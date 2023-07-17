Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Everyday AI podcast is a daily livestream and daily newsletter where we help everyday people grow their careers with AI. Our main focus is to help you keep ...
  • EP 63: Apple GPT - Is Apple coming for ChatGPT?
    Apple has finally built its own GPT! Now that Apple has arrived to the AI scene, what does that mean for the rest of AI and Apple's competitors? Are we seeing the rise of ChatGPT's rival? Today we take a deeper look.Oh. We also covered some breaking news on the US government’s AI agreement with major AI tech companies.Newsletter: Sign-up for our free daily newsletterMore on this: Episode PageJoin the discussion: Ask Jordan questions about AI and Apple's GPTUpcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineupWebsite: YourEverydayAI.comEmail The Show: [email protected] with Jordan on LinkedInTime Stamps:[00:1:14] Breaking News: AI companies and US government reach agreement - breakdown and discussion[00:11:50] Breakdown of Apple's new GPT[00:13:10] Apple adding GPT to Siri?[00:15:34] Will Apple's GPT be better than the competition?[00:20:10] AI is driven by monetization[00:23:11] Final RecapTopics Covered in This Episode:1. Introduction: Apple's Entry into the Chat GPT Market- Apple's plans to build its own chat GPT system- Speculation on the potential success of Apple's GPT system2. Voluntary Agreement Between Major AI Tech Companies and the Government- Details of the agreement- Areas of focus: transparency, content watermarking, bias and discrimination, privacy, third-party testing3. Concerns and Open-ended Questions about the Agreement- Speaker's reservations about self-regulation by big tech companies- Questioning the effectiveness and potential loopholes of the agreementKeywords:Apple, Apple GPT, ChatGPT, US AI agreement, AI tech companies, US government, transparency, content watermarking, avoiding bias, discrimination, protecting privacy, third-party testing, concerns, open-ended questions, big tech companies, self-regulation, Microsoft, Google, generative AI
    7/21/2023
    28:37
  • EP 62: Using AI For Growth: How it's done
    You always hear about all these great AI tools and methods for growth, but how do you ACTUALLY put it all into play? We're joined by Cory Lopez-Warfield, Tech Founder, Investor and Chief Growth Officer to talk about how businesses and individuals should approach and embrace generative AI to improve their jobs and grow their careers and businesses. Newsletter: Sign-up for our free daily newsletterMore on this: Episode PageJoin the discussion: Ask Cory and Jordan questions about AI and growthUpcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineupWebsite: YourEverydayAI.comEmail The Show: [email protected] with Jordan on LinkedInTime Stamps:[00:00:18] Daily AI news[00:04:27] About our guest Cory[00:09:01] AI replaces jobs, but not to fear[00:13:09] Using conversational AI for emotional intelligence[00:15:57] Trustworthy, time-saving AIs for various tasks[00:20:39] Companies ignoring AI will go out of business[00:24:18] Train AI with persona and context for successTopics covered in This Episode:- Discussion on the opportunities presented by generative AI tools such as writing, music, and book creation- The potential of generative AI catching on faster due to the Internet age- Advice on how businesses should approach and embrace generative AI- AI's role as a repository of global information and its assistance in job improvement and learning- The potential for AI to replace jobs and increase profitability for companies- Benefits of AI being cost-effective for businesses without requiring paychecks or vacation- Embracing AI and learning how to prompt it- Blockchain technology for creating a digital paper trail for AI-generated content- Optimism about the future and excitement for humanity's development- Mention of Apple GPT, an AI chatbot product being developed for Apple devices- The introduction of US Senator Bob Casey's draft legislation to protect workers from AI surveillance- Google's AI tool, Genesis AI, and concerns about its impact on journalists- The potential downfall of companies that ignore or deflect AI in the next 18 months- The ability for any industry to fully embrace AI and benefit from lower costs and increased productivity- The consequences of resisting or underestimating AI in job security- Acknowledgment of participants and a listener named Mabrit asking about AI-powered Google plugins or extensions- Mention of Monica, a Chrome extension that brings AI to the internet- Discussion on the usefulness of Chrome extensions powered by AI- Recap of the various topics discussed in the episode and plans to summarize them in a newsletter- Advice on how to use AI effectively, including giving it a persona and providing training and contextKeywords:AI tools, generative AI, writing, making music, writing books, Internet age, businesses, embracing generative AI, improving jobs, learning new jobs, various fields, cooking, construction, healthcare, marketing, HR, replacing jobs, increased profitability, cost-effective, embracing AI, prompting AI, blockchain technology, digital paper trail, optimism, Apple, Apple GPT, US Senator Bob Casey, draft legislation, protect workers, surveillance, Google, Genesis AI, write news, impact on journalists, episode focus, grow with AI, Corey Lapiche Warfield, co-founder, Uplift, Corey AI,
    7/20/2023
    28:07
  • EP 61: Using AI to Improve Banking and Financial Services
    We know that AI can help us make more money. But what can it do to help improve the way we manage and deal with money? Today, Nazia Raoof, IT Strategy and Strategic Partnerships for Financial Services,  joins us as we delve into the world of banking and financial services and explore how AI can be used to improve these industries.Newsletter: Sign-up for our free daily newsletterMore on this: Episode PageMore on this topic in today's newsletterJoin the discussion: Ask Nazia and Jordan questions about AI and financial services Upcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineupWebsite: YourEverydayAI.comEmail The Show: [email protected] with Jordan on LinkedInTime Stamps:[00:00:17] Daily AI news[00:06:35] ChatGPT as a complementary tool for financial advisors[00:09:15] Firms adapting to AI and use cases[00:14:33] Embedding  AI in platforms and APIs while adding guardrails[00:16:47] Generative AI's risk for financial institutions' security[00:19:53] Final takeaway Topics Covered in This Episode:- Risks posed to financial institutions and how banks handle AI- Implementation of AI governance committee- Functions of the committee in evaluating and implementing AI- Understanding of decision makers in the financial industry regarding generative AI- Extracting information from PDFs and spreadsheets using generative AI- Importance of adapting to using bots in the financial industry- Personalized advice and financial education offered by bots- Use of bots in websites for loan assistance and account support- Guideline establishment and embracing the use of bots by banks- Use of embedded AI and chat GPT in platforms APIs and partnerships- Focus on implementing guardrails to protect against data breaches- Accuracy and limitations of ChatGPT requiring fact-checking- Risk of younger generations relying on AI-generated code without understanding its quality- JPMorgan's use of ChatGPT and AI in production- Development of JPMorgan's platform called Index GPT for investment selectionKeywords:ChatGPT, generative AI, connections, voice cloning, impersonation, security, financial sector, risks, financial institutions, AI governance committee, ethical uses of AI, education, evaluation, decision making, prioritizing, implementation, understanding, power, potential, extraction, PDFs, spreadsheets, availability, bots, personalized advice, financial education, websites, loan assistance, account support, guidelines, embedded AI, platforms, APIs, strategic partnerships, data breaches, sensitive information, accuracy, fact-checking, verification, younger generations, AI-generated code, JPMorgan, production, investment selection, robo advisors, complementary tool, information security, analysis of large data sets, access to information, technology leader, business problems, process automation, strategy, delivery, Eliza, communication between humans and computers, pattern matching, substitution methodology, security measures, fraud attempts, identification, fraud, podcast, generative AI in banking, Meta, Microsoft, Llama Two, Bing Chat enterprise, Xai, artificial g
    7/19/2023
    21:23
  • EP 60: Making More Sales with AI
    How can you use AI to make more sales? Sunehra Malhotra, an Enterprise Account Executive at Brevo joins us to answer that exact question. We're breaking down the benefits of incorporating AI into sales strategies and how AI can help boost sales performance.Newsletter: Sign-up for our free daily newsletterMore on this: Episode PageMore on this topic in today’s newsletter Join the discussion: Ask Sunehra and Jordan questions about AI in salesUpcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineupWebsite: YourEverydayAI.comEmail The Show: [email protected] Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn Time Stamps:[00:00:17] Daily AI news[00:03:30] Intro to guest Sunehra Malhotra and Brevo[00:04:50] How does Brevo use AI without AI policies?[00:07:13] Brevo's AI email marketing features[00:09:38] Using AI in Sales[00:11:20] Example of using AI in sales properly [00:16:24] Using AI for automating sales sequences[00:18:00] Bringing human connection to AI use[00:21:12] AI is a tool to enhance salesTopics Covered in This Episode:- Addressing concerns about AI potentially replacing sales roles- Encouragement for salespeople to evaluate how AI can benefit them- Discussion on the potential advantages of AI based on understanding its capabilities- Welcoming viewers to the live broadcast and inviting questions in the comments- Mention of Brevo as a larger company generating significant revenue- Lack of AI policies in companies and how Bravo uses AI tools to enhance performance metrics- Utilization of AI to research target accounts and assist with email sequences- Emphasis on the importance of customized and personalized emails to stand out- AI's role in reducing time spent on researching software usage- Desire to automate sequences for targeting accounts and input target criteria for AI to provide a list- Importance of personalizing approach and mentioning personal experiences in emails to specific companies- Acknowledgment that AI will never fully replace salespeople but can make them more efficient and productive- Potential applications of AI in various aspects of sales and personal/professional spheres- Emphasis on the importance of research and competitive analysis when using generative AIKeywords:AI, ChatGPT, automation, tasks, concerns, roles, sales, department, company, fear, benefits, advantages, understanding, live broadcast, questions, comments, Bravo, revenue, AI policies, performance metrics, clients, platform, cold sales, cold emails, attention, email outreach, research, target accounts, email sequences, customized emails, marketing strategy, individual contributors, judgment, company policies, product, efficiency, target accounts, researching companies, salespeople, convincing customers, testing AI, learning process, resume reviews, job search, API key, generative AI, research, competitive analysis, automating processes, researching and analyzing products, potential customers, clients, job security, impact on careers, personalization, tone of voice, caution, podcast episode, newsletter, everyday life, news stories, autonomous AI agents, Silicon Valley, Wix,
    7/18/2023
    24:17
  • EP 59: Google Bard Breakdown: Is it better than ChatGPT?
    Curious about Google Bard, an AI chatbot, and wondering just how good it is? Today we're breaking down the basics of Bard and diving into its latest updates to see how it stacks up against the powerhouse ChatGPT.Newsletter: Sign-up for our free daily newsletterMore on this: Episode PageJoin the discussion: Ask Jordan questions about Google BardUpcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineupMore on this topic in today’s newsletter Time Stamps:[00:00:17] Daily AI news[00:03:55] What is Google Bard?[00:07:20] New Google Bard updates[00:12:10] Google Bard example to show new features[00:17:53] Building a website with Google Bard[00:21:40] Recap of new features [00:23:40] Should you use Google Bard?Topics Covered in Today's Episode:1. Latest Updates in the Field of AI- Discussing Google's new AI model called Matcha - Explaining how Matcha helps understand charts and do mathematical reasoning- Mentioning the study by the Nielsen Norman Group on AI tools like Chat GPT boosting worker performance by up to 66%- Highlighting the UN's warning against the use of brain chips due to potential harm2. Google Bard: A Competitor to Chat GPT- Introducing Google Bard as a competitor to Chat GPT- Exploring the updates in Google Bard- Noting the ability to save and rename chats- Describing the built-in optical character recognition (OCR) for uploading filesKeywords:Everyday AI, AI content, daily newsletter, audience, episode, speaker, wrapping up, thank, join, subscribe, rating, everydayai.com, barriers, future episode, podcast, updates, field of AI, Google, AI model, Matcha, understand charts, mathematical reasoning, Nielsen Norman Group, study, AI tools, Chat GPT, boost worker performance, UN, warning, brain chips, potential harm, Google Bard, competitor, save chats, rename chats, optical character recognition, OCR, uploading files
    7/17/2023
    26:45

More Technology podcasts

About Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

The Everyday AI podcast is a daily livestream and daily newsletter where we help everyday people grow their careers with AI. Our main focus is to help you keep up with AI trends to make your job easier. Get your work done faster. Increase your output.  We'll cover all things artificial intelligence, machine learning and practical tips on how to use both in your daily life. We'll include a touch on a variety of topics, software and applications. We may be covering the latest AI news from Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Adobe and social channels like Snapchat, Tiktok, and Instagram. Or, we may be diving into software like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Bard, or Runway ML. Make sure to sign up for our daily newsletter at youreverydayai.com and you can win a free year of ChatGPT premium!
