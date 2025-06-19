On the first episode of the OpenAI Podcast, Sam Altman joins host Andrew Mayne to talk about the future of AI: from GPT-5 and AGI to Project Stargate, new research workflows, and AI-powered parenting.00:00Welcome to the OpenAI Podcast01:00ChatGPT & parenthood04:10AGI, superintelligence & scientific progress07:10Operator, Deep Research & productivity10:30GPT-5 & how we name models13:40User privacy & NYT lawsuit16:15Will ChatGPT ever show ads?20:30Social media & user behavior23:25Project Stargate & why compute matters31:30Future progress & potential new AI devices38:45Final thoughts Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About OpenAI Podcast

Hosted by Andrew Mayne, The OpenAI Podcast features conversations with the people building with and working at OpenAI. Topics range from how new features are developed to what users are doing with the technology. It’s a practical look at how AI is made and where it’s going, told by the people closest to the work. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.