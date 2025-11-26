Technically Creative by KoobrikLabs

The Man Preparing Hollywood for the Future, Yves Bergquist of ETC and CortoAI

🎙️ Meet the Man Shaping Hollywood's Future In this season finale of Technically Creative, Orlando Wood sits down with Yves Bergquist — Director of the AI & Media Project at USC's Entertainment Technology Center (where every major studio, from Warner Bros. to Netflix to Sony, collaborates on the future of storytelling), and CEO of Corto AI, a company decoding the narrative DNA of films, ads, and media. Yves is one of Hollywood's leading voices in AI — helping the industry understand how technology, data, and culture intersect. But this conversation isn't just about algorithms or analytics. It's about stories: the ones that shape audiences, and the ones we tell ourselves. In a remarkably candid exchange, Yves shares how his work mapping creative data has paralleled his own journey of reinvention — from public failure to personal growth. It's a rare, human look at how the next wave of creativity will be built on both intelligence and empathy. 🎧 Highlights include: ● How USC's Entertainment Technology Center is redefining AI for Hollywood ● The "Content Fingerprinting Initiative" — using math to protect IP in generative media ● Corto AI and the narrative DNA of storytelling ● Why Gen Z wants a John Hughes-style revival of "people misbehaving" movies ● What Yellowstone and House of Guinness teach us about storytelling as marketing ● Yves' personal story of failure, forgiveness, and self-discovery ● Why the next Golden Age of creativity will be the most human yet 🔗 Learn more about USC's Entertainment Technology Center: https://www.etcenter.org 🔗 Explore Corto AI: https://www.corto.ai 🔗 Visit KoobrikLabs: https://www.koobriklabs.com 🔗 Connect with Orlando: https://www.linkedin.com/in/orlando-wood 📍 Chapters: [00:00] Introducing Yves Bergquist — data, culture, and storytelling [04:00] Inside USC's AI & Media Project [07:00] The "Content Fingerprinting Initiative" and copyright in the AI era [12:00] Decoding the narrative DNA of stories [17:00] Global storytelling trends and the Gen Z renaissance [25:00] Corto AI and the future of brand storytelling [34:00] How data and emotion drive creativity [44:00] Yves' candid story of failure and redemption [57:00] Why the future of creativity is deeply human