Technically Creative by KoobrikLabs

Orlando Wood
ArtsTechnology
  The Hairdresser Who Took Over Hollywood: Jon Peters, Part 1 "Making the Cut"
    In this special bonus episode of Technically Creative, Orlando Wood sits down with one of the most mythologized and misunderstood figures in modern Hollywood: Jon Peters. Jon’s life story reads like a Hollywood screenplay — from being pulled out of a troubled childhood and thrust into beauty school, to running a chain of iconic LA salons in the 1970s, to meeting Barbra Streisand and producing A Star Is Born, to orchestrating the Sony Pictures takeover, to holding the rights to Superman for nearly 25 years. His fingerprints are on Batman, Rain Man, Flashdance, The Color Purple, American Werewolf in London and more. This first conversation is wide-ranging, messy, intimate, and completely Jon. We explore: His unlikely path from hairdresser to Hollywood power playerHis time with Barbra Streisand and the origin of their creative partnershipThe chaos and brilliance of his producing yearsHis relationships with Peter Guber and studio heads like Steve RossHis battles with addiction, his recovery, and the love that grounded himWhy his confidence — and instinct — became his superpowers This is part one of a multi-episode series diving into the real story behind the legend, pulling apart what’s myth, what’s true, and what only Jon could possibly describe. If you’re fascinated by Hollywood history, improbable careers, or the personalities behind the films that shaped generations, this is the beginning of a remarkable ride. Stay tuned — the next chapters go even deeper.
    25:34
  The Man Preparing Hollywood for the Future, Yves Bergquist of ETC and CortoAI
    🎙️ Meet the Man Shaping Hollywood's Future In this season finale of Technically Creative, Orlando Wood sits down with Yves Bergquist — Director of the AI & Media Project at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center (where every major studio, from Warner Bros. to Netflix to Sony, collaborates on the future of storytelling), and CEO of Corto AI, a company decoding the narrative DNA of films, ads, and media. Yves is one of Hollywood’s leading voices in AI — helping the industry understand how technology, data, and culture intersect. But this conversation isn’t just about algorithms or analytics. It’s about stories: the ones that shape audiences, and the ones we tell ourselves. In a remarkably candid exchange, Yves shares how his work mapping creative data has paralleled his own journey of reinvention — from public failure to personal growth. It’s a rare, human look at how the next wave of creativity will be built on both intelligence and empathy. 🎧 Highlights include: ● How USC’s Entertainment Technology Center is redefining AI for Hollywood ● The “Content Fingerprinting Initiative” — using math to protect IP in generative media ● Corto AI and the narrative DNA of storytelling ● Why Gen Z wants a John Hughes-style revival of “people misbehaving” movies ● What Yellowstone and House of Guinness teach us about storytelling as marketing ● Yves’ personal story of failure, forgiveness, and self-discovery ● Why the next Golden Age of creativity will be the most human yet 🔗 Learn more about USC’s Entertainment Technology Center: https://www.etcenter.org 🔗 Explore Corto AI: https://www.corto.ai 🔗 Visit KoobrikLabs: https://www.koobriklabs.com 🔗 Connect with Orlando: https://www.linkedin.com/in/orlando-wood 📍 Chapters: [00:00] Introducing Yves Bergquist — data, culture, and storytelling [04:00] Inside USC’s AI & Media Project [07:00] The “Content Fingerprinting Initiative” and copyright in the AI era [12:00] Decoding the narrative DNA of stories [17:00] Global storytelling trends and the Gen Z renaissance [25:00] Corto AI and the future of brand storytelling [34:00] How data and emotion drive creativity [44:00] Yves’ candid story of failure and redemption [57:00] Why the future of creativity is deeply human #TechnicallyCreative #YvesBergquist #USC #EntertainmentTechnologyCenter #CortoAI #AIinHollywood #Storytelling #DataScience #CreativeTechnology #Innovation #FilmIndustry #KoobrikLabs #OrlandoWood
    1:01:37
  Inside Goodby Silverstein's AI R&D Lab
    Every few years, advertising reinvents itself. This time, it’s happening from the inside out. In this episode of Technically Creative, Orlando Wood sits down with Martin Pagh Ludvigsen, Director of AI and Creative Technology at Goodby Silverstein, one of the most iconic agencies in the world. Martin leads The Labs, a department that lives inside the creative floor (not the IT wing) and prototypes the impossible. His team bridges imagination and production, helping GSP’s creatives turn wild ideas into tangible reality. From the “Ask Dalí” project; where museum visitors could literally talk to Salvador Dalí, to the BMW “Real for Real” campaign that tackled AI Slop head-on, Martin explains how creativity and technology can coexist when AI becomes the subject of the idea, not just the software behind it. Together, Orlando and Martin explore how The Labs operates inside a 40-year-old agency that still acts like a startup, and what happens when creative technologists are trusted as artists, not just engineers. This is a conversation about curiosity, craft, and culture in an age where “trust is the new oil.” Orlando and Martin explore: ● How Goodby Silverstein built a creative R&D department inside its creative floor ● Why “Ask Dalí” became one of the most talked-about AI art experiences in the world ● The making of BMW’s “Real for Real” and the cultural backlash against AI Slop ● Why great creative technology starts with why, not how ● How AI can elevate creativity when it’s part of the idea, not just production ● Why “trust” and “authenticity” will define the next era of advertising
    50:20
  The Modern Producer: Kati Haberstock on Building Smarter, Faster Workflows
    In this episode of Technically Creative, Orlando Wood sits down with Kati Haberstock, Head of Production at Erich & Kallman and Ad Age’s 2024 Small Agency Producer of the Year, for a refreshingly real conversation about what it means to be a modern producer. Kati’s career reads like a masterclass in production: from Smuggler, The Directors Bureau, and Buck to Framestore and now agency-side leadership at Erich & Kallman. She’s seen every angle of the process—live action, post, animation, and business affairs—and she brings that experience to bear on every project. Together, Orlando and Kati explore how producers are evolving from project managers to creative problem-solvers, why curiosity is the secret weapon of good production, and how AI-driven bidding tools are changing workflows. Kati also reveals her “unsiloed” approach to running a lean, high-output agency where everyone moves faster, smarter, and with more freedom. It’s a celebration of production fundamentals that never change—hard work, diligence, creativity—and how they’re being reimagined for 2025. What Orlando and Kati Cover: Why great producers never stop learning (and never say no)The evolution of the producer’s role from last call to first collaboratorHow Erich & Kallman punches above its weight on every projectWhy efficiency and creativity can coexistThe rise of AI-assisted bidding and data-driven operationsBuilding a modern, unsiloed production cultureHow to train the next generation of producers for speed and independenceWhy client trust still matters more than any tool or tech
    58:02
  Inside USC's Entertainment Tech Lab: Erik Weaver on AI, Virtual Production, and the Future of Story
    In this episode of Technically Creative, Orlando sits down with Erik Weaver, Head of Virtual and Adaptive Production at the Entertainment Technology Center at USC, a studio-funded R&D group founded at the request of George Lucas. Erik explains how ETC bridges Hollywood and Silicon Valley, from drafting the first pass at digital cinema standards to today’s work on studio-grade AI pipelines. The goal is simple, make new tech practical, controllable, and copyrightable for professional storytellers. Erik shares how the team moved from on-set virtual production to AI-first workflows, why control, consistency, and quality matter more than novelty, and how their short The Bends used custom LoRAs, zero-trust cloud, and 32-bit EXR outputs to hit professional finishing standards. He breaks down provenance tracking for copyright, clean model tiers, and why performance will be the next frontier for AI in production. The conversation stays focused on story, culture, and the people on set, technology is a toolbox, not the point. Orlando and Erik explore What ETC at USC is, who funds it, and why it exists for the industryLessons from digital cinema, volumes, and the VAD that still matter in AI pipelinesAI as a professional toolbox, not a shortcut, control, consistency, qualityClean models, provenance, and the current path to copyright for AI worksBuilding secure, on-prem or cloud zero-trust environments for training private LoRAsThe Bends case study, custom blobfish assets, LoRA training at high VRAM, 32-bit EXR deliveryOSVP to AI first, where Blender, Nuke, ShotGrid, and gen tools meetCost, compute, and why practical workflows still need real artists in the loopWhy multimodal will win, and why performance capture and synthesis are the next edgeHow to keep cinema culturally relevant for a generation that wants interactivity
Technically Creative by KoobrikLabs explores how technology and AI are transforming the creative industries. In a world where creativity and technology increasingly intersect, artists, designers, and storytellers need to embrace new tools to streamline workflows, eliminate inefficiencies, and unlock their full potential. How can AI enhance the creative process without replacing the human touch? What emerging technologies are reshaping content production? How can creative teams stay ahead in a tech-driven landscape? These are the questions that our host, Orlando Wood, seeks to answer on this show. In each episode, we sit down with leaders from media, entertainment, publishing, advertising, and beyond to uncover how they’re leveraging technology to elevate creativity and solve industry-specific challenges. You can learn more about Koobrik Labs at KoobrikLabs - KoobrikLabs 045657
