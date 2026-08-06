Creative Strategies CEO and Principal analyst Ben Bajarin joins us to talk about the memory crisis, its affect on smart phones, how we get past it, and whether the whole thing makes sense. - Sponsored by OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MACOSKEN at oneskin.co/MACOSKEN #oneskinpod #sponsored - Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Get 20% off Sitewide at helixsleep.com/macosken - Catch Ken on Mastodon - @macosken@mastodon.social - Send Ken an email: info@macosken.com - Chat with us on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. Support the show at Patreon.com/macosken