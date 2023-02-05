The AI in Business Podcast is for non-technical business leaders who need to find AI opportunities, align AI capabilities with strategy, and deliver ROI.
The Impact of AI on Labor Challenges in Fulfilment - with Samay Kohli of GreyOrange
Today's guest is the Co-Founder of GreyOrange, Samay Kohli. GreyOrange is a warehouse robotics and software company that works in apparel, retail, consumer electronics, and home improvement, among other industries. In conversation with Emerj Senior Editor Matthew DeMello, Samay discusses the labor shortages facing warehouses and where 'real, tangible' AI is making a difference in helping fulfillment agents optimize their workflows. If you've enjoyed or benefited from some of the insights of this episode, consider leaving us a five-star review on Apple Podcasts, and let us know what you learned, found helpful, or liked most about this show!
5/2/2023
20:49
AI for End-to-End Supply Chain Maintenance - with Geoffrey Smalling of Flexport
Today's guest on the 'AI in Business' podcast is Geoffrey Smalling, VP of Engineering at Flexport, a global logistics company with a multi-billion dollar valuation. In conversation with Emerj Senior Editor Matthew DeMello, Geoffrey explains how different global supply chain problems look end-to-end than any specific "link" in the chain, even as the world economy puts COVID in the rearview mirror. Later, they pull apart use cases in global brands and wholesale distribution and pull apart the balance between data collection and visualizing the most critical information in their user dashboards. If you've enjoyed or benefited from some of the insights of this episode, consider leaving us a five-star review on Apple Podcasts, and let us know what you learned, found helpful, or liked most about this show!
4/25/2023
17:44
Fighting Fraud in Retail and eCommerce - with Eyal Raab of Riskified
Today’s guest is Eyal Raab, Vice President of Business Development and Sales for Riskified, a publicly traded Saas company that specializes in fraud and chargeback prevention. In conversation with Emerj Senior Editor Matt DeMello, Eyal talks about the impact of AI in preventing forms of eCommerce fraud, including using merchant goodwill policies against them, such as empty box fraud. Because of the multiple layers and players in eCommerce, many of these applications bear a striking resemblance to others in KYC compliance in financial services and predictive maintenance for manufacturing. This episode is sponsored by Riskified. Learn more about sponsored content and how to engage with the Emerj audience at emerj.com/ad1.
4/20/2023
27:41
AI for Customer Experience-Focused Marketing - with David Greenberg of Conversica
Today’s guest is Conversica Chief Marketing Officer David Greenberg. Together with Emerj Senior Editor Matthew DeMello, David explores the biggest challenges for sales and marketing teams trying to turn leads into opportunities. Later, they examine where data is making a difference in solving those challenges in helping enterprises grow their outbound in a manageable way that insulates themselves from the friction of high SDR turnover. If you’ve enjoyed or benefited from some of the insights of this episode, consider leaving us a five-star review on Apple Podcasts, and let us know what you learned, found helpful, or liked most about this show!
4/18/2023
23:34
What AI Means for the Conflict in Ukraine - with John Bohannon of Primer
Today’s guest is John Bohannon, Senior Director of Data Science and Director of Science at Primer.ai. Primer is a security AI platform serving Fortune 500 companies and multiple defense agencies in the US federal government. Together with Emerj CEO and Head of Research, Daniel Faggella, John pulls apart what makes the Ukraine war truly unique in the scope of both history and technology – and how AI is playing an integral role in the conflict for both sides. This episode is sponsored by Primer. Learn how brands work with Emerj and other Emerj Media options at emerj.com/ad1.
