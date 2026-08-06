Pharma organizations are generating more clinical and scientific evidence than ever, yet the path from that evidence to a confident strategic call hasn't kept up.



In this episode, Nabil Khan, Medical Director for Internal Medicine Antivirals at Pfizer, digs into where AI genuinely helps medical affairs and clinical teams move faster from raw data to decisions, in conversation with host Yolandi de Weerdt. He lays out the risk of treating AI output as fact rather than a starting point, why training is the piece organizations most often shortchange, and what it realistically takes to build a foundation AI can be trusted to work from.



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