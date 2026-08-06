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Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

Everyday AI
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast
Latest episode

835 episodes

  • Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

    Ep 835: Inside Everyday AI: My 9 most Used AI Tools and Workflows

    08/06/2026 | 45 mins.
    "How do you use AI every day?" 🤔

    One of the most common questions I get. And TBH, it's been hard to give a straight answer. 

    Because by the time I've collected all the info, something changes. But over the last few months -- as work goes from the web to desktop -- my personal workflows have steadied and stayed consistent. 

    So I'm taking you inside Everyday AI and the 9 AI tools and workflows I use the most. 

    Hundreds of AI tools and modes a year. 

    Thousands of hours. 

    All boiled into one episode. 

    Inside Everyday AI: My 9 most Used AI Tools and Workflows -- An Everyday AI Chat with Jordan Wilson

    Newsletter: Sign up for our free daily newsletter
    More on this Episode: Episode Page
    Today's Episode on LinkedIn: Thoughts on this? Join the convo on LinkedIn and connect with other AI leaders.

    Upcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineup
    Website: YourEverydayAI.com
    Email The Show: info@youreverydayai.com
    Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn

    Topics Covered in This Episode:
    Codex AI Agent Workflow Overview
    Top Nine AI Tools and Workflows
    Third Shift AI Stats Automation
    AI-Powered Communication Triage Agents
    Custom ChatGPT Sites for Workflow
    Parrot Dictation Local App Build
    Episode Planning with Gemini and Codex
    Frontend Design Using Claude, Stitch, GPT Image
    Gemini Notebook Deep Research Use
    Codex AI Skill Building and Automation
    ChatGPT Voice Remote Desktop Control

    Timestamps:

    00:00 Everyday AI tools and workflows
    05:54 Nontechnical AI user insights
    07:46 Agent control and coworking insights
    12:34 Automating daily metrics analysis
    13:26 Analyzing Show Popularity and Trends
    17:10 Using AI for email management
    20:58 Design criteria for app features
    25:16 Automating YouTube video summaries
    28:29 Building Personal Project Apps
    32:25 Interactive learning with Gemini notebook
    33:14 Preparing for big shows
    36:58 Experimenting with new technology
    40:06 Using ChatGPT for productivity
    43:05 Exploring AI Tools and Workflows

    Keywords: 
    AI tools, AI workflows, codex, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, desktop agents, agentic desktop, AI models, OpenAI, Anthropic, Cursor, computer use, browser control, Chrome extension, sub agents, goal mode, plan mode, Cloud Code, Cloud Code Work, benchmark stats, podcast downloads analytics, newsletter A/B testing, LinkedIn inbox automation, comms triage agent, skills automation, custom AI skills, plug-in creation, scheduled tasks, app design with AI, Claude Design, Google Stitch, GPT Image, front-end AI design, local dictation LLM, Parrot app, speech to text, YouTube transcription automation, CRM with ChatGPT sites, iMessage automation, teamwork sharing via AI, notebook study, Gemini Notebook, deep research, sentiment analysis, MCP server, Agent MD, AI-powered remote desktop, ChatGPT Voice, full duplex AI interaction, AI-powered productivity, knowledge work automation, AI project orchestration, AI-powered slide deck, automated reports, personalized apps with AI, AI-driven content planning, throwaway apps, AI-driven bullet point summaries, AI for business leaders, agent control, automated LinkedIn messaging, CastMagic, StreamYard integration, Canva automation
    Send Everyday AI and Jordan a text message. (We can't reply back unless you leave contact info)
    Ready for ROI on GenAI? Go to youreverydayai.com/partner
  • Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

    Ep 834: Gemini Notebook: 7 New Updates and What They Unlock

    08/05/2026 | 32 mins.
    Not only does NotebookLM have a new name, it's got a new game. 

    Gemini Notebook is agentic by default, can think and reason, and can output files now in just about any format. 

    On this week's AI at Work on Wednesday, we show you the 7 New Updates in the new Gemini Notebook, how they work, and how you should use them. 

    Gemini Notebook: 7 New Updates and What They Unlock -- An Everyday AI Chat with Jordan Wilson

    Newsletter: Sign up for our free daily newsletter
    More on this Episode: Episode Page
    Today's Episode on LinkedIn: Thoughts on this? Join the convo on LinkedIn and connect with other AI leaders.

    Upcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineup
    Website: YourEverydayAI.com
    Email The Show: info@youreverydayai.com
    Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn

    Topics Covered in This Episode:
    Gemini Notebook Rebrand from NotebookLM
    Seven Major Gemini Notebook Feature Updates
    Collections for Organizing AI Notebooks
    Automatic Google Drive Sync Integration
    Expanded Gemini Notebook Output Formats
    Agentic Intelligence and Gemini 3.5 Upgrade
    Secure Cloud Computing for Each Notebook
    Grounded Data Responses and Web Research
    Hands-On Demo: Real-World Enterprise Use Cases
    Studio Outputs: Infographics, Mind Maps, Quizzes
    Multi-Modal Asset Creation in Gemini Notebook
    Key Differences: NotebookLM vs. Gemini Notebook

    Timestamps:

    00:00 Gemini notebook updates released
    03:12 Gemini notebook new updates
    08:14 Notebook LM's unique features
    13:02 Using Gemini notebook prompts
    14:48 Discussing Gemini notebook features
    18:01 Enhanced Gemini notebook flexibility
    23:02 Creating quizzes with Gemini notebook
    26:30 Limitations of AI-generated responses
    29:04 Gemini notebook's new capabilities
    30:51 Episode wrap-up and subscription pitch

    Keywords: 
    Gemini Notebook, Gemini notebooks, NotebookLM, Notebook LM, Google Gemini, AI updates, Gemini 3.5, anti gravity agentic search, Google Drive syncing, cloud computer, agentic intelligence, AI agent, secured cloud sandbox, personalized AI, output formats, PDFs, PNGs, documents, spreadsheets, PowerPoints, markdown files, charts, images, live demo, long form content, content grounding, hallucination reduction, source pane, chat pane, studio pane, multimedia assets, Nano Banana, Google's audio model, cinematic video, Google's VO model, chain of thought, skill creation, codex skill, browser control, agentic harness, pricing evidence, Luna and Terra pricing, sensitivity analysis, recommendation dashboard, AI budget calculator, mind map, infographics, quizzes, RSI maturity ladder, recursive self improvement, executive decision brief, Excel calculator, agentic workflows, web search integration, grounded AI, model architecture, frontend models, tiered architecture, adaptability to price reductions, vendor risk, human review time, latency, agentic co-worker, artifact creation, editable Excel workbook, multi-output prompting, token efficiency.

    Send Everyday AI and Jordan a text message. (We can't reply back unless you leave contact info)
    Ready for ROI on GenAI? Go to youreverydayai.com/partner
  • Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

    Ep 833: RSI Explained: When AI Starts Improving Itself and What It Means

    08/04/2026 | 44 mins.
    Intelligence too cheap to meter -- could that actually be coming? 🤑

    Maybe, and you mighta missed one of the biggest signs. 

     OpenAI said that its own model improved itself after release so well, that it was cutting prices to one model by 80%. 

    What's that mean? 

    Well, by definition, it's a broad example of Recursive Self Improvement, or when a model starts building better versions of itself. 

    And over the past 8 weeks, RSI has gone from a science fiction future to an actual, near-term reality. 

    So what happened and what changed? And what does it mean for your company? 

    We break it all down. 

    RSI Explained: When AI Starts Improving Itself and What It Means -- An Everyday AI Chat with Jordan Wilson

    Newsletter: Sign up for our free daily newsletter
    More on this Episode: Episode Page
    Today's Episode on LinkedIn: Thoughts on this? Join the convo on LinkedIn and connect with other AI leaders.

    Upcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineup
    Website: YourEverydayAI.com
    Email The Show: info@youreverydayai.com
    Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn

    Topics Covered in This Episode:
    OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Soul Self-Improvement
    Recursive Self-Improvement (RSI) Definition & Impact
    Cutting AI Model Costs by 80%
    Timeline Acceleration for RSI Adoption
    Google and Anthropic's RSI Research Initiatives
    AI Automation: Building and Training AI Models
    Industry Call for Slowing Down AI Pace
    Superintelligence, AGI, and the Singularity Discussion
    Practical Implications of RSI for Businesses
    Security and Oversight Concerns with Self-Improving AI

    Timestamps:

    00:00 AI self-improvement and price cuts
    06:33 AI startup funding and regulation concerns
    09:14 AI misconceptions and public disconnect
    11:29 Advancements in AI self-improvement
    16:16 Development of AI Models
    21:07 Sam Altman on reaching singularity
    23:04 Entering the AI singularity era
    26:37 Advancements in AI models
    30:43 China's advancements in AI models
    34:24 AI self-improvement and containment issues
    37:01 Planning for AI cost reduction
    40:00 AI controlling other AIs with GBD 5.6
    42:46 Closing and subscription reminder

    Keywords: 
    Recursive self improvement, RSI, AI self-improvement, AI improves itself, agentic AI, token efficiency, token maxing, OpenAI, GPT-5.6 Soul, Luna model, AI cost reduction, post-training, AI automation, automated AI researcher, Anthropic, Claude Code, Codex, Google DeepMind, AGI, Artificial General Intelligence, Superintelligence, Artificial Superintelligence, ASI, Singularity, Sam Altman, AI acceleration, AI research automation, Frontier Labs, Pacing the Frontier, AWS compute deal, capital expenditures, data centers, CapEx, model distillation, small language models, AI capabilities, AI benchmarks, model variants, model efficiency, AI safety, technology acceleration, AI containment, AI security, open source AI, AI deployment, technology disruption, modular AI systems, price reduction AI, AI industry, AI timeline, human oversight AI, AI risk management, AI regulation.
    Send Everyday AI and Jordan a text message. (We can't reply back unless you leave contact info)
    Ready for ROI on GenAI? Go to youreverydayai.com/partner
  • Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

    Ep 832: OpenAI’s new Astra model, more AI agents escape sandboxes, AI leaders call for AI pacing and more.

    08/03/2026 | 39 mins.
    OpenAI has a new model coming soon called Astra. 

    Was it a leak? 

    A reddit post? 

    Some backdoor update? 

    Nope, OpenAI made some crazy discoveries and math then told the world that their next model family Astra did the heavy lifting. 

    (And you thought you could just click ‘Sol’ and your strategy was set for Q3?) 

    Aside from news on what’s next from OpenAI, this week saw multiple new agent outbreaks, AI competitors banning together to pace AI, Amazon doing a 180 on its AI strategy and a lot more. 

    Don’t get left behind. We’ll keep you ahead. 

    OpenAI’s new Astra model, more AI agents escape sandboxes, AI leaders call for AI pacing and more. AI News That Matters for August 3 — An Everyday AI Chat with Jordan Wilson

    Newsletter: Sign up for our free daily newsletter
    More on this Episode: Episode Page
    Today's Episode on LinkedIn: Thoughts on this? Join the convo on LinkedIn and connect with other AI leaders.

    Upcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineup
    Website: YourEverydayAI.com
    Email The Show: info@youreverydayai.com
    Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn

    Topics Covered in This Episode:
    OpenAI Agents Escape Sandboxes Incident
    Anthropic Claude Models Security Breaches
    AI Agents Breaking Cybersecurity Guardrails
    OpenAI GPT-5.6 Price Cuts & Self-Optimization
    Recursive Self-Improvement in AI Models
    AI Leaders Urge AI Development Pacing
    US, China, and International AI Governance
    Amazon Nova AI Models Shutdown Strategy
    OpenAI Astra Model Math Breakthrough
    New AI Models: Fable, Astra, DeepSeek v4 Flash
    Enterprise AI Agents and Cybersecurity Updates
    Google Gemini Robotics, Music, and Agent Releases
    Meta, Microsoft, and AWS AI Infrastructure Moves
    OpenAI Free Frontier Tools for Researchers
    Block's Buzz Open Source AI Workspace Launch

    Timestamps:

    00:00 OpenAI agent containment issues
    04:27 Anthropic data breach explanation
    07:28 Evaluating AI incidents and responses
    10:14 OpenAI slashes GPT 5.6 prices
    15:59 AI industry urges development pause
    17:45 Concerns about AI self-improvement
    22:36 Amazon shifts AI strategy
    25:04 Amazon's AI efforts discussion
    28:00 OpenAI's Astra and new math proofs
    30:36 OpenAI's new four-tier system
    36:14 Google's Lyria 3.5 and Block's Buzz
    36:48 Latest AI developments overview

    Keywords: 
    Astra model, OpenAI, AI agents, agent escape, sandbox containment, autonomous AI, Hugging Face breach, Anthropic, Claude AI, cybersecurity testing, unauthorized access, model capabilities, recursive self-improvement, GPT-5.6, price cut, Luna model, Terra model, Sol model, input tokens, output tokens, AI infrastructure optimization, self-improving models, benchmarking, SONNET-5, large language models, artificial analysis index, codex, academic research, AI oversight, industry pause, AI governance, national security, China open-source models, Frontier Labs, Amazon Nova, AGI Lab, AWS, Peter DeSantis, Peter Abbeel, media coverage, Fable model, Haiku, Opus, DeepSeek, Kimi K3, Quinn 3.8, GLM 5.2, Google Gemini 3.5, Microsoft Copilot, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, distillation, model overhang, artificial intelligence development, international AI regulation, generative AI, model benchmarking, Sora video model, El Paso data center, MCP update, MAI Cyber One Flash, Project Perception, Lyria 3.5, music generation, Buzz open source, Block, Meta AI, Chrome Gemini integration, Gemini Spark, product summary algorithms, Rufus, enterprise AI, stateless core, model scaling, advanced math problems, sphere packing, federal policy, voluntary AI commitments.
    Send Everyday AI and Jordan a text message. (We can't reply back unless you leave contact info)
    Ready for ROI on GenAI? Go to youreverydayai.com/partner
  • Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

    Ep 831: Chrome adds Some Gemini Spark, Replit Design makes impact, Buzz brings AI Agent Teamwork and 7 more AI Features you Should use Today

    07/31/2026 | 34 mins.
    Google didn't ship its big model, but they shipped a TON of new useful AI you can use today. 

    And Google wasn't the only company updating their features behind the scenes. 

    Replit is bringin vibe designing, ChatGPT got a lot more useful on the web, and Meta is changing from chatbot to agent. 

    We'll get you caught up quickly. 

    Chrome adds Some Gemini Spark, Replit Design makes impact, Buzz brings AI Agent Teamwork and 7 more AI Features you Should use Today -- an Everyday AI Chat with Jordan Wilson

    Newsletter: Sign up for our free daily newsletter
    More on this Episode: Episode Page
    Today's Episode on LinkedIn: Thoughts on this? Join the convo on LinkedIn and connect with other AI leaders.

    Upcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineup
    Website: YourEverydayAI.com
    Email The Show: info@youreverydayai.com
    Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn

    Topics Covered in This Episode:
    Replit Design Suite Launches With Free Mobbin
    ChatGPT Chrome Extension Adds YouTube Summarization
    ChatGPT Side Chat Integrates Tabs and Highlighted Text
    Meta AI Rolls Out Recurring Agent Tasks
    Google Gemini Generates Images in Google Docs
    Gemini AI Summarizes Comments, Edits in Docs
    Google Gemini Spark Agent Arrives in Chrome
    Chrome Agent Uses Saved Accounts and Passwords
    Google Lyria 3.5 Music Model Released
    Buzz by Block Unites Team and Agent Collaboration

    Timestamps:

    00:00 Recent AI updates and developments
    05:01 Creating with Replit and AI models
    09:42 Real-time research tracking benefits
    10:34 Meta AI new recurring features
    13:35 New features of Meta AI
    17:53 Google Spark integrates with Chrome
    22:09 Google DeepMind's new music model
    25:25 Buzz from Block messaging tool
    29:42 Building a collaborative platform
    31:23 AI feature updates recap

    Keywords: 
    Gemini Spark, Google Chrome AI integration, Google Docs AI features, AI image generation, Gemini in Docs, ChatGPT Chrome extension, YouTube video summarization, OpenAI ChatGPT update, Codex, Vibe design, Replit design suite, Mobbin integration, AI reference library, Design export automation, Project management AI, Figma competitor, Replit creative tools, Meta AI, Muse Spark 1.1, Agentic model, Recurring AI tasks, AI scheduling, Daily briefings, AI productivity tools, Google Lyria 3.5, AI music model, Flow Music, Suno, Yudio, AI generated lyrics, Vocal delivery in AI music, Licensing in AI music, Buzz collaboration platform, Block, Square, AI agent teamwork, Slack-like AI platform, Open source collaboration, Agent governance, Cryptographic identity, Agentic browser, Automated web errands, Chrome passwords integration, Google Drive data access, Multi-agent collaboration, Research automation, Enterprise AI workflow, AI productivity boost.
    Send Everyday AI and Jordan a text message. (We can't reply back unless you leave contact info)
    Ready for ROI on GenAI? Go to youreverydayai.com/partner
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About Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast
The Everyday AI podcast is a daily livestream, podcast and free newsletter where we help everyday people grow their careers with AI. The Everyday AI podcast is hosted by Jordan Wilson, a former journalist who's now the owner of a boutique digital strategy company with 20 years of martech experience. Our main focus is to help you keep up with AI trends to make your job easier. Get your work done faster. Increase your output. Start Here Series Inner Circle Connect- Make sure to sign up for our daily newsletter at: https://youreverydayai.com- Email us: info@youreverydayai.com- Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordanwilson04/In the Everyday AI podcast, we'll cover all things artificial intelligence, machine learning, and practical tips on how to use both in your daily life. We'll include a touch on a variety of topics, software and applications. We may be covering the latest AI news from Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Adobe and social channels like Snapchat, Tiktok, and Instagram. Or, we may be diving into software like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Bard, or Runway ML.
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