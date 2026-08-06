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1186 episodes
- AI is generating code and surfacing vulnerabilities faster than security teams can review them, compressing the time between a vulnerability discovery and its exploitation.
In this episode, Niro Rajadurai, Chief Revenue Officer at XBOW, examines how autonomous offensive security can match that pace, in conversation with host Marilie Fouché. He discusses why distinguishing exploitable vulnerabilities from false positives is critical at scale, how pairing multiple AI models improves results without costly retraining, and why governance has to be built into automated security systems from day one.
This episode is sponsored by XBOW.
Emerj works with a select group of AI vendors to reach Fortune 500 decision makers through research, media, and direct access. If you want to be considered, download our media kit at emerj.com/AD1
Accelerating Evidence to Action in Pharma with Practical AI Adoption - with Nabil Khan of Pfizer08/04/2026 | 24 mins.Pharma organizations are generating more clinical and scientific evidence than ever, yet the path from that evidence to a confident strategic call hasn't kept up.
In this episode, Nabil Khan, Medical Director for Internal Medicine Antivirals at Pfizer, digs into where AI genuinely helps medical affairs and clinical teams move faster from raw data to decisions, in conversation with host Yolandi de Weerdt. He lays out the risk of treating AI output as fact rather than a starting point, why training is the piece organizations most often shortchange, and what it realistically takes to build a foundation AI can be trusted to work from.
Emerj works with a select group of AI vendors to reach Fortune 500 decision makers through research, media, and direct access. If you want to be considered, download our media kit at emerj.com/AD1
AI for Industrial Service Leaders Improving Diagnostics and Field Efficiency - with Scot Burdette of ABB08/03/2026 | 17 mins.Industrial service teams are facing two compounding pressures at once: decades of hands-on expertise walking out the door through retirement, and the equipment itself growing more complex to diagnose and maintain.
In this episode, Scot Burdette, Global Division CIO at ABB, unpacks how remote diagnostics and AI-driven insights are reshaping who does the work of keeping industrial equipment running, in conversation with host Yolandi de Weerdt. He outlines how leaders can prioritize the most critical processes first, build the data discipline needed to support predictive maintenance, and transfer expertise before it's lost rather than after.
This episode is sponsored by Aquant.
Emerj works with a select group of AI vendors to reach Fortune 500 decision makers through research, media, and direct access. If you want to be considered, download our media kit at emerj.com/AD1
Risk and Cost Governance for AI Agents in Regulated Institutions - with Shahir Daya of Zafin07/29/2026 | 29 mins.As AI agents move from pilots into live financial workflows, most institutions still can't answer a basic question: who authorized this action, and what evidence backs it up?
In this episode, Shahir Daya, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Zafin, examines why uniform governance policies fail at scale and what a tiered, control-tower approach to agent oversight looks like in practice. The conversation covers execution-layer governance, cost visibility across models, and the shift required to move agentic work from promising pilot to defensible production.
This episode is sponsored by Zafin.
Learn the exact strategies we use to help leading AI brands and startups connect with their ideal enterprise AI buyers: visit emerj.com/AD1
Turning Manual Manufacturing Variability into Data‑Driven Control – with Sebastian Dykas of Smith+Nephew07/28/2026 | 32 mins.A persistent gap remains between what modern manufacturing technology makes possible and how day‑to‑day work is still executed, with paper workflows, limited machine visibility, and siloed data preventing real operational control.
In this episode, Sebastian Dykas, Director of Manufacturing, Engineering, and Maintenance at Smith+Nephew, examines with host Marilie Fouché how tighter data capture and connected systems can move leaders toward real‑time process control and reduced variability. The discussion highlights practical shifts in measurement, machine connectivity, and automation that help teams stabilize output and build more reliable, digitally enabled operations.
Learn how leading organizations define the right data — and why cross‑functional collaboration is essential to getting it right. Download our free PDF report, "Beginning with AI," at emerj.com/aik1
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About The AI in Business Podcast
The AI in Business Podcast is for non-technical business leaders who need to find AI opportunities, align AI capabilities with strategy, and deliver ROI. Each week, Emerj research staff and journalists interview top AI executives from Fortune 2000 firms and unicorn startups - uncovering trends, use-cases, and best practices for practical AI adoption. Visit our advertising page to learn more about reaching our executive audience of Fortune 2000 AI adopters: https://emerj.com/advertisePodcast website
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