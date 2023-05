The Computing Platform Underlying AI, with Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO of NVIDIA

So much of the AI conversation today revolves around models and new applications. But this AI revolution would not be possible without one thing – GPUs, Nvidia GPUs. The Nvidia A100 is the workhorse of today's AI ecosystem. This week on No Priors, Sarah Guo and Elad Gil sit down with Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at their Santa Clara headquarters. Jensen co-founded the company in 1993 with a goal to create chips that accelerated graphics. Over the past thirty years, NVIDIA has gone far behind gaming and become a $674B behemoth. Jensen talks about the meaning of this broader platform shift for developers, making very long term bets in areas such as climate and biopharma, their next-gen Hopper chip, why and how NVIDIA chooses problems that are unsolvable today, and the source of his iconic leather jackets. Show Links: Jensen Huang | NVIDIA Nvidia's A100 is the $10,000 chip powering the race for A.I. | CNBC Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: A.I. is at 'inflection point' | Fortune Show Notes: [1:26] - The early days when Jensen Co-founded NVIDIA [4:58] - Why NVIDIA started to expand its aperture to artificial intelligence use cases [10:42] - The moment in 2012 Jensen realized AI was going to be huge [13:52] - How we're in a broader platform shift in computer science [17:48] - His vision for NVIDIA's future lines of business [18:09] - How NVIDIA has two motions: Shipping reliable chips and solving new use cases [25:41] - Why no one should assume they're right for the job of CEO and why not every company needs to be architected as the US military [31:39] - What's next for NVIDIA's Hopper [32:57] - Durability of Transformers [35:08] - What Jensen is excited about in the future of AI & his advice for founders