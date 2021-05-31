AI LITERACY - A Podcast about Artificial Intelligence

Dive into the world of Artificial Intelligence with your host Anna-Regina Entus - founder and president of the AI in Management Association and fellow of the AI... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
#8 How a self-driving car learns how do drive with Saquib Sarfraz (Mercedes Benz-Daimler)
“Autonomous vehicles is much like the switch from horses to vehicles” - is it really?
What is a neural network and what exactly happens in its layers? How can AI and computer vision enable a car to predict what is going to happen on the streets? And will all cars drive autonomously by 2040? Those and more questions we are going to discuss in our 8th episode with Saquib Sarfraz, Senior Scientist Computer Vision at Mercedes Benz-Daimler and Senior Research Scientist at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.
1/31/2022
35:45
#7 How AI will change the world by 2030 with Eric Redmond (Nike)
In this episode, Eric Redmond, Director of Nike’s Tech Innovation Office and Amazon best seller author of “Deep Tech” is telling us how artificial intelligence will change the world by 2030. Where will robots replace humans? Where will cobots assist us and even make our lives easier? How will supervised, unsupervised and reinforcement be reformed?
11/30/2021
33:44
#6 How FlixBus predicts when you will travel next with Carlos Andrés Arias Robledo (FlixBus)
In this episode, Carlos Andrés Arias Robledo, Data Scientist at FlixBus & former Director of Data Science at AdmanIT & Algorythm is explaining how FlixBus is able to predict the demand of future travellers - which routes are they going to book and under which conditions - based on AI models for each possible scenario.
9/30/2021
31:55
#5 AI & Mobility in Smart Cities - How we'll never search for parking spots again with François Hoehlinger (ParkNow)
Join us and François Hoehlinger, VP of Parkling at ParkNow Group in our discussion about the intelligent network of connected infrastructure that fuels a Smart City. We are talking about optimizing parking solutions through machine learning and how it can set the tone for more interconnectedness and efficiency in an AI fueled transportation industry.
7/31/2021
30:27
#4 How AI & AR are Changing the Face of Beauty with Sowmya Gottipati (Estée Lauder)
In this episode, we are going to talk to Sowmya Gottipati, VP of Global Brand Technology Leader at Estée Lauder about how Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality are becoming a major part of the customer’s journey and purchasing experience in the beauty industry integrating virtual try-ons at home on our devices and in-store with smart mirrors.
About AI LITERACY - A Podcast about Artificial Intelligence
Dive into the world of Artificial Intelligence with your host Anna-Regina Entus - founder and president of the AI in Management Association and fellow of the AI Research Center at emlyon business school in Paris. Together with guest speakers from around the globe, I am helping you make sense of AI and share insights on the latest innovations in the world of Artificial Intelligence.
Episodes 1-6: Hosted by Anna-Regina Entus and Victoria Rugli
from Episode 7: Hosted by Anna-Regina Entus