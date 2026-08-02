Meta pulls controversial AI likeness feature: Meta briefly allowed its Muse Image generator to create images based on any public Instagram user’s photos without requiring permission. After criticism over consent, deepfakes, scams and unauthorized use, Meta removed the Instagram reference feature.



Samsung Messages users move to Google Messages: Samsung’s discontinued messaging app may remain on phones because it was installed as a system app. Before clearing its data and cache, users should back up their texts with a tool such as SMS Backup & Restore and confirm everything appears in Google Messages.



DuckDuckGo blocks most YouTube ads: DuckDuckGo’s browser now filters most ads on the YouTube website without requiring an additional extension. It does not block ads inside the YouTube app, and users may occasionally encounter buffering, playback problems or ads that slip through.



Consider testing AT&T Internet Air before switching: Susan in San Clemente is considering a $99 bundle replacing her cable internet, cellular service and landline. Because 5G home internet speeds vary by location and congestion, Rich recommends testing cellular speeds and taking advantage of any trial period before canceling existing service.



Speechify launches free AI voice typing: Speechify Voice Typing is available for iPhone, Mac and Windows and automatically cleans up punctuation, grammar and filler words. It offers an alternative to paid AI dictation services, although its iPhone workflow requires a few extra steps.



Use the correct film for printing transparencies: James in San Diego found that ink smeared when printing signs on transparent sheets. Inkjet and laser printers require transparency film specifically designed for that printer type, with inkjet film usually having a coated printable side.



Apple’s customer service and education discount stand out: Rich’s wife saved about $70 on an Apple Watch after an employee helped her verify eligibility through UNiDAYS. The experience was also a reminder that an older Apple device may be worth more when passed along to a family member than traded in.



Shopping around can lower telecom costs: A caller paying $142 monthly for internet, television and a landline may already have a competitive bundle, but should compare promotional expiration dates and alternatives. Low-cost carriers such as Mint Mobile can substantially reduce cellular bills for people who do not need premium data or hotspot features.



Keep the same Wi-Fi credentials when replacing a router: Meredith in Thousand Oaks lost connections to her printer and other devices after changing routers. Reusing the old network name and password can reconnect devices automatically; otherwise, the Epson printer can be reset and configured for the new network.



Samsung and Google schedule new device events: Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is set for July 22, with new foldables expected, while Google’s Made by Google event is scheduled for August 12. Shoppers who can wait may want to compare those announcements with Apple’s expected September lineup before buying a new phone.



Travel apps can find deals, but verify AI recommendations: Travel blogger Marissa Strang recommends starting flight searches with Google Flights or Skyscanner and double-checking AI-generated travel advice. TripIt and Hopper can help organize itineraries and track fares, while XE provides current currency conversions.



AirTags and eSIMs make travel easier: AirTags can help locate checked luggage, while eSIM services can provide international data without changing physical SIM cards. Travelers should compare eSIM pricing with their carrier’s roaming plan because the best option varies by destination and trip length.



Flighty evaluates difficult connections: Flighty’s new Connection Assistant analyzes layovers and identifies terminal changes, security checks, passport control, baggage rechecks and other steps. It then rates the connection as relaxed, normal, tight or at risk, although Flighty remains limited to Apple devices.



Review statements to find recurring subscriptions: Gary in Indio is helping a recently widowed friend identify services her husband subscribed to. Rich recommends examining several months of bank and credit-card statements, then checking the subscription sections of the Apple App Store and Google Play.



Common household objects can weaken Wi-Fi: Microwaves can interfere with 2.4 GHz networks, while aquariums, mirrors, televisions, brick and concrete can obstruct or reflect signals. Place the router high, uncovered and near the center of the home, and consider a mesh system if one access point is not enough.



Some routers restrict network names: Cam in Buena Park wants a replacement router that can reuse an existing Wi-Fi name containing a period. That character is generally valid, but some router software blocks it, so a different router may be needed to preserve the exact network name and reconnect existing devices automatically.



Smart pepper spray can alert emergency contacts: Sabre’s connected pepper spray uses Bluetooth to send a text and live location when deployed. The phone must be nearby, powered on and connected to the app, and automatic 911 assistance requires a subscription.



The new ChatGPT desktop app is aimed at power users: The newer app adds computer control, browser automation, coding and agent-style capabilities, but may consume usage limits quickly. Most people who only need standard chats can continue using the classic app.



Assistive Access can simplify an old iPhone: Apple’s Assistive Access lets caregivers limit an iPhone to selected apps, contacts and features, making it useful for children, seniors and people with cognitive disabilities. A separate passcode prevents users from exiting the simplified interface, and web browsing can be removed entirely.



Handle unwanted email carefully: Irma in Northern California should unsubscribe only from legitimate companies she recognizes. Suspicious messages should be marked as spam without opening them, and disabling automatic image loading can prevent senders from confirming that an address is active.



Digital accessibility benefits everyone: Accessibility expert Christopher Kelly recommends making websites operable by keyboard, adding descriptive alternative text, labeling forms correctly and maintaining strong color contrast. Built-in tools include VoiceOver on Apple devices, TalkBack on Android and Narrator on Windows, while JAWS and NVDA offer additional Windows options.



Listener tips and follow-ups: US Mobile offers access to all three major carrier networks; a fake Facebook event invitation can disguise a PayPal invoice scam; and Amazon issued a refund after a buyer documented a disputed phone return with shipping weight, wipe confirmation and seller messages. Other listeners reported that a Mac factory reset solved persistent freezing and reminded users to know their Apple ID credentials before installing updates.



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