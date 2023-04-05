At this moment of inflection in technology, co-hosts Elad Gil and Sarah Guo talk to the world's leading AI engineers, researchers and founders about the biggest... More
Personalizing AI Models with Kelvin Guu, Staff Research Scientist, Google Brain
How do you personalize AI models? A popular school of thought in AI is to just dump all the data you need into pre-training or fine tuning. But that may be less efficient and less controllable than alternatives — using AI models as a reasoning engine against external data sources.
Kelvin Guu, Staff Research Scientist at Google, joins Sarah and Elad this week to talk about retrieval, memory, training data attribution and model orchestration. At Google, he led some of the first efforts to leverage pre-trained LMs and neural retrievers, with >30 launches across multiple products. He has done some of the earliest work on retrieval-augmented language models (REALM) and training LLMs to follow instructions (FLAN).
Show Links:
Kelvin Guu Website
Google Scholar
FLAN: Finetuned Language Models Are Zero-Shot Learners
Simfluence: Modeling the Influence of Individual Training Examples by Simulating Training Runs
ROME: Locating and Editing Factual Associations in GPT
Branch-Train-Merge: Scaling Expert Language Models with Unsupervised Domain Discovery
Large Language Models Struggle to Learn Long-Tail Knowledge
Show Notes:
[1:44] - Kelvin’s background in math, statistics and natural language processing at Stanford
[3:24] - The questions driving the REALM Paper
[7:08] - Frameworks around retrieval augmentation & expert models
[10:16] - Why is modularity important
[11:36] - FLAN Paper and instruction following
[13:28] - Updating model weights in real time and other continuous learning methods
[15:08] - Simfluence Paper & explainability with large language models
[18:11] - ROME paper, “Model Surgery” exciting research areas
[19:51] - Personal opinions and thoughts on AI agents & research
[24:59] - How the human brain compares to AGI regarding memory and emotions
[28:08] - How models become more contextually available
[30:45] - Accessibility of models
[33:47] - Advice to future researchers
5/4/2023
40:19
Listener Q&A: AI Investment Hype, Foundation Models, Regulation, Opportunity Areas, and More
This week on No Priors, Sarah and Elad answer listener questions about tech and AI. Topics covered include the evolution of open-source models, Elon AI, regulating AI, areas of opportunity, and AI hype in the investing environment. Sarah and Elad also delve into the impact of AI on drug development and healthcare, and the balance between regulation and innovation.
Show Notes:
[0:00:06] - The March of Progress for Open Source Foundation Models
[0:06:00] - Should AI Be Regulated?
[0:13:49] - Investing in AI and Exploring the AI Opportunity Landscape
[0:23:28] - The Impact of Regulation on Innovation
[0:31:55] - AI in Healthcare and Biotech
4/27/2023
34:00
The Computing Platform Underlying AI, with Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO of NVIDIA
So much of the AI conversation today revolves around models and new applications. But this AI revolution would not be possible without one thing – GPUs, Nvidia GPUs.
The Nvidia A100 is the workhorse of today’s AI ecosystem. This week on No Priors, Sarah Guo and Elad Gil sit down with Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at their Santa Clara headquarters. Jensen co-founded the company in 1993 with a goal to create chips that accelerated graphics. Over the past thirty years, NVIDIA has gone far behind gaming and become a $674B behemoth. Jensen talks about the meaning of this broader platform shift for developers, making very long term bets in areas such as climate and biopharma, their next-gen Hopper chip, why and how NVIDIA chooses problems that are unsolvable today, and the source of his iconic leather jackets.
Show Links:
Jensen Huang | NVIDIA
Nvidia's A100 is the $10,000 chip powering the race for A.I. | CNBC
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: A.I. is at ‘inflection point’ | Fortune
Show Notes:
[1:26] - The early days when Jensen Co-founded NVIDIA
[4:58] - Why NVIDIA started to expand its aperture to artificial intelligence use cases
[10:42] - The moment in 2012 Jensen realized AI was going to be huge
[13:52] - How we’re in a broader platform shift in computer science
[17:48] - His vision for NVIDIA’s future lines of business
[18:09] - How NVIDIA has two motions: Shipping reliable chips and solving new use cases
[25:41] - Why no one should assume they’re right for the job of CEO and why not every company needs to be architected as the US military
[31:39] - What’s next for NVIDIA’s Hopper
[32:57] - Durability of Transformers
[35:08] - What Jensen is excited about in the future of AI & his advice for founders
4/20/2023
45:07
Your AI Friends Have Awoken, With Noam Shazeer
Noam Shazeer played a key role in developing key foundations of modern AI - including co-inventing Transformers at Google, as well as pioneering AI chat pre-chatGPT. These are the foundations supporting today’s AI revolution. On this episode of No Priors, Noam discusses his work as an AI researcher, engineer, inventor, and now CEO.
Noam Shazeer is currently the CEO and Co-founder of Character AI, a service that allows users to design and interact with their own personal bots that take on the personalities of well-known individuals or archetypes. You could have a socratic conversation with Socrates. You could pretend you’re being interviewed by Oprah. Or you could work through a life decision with a therapist bot. Character recently raised $150M from A16Z, Elad Gil, and others. Noam talks about his early AI adventures at Google, why he started Character, and what he sees on the horizon of AI development.
Show Links:
Noam Shazeer - Google Scholar
Noam Shazeer - Chief Executive Officer - Character.AI | LinkedIn
Character.AI
Show Notes:
[1:50] - Noam’s early AI projects at Google
[7:13] - Noam’s focus on language models and AI applications
[11:13] - Character’s co-founder Daniel de Freitas Adiwardana work on Google’s Lambda
[13:53] - The origin story of Character.AI
[18:47] - How AI can express emotions
[26:51] - What Noam looks for in new hires
4/13/2023
30:20
The Future is Small Models, with Matei Zaharia, CTO of Databricks
If you have 30 dollars, a few hours, and one server, then you are ready to create a ChatGPT-like model that can do what’s known as instruction-following. Databricks’ latest launch, Dolly, foreshadows a potential move in the industry toward smaller and more accessible but extremely capable AIs. Plus, Dolly is open source, requires less computing power, and fewer data parameters than its counterparts.
Matei Zaharia, Cofounder & Chief Technologist at Databricks, joins Sarah and Elad to talk about how big data sets actually need to be, why manual annotation is becoming less necessary to train some models, and how he went from a Berkeley PhD student with a little project called Spark to the founder of a company that is now critical data infrastructure that’s increasingly moving into AI.
Show Links:
Hello Dolly: Democratizing the magic of ChatGPT with open models
Dolly Source Code on Github
Matei Zaharia - Chief Technologist & Cofounder - Databricks | LinkedIn
Matei Zaharia - Google Scholar
Databricks debuts ChatGPT-like Dolly, a clone any enterprise can own | VentureBeat
Show Notes:
[01:29] - Origin of Databricks
[4:30] - Work at Stanford Lab
[5:29] - Dolly and Role of Open Source
[12:30] - Industry focus on high parameter count, understanding reasoning at small model scale
[18:42] - Enterprise applications for Dolly & chat bots
[25:06] - Making bets as an academic turned CTO
[36:23] - The early stages of AI and future predictions
