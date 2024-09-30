Powered by RND
EV News Daily - Technology and Business of EVs

Podcast EV News Daily - Technology and Business of EVs
Martyn Lee
Daily news about the technology and business behind electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, sustainable e-mobility and how we power it all.
TechnologyBusinessLeisureAutomotive

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • 17 Nov 2024 | Briefly
    PROPOSAL TO END EV TAX CREDIT COULD HARM US AUTO INDUSTRY https://evne.ws/3YZ2B0y US EV TAX CREDIT DEBATE AT COP29 https://evne.ws/4fWeXh8 XPENG TO LAUNCH IN UK BY 2025 https://evne.ws/3UZTcF0 GM JOB REDUCTIONS IN $2 BILLION SAVINGS PLAN https://evne.ws/3YUNpBB SCANIA SEEKS ALTERNATIVE BATTERY SUPPLIERS https://evne.ws/3CB5mxF US MAY LEAD EV BATTERY COSTS BY 2030 https://evne.ws/3ZdmPVT ZEEKR BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN LYNK & CO https://evne.ws/4fWh3NF VOLVO AND INDUCTEV UNVEIL WIRELESS CHARGING FOR TAXIS https://evne.ws/3ARpzyJ MICHIGAN'S WIRELESS EV CHARGING PLAN https://evne.ws/3YWbGrd INSURANCE COSTS FOR CHINESE EVS IN AUSTRALIA https://evne.ws/4fB69xe
    --------  
    4:16
  • 16 Nov 2024 | Stellantis European Success Down To EVs, Tesla Superchargers Upgraded and New Jaguar EVs
    STELLANTIS BOOSTS ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES IN EUROPE https://evne.ws/3YZ0FVM TESLA'S NEW 800-VOLT SUPERCHARGER V4 https://evne.ws/4eyb9kN JAGUAR'S FIRST LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR https://evne.ws/4hWMMAo UK TO PHASE OUT PHEV COMPANY CARS BY 2028 https://evne.ws/40SULbq KIA OFFERS 48-HOUR ELECTRIC VEHICLE TEST DRIVES https://evne.ws/4fvrGr9 UK GROWING INTEREST IN EVS AMID HIGH FUEL COSTS https://evne.ws/40S2x5q CHINA'S NEW ENERGY VEHICLES REACH 10 MILLION MILESTONE https://evne.ws/3YTePb3 UK HOTELS TO ADD EV CHARGERS https://evne.ws/3YX1C0Z
    --------  
    26:37
  • 16 Nov 2024 | Briefly
    Want to split £100? If you move to Octopus Energy and use my referral code you can help keep the lights on for me AND get yourself a great welcome bonus. Click here: https://share.octopus.energy/free-puma-452 It's EV News Briefly for Saturday 16 November 2024, everything you need to know in less than 5 minutes if you haven't got time for the full show. I'll be back later but Patreon supporters get the episodes as soon as they're ready AND ad free. You can be like them by clicking here: https://www.patreon.com/EVNewsDaily STELLANTIS BOOSTS ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES IN EUROPE https://evne.ws/3YZ0FVM TESLA'S NEW 800-VOLT SUPERCHARGER V4 https://evne.ws/4eyb9kN JAGUAR'S FIRST LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR https://evne.ws/4hWMMAo UK TO PHASE OUT PHEV COMPANY CARS BY 2028 https://evne.ws/40SULbq KIA OFFERS 48-HOUR ELECTRIC VEHICLE TEST DRIVES https://evne.ws/4fvrGr9 UK GROWING INTEREST IN EVS AMID HIGH FUEL COSTS https://evne.ws/40S2x5q CHINA'S NEW ENERGY VEHICLES REACH 10 MILLION MILESTONE https://evne.ws/3YTePb3 UK HOTELS TO ADD EV CHARGERS https://evne.ws/3YX1C0Z
    --------  
    4:16
  • 15 Nov 2024 | EV Discounts Hit Record Levels, Free Overnight Charging and More Cybertruck Demand Questions
    TESLA CYBERTRUCK INVENTORY RAISES DEMAND CONCERNS https://evne.ws/3ZbmAdT HONDA AND CHEVY ELEVATE EV DISCOUNTS TO RECORD LEVELS https://evne.ws/4fTyTB1 FORDPASS UPDATE ENHANCES IOS FEATURES https://evne.ws/3UZjFCJ 2025 POLESTAR 3 RWD: PRICING AND RANGE OVERVIEW https://evne.ws/4hZ6hbB ELECTRIC TRUCK CHARGING https://evne.ws/48Vtebo LYTEN BUYS NORTHVOLT'S US BATTERY FACTORY https://evne.ws/3CD1JY7 CATL EYES US EXPANSION IF TRADE BARRIERS FALL https://evne.ws/3CC0LeM MOROCCO TO EMERGE AS KEY EV BATTERY EXPORTER https://evne.ws/410H4am SLOWER EV CHARGERS MAY BE ADEQUATE FOR MANY https://evne.ws/4eGElWS FREE NIGHTTIME CHARGING FOR CHEVY EVS IN TEXAS https://evne.ws/3Zd7cO3 EV MARKET SHIFTS: LEASE RETURNS AND PRICE REDUCTIONS https://evne.ws/4fyTTx4
    --------  
    20:44
  • 15 Nov 2024 | Briefly
    Want to split £100? If you move to Octopus Energy and use my referral code you can help keep the lights on for me AND get yourself a great welcome bonus. Click here: https://share.octopus.energy/free-puma-452 It's EV News Briefly for Friday 15 November 2024, everything you need to know in less than 5 minutes if you haven't got time for the full show. I'll be back later but Patreon supporters get the episodes as soon as they're ready AND ad free. You can be like them by clicking here: https://www.patreon.com/EVNewsDaily TESLA CYBERTRUCK INVENTORY RAISES DEMAND CONCERNS https://evne.ws/3ZbmAdT HONDA AND CHEVY ELEVATE EV DISCOUNTS TO RECORD LEVELS https://evne.ws/4fTyTB1 FORDPASS UPDATE ENHANCES IOS FEATURES https://evne.ws/3UZjFCJ 2025 POLESTAR 3 RWD: PRICING AND RANGE OVERVIEW https://evne.ws/4hZ6hbB ELECTRIC TRUCK CHARGING https://evne.ws/48Vtebo LYTEN BUYS NORTHVOLT'S US BATTERY FACTORY https://evne.ws/3CD1JY7 CATL EYES US EXPANSION IF TRADE BARRIERS FALL https://evne.ws/3CC0LeM MOROCCO TO EMERGE AS KEY EV BATTERY EXPORTER https://evne.ws/410H4am SLOWER EV CHARGERS MAY BE ADEQUATE FOR MANY https://evne.ws/4eGElWS FREE NIGHTTIME CHARGING FOR CHEVY EVS IN TEXAS https://evne.ws/3Zd7cO3 EV MARKET SHIFTS: LEASE RETURNS AND PRICE REDUCTIONS https://evne.ws/4fyTTx4
    --------  
    4:16

About EV News Daily - Technology and Business of EVs

Daily news about the technology and business behind electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, sustainable e-mobility and how we power it all.
