Mac OS Ken
Podcast Mac OS Ken
Ken Ray
This is daily Apple news. Monday through Friday, Ken Ray brings a short shot of tech happenings to your day. If it's Apple news, Apple-related news, or news rel... More
  • Foxconn, Fox, and Foundation - MOSK: 05.12.2023
    - Foxconn Way Misses Expectations Despite iPhone Strength - Apple Opening Online Store in Vietnam - Apple Touts App Store Money Made by Small Developers - Italy Probes Apple Over App Tracking Transparency - Apple Makes Second macOS 13.4 RC Available to Developers - Meta Killing Facebook Messenger App for Apple Watch at Month’s End - Michael J. Fox Doc Hits Apple TV+ - Apple TV+ Posts Trailer for “The Crowded Room” - “Foundation” Gets Second Season Trailer and Premier Date - Steve Jobs Check and NeXT Card Sell at Auction - Apple Tysons Corner Moving on Apple Retail's 22nd Anniversary - Sponsored by HelloFresh - America’s #1 Meal Kit: Go to HelloFresh.com/mok16 and use code mok16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!  - Power what we do next for as little as $1 a month. Join the Mac OS Ken Test Kitchen at Patreon at Patreon.com/macosken - Send me an email: [email protected] or call (716)780-4080!
    5/12/2023
    16:23
  • Your Own, Personal Siri - MOSK: 05.11.2023
    - CIRP Survey Shows Lengthening iPhone Replacement Cycles - Morgan Stanley Sees Promise for Siri + LLM - Barclays: Apple Should Stop Wasting Money on Apple TV+ - Apple TV+ Lead Leaving Apple - Report: EU Eyeing QR Codes and Bluetooth in Apple Pay Inquiry - Apple Finds and Fires Leaker Leaking iOS 17 Info - MacRumors: macOS 13.4 RC Fixes Content Filter Bug - Updated Shazam App Plays Nice with Apple Music Classical - Sponsored by HelloFresh - America’s #1 Meal Kit: Go to HelloFresh.com/mok16 and use code mok16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!  - Power what we do next for as little as $1 a month. Join the Mac OS Ken Test Kitchen at Patreon at Patreon.com/macosken - Send me an email: [email protected] or call (716)780-4080!
    5/11/2023
    16:27
  • iPhones, Pride, and OS Updates - MOSK: 05.10.2023
    - Counterpoint: iPhone Share Up in Down US Smartphone Market - Amid Global Expansion, Foxconn Seeks to Reassure Workers in China - Apple Seeds OS Release Candidates to Developers and Public Testers - Apple Announces New Pride Celebration Wallpaper, Watch Face, and Sport Band - Code Creeper Finds “Beats Studio Pro” Headphones in macOS RC - Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad Coming This Month - GM Hires Apple Cloud Exec as EVP of Software - Apple TV+ Series “Bad Sisters” Nabs Honors at Irish Film and TV Awards - Sponsored by HelloFresh - America’s #1 Meal Kit: Go to HelloFresh.com/mok16 and use code mok16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!  - Power what we do next for as little as $1 a month. Join the Mac OS Ken Test Kitchen at Patreon at Patreon.com/macosken - Send me an email: [email protected] or call (716)780-4080!
    5/10/2023
    17:33
  • Writers' Strike Hampers Apple TV+ Production - MOSK: 05.09.2023
    - Eleventh Circuit Affirms Corellium’s Right to Produce iOS Emulation Software - Apple Raises Trade-In Prices on Some Recent Hardware - 2023 MacBook Pros Hit Apple’s Refurbished Store - Thunderbolt Display and First iPad Air Headed to Obsolete List - Apple Opens New Enrollment for Learning Coach Program for Teachers - Ripples from Writers Strike Reportedly Stop Production on "Loot" and "Severance"  - Apple Books Signs Three-Year “Webtoons” Deal - Sponsored by HelloFresh - America’s #1 Meal Kit: Go to HelloFresh.com/mok16 and use code mok16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!  - Power what we do next for as little as $1 a month. Join the Mac OS Ken Test Kitchen at Patreon at Patreon.com/macosken - Send me an email: [email protected] or call (716)780-4080!
    5/9/2023
    16:21
  • Analysts Dig Apple's 2Q Earnings - MOSK: 05.08.2023
    - Analysts Up on Apple Post 2Q Earnings - Buffett Sings Apple Praises at Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting - House Dems Ask NLRB to Investigate Anti-Union Allegations in Apple Retail - EU Threatens iPhone Ban Over Rumored MFi USB-C Plans - Apple Launches HomePod Line in Denmark - Beats and AirPods Firmware Updates Addressed a Bluetooth Security Issue - Apple Arcade Adds 20 New Titles - Ed Sheeran Kick of New Season of Apple Music Live This Wednesday - Apple TV+ Offers First Look and Premier Date for Idris Elba’s “Hijack” - Sponsored by HelloFresh - America’s #1 Meal Kit: Go to HelloFresh.com/mok16 and use code mok16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping! - Power what we do next for as little as $1 a month. Join the Mac OS Ken Test Kitchen at Patreon at Patreon.com/macosken - Send me an email: [email protected] or call (716)780-4080!
    5/8/2023
    16:27

About Mac OS Ken

This is daily Apple news. Monday through Friday, Ken Ray brings a short shot of tech happenings to your day. If it's Apple news, Apple-related news, or news related to Apple-related news, you'll hear about it here. News you'll like... this is Mac OS Ken.
