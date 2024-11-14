Apple’s AI Home Hub, OpenAI to Launch Agents Automation, Big Updates to Final Cut Pro
Apple released Final Cut Pro 11 with Magnetic Mask, caption transcriptions, and more, OpenAI nearing the launch of AI agents to automate user tasks, Apple's AI Home Hub rumored to come soon, the high barrier to enter the smart home world, and Jason's wrong about his macOS Dock.Sponsored by:MoFT: Get the MoFT Tripod Stand and Invisible Tripod Wallet on SALE for just 7 days when you use promo code primarytechbf10 at: https://bit.ly/4flajsUHelloFresh: Get 10 FREE meals across 7 boxes with HelloFresh when you go to: hellofresh.com/freeprimaryGet Primary Tech Show Merch! Big thanks to Basic Apple Guy for creating our first run of Primary Tech Merch! Get our PTS OG shirt or hoodie, battery percentage ON/OFF, and The Other Guy at: primarytech.fm/merch Watch on YouTube!Subscribe and watch our weekly episodes plus bonus clips at: youtube.com/@primarytechshowJoin the CommunityDiscuss new episodes, start your own conversation, and join the Primary Tech community here: social.primarytech.fmSupport the showJoin our member community and get an ad-free versions of the show, plus exclusive bonus episodes every week! Subscribe directly in Apple Podcasts or here: primarytech.memberful.com/joinReach out:Stephen's YouTube Channel@stephenrobles on ThreadsStephen on BlueskyStephen on Mastodon@stephenrobles on XJason's Inc.com Articles@jasonaten on Threads@JasonAten on XJason on BlueskyJason on MastodonWe would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts and SpotifyPodcast artwork with help from Basic Apple Guy.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected] from the showFinal Cut Pro 11 begins a new chapter for video editing on Mac - AppleKino — Pro Video Camera for iPhoneApple's Find My enables sharing location of lost items with third parties - AppleOpenAI Nears Launch of AI Agents to Automate Tasks For Users - BloombergChatGPT Search Made Me Quit Google for GoodBluesky reaches 15 million users; people look for alternatives to XCroissant AppApple Home Hub Detailed: Apple Intelligence, HomeOS, Square iPad-Like Design - BloombergMark Gurman on Apple AI Home Device - XSonos revenue falls in the aftermath of the company's messy app debacle - The VergeMeta to Launch Ads on Threads in Early 2025 — The Information
(00:00) - Intro
(00:58) - Jason At Web Summmit
(05:18) - Primary Tech Merch!
(08:48) - Final Cut Pro 11
(16:53) - Find My Item Sharing iOS 18.2
(22:27) - Sponsor: MoFT
(25:14) - OpenAI Operator Agent
(26:01) - SearchGPT Over Google Search
(35:51) - Bluesky Makes a Comeback
(41:24) - Sponsor: HelloFresh
(45:10) - Apple's AI Smart Home Device
(49:29) - Barriers to Smart Home
(55:11) - Sonos Still Struggling
(56:17) - Threads Ads Coming
(57:03) - macOS Dock Preferences
1:00:18
Mac mini M4 Review, iOS 18.2 Updates, Apple Intelligence Fails, ChatGPT vs Google Search
We review the new M4 Mac mini, pros and cons of nano-texture displays on the new M4 iMac, visionOS 2.2 beta with ultra-wide Mac display mirroring, Apple Intelligence summaries needs improvement, and why ChatGPT Search is giving Google Search a run for its money.Sponsored by:Data Citizens Dialogues PodcastHear firsthand from industry titans, innovators, and executives from some of the world's largest companies as they dive into the hottest topics in data. Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts: collibra.com/us/en/podcastsRogue AmoebaAudio Hijack is simply the best way to record audio on your Mac. Through the end of October, get 20% off Audio Hijack or any Rogue Amoeba bundle when you visit: macaudio.com/primarytech and use the promo code: TECHXXLinks from the showThe M4 Mac mini Is Almost Perfect. There's Just 1 ProblemThe M4 Mac Mini is Incredible! - YouTubeBelkin Head Strap for Apple Vision Pro - ApplevisionOS 2.2 Beta Adds Wide and Ultrawide Modes to Mac Virtual Display - MacRumorsEverything You Need to Know About iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence Image Tools - YouTubeChatGPT Search is not OpenAI's 'Google killer' yet | TechCrunchDharmesh Shah on LinkedInA new home for Pixelmator - Pixelmator Blog Radio Station's Attempt to Replace Hosts With AI Ends in Absolute Disaster
(00:00) - Intro
(03:56) - M4 Mac mini Review
(14:59) - MacBook Pro Nano-Texture
(23:46) - Studio Display vs Pro Display XDR
(29:23) - Sponsor: Data Citizens Dialogues
(30:55) - New Vision Pro Accessories
(37:56) - iOS 18.2 Image Creation Tools
(43:46) - Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries
(50:58) - Sponsor: Audio Hijack
(53:44) - ChatGPT Search
(01:03:25) - Apple Acquires Pixelmator
(01:16:25) - Jason Bought a 3-in-1 Charger
1:23:03
Apple Unveils M4 Mac Mini, New iMac, M4 Max MacBook Pro, and iOS 18.2 Image Playgrounds is Terrifying
Apple releases the new M4 iMac, completely redesigned M4 Mac mini, and new M4 Pro + M4 Max MacBook Pros with a nano-texture display option. Plus, we explore iOS 18.2 beta with Image Playgrounds, Netflix Moments allow users to share clips of movies and shows, tech earnings driven by AI, and Stephen bricks his iPad Pro.Sponsored by:Data Citizens Dialogues Podcast: Hear firsthand from industry titans, innovators, and executives from some of the world's largest companies as they dive into the hottest topics in data. Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts: collibra.com/us/en/podcastsNotion AI: Organize your work and life using Notion AI. Try Notion for free when you go to: notion.com/primarytechnologyRogue Amoeba: Audio Hijack is simply the best way to record audio on your Mac. Through the end of October, get 20% off Audio Hijack or any Rogue Amoeba bundle when you visit: macaudio.com/primarytech and use the promo code: TECHXXLinks from the showWall Genie | thatvirtualboyiMac Announcement - October 28 - YouTubeiMac - iMac Technical Specifications - AppleIntroducing the all-new Mac mini | Apple - YouTubeMac mini - Technical Specifications - Apple@stephenrobles • Mac Studio Threads Post • ThreadsWhat you need to know about Thunderbolt 5 | MacworldWith the New M4 Mac mini Apple Is Just Showing OffMacBook Pro - Tech Specs - AppleApple Just Quietly Updated the 2-Year Old M2 MacBook Air. It's the Most Brilliant Thing I've Seen Yet@stephenrobles • Ok, well, I finally got Image Playgrounds…and I immediately regret everything • ThreadsOpenAI will start using AMD chips and could make its own AI hardware in 2026 - The VergeOpenAI plans Orion AI model release for December - The VergeNetflix Just Announced Its Smartest Idea Yet. Customers Are Going to Love ItNintendo Music on the App Store
(00:00) - Intro
(04:51) - M4 IMac + iOS 18.1
(11:50) - M4 Mac mini
(28:31) - Sponsor: Audio Hijack
(31:33) - M4 Pro/Max MacBook Pro
(40:00) - MacBook Air Update
(45:04) - Sponsor: Notion AI
(47:27) - Sponsor: Data Citizens Dialogue
(49:03) - iOS 18.2 Image Playgrounds
(56:30) - Tech Earnings Powered By AI
(01:00:45) - Netflix Moments
(01:04:01) - Nintendo Music App
(01:04:58) - Stephen Bricked His iPad
1:18:45
iOS 18.2 Brings Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT to iPhone, New iPad Mini Review, AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test
The latest iOS 18.2 Beta provides a first look at Apple's ChatGPT integration, Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16, we review the new iPad Mini, test our hearing with AirPods Pro 2, and wonder when Siri will actually get more intelligent.Sponsored by 1Password1Password Extended Access Management is the first security solution that brings all those unmanaged devices, apps, and identities under your control. Learn more at: 1password.com/product/xamLinks from the showLearning Decks on the App StoreApple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2Everything New in iOS 18.2 Beta 1 - MacRumorsApple Event - September 9 - YouTube@stephenrobles • New iPad mini arrived before I got access to Image Playgrounds. Color: Barely Blue • ThreadsBrian Tong iPad mini Review - YouTubeThe New iPad Mini Is All About Apple IntelligenceApple Intelligence Isn't Very Smart Yet—and Apple's OK With That - WSJApple's AirPods Pro 2 update is good for your hearing health - The Verge@stephenrobles • As a musician and someone who enjoys reviewing audio gear, I was a hesitant to take the hearing t... • ThreadsVimeo brings spatial video sharing to everyone with new Apple Vision Pro app - 9to5MacIntroducing computer use, a new Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and Claude 3.5 Haiku \ AnthropicSeverance — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTubePasswords have problems, but passkeys have more
(00:00) - Intro
(05:49) - iOS 18.2 Beta
(08:30) - Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16
(17:24) - ChatGPT Integration
(24:57) - Why is Apple Behind on AI?
(33:05) - Sponsor: 1Password
(34:45) - iPad Mini 7 Review
(48:33) - Craig Federighi WSJ Interview
(51:52) - AirPods Pro Hearing Test
(57:37) - Vimeo Spatial Videos
(59:14) - Submerged on Vision Pro
(01:06:16) - Anthropic Claude AI Control
(01:12:20) - Passkeys vs. Passwords
1:22:41
“New” iPad Mini 7, Robotaxi, Rockets, and the Elon Problem, Apple’s Future CEO
Apple announced a "new" iPad mini doing literally the least, Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft announced, Robotaxi, Space X, and the problem with Elon Musk, subscriptions will be easier to cancel in the future, Apple's next CEO, and you can pry iTunes Match from my cold dead hands.Sponsored by:HelloFreshGet 10 FREE meals across 7 boxes with HelloFresh when you go to: hellofresh.com/freeprimaryRogue AmoebaAudio Hijack is simply the best way to record audio on your Mac. Through the end of October, get 20% off Audio Hijack or any Rogue Amoeba bundle when you visit: macaudio.com/primarytech and use the promo code: TECHXXLinks from the showParent Path on the App StoreApple introduces powerful new iPad mini built for Apple Intelligence - AppleIntroducing Amazon Kindle Colorsoft – With color displayArc Ultra: Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Atmos - SonosHome Theater and Surround Sound Speaker Sets - SonosThe Tesla Robotaxi is Confusing... - YouTubeWATCH: SpaceX catches Starship rocket booster back at the launch pad - YouTubeElon Musk Just Showed Off His Most Transformational Accomplishment. No, It Wasn't That Vaporware CybercabThe FTC is finally making it easier to cancel your gym membership - The VergeA Customer Tried to Cancel Their SiriusXM Subscription. The Company's Response Is the 1 Thing No Brand Should Ever DoNetflix Has Figured Out the Secret to Making People Happy and It's What Every Company Should DoAdobe Generative Extend - YouTubeGoogle inks nuclear deal for next-generation reactors - The VergeAmazon goes nuclear, to invest more than $500 million to develop small modular reactorsApple's Chief People Officer to Exit After Less Than Two Years - BloombergApple's Vision Pro leader, Dan Riccio, is retiring - The VergeAirbnb CEO Brian Chesky Thinks Micromanaging Is Underrated@stephenrobles • I may have failed as a tech Dad…this is my daughter's iPad, and there are many pages of this • Threads
(00:00) - Intro
(06:53) - App: Parent Path
(07:57) - iPad mini 7
(16:46) - Kindle Colorsoft
(20:35) - Sonos Arc Ultimate
(23:28) - Sponsor: HelloFresh
(25:59) - Tesla Robotaxi
(32:32) - Space X Launch
(36:18) - The Nuance Problem
(43:58) - Click-to-Cancel Ruling
(49:01) - Sponsor: Audio Hijack
(51:13) - Premiere Generative AI
(56:45) - Google + Amazon + Nuclear
(59:08) - Apple Roster Shifts
(01:01:30) - Airbnb CEO Interview
(01:04:10) - Apple's Next CEO
(01:11:46) - iTunes Match
(01:15:03) - iPad Alarms
Tech news that matters for everyone to understand. Our hosts break down the most important stories, from consumer tech and gadgets, to AI and beyond. Stephen Robles is a content creator with over 100K on YouTube, and Jason Aten is a technology columnist at Inc.com having written in the past for Business Insider and The Chicago Tribune. Tune in every Thursday for new episodes.