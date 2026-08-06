Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessNo Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups

Conviction
BusinessEntrepreneurship
No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups
Latest episode

173 episodes

  • No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups

    Chasing Trillion-Dollar Companies, Founder Ambition, Token Budgets, and Regulatory Capture with Sarah & Elad

    08/06/2026 | 39 mins.
    Is the tech industry moving too quickly, or are founders letting fear of AI labs stunt their ambitions? Sarah and Elad explore the current landscape of artificial intelligence, venture capital, and startup dynamics. They discuss the realities of building multi-trillion-dollar companies, shifting market sizes and outcome-based pricing models, and how founders are reacting to the rise of major AI labs. They also talk about what the framework for startup exits should look like, the potential for researcher burnouts in the next eighteen months as ASI looms on the horizon, bottlenecks for compute, and the impact of regulatory capture and shifting ecosystems from California to Texas.

    Apply for Embed - Conviction’s Catalyst for AI-Native Startups

    Sign up for new podcasts every week. Email feedback to show@no-priors.com

    Follow us on Twitter: @NoPriorsPod | @Saranormous | @EladGil

    Chapters:

    00:00 – Cold Open Trailer

    00:31 – Episode Introduction

    01:44 – The Next Trillion-Dollar Company

    03:12 – Tech Waves as Punctuated Equilibria

    04:42 – TAM vs. Revenue Reality

    07:14 – Market Size vs. Speed

    10:32 – When Founders Should Sell

    14:04 – Financing and Time Cost

    17:57 – RSI and the Looming Promise of ASI

    21:49 – Compute Power Laws

    28:12 – Regulations and Disruption

    33:06 – Beyond Transformers

    34:26 – Tradeoffs - Safety vs. Progress

    39:11 – Conclusion
  • No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups

    Building an Autonomous Enterprise for Real-World Services with Netic Founder Melisa Tokmak

    07/31/2026 | 34 mins.
    When your AC fails in a heatwave, you don’t want a busy signal; you need a solution. Netic founder and CEO Melisa Tokmak joins host Elad Gil to explain how Netic’s autonomous AI platform acts as an intermediary between companies and customers, deploying agents to instantly handle essential services, from emergency home repairs to hospitality to pet care. Melisa describes the complexity of these real-world workloads, which have traditionally relied on large human support teams, and how over 70% of Netic’s customers interact first with AI. She also talks about the reasoning behind building a scalable product company rather than an AI roll-up, why she believes robotics will not catch up in these industries in the near future, why she doesn’t view large frontier labs as competitive threats, and how private equity’s playbook has shifted toward measurable ROI in the AI-era. Plus, why Melisa is optimistic about the impact AI will have on education.

    Sign up for new podcasts every week. Email feedback to show@no-priors.com

    Follow us on Twitter: @NoPriorsPod | @Saranormous | @EladGil | @netic_AI | @melisatokmak

    Chapters:

    00:00 – Melisa Tokmak Introduction

    00:32 – What Netic Builds

    03:53 – Automating Workflows for Essential Services

    06:26 – Building a Service vs. AI Roll-Up

    10:38 – AI for the Real World Timeline

    12:56 – Can Big Labs Compete?

    15:35 – Modern Founder Mindset

    19:09 – Screening for Agency

    22:25 – Five Year Vision

    23:53 – Selling to Slow Industries

    27:23 – How Private Equity Approached AI

    31:14 – What Excites Melisa About the Future of AI

    34:27 – Conclusion
  • No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups

    Building an Autonomous Delivery Experience with DoorDash Co-Founders Andy Fang and Stanley Tang

    07/23/2026 | 49 mins.
    DoorDash is not just a delivery company. From its inception, co-founders Andy Fang and Stanley Tang operated it as a robotics and autonomy company. Andy and Stanley join Sarah Guo to explain how autonomous tech and AI are reshaping consumer habits, commerce, and delivery. Andy and Stanley talk about the rollout of Ask DoorDash, a natural-language interface that’s driving both restaurant discovery and larger grocery orders. They also discuss Dot, their in-house autonomous delivery robot that has operated in Phoenix for over two years, and how it highlights the operational and hardware challenges they have faced and solved in autonomous tech. Andy and Stanley also speak about the “first and last 100 feet problem” in autonomous delivery, why multimodal strategies are the key to success, scaling autonomy and operations, and why they believe that more Dashers, not fewer, are the future of DoorDash.

    Sign up for new podcasts every week. Email feedback to show@no-priors.com

    Follow us on Twitter: @NoPriorsPod | @Saranormous | @EladGil | @stanleytang | @andyfang | @DoorDash

    Chapters:

    00:00 – Andy Fang and Stanley Tang Introduction

    00:34 – Agentic Commerce and Behavioral Changes

    03:52 – Next Steps for Ask DoorDash

    06:54 – Investing in Robotics and Autonomy

    16:31 – Building Autonomous Tech in the Physical World

    21:20 – Dot: DoorDash’s Autonomous Delivery Robot

    22:08 – Collecting Realistic Data

    25:48 – Why Work at DoorDash

    28:04 – Challenges in Scaling Up Autonomy

    39:30 – Productivity Benchmarks

    44:56 – Future of Agentic Commerce

    49:10 – Conclusion
  • No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups

    Travel Through the Lens of AI with with Booking.com CEO Glenn Fogel

    07/09/2026 | 41 mins.
    When Glenn Fogel joined Priceline in 2000, the business was worth a few hundred million dollars. One week later, the Nasdaq peaked, eventually sending its stock down to a dollar a share. But over 25 years later, Booking Holdings has scaled over 1000x into an over $100 billion dollar global travel behemoth. Elad Gil is joined by Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel to discuss his career, from law school and Wall Street to working at Priceline through the dot-com crash, and to helping grow the business into a multifaceted, dynamic travel marketplace in the AI era. Glenn explains how leveraging AI and agents such as Priceline’s ‘Penny’ makes travel planning and customer service better, while emphasizing the importance of preserving some human support for some users. He also talks about Booking’s strategy of reinvesting over $700 million into AI and other technologies while still offering stock buybacks and dividends, the durability of their scale and complexities of dealing with a large portfolio physical properties across the world, and why upskilling is so important for employees amid concerns about AI-driven job displacement.

    Sign up for new podcasts every week. Email feedback to show@no-priors.com

    Follow us on Twitter: @NoPriorsPod | @Saranormous | @EladGil | @bookingcom | @priceline

    Chapters:

    00:00 – Cold Open

    00:05 – Glenn Fogel Introduction

    00:41 – Glenn’s Early Career

    06:49 – Lessons from the Early Internet

    09:24 – Deciding Factors for Exiting

    10:56 – Travel Through the Lens of AI

    13:30 – Agentic Travel Planning

    18:59 – Agents, Token Economics, and ROI

    22:46 – Booking’s Capital Investment Philosophy

    25:23 – Scale as Durable Asset

    29:40 – Purpose and Choosing Wisely

    33:18 – AI’s Impact on Jobs

    36:38 – Upskilling in the AI Era

    38:36 – Public Perception of AI

    40:24 – Conclusion
  • No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups

    How Nuclear Will Unlock Energy Abundance with Valar Atomics Founder Isaiah Taylor

    07/02/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    While the rest of the nuclear industry still relies on simulations and paper designs, Valar Atomics is busy splitting atoms. In fact, they just powered an NVIDIA Blackwell chip directly with a live nuclear reactor in order to power the world’s first nuclear powered website. Sarah Guo joins Valar Atomics founder and CEO Isaiah Taylor on-site at their reactor site in Utah to talk about how Valar is shifting nuclear energy from the theoretical to the practical by building and perfecting reactors via hardware iteration. Isaiah discusses why the US stopped building nuclear reactors in the 1970s, and how Valar utilized a little-known pathway via the Department of Energy, revived by a Trump administration executive order, to successfully develop and run their advanced reactor. He also shares Valar’s strategy for vertical integration, their venture-backed approach to financing, their giga-site plans, and why he believes cheap, abundant atomic energy has the power to vastly improve the quality of human life.

    Sign up for new podcasts every week. Email feedback to show@no-priors.com

    Follow us on Twitter: @NoPriorsPod | @Saranormous | @EladGil | @isaiah_p_taylor | @valaratomics

    Chapters:

    00:00 – Cold Open

    00:57 – Isaiah Taylor Introduction

    01:30 - Valar’s Mission and Origin

    04:24 - Why Nuclear Development Stalled

    07:18 - Reviving Nuclear through DoE and Executive Order

    10:59 - Control Room Tour

    16:17 - Misunderstandings About Nuclear

    20:07 - Issues with Reliability

    22:14 - Nuclear is a Hardware Execution Problem

    24:32 - Timeline to Scale Production

    26:32 - Introducing Ward 250

    30:42 - Speed Through Simplicity

    33:33 - AI Drives Nuclear Demand

    35:02 - Running a Reactor with NVIDIA Blackwell

    36:27 - Valar’s Nuclear Conviction

    40:16 - Verticalization as Path to Scale

    43:58 - Valar’s Control Skid

    48:00 - Venture-Backed Nuclear

    50:51 - Gigasite Strategy

    53:11 - CEO Tick Rate

    55:37 - Abundant Energy and Hyper-Techno Industrialism

    1:01:27 – Conclusion
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups
At this moment of inflection in technology, co-hosts Elad Gil and Sarah Guo talk to the world's leading AI engineers, researchers and founders about the biggest questions: How far away is AGI? What markets are at risk for disruption? How will commerce, culture, and society change? What’s happening in state-of-the-art in research? “No Priors” is your guide to the AI revolution. Email feedback to show@no-priors.com. Sarah Guo is a startup investor and the founder of Conviction, an investment firm purpose-built to serve intelligent software, or "Software 3.0" companies. She spent nearly a decade incubating and investing at venture firm Greylock Partners. Elad Gil is a serial entrepreneur and a startup investor. He was co-founder of Color Health, Mixer Labs (which was acquired by Twitter). He has invested in over 40 companies now worth $1B or more each, and is also author of the High Growth Handbook.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurshipScienceTechnology

Listen to No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups, The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:10:16 AM
A company fromMADSACK