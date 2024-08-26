Powered by RND
Artificial Intelligence Masterclass

AI Masterclass
Spreading awareness about the works of some of the leading educators in the AI revolution. "Helping humanity shepherd through this transition as we embrace the ...
TechnologyScienceSociety & Culture

  • A Post-Labor Economics Manifesto | AI Masterclass
    A Post-Labor Economics Manifesto
    30:09
  • Should you go to college in the age of AI?
    Should you go to college in the age of AI?
    35:38
  • Larry Ellison wants to create an Orwellian Nightmare - AI Masterclass
    Larry Ellison wants to create an Orwellian Nightmare
    31:12
  • Claude weighs in on alignment! Google/Meta LEAST trusted in AI! Anthropic/Musk MOST trusted?
    Claude weighs in on alignment! Google/Meta LEAST trusted in AI! Anthropic/Musk MOST trusted?
    24:59
  • THIS is keeping you angry and afraid (cognitive bias)
    THIS is keeping you angry and afraid (cognitive bias)
    30:48

About Artificial Intelligence Masterclass

Spreading awareness about the works of some of the leading educators in the AI revolution. "Helping humanity shepherd through this transition as we embrace the final invention of mankind: advanced artificial intelligence." David Shapiro aims to provide a pragmatic and optimistic view of the future. Core Ideas: Metamodernism: Narratives and emergence view of reality Postnihilism: The demand for meaning is false, there is only the Great Mystery Heuristic Imperatives: An ethical, moral, and decision framework. - Reduce suffering - Increase prosperity - Increase understanding Post-Labor Economics: Replace humans with machines (better, faster, cheaper, safer) mantra: EXPLORE: Delve into the unknown, driven by curiosity and a quest for discovery. Seek knowledge. ELUCIDATE: Make complex ideas clear, communicating them in an accessible and comprehensible manner. ENUMERATE: Ground insights in concrete data, providing measurable and quantitative evidence. ELABORATE: Add depth and detail to understanding, weaving comprehensive and nuanced explanations. DISCLAIMER: This is a community-driven show. This podcast may contain copyrighted material not owned by AI Masterclass. All copyrighted material in this podcast is believed to be within the bounds of educational purposes. If you believe that any content in this podcast infringes upon your copyright, please contact us at [email protected] to resolve the matter.

