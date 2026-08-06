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3947 episodes
- Friend of the show Jeff Gamet, online at JeffGamet.com, has a bone to pick with people with a bone to pick with Apple Upgrade. He joins us today to kick it around. - Sponsored by OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MACOSKEN at oneskin.co/MACOSKEN #oneskinpod #sponsored - Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Get 20% off Sitewide at helixsleep.com/macosken - Catch Ken on Mastodon - @macosken@mastodon.social - Send Ken an email: info@macosken.com - Chat with us on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. Support the show at Patreon.com/macosken
- Creative Strategies CEO and Principal analyst Ben Bajarin joins us to talk about the memory crisis, its affect on smart phones, how we get past it, and whether the whole thing makes sense. - Sponsored by OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MACOSKEN at oneskin.co/MACOSKEN #oneskinpod #sponsored - Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Get 20% off Sitewide at helixsleep.com/macosken - Catch Ken on Mastodon - @macosken@mastodon.social - Send Ken an email: info@macosken.com - Chat with us on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. Support the show at Patreon.com/macosken
- - Apple Fighting UK Call for Backdoor Into iCloud Encryption (Again) - Apple Pay Launches in the Philippines - Fortnite Returns to iPhone in Brazil with Launch of Epic Game Store - NYC's Apple Fifth Avenue Hosting "Ted Lasso" Look-Alike Contest This Thursday - Leagues Cup 2026 Kicks Off on Apple TV - Another Auction of Apple Rarities - Sponsored by OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MACOSKEN at oneskin.co/MACOSKEN #oneskinpod #sponsored - Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Get 20% off Sitewide at helixsleep.com/macosken - Catch Ken on Mastodon - @macosken@mastodon.social - Send Ken an email: info@macosken.com - Chat with us on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. Support the show at Patreon.com/macosken
- - Moving Targets Apfter AAPL Earnings and Guidance - Revisiting the Qualcomm Supply Chain Story - Shazam Outs First Sticker pack for Messages - Apple TV Posts SDCC Hall-H Panels on YouTube - Sponsored by OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MACOSKEN at oneskin.co/MACOSKEN #oneskinpod #sponsored - Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Get 20% off Sitewide at helixsleep.com/macosken - Catch Ken on Mastodon - @macosken@mastodon.social - Send Ken an email: info@macosken.com - Chat with us on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. Support the show at Patreon.com/macosken
- - A look at Apple's June-quarter numbers and the call with analysts - Sponsored by Coveron: Save up to 76% off with code macos at coveron.com/macos - Catch Ken on Mastodon - @macosken@mastodon.social - Send Ken an email: info@macosken.com - Chat with us on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. Support the show at Patreon.com/macosken
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About Mac OS Ken
This is daily Apple news. Monday through Friday, Ken Ray brings a short shot of tech happenings to your day. If it's Apple news, Apple-related news, or news related to Apple-related news, you'll hear about it here. News you'll like... this is Mac OS Ken.Podcast website
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