Replika is building your next friend, with Eugenia Kuyda

Modern technology gives us the ability to connect with more people in more places than ever before. Despite this, we are experiencing an epidemic of loneliness and increased isolation. Eugenia Kuyda thinks AI can help. As the co-founder and CEO of Replika, Kuyda has built an app that allows users to create, customize, and talk with their own AI companion. For many users, AI companions are not just novelties but a source for deep and meaningful feelings of connection. Kuyda joins Pioneers of AI to talk about why she built Replika, how she has seen AI companions help users lead better lives, and the guardrails we need to put in place to keep them safe.