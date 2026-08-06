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No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups
Conviction
Latest episode
173 episodes
Chasing Trillion-Dollar Companies, Founder Ambition, Token Budgets, and Regulatory Capture with Sarah & Elad08/06/2026 | 39 mins.Is the tech industry moving too quickly, or are founders letting fear of AI labs stunt their ambitions? Sarah and Elad explore the current landscape of artificial intelligence, venture capital, and startup dynamics. They discuss the realities of building multi-trillion-dollar companies, shifting market sizes and outcome-based pricing models, and how founders are reacting to the rise of major AI labs. They also talk about what the framework for startup exits should look like, the potential for researcher burnouts in the next eighteen months as ASI looms on the horizon, bottlenecks for compute, and the impact of regulatory capture and shifting ecosystems from California to Texas.
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Chapters:
00:00 – Cold Open Trailer
00:31 – Episode Introduction
01:44 – The Next Trillion-Dollar Company
03:12 – Tech Waves as Punctuated Equilibria
04:42 – TAM vs. Revenue Reality
07:14 – Market Size vs. Speed
10:32 – When Founders Should Sell
14:04 – Financing and Time Cost
17:57 – RSI and the Looming Promise of ASI
21:49 – Compute Power Laws
28:12 – Regulations and Disruption
33:06 – Beyond Transformers
34:26 – Tradeoffs - Safety vs. Progress
39:11 – Conclusion
Building an Autonomous Enterprise for Real-World Services with Netic Founder Melisa Tokmak07/31/2026 | 34 mins.When your AC fails in a heatwave, you don’t want a busy signal; you need a solution. Netic founder and CEO Melisa Tokmak joins host Elad Gil to explain how Netic’s autonomous AI platform acts as an intermediary between companies and customers, deploying agents to instantly handle essential services, from emergency home repairs to hospitality to pet care. Melisa describes the complexity of these real-world workloads, which have traditionally relied on large human support teams, and how over 70% of Netic’s customers interact first with AI. She also talks about the reasoning behind building a scalable product company rather than an AI roll-up, why she believes robotics will not catch up in these industries in the near future, why she doesn’t view large frontier labs as competitive threats, and how private equity’s playbook has shifted toward measurable ROI in the AI-era. Plus, why Melisa is optimistic about the impact AI will have on education.
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Chapters:
00:00 – Melisa Tokmak Introduction
00:32 – What Netic Builds
03:53 – Automating Workflows for Essential Services
06:26 – Building a Service vs. AI Roll-Up
10:38 – AI for the Real World Timeline
12:56 – Can Big Labs Compete?
15:35 – Modern Founder Mindset
19:09 – Screening for Agency
22:25 – Five Year Vision
23:53 – Selling to Slow Industries
27:23 – How Private Equity Approached AI
31:14 – What Excites Melisa About the Future of AI
34:27 – Conclusion
Building an Autonomous Delivery Experience with DoorDash Co-Founders Andy Fang and Stanley Tang07/23/2026 | 49 mins.DoorDash is not just a delivery company. From its inception, co-founders Andy Fang and Stanley Tang operated it as a robotics and autonomy company. Andy and Stanley join Sarah Guo to explain how autonomous tech and AI are reshaping consumer habits, commerce, and delivery. Andy and Stanley talk about the rollout of Ask DoorDash, a natural-language interface that’s driving both restaurant discovery and larger grocery orders. They also discuss Dot, their in-house autonomous delivery robot that has operated in Phoenix for over two years, and how it highlights the operational and hardware challenges they have faced and solved in autonomous tech. Andy and Stanley also speak about the “first and last 100 feet problem” in autonomous delivery, why multimodal strategies are the key to success, scaling autonomy and operations, and why they believe that more Dashers, not fewer, are the future of DoorDash.
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Chapters:
00:00 – Andy Fang and Stanley Tang Introduction
00:34 – Agentic Commerce and Behavioral Changes
03:52 – Next Steps for Ask DoorDash
06:54 – Investing in Robotics and Autonomy
16:31 – Building Autonomous Tech in the Physical World
21:20 – Dot: DoorDash’s Autonomous Delivery Robot
22:08 – Collecting Realistic Data
25:48 – Why Work at DoorDash
28:04 – Challenges in Scaling Up Autonomy
39:30 – Productivity Benchmarks
44:56 – Future of Agentic Commerce
49:10 – Conclusion
- When Glenn Fogel joined Priceline in 2000, the business was worth a few hundred million dollars. One week later, the Nasdaq peaked, eventually sending its stock down to a dollar a share. But over 25 years later, Booking Holdings has scaled over 1000x into an over $100 billion dollar global travel behemoth. Elad Gil is joined by Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel to discuss his career, from law school and Wall Street to working at Priceline through the dot-com crash, and to helping grow the business into a multifaceted, dynamic travel marketplace in the AI era. Glenn explains how leveraging AI and agents such as Priceline’s ‘Penny’ makes travel planning and customer service better, while emphasizing the importance of preserving some human support for some users. He also talks about Booking’s strategy of reinvesting over $700 million into AI and other technologies while still offering stock buybacks and dividends, the durability of their scale and complexities of dealing with a large portfolio physical properties across the world, and why upskilling is so important for employees amid concerns about AI-driven job displacement.
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Chapters:
00:00 – Cold Open
00:05 – Glenn Fogel Introduction
00:41 – Glenn’s Early Career
06:49 – Lessons from the Early Internet
09:24 – Deciding Factors for Exiting
10:56 – Travel Through the Lens of AI
13:30 – Agentic Travel Planning
18:59 – Agents, Token Economics, and ROI
22:46 – Booking’s Capital Investment Philosophy
25:23 – Scale as Durable Asset
29:40 – Purpose and Choosing Wisely
33:18 – AI’s Impact on Jobs
36:38 – Upskilling in the AI Era
38:36 – Public Perception of AI
40:24 – Conclusion
How Nuclear Will Unlock Energy Abundance with Valar Atomics Founder Isaiah Taylor07/02/2026 | 1h 1 mins.While the rest of the nuclear industry still relies on simulations and paper designs, Valar Atomics is busy splitting atoms. In fact, they just powered an NVIDIA Blackwell chip directly with a live nuclear reactor in order to power the world’s first nuclear powered website. Sarah Guo joins Valar Atomics founder and CEO Isaiah Taylor on-site at their reactor site in Utah to talk about how Valar is shifting nuclear energy from the theoretical to the practical by building and perfecting reactors via hardware iteration. Isaiah discusses why the US stopped building nuclear reactors in the 1970s, and how Valar utilized a little-known pathway via the Department of Energy, revived by a Trump administration executive order, to successfully develop and run their advanced reactor. He also shares Valar’s strategy for vertical integration, their venture-backed approach to financing, their giga-site plans, and why he believes cheap, abundant atomic energy has the power to vastly improve the quality of human life.
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Chapters:
00:00 – Cold Open
00:57 – Isaiah Taylor Introduction
01:30 - Valar’s Mission and Origin
04:24 - Why Nuclear Development Stalled
07:18 - Reviving Nuclear through DoE and Executive Order
10:59 - Control Room Tour
16:17 - Misunderstandings About Nuclear
20:07 - Issues with Reliability
22:14 - Nuclear is a Hardware Execution Problem
24:32 - Timeline to Scale Production
26:32 - Introducing Ward 250
30:42 - Speed Through Simplicity
33:33 - AI Drives Nuclear Demand
35:02 - Running a Reactor with NVIDIA Blackwell
36:27 - Valar’s Nuclear Conviction
40:16 - Verticalization as Path to Scale
43:58 - Valar’s Control Skid
48:00 - Venture-Backed Nuclear
50:51 - Gigasite Strategy
53:11 - CEO Tick Rate
55:37 - Abundant Energy and Hyper-Techno Industrialism
1:01:27 – Conclusion
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About No Priors: Artificial Intelligence | Technology | Startups
At this moment of inflection in technology, co-hosts Elad Gil and Sarah Guo talk to the world's leading AI engineers, researchers and founders about the biggest questions: How far away is AGI? What markets are at risk for disruption? How will commerce, culture, and society change? What’s happening in state-of-the-art in research? “No Priors” is your guide to the AI revolution. Email feedback to show@no-priors.com. Sarah Guo is a startup investor and the founder of Conviction, an investment firm purpose-built to serve intelligent software, or "Software 3.0" companies. She spent nearly a decade incubating and investing at venture firm Greylock Partners. Elad Gil is a serial entrepreneur and a startup investor. He was co-founder of Color Health, Mixer Labs (which was acquired by Twitter). He has invested in over 40 companies now worth $1B or more each, and is also author of the High Growth Handbook.Podcast website
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