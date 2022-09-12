Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Cortex in the App
Listen to Cortex in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Cortex

Cortex

Podcast Cortex
Podcast Cortex

Cortex

Relay FM
add
CGP Grey and Myke Hurley are both independent content creators. Each episode, they get together to discuss their working lives. Hosted by CGP Grey and Myke Hurl... More
Technology
CGP Grey and Myke Hurley are both independent content creators. Each episode, they get together to discuss their working lives. Hosted by CGP Grey and Myke Hurl... More

Available Episodes

5 of 140
  • 140: Cortex: In the Metaverse
    Myke and Grey bought Meta Quest Pro headsets and have been using them for their Cortex Brand meetings. They talk about their experiences with the hardware, the software they used, and their feelings on VR as a tool for work.
    3/30/2023
    1:14:31
  • 139: The Perils of Being Left-Handed
    Grey has a new 'office', Myke is using Obsidian, and they both reflect on how 'work' and 'weekend' are treating them.
    3/16/2023
    1:38:45
  • 138: The Story of the Last 18 Months
    Grey wants to get serious, Myke has been struggling with a project, and they both tell the story of the Sidekick Notepad.
    2/23/2023
    2:07:14
  • 137: A Barometer of Twitter
    Grey is focusing on health, Myke has left Twitter, and they've both used ChatGPT.
    1/19/2023
    2:07:49
  • 136: 2023 Yearly Themes
    Grey had an unexpected year, Myke has been making progress, and they both share their Yearly Themes for 2023.
    12/9/2022
    2:19:10

More Technology podcasts

About Cortex

CGP Grey and Myke Hurley are both independent content creators. Each episode, they get together to discuss their working lives. Hosted by CGP Grey and Myke Hurley.
Podcast website

Listen to Cortex, Quick Charge and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Cortex

Cortex

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Cortex: Podcasts in Family