CGP Grey and Myke Hurley are both independent content creators. Each episode, they get together to discuss their working lives. Hosted by CGP Grey and Myke Hurl... More
140: Cortex: In the Metaverse
Myke and Grey bought Meta Quest Pro headsets and have been using them for their Cortex Brand meetings. They talk about their experiences with the hardware, the software they used, and their feelings on VR as a tool for work.
3/30/2023
1:14:31
139: The Perils of Being Left-Handed
Grey has a new 'office', Myke is using Obsidian, and they both reflect on how 'work' and 'weekend' are treating them.
3/16/2023
1:38:45
138: The Story of the Last 18 Months
Grey wants to get serious, Myke has been struggling with a project, and they both tell the story of the Sidekick Notepad.
2/23/2023
2:07:14
137: A Barometer of Twitter
Grey is focusing on health, Myke has left Twitter, and they've both used ChatGPT.
1/19/2023
2:07:49
136: 2023 Yearly Themes
Grey had an unexpected year, Myke has been making progress, and they both share their Yearly Themes for 2023.