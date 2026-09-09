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609 episodes
- In the final episode of our Recommender Systems season, we explore the growing questions of trust, manipulation, privacy, fairness, sustainability, and user control. From fake reviews and shilling attacks to explainable recommendations and user-selected algorithms, we look at what happens when recommender systems must answer not only for what they recommend, but for the consequences of those choices.
- In part two of the Data Skeptic Recommender Systems season finale, Kyle asks a deceptively difficult question: what should recommender systems actually optimize for? Drawing on conversations from across the season, the episode explores engagement, filter bubbles, popularity bias, fairness, human curation, embeddings, and the growing role—and risks—of large language models in shaping what gets recommended to us.
- Where did recommender systems come from, and how do we know when they're actually working? In part one of Data Skeptic's three-part Recommender Systems finale, Kyle traces the field from collaborative filtering and the Netflix Prize to matrix factorization and modern approaches, while exploring why accuracy alone can't capture what makes a recommendation useful, surprising, or meaningful.
- Recommender systems influence nearly every aspect of our digital lives—but what does it mean for those systems to be fair? Robin Burke joins Data Skeptic to discuss the history of recommender systems, the limitations of optimizing purely for accuracy, and how ideas from social choice theory can help balance the needs of users, creators, and society. The conversation explores the future of recommendation algorithms and why fairness is a far more complex challenge than it first appears.
- News recommendation algorithms influence far more than what stories we click—they can shape our understanding of the world. In this episode, Kyle Polich speaks with Andreea Iana about responsible AI, filter bubbles, multilingual news recommendation, and her open-source NewsRecLib framework for evaluating recommender systems. They explore why bigger models aren't always better and how future recommendation systems can balance personalization with diversity and societal impact.
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About Data Skeptic
The Data Skeptic Podcast features interviews and discussion of topics related to data science, statistics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and the like, all from the perspective of applying critical thinking and the scientific method to evaluate the veracity of claims and efficacy of approaches.Podcast website
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