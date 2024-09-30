EV News Daily - Technology and Business of EVs

Want to split £100? If you move to Octopus Energy and use my referral code you can help keep the lights on for me AND get yourself a great welcome bonus. Click here: https://share.octopus.energy/free-puma-452
It's EV News Briefly for Sunday 17 November 2024, everything you need to know in less than 5 minutes if you haven't got time for the full show.
PROPOSAL TO END EV TAX CREDIT COULD HARM US AUTO INDUSTRY https://evne.ws/3YZ2B0y
US EV TAX CREDIT DEBATE AT COP29 https://evne.ws/4fWeXh8
XPENG TO LAUNCH IN UK BY 2025 https://evne.ws/3UZTcF0
GM JOB REDUCTIONS IN $2 BILLION SAVINGS PLAN https://evne.ws/3YUNpBB
SCANIA SEEKS ALTERNATIVE BATTERY SUPPLIERS https://evne.ws/3CB5mxF
US MAY LEAD EV BATTERY COSTS BY 2030 https://evne.ws/3ZdmPVT
ZEEKR BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN LYNK & CO https://evne.ws/4fWh3NF
VOLVO AND INDUCTEV UNVEIL WIRELESS CHARGING FOR TAXIS https://evne.ws/3ARpzyJ
MICHIGAN'S WIRELESS EV CHARGING PLAN https://evne.ws/3YWbGrd
INSURANCE COSTS FOR CHINESE EVS IN AUSTRALIA https://evne.ws/4fB69xe
4:16
16 Nov 2024 | Stellantis European Success Down To EVs, Tesla Superchargers Upgraded and New Jaguar EVs
STELLANTIS BOOSTS ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES IN EUROPE https://evne.ws/3YZ0FVM
TESLA'S NEW 800-VOLT SUPERCHARGER V4 https://evne.ws/4eyb9kN
JAGUAR'S FIRST LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR https://evne.ws/4hWMMAo
UK TO PHASE OUT PHEV COMPANY CARS BY 2028 https://evne.ws/40SULbq
KIA OFFERS 48-HOUR ELECTRIC VEHICLE TEST DRIVES https://evne.ws/4fvrGr9
UK GROWING INTEREST IN EVS AMID HIGH FUEL COSTS https://evne.ws/40S2x5q
CHINA'S NEW ENERGY VEHICLES REACH 10 MILLION MILESTONE https://evne.ws/3YTePb3
UK HOTELS TO ADD EV CHARGERS https://evne.ws/3YX1C0Z
26:37
16 Nov 2024 | Briefly
It's EV News Briefly for Saturday 16 November 2024, everything you need to know in less than 5 minutes if you haven't got time for the full show.
4:16
15 Nov 2024 | EV Discounts Hit Record Levels, Free Overnight Charging and More Cybertruck Demand Questions
TESLA CYBERTRUCK INVENTORY RAISES DEMAND CONCERNS https://evne.ws/3ZbmAdT
HONDA AND CHEVY ELEVATE EV DISCOUNTS TO RECORD LEVELS https://evne.ws/4fTyTB1
FORDPASS UPDATE ENHANCES IOS FEATURES https://evne.ws/3UZjFCJ
2025 POLESTAR 3 RWD: PRICING AND RANGE OVERVIEW https://evne.ws/4hZ6hbB
ELECTRIC TRUCK CHARGING https://evne.ws/48Vtebo
LYTEN BUYS NORTHVOLT'S US BATTERY FACTORY https://evne.ws/3CD1JY7
CATL EYES US EXPANSION IF TRADE BARRIERS FALL https://evne.ws/3CC0LeM
MOROCCO TO EMERGE AS KEY EV BATTERY EXPORTER https://evne.ws/410H4am
SLOWER EV CHARGERS MAY BE ADEQUATE FOR MANY https://evne.ws/4eGElWS
FREE NIGHTTIME CHARGING FOR CHEVY EVS IN TEXAS https://evne.ws/3Zd7cO3
EV MARKET SHIFTS: LEASE RETURNS AND PRICE REDUCTIONS https://evne.ws/4fyTTx4
20:44
15 Nov 2024 | Briefly
It's EV News Briefly for Friday 15 November 2024, everything you need to know in less than 5 minutes if you haven't got time for the full show.
