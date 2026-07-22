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181 episodes
- Myke talks to Loryn Brantz – illustrator, poet, and bestselling author – about her journey from Sesame Street and BuzzFeed to becoming an independent creator, how her poems grew into a book, and the routines she uses to make space for new ideas.
- Myke talks to Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs about adapting a creative workflow after becoming a parent – how major life changes reshape priorities, time, and systems, and how creators rebuild sustainable ways to keep making things.
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About Cortex
Cortex is a show that explores how creative people think about their work — and how they get it done. Each episode dives into the workflows they follow, the apps and devices they depend on, and the habits that keep projects moving. Hosted by CGP Grey and Myke Hurley.Podcast website
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