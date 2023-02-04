Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast AppStories
Federico Viticci, John Voorhees
AppStories is a weekly exploration of the world of apps by MacStories' Federico Viticci and John Voorhees. Each week, they discuss the best new apps, the impact... More
Technology
  • Our iOS 17 Wishes
    4/30/2023
  • Return to macOS
    4/23/2023
  • Automation April: Third-Party Apps with Great Shortcuts Support
    4/16/2023
  • Automation April: A Link Management Workflow and S-GPT
    4/9/2023
  • Automation April: Shortcuts Check-In
    4/2/2023
AppStories is a weekly exploration of the world of apps by MacStories' Federico Viticci and John Voorhees. Each week, they discuss the best new apps, the impact of apps on our culture, and cover the stories behind popular apps. Hosted by Federico Viticci and John Voorhees.
