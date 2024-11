“New” iPad Mini 7, Robotaxi, Rockets, and the Elon Problem, Apple’s Future CEO

Apple announced a “new” iPad mini doing literally the least, Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft announced, Robotaxi, Space X, and the problem with Elon Musk, subscriptions will be easier to cancel in the future, Apple’s next CEO, and you can pry iTunes Match from my cold dead hands.Sponsored by:HelloFreshGet 10 FREE meals across 7 boxes with HelloFresh when you go to: hellofresh.com/freeprimaryRogue AmoebaAudio Hijack is simply the best way to record audio on your Mac. Through the end of October, get 20% off Audio Hijack or any Rogue Amoeba bundle when you visit: macaudio.com/primarytech and use the promo code: TECHXXWatch on YouTube!Subscribe and watch our weekly episodes plus bonus clips at: https://youtu.be/-Gmp6XK8uAQJoin the CommunityDiscuss new episodes, start your own conversation, and join the Primary Tech community here: social.primarytech.fmSupport the showJoin our member community and get an ad-free versions of the show, plus exclusive bonus episodes every week! Subscribe directly in Apple Podcasts or here: primarytech.memberful.com/joinReach out:Stephen's YouTube Channel@stephenrobles on Threads@stephenrobles on XStephen on MastodonJason's Inc.com Articles@jasonaten on Threads@JasonAten on XJason on MastodonWe would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts and SpotifyPodcast artwork with help from Basic Apple Guy.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected] from the showParent Path on the App StoreApple introduces powerful new iPad mini built for Apple Intelligence - AppleIntroducing Amazon Kindle Colorsoft – With color displayArc Ultra: Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Atmos - SonosHome Theater and Surround Sound Speaker Sets - SonosThe Tesla Robotaxi is Confusing... - YouTubeWATCH: SpaceX catches Starship rocket booster back at the launch pad - YouTubeElon Musk Just Showed Off His Most Transformational Accomplishment. No, It Wasn't That Vaporware CybercabThe FTC is finally making it easier to cancel your gym membership - The VergeA Customer Tried to Cancel Their SiriusXM Subscription. The Company's Response Is the 1 Thing No Brand Should Ever DoNetflix Has Figured Out the Secret to Making People Happy and It's What Every Company Should DoAdobe Generative Extend - YouTubeGoogle inks nuclear deal for next-generation reactors - The VergeAmazon goes nuclear, to invest more than $500 million to develop small modular reactorsApple’s Chief People Officer to Exit After Less Than Two Years - BloombergApple’s Vision Pro leader, Dan Riccio, is retiring - The VergeAirbnb CEO Brian Chesky Thinks Micromanaging Is Underrated@stephenrobles • I may have failed as a tech Dad…this is my daughter’s iPad, and there are many pages of this • Threads (00:00) - Intro (06:53) - App: Parent Path (07:57) - iPad mini 7 (16:46) - Kindle Colorsoft (20:35) - Sonos Arc Ultimate (23:28) - Sponsor: HelloFresh (25:59) - Tesla Robotaxi (32:32) - Space X Launch (36:18) - The Nuance Problem (43:58) - Click-to-Cancel Ruling (49:01) - Sponsor: Audio Hijack (51:13) - Premiere Generative AI (56:45) - Google + Amazon + Nuclear (59:08) - Apple Roster Shifts (01:01:30) - Airbnb CEO Interview (01:04:10) - Apple's Next CEO (01:11:46) - iTunes Match (01:15:03) - iPad Alarms ★ Support this podcast ★