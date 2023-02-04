AppStories
Federico Viticci, John Voorhees
AppStories is a weekly exploration of the world of apps by MacStories' Federico Viticci and John Voorhees. Each week, they discuss the best new apps, the impact...
More
AppStories is a weekly exploration of the world of apps by MacStories' Federico Viticci and John Voorhees. Each week, they discuss the best new apps, the impact...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 327
Our iOS 17 Wishes
iOS 17 Wishes
Return to macOS
Federico's M2 MacBook Air Setup
Automation April: Third-Party Apps with Great Shortcuts Support
Apps with Great Shortcuts Support
Automation April: A Link Management Workflow and S-GPT
Linking and S-GPT
Automation April: Shortcuts Check-In
Shortcuts Check-In
Show more More Technology podcasts
Arts, Performing Arts, Music, Technology
News, Tech News, Technology
Business, Marketing, Technology
Business, Entrepreneurship, Technology
Technology, Business, Entrepreneurship
About AppStories
AppStories is a weekly exploration of the world of apps by MacStories' Federico Viticci and John Voorhees. Each week, they discuss the best new apps, the impact of apps on our culture, and cover the stories behind popular apps. Hosted by Federico Viticci and John Voorhees.
Podcast website Listen to AppStories, Podcast Patapoe and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
AppStories
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
AppStories: Podcasts in Family
Tech News, Technology, News
Leisure, Technology, News
Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
Fast Times at Riverdale High
Society & Culture, Personal Journals
my very cool and epic podcast about how women are opressed
News, News Commentary
The Ambassador Chronicles
Arts, Books
A Man on a Mattress who Watches Movies
TV & Film, Film History
Business, Entrepreneurship