or kill us all 00:26 - 8 Things to Know About LLMs, Natural Selection Favors AIs Over Humans03:24 - Emergent Skills from LLMs That Can't Be Predicted, Steering AI Models, OpenAI Innovations06:56 - About AI Constitutions09:50 - AI Bill of Rights, Will a Constitution Work? AI Natural Selection Discussion19:13 - Mike's Basic AGI: GPT-4 Writing It's Own Code, Motivating the AI to Code24:09 - Learnings from GPT-4 Programming26:49 - BloombergGPT, AI Agents For Enterprise & Government 30:38 - How Do We Get to AGI From Here? AI Lies, Truths and LOLs38:34 - AI Jibbery: Funny Names for AI Tricking Humans39:56 - Humanizing the AI: Talking to a Computer41:03 - Reviewing the Proposed AI Bill of Rights45:56 - More on AI Pause, AI Job Risk & Can We Slow Down?51:18 - Prepping for When They Take AI Away From Us: Are We Crazy?55:55 - Meta AI Segment Anything Release: A Major Sensory Input!1:04:23 - Is OpenAI's Moat in Trouble From Competing Models? Will OpenAI Stay Relevant? 1:09:35 - More Open Source Models! Koala: Berkeley AI Research1:11:27 - AI Has Brought Back Early Internet ExcitementSOURCES:https://arxiv.org/abs/2304.00612https://arxiv.org/abs/2303.16200https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/ai-bill-of-rights/https://today.yougov.com/topics/technology/survey-results/daily/2023/04/03/ad825/2https://segment-anything.com/https://arxiv.org/abs/2304.02643https://www.bloomberg.com/company/press/bloomberggpt-50-billion-parameter-llm-tuned-finance/https://twitter.com/simonw/status/1643469011127259136