Spreading awareness about the works of some of the leading educators in the AI revolution.
"Helping humanity shepherd through this transition as we embrace the final invention of mankind: advanced artificial intelligence." David Shapiro aims to provide a pragmatic and optimistic view of the future.
Core Ideas:
Metamodernism: Narratives and emergence view of reality
Postnihilism: The demand for meaning is false, there is only the Great Mystery
Heuristic Imperatives: An ethical, moral, and decision framework.
- Reduce suffering
- Increase prosperity
- Increase understanding
Post-Labor Economics: Replace humans with machines (better, faster, cheaper, safer)
mantra:
EXPLORE: Delve into the unknown, driven by curiosity and a quest for discovery. Seek knowledge.
ELUCIDATE: Make complex ideas clear, communicating them in an accessible and comprehensible manner.
ENUMERATE: Ground insights in concrete data, providing measurable and quantitative evidence.
ELABORATE: Add depth and detail to understanding, weaving comprehensive and nuanced explanations.
