How agentic AI will save customer service, with Bret Taylor
To deliver excellent customer service, you need excellent service reps — agents who can meet a customer’s needs and accurately answer their questions, all while representing and elevating the company's brand. Bret Taylor thinks that AI agents are the answer. As the co-founder of Sierra, Taylor is partnering with companies like Weight Watchers, Sonos, and SiriusXM to build AI agents that uniquely represent a brand’s mission and voice. As tech industry innovator and leader for two decades, and current Chairman of the Board of OpenAI, Taylor also talks about the future of AI and jobs, AI safety, and how AI can best benefit humanity.Pioneers of AI is made possible with support from Inflection AI.Subscribe to Pioneers of AI: https://listen.pioneersof.ai/SubscribeLearn more about Pioneers of AI: http://pioneersof.ai/Follow Pioneers of AI on all channels: https://linktr.ee/pioneersofaiAt the center of AI is people, so we want to hear from you! Share your experiences with AI — or ask us a burning question — by leaving a voicemail at 601-633-2424. Your voice could be featured in a future episode!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
36:06
Replika is building your next friend, with Eugenia Kuyda
Modern technology gives us the ability to connect with more people in more places than ever before. Despite this, we are experiencing an epidemic of loneliness and increased isolation. Eugenia Kuyda thinks AI can help. As the co-founder and CEO of Replika, Kuyda has built an app that allows users to create, customize, and talk with their own AI companion. For many users, AI companions are not just novelties but a source for deep and meaningful feelings of connection. Kuyda joins Pioneers of AI to talk about why she built Replika, how she has seen AI companions help users lead better lives, and the guardrails we need to put in place to keep them safe.Pioneers of AI is made possible with support from Inflection AI.Learn more about Pioneers of AI: http://pioneersof.ai/Follow Pioneers of AI on all channels: https://www.pioneersof.ai/followAt the center of AI is people, so we want to hear from you! Share your experiences with AI — or ask us a burning question — by leaving a voicemail at 601-633-2424. Your voice could be featured in a future episode!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
37:57
How AI is changing filmmaking in Hollywood, with Tom Graham
Cutting-edge special effects have brought some of the highest-grossing films, like “Avatar” and “Avengers: Endgame,” to life. Historically, these effects are time-consuming and expensive to produce, but that’s changing. Now, AI offers more options. Co-founder and CEO of Metaphysic, Tom Graham, is at the forefront of reshaping Hollywood using AI — building tools that provide more fidelity and realism at a cheaper price. Graham joins Pioneers of AI to talk about how AI is transforming the entertainment industry, how Metaphysic’s technology works, and about his collaboration with director Robert Zemeckis on the film “Here.”Pioneers of AI is made possible with support from Inflection AI.Subscribe to Pioneers of AI: https://listen.pioneersof.ai/SubscribeLearn more about Pioneers of AI: http://pioneersof.ai/Follow Pioneers of AI on all channels: https://linktr.ee/pioneersofaiAt the center of AI is people, so we want to hear from you! Share your experiences with AI — or ask us a burning question — by leaving a voicemail at 601-633-2424. Your voice could be featured in a future episode!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
30:51
Why humanity needs a 10x mindset, with Astro Teller
AI is ushering in a new era for humanity. And for Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots at Alphabet’s X, AI’s transformative power is not just about technology; it’s about our human mindset. At X (no relation to the social media platform of the same name!), the Moonshot Factory’s audacious projects include Taraa, Google Glass, and Waymo. Teller says he cultivates a “10x mindset” for his team to find breakthrough solutions to the world's biggest challenges. Host Dr. Rana el Kaliouby sat down with Teller live on stage at the Masters of Scale Summit to help the audience find their own 10x mindset, extol the power of bold predictions, and explore what it means to be human in the age of AI.Pioneers of AI is made possible with support from Inflection AI.Subscribe to Pioneers of AI: https://listen.pioneersof.ai/SubscribeLearn more about Pioneers of AI: http://pioneersof.ai/Follow Pioneers of AI on all channels: https://linktr.ee/pioneersofaiAt the center of AI is people, so we want to hear from you! Share your experiences with AI — or ask us a burning question — by leaving a voicemail at 601-633-2424. Your voice could be featured in a future episode!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
25:54
How AI is shaping the job market, with Hilke Schellmann
We have all experienced searching for a job. Online platforms have made it easier than ever to share your resume, but harder to stand out in the sea of applicants. AI plays a growing role for job seekers and hiring managers alike. Journalist and author Hilke Schellmann spent years diving into the impact of AI on who gets hired and moves up – or doesn’t – in writing her book "The Algorithm." Schellmann joins Pioneers of AI to talk about how and why she began reporting on AI and jobs, how AI has changed hiring, and how job seekers even leverage AI to give them an edge.Pioneers of AI is made possible with support from Inflection AI.Subscribe to Pioneers of AI: https://listen.pioneersof.ai/SubscribeLearn more about Pioneers of AI: http://pioneersof.ai/Follow Pioneers of AI on all channels: https://linktr.ee/pioneersofaiAt the center of AI is people, so we want to hear from you! Share your experiences with AI — or ask us a burning question — by leaving a voicemail at 601-633-2424. Your voice could be featured in a future episode!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Pioneers of AI is your guide to the latest technological frontier. Each week, host Rana el Kaliouby (AI scientist, investor, author, co-founder of Affectiva) is joined by the leading creators, critics, and thinkers behind mind-blowing technology and asks the important questions about how artificial intelligence is changing the way we live. As we venture together into the unknown, Pioneers is your tool to understanding and anticipating what comes next.