KTLA Audio Network , Rich DeMuro
TV Tech Guy Rich DeMuro offers tech news, gadget reviews, helpful apps and answers your questions. From KTLA-TV Los Angeles. More
  • 017 Rich on Tech Radio Show - April 29, 2023
    Follow Rich: RichOnTech.tvRich talked about how technology is great, but you have to consider other people in your household so that it just “works” when it needs to. Also, Rich did a virtual wine tasting and learned about how wineries are embracing sustainability.Kelly called in about her AT&T email address being hacked. It could be linked to a hack being reported by TechCrunch where hackers found their way into various AT&T email accounts. Rich’s advice is to use a third-party email account that’s not linked to your cable or internet provider and make sure it’s secured with two factor authentication.Rich talked about the new “hot” Twitter alternative called Bluesky.Dwight Silverman from the Houston Chronicle joined to talk about the OnePlus Pad tablet.Jack called to ask what to replace his netbook with.John asked about the best password manager.Amazon is discontinuing the Amazon Halo lineup of fitness and sleep tracking devices.Wallace emails: I have the OnePlus 8 pro, my 2022 Prius XLE didn't come with Android Auto, is there a way to install or use Android Auto on my car? Rich says to use Driving Mode in Google Maps along with a nice mount from ProClip.Rich reviews the Ring Car Cam dashcam.Scott Keyes of Going.com joined to talk about airfare deal alerts.Gary called in to ask about the end of life for Windows 10 in 2025. Rich suggested looking at ChromeOS Flex.WhatsApp now works across multiple phones! Messages stay encrypted end to end.Robot vacuum maker Neato is shutting down but they will support existing vacuums for 5 years.Peter in San Gabriel asked about his problems with his Bluetooth and Android Auto connection in a 2019 Nissan Versa.Rich tried a service called Cynch which comes to you to exchange your propane tanks. It worked perfectly.Steven in Los Angeles called to ask about setting up multiple email accounts in Outlook.Lauren Dragan of Wirecutter joined to talk about her picks for best headphones, earbuds and over the counter hearing aides.Rich says there is now an app like AirDrop but for Android to PC’s called Nearby Share Beta for Windows. As an alternative, you can use the PNY DUO LINK with USB C and USB A to quickly transfer files from your Android to a computer, Mac or PC.1-800-Flowers.com has a new AI tool called MomVerse. Type in some info about your mom, wife or whoever you’re sending flowers to and it will use ChatGPT to generate a personalized message!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/30/2023
    1:51:44
  • 016 Rich on Tech Radio Show - April 22, 2023
    Follow Rich! @richontechRich talked about how pinball machines are high tech with connected leaderboards, plus how Kroger is now accepting tap to pay. Rich also talked about how Twitter took away the blue verified check for legacy accounts so be careful about what you trust on Twitter because people can verify themselves and have misleading usernames.Jeff called to talk about the idea of biometric handgun technology.Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence breaks down Snapchat’s announcements. Rich likes the MY AI chatbot now available to everyone inside the app.A caller commented on the new system preferences in MacOS Ventura and how it’s not very intuitive.A caller asked about staying connected while on a cruise ship. Rich recommended looking into Airalo.Eon asked about accessibility features on the Samsung phones.Matthew called in to ask about planning a family reunion. Rich recommended Telegram, shared Google Docs, Tripit for itineraries and Google Photos for a shared album.Rich talked about a news report saying that people are noticing tap to pay activating further away than usual. Silent Pocket makes products that block radio waves. Visa says the card needs to be about 2 inches away from the reader.Thoughts on the new Apple high yield savings account.Photos Rich took were on a Samsung billboard, but it could have been better.Netflix is discontinuing DVDs by mail after 25 years.Marty Cooper joined to talk about making the first public cell phone call ever.Polestar 4 EV ditches the rear window.App to Know: Pixel Search on Google Play.David Koff of Tech Talk joined to explain how to get your personal data off the internet.Apple turned on Sound Recognition feature for HomePod and HomePod Mini. They can now alert you if they hear a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm.Feedback: How to stop Waze from running, Google Dropcam replacement.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/22/2023
    1:51:30
  • 015 Rich on Tech Radio Show - April 15, 2023
    Rich talked about the self-service economy and how much we are doing ourselves these days. Which is why we relish our face-to-face time with friends and family.Carol from Los Angeles called in to ask how to prepare her laptop before sending it in for repair.Amazon might charge you a $1 fee for returns to a UPS store if you have a free return option available to you at Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Kohl’s.Dan Goodin, Security Editor at Ars Technica, joined to explain if we should we worried about the FBI juice jacking warning.Diane in Texas called to ask why her computer turns on and off randomly.Warner Bros Discovery is launching a new streaming service called Max.Google Home as added support for motion sensors. Plus, Matter is a new smart home standard that works with Samsung, Amazon, Apple and Google smart home systems.John called in to ask about upgrading a Windows PC from 8.1 to 11.Western Digital says its cloud system for IBI and My Drive are back up and running. Bad news is that hackers say they got 10 terabytes of data from the company including customer data.Linda called in to say she loves coverage of assistive technology to help folks like herself that are low vision or blind.Mitched called in to ask about a Bluetooth speaker for his home. Rich recommended Sonos Move, Sonos Roam or anything from Ultimate Ears.Mike wrote in and asked how to save old voice messages off an old phone recorder.Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal called in to talk about the NFL Sunday Ticket being available on YouTube TV and YouTube for the first time ever.LinkedIn has new ways to verify you are who you say you are and where you work.Google TV is adding more than 800 free channels to stream.Nancy wrote in to ask what will change about her Discovery+ streaming service.Nintendo is holding an event called Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle in September.Matt Swider of TheShortcut.com called in to talk about seeing the new Super Mario Bros movie in all five formats. He has his favorite.Beau emailed to ask why his Netflix streaming service is so choppy. Rich recommended checking the Status page to see if it’s a Netflix issue vs your own Wi-Fi issue.Art emailed to ask how to get rid of problematic spam emails. Rich recommends turning off remote image loading, unsubscribing to legitimate emails and marking unsolicited emails as spam.Amazon shared some tips for avoiding scams and a website to report them.Google Maps is getting helpful features for exploring US National parks.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/16/2023
    1:51:50
  • 014 Rich on Tech Radio Show - April 8, 2023
    Rich talked about his trip to Hawaii. You can see the highlights on his Instagram here.Rich mentioned the Nintendo Game and Watch as a good alternative to phones and tablets for kids on vacation. Also, if they want iPad, Apple Arcade games are great since they don’t require an internet connection and there are no in-app purchases. You can usually find a deal for a few free months in the Target app or through Best Buy.Rich noticed a lot of restaurants in Hawaii are using the Toast handheld tablet to take orders and process payment at the table, which is good for efficiency and security. Some restaurants are also printing QR codes on the bill which you can scan with your phone and pay via Apple Pay and Google Pay, which is also great when you just want to finalize your bill and be on your way fast.Rich mentioned a few methods for finding things to do on your trip, including Yelp. He sorts by Most Reviewed to find the most popular places nearby but consider going to the second most popular place since the first might be slammed. On Google Maps, he likes to sort by top rated and narrow down by filters.Instagram has a hidden feature for finding cool things to do. To find it, type in the city you’re visiting, then hit Search. Next hit Places, then tap the city name. Finally, hit the X and you can now see the most Instagrammed spots and sort by Restaurants, Cafes, Sights, Hotels, Parks and more.Shirl called in and asked about how to improve her router security. Rich recommended being aware of the links she’s clicking on and watching out for phishing emails. If you really want hardware protection between you and the internet at large, look into a device like Firewalla.John Simmons of Hyundai joined Rich to talk about the Ioniq 6 EV.Eileen called in to ask if you can port landline numbers to a cellular service.Rich talked about Google dropping support for Dropcam and Nest Secure in 2024. Rich recommended going with a service like SimpliSafe or Ring.Rich mentioned that Disney+ with Ads is now available on Roku.Kevin called in to ask how to get data off of old cell phones that he wants to donate or recycle.Rich talked about the Western Digital MyCloud outage due to potential hacking… and explained how you might be able to use a feature called Local Access to enable local, direct access to files stored on the drive in the meantime.Max called in and asked about how to go completely streaming but wants someone to do it for them. Rich recommended looking up in Yelp for a local tech support person.Danny Mizrahi of Sunbird Messaging called in to explain how they're building an app that lets you iMessage on Android phones.Ron called in and asked about CRM software for his small legal business. Rich recommended looking at offerings from Salesforce, Zoho, HubSpot and more. Rich mentioned his “vs” trick for Google searches. If you know one company and want to see the competitors start typing COMPANY NAME vs into Google and see what autocomplete brings up.Best Buy is now offering gadget recycling boxes. Just order a small or medium box for $23 or $30, load it up with old gadgets, tablets, cords, keyboards and more and send it in. Rich also recommended Gizmogo.com to recycle old gadgets and Staples where you can bring items in for recycling.Doug called in to vent about his internet service constantly being down. Rich recommended checking service outage pages and services including Down for Everyone or Just Me and Down Detector.Rich talked about Walmart adding EV charging stations at locations nationwide by 2030.Dan Ackerman, author of Tetris Effect, joined to talk Tetris movie on Apple TV +!If you love Tetris, Dan recommended Lumines and Candy Crush.Rich ran down some tips from the Better Business Bureau about how to do some digital spring cleaning.Rich talked about how Google Flights now has a price protection guarantee. If the price of your booked flight goes lower, Google will pay you the difference. The catch is that the flight you book has to have the price protection badge.Ruth wrote in and asked about how to protect her credit card from being hacked. Rich recommended using Tap to Pay when possible, protecting her card number by using one time virtual card numbers from her bank or a third party service like Privacy.com.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/9/2023
    1:51:21
  • 013 Rich on Tech Radio Show - April 1, 2023
    Rich talked about how we can’t believe anything we see or hear anymore thanks to AI.GM plans to sunset CarPlay support in its EV’s … in favor of a Google systemRich talked to IGN reporter Rebekah Valentine about the cancellation of E3 2023Rich asked what game she’s looking forward to most and it’s the Zelda sequel Tears of the Kingdom.Darren emailed to ask if wiping a phone is safe before trading in.Candy asked how to get her Gmail back on a new iPhone.Apple says WWDC will be a small in person keynote and mostly an online event on June 5-9.Kevin called in and asked about how to connect 2.4 ghz devices to his Google Wi-Fi routerRich talked about how to redeem T-Mobile's MLB streaming package for free by going into the T-Mobile Tuesday’s app and redeeming the MLB TV offer by April 4.Elena called and asked about how to go about getting her app idea made. Rich suggested looking into local community resources to help her along and grants, scholarships and hiring a coder off a freelancing website like Fiverr and using Canva to make a sizzle reel.Rich talked to author Alexandra Samuel about her article in the WSJ about the Do’s and Don'ts of Combining Work and Play when Traveling.Marie called in and asked about the dangers of AIDeborah called in and asked about how to cut her cable bill. Rich suggested looking into a streaming stick, comparing internet services with a website like WhistleOut and then using free ad supported streaming services or inexpensive streaming services that offer the programming you’re into.Rich mentioned that KTLA is now streaming on YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.Rich talked about an app called Photoleap that lets you do amazing AI tricks with your pictures including car replacements and scene transformations.Flighty App founder Ryan Jones joined us to talk about his amazingly beautiful iOS flight tracking app.Virgil asked about the values built into AI systems and how they will ultimately make tough decisions.Audible is testing free audio books supported by advertising.Rich talked about the LuggageHero website, which is like Airbnb for your luggage.Follow Rich!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/2/2023
    1:51:41

About Rich On Tech

TV Tech Guy Rich DeMuro offers tech news, gadget reviews, helpful apps and answers your questions. From KTLA-TV Los Angeles.

