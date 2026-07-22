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Cortex

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Cortex
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181 episodes

  • Cortex

    181: The Workflow Behind Track Star*, with Jack Coyne

    07/22/2026 | 55 mins.
    Myke talks to Jack Coyne about turning the viral hit Track Star* into a media business, growing a creative team without adding complexity, and building new shows while protecting what made the original special.
  • Cortex

    180: From Instagram Poems to a Bestselling Book, with Loryn Brantz

    06/22/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    Myke talks to Loryn Brantz – illustrator, poet, and bestselling author – about her journey from Sesame Street and BuzzFeed to becoming an independent creator, how her poems grew into a book, and the routines she uses to make space for new ideas.
  • Cortex

    179: The Philosophy of Obsidian, with CEO Steph Ango

    05/25/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Myke talks to Steph Ango, CEO of Obsidian, about building tools for thought, working without meetings, managing knowledge with markdown and links, and how a seven-person team builds software used by millions.
  • Cortex

    178: The Process of Investigative Reporting, With Jason Schreier

    04/27/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Myke talks to Jason Schreier of Bloomberg about the realities of reporting – how stories start, how sources are built, and how he balances fast-moving news with the slower, deeper work of writing books.
  • Cortex

    177: How Major Life Changes Reshape Creative Workflows, With Quinn Nelson

    03/23/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Myke talks to Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs about adapting a creative workflow after becoming a parent – how major life changes reshape priorities, time, and systems, and how creators rebuild sustainable ways to keep making things.
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About Cortex
Cortex is a show that explores how creative people think about their work — and how they get it done. Each episode dives into the workflows they follow, the apps and devices they depend on, and the habits that keep projects moving. Hosted by CGP Grey and Myke Hurley.
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