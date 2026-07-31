Most of us know the internet isn't a particularly private place. Yet there's a certain feeling of anonymity that comes with sharing online — our words and stories mixed in with millions of others. It's easy to think no one is watching.



But your data isn't just vulnerable to prying eyes. It's for sale. And the government is buying it up to keep a closer eye on you — and all of us.



This week, hosts Amory and Ben take a chilling look at how our social media is used for surveillance with Dell Cameron, an investigative reporter with WIRED covering privacy and national security.



ICE Wants to Build Out a 24/7 Social Media Surveillance Team (WIRED)



Homeland Security Wants Social Media Sites to Expose Anti-ICE Accounts (The New York Times)



ICE has spun a massive surveillance web. We talked to people caught in it (NPR)



To reach Endless Thread on Signal: 646-456-9095







This episode was written and produced by Kalyani Saxena and co-hosted by Ben Brock Johnson and Amory Sivertson. It was edited by Dave Shaw and Meg Cramer. Mix and sound design by Marquis Neal