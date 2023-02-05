The Impact of AI on Labor Challenges in Fulfilment - with Samay Kohli of GreyOrange

Today's guest is the Co-Founder of GreyOrange, Samay Kohli. GreyOrange is a warehouse robotics and software company that works in apparel, retail, consumer electronics, and home improvement, among other industries. In conversation with Emerj Senior Editor Matthew DeMello, Samay discusses the labor shortages facing warehouses and where 'real, tangible' AI is making a difference in helping fulfillment agents optimize their workflows.