Plus, the App Store in an AI world and Questionable Changes to TestFlight

About AppStories

About AppStories

About AppStories

AppStories is a weekly exploration of the world of apps by MacStories’ Federico Viticci and John Voorhees. Each week, they discuss the best new apps, the impact of apps on our culture, and cover the stories behind popular apps. Hosted by Federico Viticci and John Voorhees.