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How I got an Uber refund, should you lease an iPhone & the robot vacuum ban (Episode 185, August 1, 2026)08/01/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Rich talked about the pros and cons of Apple’s new iPhone leasing program.
Rich ordered an Uber, and they charged him 66% more than the quote. All he did was ask them to review the root and fare calculation for accuracy and got a credit for the difference.
Mickey writes in to ask if wireless charging on airplanes and at public charging stations could be a security risk.
AI continues to hack real companies during security tests. The bottom line is you need to take cybersecurity seriously, no matter what, if it’s personal or for your small business.
Julie in Riverside is looking for a portable emergency radio with solar charging or a hand crank. Rich recommended this model from C. Crane or this less expensive option from Amazon.
Rich also mentioned portable power stations from Jackery and EcoFlow.
Karen in La Palma wants to remove her personal information from the internet. Rich recommended California’s DROP program, Google’s Results About You tool and show sponsor Incogni.
Brian Collins, Executive Director of Earth Fire Alliance, will explain how its FireSat satellite network is designed to spot wildfires earlier, track them from space and give firefighters better information to protect communities.
Adam in Orlando is looking for a motion sensor that can alert him when his father gets out of bed, helping him monitor for possible falls. Rich mentioned solutions from Bellman, Smart Caregiver and even a standard motion sensor or Wyze cam.
Carol in Huntington Beach says her mesh Wi-Fi system is not working as expected. Rich recommended placing the main router and access points in more central locations. She can also test signal strength using Samsung’s hidden Wi-Fi connectivity tool or Ubiquiti’s WiFiman app.
Andrea Smith, award-winning technology journalist, shares her top-tested Bluetooth earbuds and portable speakers, plus how to choose the right audio gear for your lifestyle.
Aviate is a Flighty-style app for Android that helps you track flights and receive real-time travel updates.
Spotify now has a smart running coach feature called Running Mode.
A developer is creating a messaging app that more closely resembles the classic Samsung Messages experience. It’s called Messages by OzarksMade.
Call 1-888-RICH-101 (1-888-742-4101) to join in! Email your question here.
How to Listen:
🎙️ Live on KFI AM 640 - Los Angeles, Saturdays from 11 AM - 2 PM PT
🎙️ Rebroadcast on 710 WOR - New York City, Sundays from 8 PM - 11 PM ET
📻 Syndicated on affiliates nationwide
Subscribe to the podcast. Premium subscribers can listen ad-free here.
Follow Rich on Instagram. Subscribe to my free newsletter.
Rich on Tech Weekly airs on KTLA+. You can download the app on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung smart TVs.
Disclosure: I may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this post, at no additional cost to you.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Samsung foldables, the AI that broke free & the payments scammers love (184, July 25, 2026)07/25/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Rich talked about Samsung’s new foldables finally being a place where they are really good and polished, of course, right before Apple introduces something very similar.
Carmen in Hollywood wants a cheaper alternative to her AT&T home phone line. Rich recommends Ooma, AT&T Home Phone Advanced, or checking with her cable provider for a lower-cost option.
LG is cracking down on shady smart TV apps that secretly use your internet connection for other purposes.
Andy Vaca, founder of GRYHAT Cybersecurity, explains OpenAI’s reported AI “hack” of Hugging Face may be better understood as an access-control failure, and what consumers can learn from the security basics companies still overlook.
Charlie wants to know why Amazon no longer includes purchase details in its emails. Rich explains it is meant to prevent third-party services from harvesting that information.
Sponsor: Incogni helps remove your personal information from data brokers. Get 60% off at incogni.com/rich.
A Verizon roaming outage briefly left international travelers without data, including Rich.
Bob in Dana Point wants to know why ShopBack no longer works with Firefox. Rich says Firefox’s built-in tracking protections probably don’t play nice with it.
Rich visited Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese in London, a centuries-old pub where he enjoyed fish and chips.
A caller wants to upgrade her computer’s RAM. Rich recommends Kingston’s PC scanner to check compatibility, plus enabling sleeping tabs in her browser to free up memory.
Rachel Roberts, Samsung’s Director of Smartphone Product Management, joins to discuss Samsung’s latest foldable phones.
Google is adding selfie video verification as an account recovery backup if you lose your password, phone or access to two-factor authentication.
Sheri in Irvine recommends the OneTab browser extension, which saves and organizes open tabs so they are easy to revisit without using as much memory.
John in Whittier keeps seeing price increases on his T-Mobile military plan. Rich recommends calling T-Mobile to ask about a better deal and comparing alternatives at BestPhonePlans.net.
Seats.aero and Points Path are Chrome extensions that display airline award pricing directly inside Google Flights alongside regular cash fares.
Jessica Ray from MotorWeek shares the latest car buying trends, standout vehicles across every category, and what consumers should know before their next purchase.
Jessica recommends the Rivian R2 for an EV. For hybrids, she likes the Toyota Grand Highlander and Hyundai Palisade.
Steven in Beaumont wants to delete old online accounts. Rich recommends JustDeleteMe.xyz, which links directly to the account-deletion pages for many popular services.
Call 1-888-RICH-101 (1-888-742-4101) to join in! Email your question here.
How to Listen:
🎙️ Live on KFI AM 640 - Los Angeles, Saturdays from 11 AM - 2 PM PT
🎙️ Rebroadcast on 710 WOR - New York City, Sundays from 8 PM - 11 PM ET
📻 Syndicated on affiliates nationwide
Subscribe to the podcast. Premium subscribers can listen ad-free here.
Follow Rich on Instagram. Subscribe to my free newsletter.
Rich on Tech Weekly airs on KTLA+. You can download the app on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung smart TVs.
Disclosure: I may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this post, at no additional cost to you.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
OnePlus exits the U.S., teen AI alerts & streaming settlement cash (183, July 18, 2026)07/19/2026 | 1h 49 mins.OnePlus is exiting the U.S. market.
Richard from New Jersey is having issues getting audio from his Roku to his soundbar. Rich says it is most certainly the audio output settings.
The iOS 27 public beta is here. Just be careful. I would not install on your primary phone. The final version will be out in September.
Rick emails and asks for a way to watch over-the-air Dodgers games on his Android phone. Rich recommends the Tablo, a device that lets you stream local broadcast TV to your phone and other devices.
Judy has a Samsung Galaxy S25 and says Chrome’s “Listen to this page” feature has disappeared. Rich says it’s likely a temporary software issue and recommends waiting for a future update. In the meantime, try Google’s free Reading Mode app or ElevenReader for text-to-speech.
Switching from Samsung Messages to Google Messages? Here’s the info.
Rich mentioned the app SMS Backup and Restore on Google Play.
Travel expert Johnny Jet shares the must-have apps that can make a European vacation easier, from navigating cities and booking trains to translating menus and handling flight delays.
Gene in Alabama has a Mac Laptop that just shows the Apple icon on startup. Rich says to boot into recovery mode using these commands.
A Philadelphia news anchor says he lost $7,000 after scammers, in person at his bank, convinced him to read back a one-time code.
Chuck in Lakewood is having issues resetting his Echo Dot.
The Signal Ring promises blood pressure readings without a cuff.
Samsung says it’s new foldables will have a less noticable crease thanks to a new display tech called Flex Titanium.
Skyscanner says the cheapest week to fly this summer is August 17-23, and check out their everywhere search for cheap destinations.
Dwayne is getting a popup for a search helper in Safari. Rich says to check for rogue extensions, then clear the full history from the browser to clean that up.
Tobin Richardson, CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, explains how AI is transforming the smart home, why connected devices are finally getting easier to use, and what consumers need to know about privacy and security.
If you don’t want your online meetings recorded or transcribed, some people are adding this to their display name: “Your Name - I do not consent to recording or transcription.” It’s not legally binding, but it does make your preference clear to everyone in the meeting.
Call 1-888-RICH-101 (1-888-742-4101) to join in! Email your question here.
How to Listen:
🎙️ Live on KFI AM 640 - Los Angeles, Saturdays from 11 AM - 2 PM PT
🎙️ Rebroadcast on 710 WOR - New York City, Sundays from 8 PM - 11 PM ET
📻 Syndicated on affiliates nationwide
Subscribe to the podcast. Premium subscribers can listen ad-free here.
Follow Rich on Instagram. Subscribe to my free newsletter.
Rich on Tech Weekly airs on KTLA+. You can download the app on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung smart TVs.
Disclosure: I may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this post, at no additional cost to you.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Meta’s AI image blunder, DuckDuckGo battles YouTube ads & simplifying an old iPhone (182, July 11, 2026)07/12/2026 | 1h 51 mins.Meta pulls controversial AI likeness feature: Meta briefly allowed its Muse Image generator to create images based on any public Instagram user’s photos without requiring permission. After criticism over consent, deepfakes, scams and unauthorized use, Meta removed the Instagram reference feature.
Samsung Messages users move to Google Messages: Samsung’s discontinued messaging app may remain on phones because it was installed as a system app. Before clearing its data and cache, users should back up their texts with a tool such as SMS Backup & Restore and confirm everything appears in Google Messages.
DuckDuckGo blocks most YouTube ads: DuckDuckGo’s browser now filters most ads on the YouTube website without requiring an additional extension. It does not block ads inside the YouTube app, and users may occasionally encounter buffering, playback problems or ads that slip through.
Consider testing AT&T Internet Air before switching: Susan in San Clemente is considering a $99 bundle replacing her cable internet, cellular service and landline. Because 5G home internet speeds vary by location and congestion, Rich recommends testing cellular speeds and taking advantage of any trial period before canceling existing service.
Speechify launches free AI voice typing: Speechify Voice Typing is available for iPhone, Mac and Windows and automatically cleans up punctuation, grammar and filler words. It offers an alternative to paid AI dictation services, although its iPhone workflow requires a few extra steps.
Use the correct film for printing transparencies: James in San Diego found that ink smeared when printing signs on transparent sheets. Inkjet and laser printers require transparency film specifically designed for that printer type, with inkjet film usually having a coated printable side.
Apple’s customer service and education discount stand out: Rich’s wife saved about $70 on an Apple Watch after an employee helped her verify eligibility through UNiDAYS. The experience was also a reminder that an older Apple device may be worth more when passed along to a family member than traded in.
Shopping around can lower telecom costs: A caller paying $142 monthly for internet, television and a landline may already have a competitive bundle, but should compare promotional expiration dates and alternatives. Low-cost carriers such as Mint Mobile can substantially reduce cellular bills for people who do not need premium data or hotspot features.
Keep the same Wi-Fi credentials when replacing a router: Meredith in Thousand Oaks lost connections to her printer and other devices after changing routers. Reusing the old network name and password can reconnect devices automatically; otherwise, the Epson printer can be reset and configured for the new network.
Samsung and Google schedule new device events: Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is set for July 22, with new foldables expected, while Google’s Made by Google event is scheduled for August 12. Shoppers who can wait may want to compare those announcements with Apple’s expected September lineup before buying a new phone.
Travel apps can find deals, but verify AI recommendations: Travel blogger Marissa Strang recommends starting flight searches with Google Flights or Skyscanner and double-checking AI-generated travel advice. TripIt and Hopper can help organize itineraries and track fares, while XE provides current currency conversions.
AirTags and eSIMs make travel easier: AirTags can help locate checked luggage, while eSIM services can provide international data without changing physical SIM cards. Travelers should compare eSIM pricing with their carrier’s roaming plan because the best option varies by destination and trip length.
Flighty evaluates difficult connections: Flighty’s new Connection Assistant analyzes layovers and identifies terminal changes, security checks, passport control, baggage rechecks and other steps. It then rates the connection as relaxed, normal, tight or at risk, although Flighty remains limited to Apple devices.
Review statements to find recurring subscriptions: Gary in Indio is helping a recently widowed friend identify services her husband subscribed to. Rich recommends examining several months of bank and credit-card statements, then checking the subscription sections of the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Common household objects can weaken Wi-Fi: Microwaves can interfere with 2.4 GHz networks, while aquariums, mirrors, televisions, brick and concrete can obstruct or reflect signals. Place the router high, uncovered and near the center of the home, and consider a mesh system if one access point is not enough.
Some routers restrict network names: Cam in Buena Park wants a replacement router that can reuse an existing Wi-Fi name containing a period. That character is generally valid, but some router software blocks it, so a different router may be needed to preserve the exact network name and reconnect existing devices automatically.
Smart pepper spray can alert emergency contacts: Sabre’s connected pepper spray uses Bluetooth to send a text and live location when deployed. The phone must be nearby, powered on and connected to the app, and automatic 911 assistance requires a subscription.
The new ChatGPT desktop app is aimed at power users: The newer app adds computer control, browser automation, coding and agent-style capabilities, but may consume usage limits quickly. Most people who only need standard chats can continue using the classic app.
Assistive Access can simplify an old iPhone: Apple’s Assistive Access lets caregivers limit an iPhone to selected apps, contacts and features, making it useful for children, seniors and people with cognitive disabilities. A separate passcode prevents users from exiting the simplified interface, and web browsing can be removed entirely.
Handle unwanted email carefully: Irma in Northern California should unsubscribe only from legitimate companies she recognizes. Suspicious messages should be marked as spam without opening them, and disabling automatic image loading can prevent senders from confirming that an address is active.
Digital accessibility benefits everyone: Accessibility expert Christopher Kelly recommends making websites operable by keyboard, adding descriptive alternative text, labeling forms correctly and maintaining strong color contrast. Built-in tools include VoiceOver on Apple devices, TalkBack on Android and Narrator on Windows, while JAWS and NVDA offer additional Windows options.
Listener tips and follow-ups: US Mobile offers access to all three major carrier networks; a fake Facebook event invitation can disguise a PayPal invoice scam; and Amazon issued a refund after a buyer documented a disputed phone return with shipping weight, wipe confirmation and seller messages. Other listeners reported that a Mac factory reset solved persistent freezing and reminded users to know their Apple ID credentials before installing updates.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Location privacy wins, PlayStation ditches discs & AI gets personal (181, July 4, 2026)07/04/2026 | 1h 49 mins.The Supreme Court just handed down a major privacy ruling that affects the location data tech companies collect and store from your smartphone.
Sony says they will stop making physical discs for games starting in January 2028.
Rich mentioned the AP Stylebook.
Rich mentioned downloading the official National Park app if you are traveling to a national park.
Vince wants every website to appear in dark mode. Rich recommends the Dark Reader browser extension.
Gregory Wieber, creator of the Apple Vision Pro app Vibescape, will discuss how immersive technology can help people connect with nature and the conservation projects underway at his Oregon farm.
James wants to create an AI video avatar. Rich recommends using Google Gemini’s avatar feature.
Apple’s hide my email may not be as private as you think.
Petco has a lost and found pet service called Petco Love Lost.
Tandia’s Samsung Galaxy S23 won’t turn on, but it contains important recordings. Rich says a professional data recovery service may be able to retrieve the files. He says to check The Clone Store and DriveSavers.
Bob in San Diego wants a backup eSIM on a second carrier. Rich says you can add a low-cost plan and switch to it for calls and texts when needed. If you want automatic multi-network support, US Mobile offers a Multi-Network Add-on for $7.50 per month.
Rich explains that iPhone now includes built-in earthquake alerts. Check your settings to make sure they’re enabled, or turn them off if you don’t want them.
Dan Barbera of MacRumors shares his real-world experience with iOS 27, the WWDC announcements that matter most, and the Apple features consumers should be paying attention to next.
Scott in El Cajon asks when to buy a new Mac. Rich recommends the MacRumors Buyer’s Guide, which shows when each model was last updated and when the next version is expected.
WhatsApp is rolling out usernames, so you’ll no longer have to share your phone number to start a chat. Choose your username now in your account settings.
Elsa caller asks how to stop calendar spam on an iPhone. Rich explains how to remove the unwanted calendar and highlights a Google Calendar setting that helps prevent future spam.
Amazon Prime members can save 50 cents per gallon on gas over the holiday weekend. Rich also recommends Upside for cash back on fuel and notes that, according to GasBuddy, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill up in most states.
Another fake McAfee scam cost a California senior $84,000. Rich shares a video that breaks down the scammer’s playbook so you can spot the warning signs and avoid becoming a victim.
Jason Hiner, Editor-in-Chief of The Deep View, explains the biggest AI trends shaping business and consumer tech, from Apple’s AI strategy and AI agents to rising concerns over costs, privacy, and trust.
Call 1-888-RICH-101 (1-888-742-4101) to join in! Email your question here.
How to Listen:
🎙️ Live on KFI AM 640 - Los Angeles, Saturdays from 11 AM - 2 PM PT
🎙️ Rebroadcast on 710 WOR - New York City, Sundays from 8 PM - 11 PM ET
📻 Syndicated on affiliates nationwide
Subscribe to the podcast. Premium subscribers can listen ad-free here.
Follow Rich on Instagram. Subscribe to my free newsletter.
Rich on Tech Weekly airs on KTLA+. You can download the app on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung smart TVs.
Links may be affiliate.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Rich On Tech
TV Tech Guy Rich DeMuro offers tech news, gadget reviews, helpful apps and answers your questions. richontech.tvPodcast website
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