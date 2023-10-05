This is daily Apple news. Monday through Friday, Ken Ray brings a short shot of tech happenings to your day. If it's Apple news, Apple-related news, or news rel... More
Foxconn, Fox, and Foundation - MOSK: 05.12.2023
- Foxconn Way Misses Expectations Despite iPhone Strength - Apple Opening Online Store in Vietnam - Apple Touts App Store Money Made by Small Developers - Italy Probes Apple Over App Tracking Transparency - Apple Makes Second macOS 13.4 RC Available to Developers - Meta Killing Facebook Messenger App for Apple Watch at Month's End - Michael J. Fox Doc Hits Apple TV+ - Apple TV+ Posts Trailer for "The Crowded Room" - "Foundation" Gets Second Season Trailer and Premier Date - Steve Jobs Check and NeXT Card Sell at Auction - Apple Tysons Corner Moving on Apple Retail's 22nd Anniversary
5/12/2023
16:23
Your Own, Personal Siri - MOSK: 05.11.2023
- CIRP Survey Shows Lengthening iPhone Replacement Cycles - Morgan Stanley Sees Promise for Siri + LLM - Barclays: Apple Should Stop Wasting Money on Apple TV+ - Apple TV+ Lead Leaving Apple - Report: EU Eyeing QR Codes and Bluetooth in Apple Pay Inquiry - Apple Finds and Fires Leaker Leaking iOS 17 Info - MacRumors: macOS 13.4 RC Fixes Content Filter Bug - Updated Shazam App Plays Nice with Apple Music Classical
5/11/2023
16:27
iPhones, Pride, and OS Updates - MOSK: 05.10.2023
- Counterpoint: iPhone Share Up in Down US Smartphone Market - Amid Global Expansion, Foxconn Seeks to Reassure Workers in China - Apple Seeds OS Release Candidates to Developers and Public Testers - Apple Announces New Pride Celebration Wallpaper, Watch Face, and Sport Band - Code Creeper Finds "Beats Studio Pro" Headphones in macOS RC - Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad Coming This Month - GM Hires Apple Cloud Exec as EVP of Software - Apple TV+ Series "Bad Sisters" Nabs Honors at Irish Film and TV Awards
5/10/2023
17:33
Writers' Strike Hampers Apple TV+ Production - MOSK: 05.09.2023
- Eleventh Circuit Affirms Corellium's Right to Produce iOS Emulation Software - Apple Raises Trade-In Prices on Some Recent Hardware - 2023 MacBook Pros Hit Apple's Refurbished Store - Thunderbolt Display and First iPad Air Headed to Obsolete List - Apple Opens New Enrollment for Learning Coach Program for Teachers - Ripples from Writers Strike Reportedly Stop Production on "Loot" and "Severance" - Apple Books Signs Three-Year "Webtoons" Deal
- Analysts Up on Apple Post 2Q Earnings - Buffett Sings Apple Praises at Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting - House Dems Ask NLRB to Investigate Anti-Union Allegations in Apple Retail - EU Threatens iPhone Ban Over Rumored MFi USB-C Plans - Apple Launches HomePod Line in Denmark - Beats and AirPods Firmware Updates Addressed a Bluetooth Security Issue - Apple Arcade Adds 20 New Titles - Ed Sheeran Kick of New Season of Apple Music Live This Wednesday - Apple TV+ Offers First Look and Premier Date for Idris Elba's "Hijack"
