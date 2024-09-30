The TWIML AI Podcast (formerly This Week in Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence)

Today, we're joined by Shirley Wu, senior director of software engineering at Juniper Networks to discuss how machine learning and artificial intelligence are transforming network management. We explore various use cases where AI and ML are applied to enhance the quality, performance, and efficiency of networks across Juniper’s customers, including diagnosing cable degradation, proactive monitoring for coverage gaps, and real-time fault detection. We also dig into the complexities of integrating data science into networking, the trade-offs between traditional methods and ML-based solutions, the role of feature engineering and data in networking, the applicability of large language models, and Juniper’s approach to using smaller, specialized ML models to optimize speed, latency, and cost. Finally, Shirley shares some future directions for Juniper Mist such as proactive network testing and end-user self-service.
Why Your RAG System Is Broken, and How to Fix It with Jason Liu - #709
Today, we're joined by Jason Liu, freelance AI consultant, advisor, and creator of the Instructor library to discuss all things retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). We dig into the tactical and strategic challenges companies face with their RAG system, the different signs Jason looks for to identify looming problems, the issues he most commonly encounters, and the steps he takes to diagnose these issues. We also cover the significance of building out robust test datasets, data-driven experimentation, evaluation tools, and metrics for different use cases. We also touched on fine-tuning strategies for RAG systems, the effectiveness of different chunking strategies, the use of collaboration tools like Braintrust, and how future models will change the game. Lastly, we cover Jason’s interest in teaching others how to capitalize on their own AI experience via his AI consulting course.
An Agentic Mixture of Experts for DevOps with Sunil Mallya - #708
Today we're joined by Sunil Mallya, CTO and co-founder of Flip AI. We discuss Flip’s incident debugging system for DevOps, which was built using a custom mixture of experts (MoE) large language model (LLM) trained on a novel "CoMELT" observability dataset which combines traditional MELT data—metrics, events, logs, and traces—with code to efficiently identify root failure causes in complex software systems. We discuss the challenges of integrating time-series data with LLMs and their multi-decoder architecture designed for this purpose. Sunil describes their system's agent-based design, focusing on clear roles and boundaries to ensure reliability. We examine their "chaos gym," a reinforcement learning environment used for testing and improving the system's robustness. Finally, we discuss the practical considerations of deploying such a system at scale in diverse environments and much more.
Building AI Voice Agents with Scott Stephenson - #707
Today, we're joined by Scott Stephenson, co-founder and CEO of Deepgram to discuss voice AI agents. We explore the importance of perception, understanding, and interaction and how these key components work together in building intelligent AI voice agents. We discuss the role of multimodal LLMs as well as speech-to-text and text-to-speech models in building AI voice agents, and dig into the benefits and limitations of text-based approaches to voice interactions. We dig into what’s required to deliver real-time voice interactions and the promise of closed-loop, continuously improving, federated learning agents. Finally, Scott shares practical applications of AI voice agents at Deepgram and provides an overview of their newly released agent toolkit.
Is Artificial Superintelligence Imminent? with Tim Rocktäschel - #706
Today, we're joined by Tim Rocktäschel, senior staff research scientist at Google DeepMind, professor of Artificial Intelligence at University College London, and author of the recently published popular science book, “Artificial Intelligence: 10 Things You Should Know.” We dig into the attainability of artificial superintelligence and the path to achieving generalized superhuman capabilities across multiple domains. We discuss the importance of open-endedness in developing autonomous and self-improving systems, as well as the role of evolutionary approaches and algorithms. Additionally, we cover Tim’s recent research projects such as “Promptbreeder,” “Debating with More Persuasive LLMs Leads to More Truthful Answers,” and more.
