Introducing The Generalist Podcast

Welcome to The Generalist – a podcast about the future brought to you by Mario Gabriele. This isn’t your typical innovation podcast. Each week, we go beyond the headlines and into the minds of the founders, investors, and thinkers who are building tomorrow’s world. From AI to space exploration, nuclear fusion to new media, stablecoins to semiconductors, these are the people living in the future today.In just 60 minutes each episode, we’ll dive into the ideas, technologies, and strategies that are shaping industries and societies in real-time. Production and marketing by penname.co.