Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

EP 62: Using AI For Growth: How it's done

You always hear about all these great AI tools and methods for growth, but how do you ACTUALLY put it all into play? We're joined by Cory Lopez-Warfield, Tech Founder, Investor and Chief Growth Officer to talk about how businesses and individuals should approach and embrace generative AI to improve their jobs and grow their careers and businesses. Newsletter: Sign-up for our free daily newsletterMore on this: Episode PageJoin the discussion: Ask Cory and Jordan questions about AI and growthUpcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Everyday AI Livestream lineupWebsite: YourEverydayAI.comEmail The Show: [email protected] with Jordan on LinkedInTime Stamps:[00:00:18] Daily AI news[00:04:27] About our guest Cory[00:09:01] AI replaces jobs, but not to fear[00:13:09] Using conversational AI for emotional intelligence[00:15:57] Trustworthy, time-saving AIs for various tasks[00:20:39] Companies ignoring AI will go out of business[00:24:18] Train AI with persona and context for successTopics covered in This Episode:- Discussion on the opportunities presented by generative AI tools such as writing, music, and book creation- The potential of generative AI catching on faster due to the Internet age- Advice on how businesses should approach and embrace generative AI- AI's role as a repository of global information and its assistance in job improvement and learning- The potential for AI to replace jobs and increase profitability for companies- Benefits of AI being cost-effective for businesses without requiring paychecks or vacation- Embracing AI and learning how to prompt it- Blockchain technology for creating a digital paper trail for AI-generated content- Optimism about the future and excitement for humanity's development- Mention of Apple GPT, an AI chatbot product being developed for Apple devices- The introduction of US Senator Bob Casey's draft legislation to protect workers from AI surveillance- Google's AI tool, Genesis AI, and concerns about its impact on journalists- The potential downfall of companies that ignore or deflect AI in the next 18 months- The ability for any industry to fully embrace AI and benefit from lower costs and increased productivity- The consequences of resisting or underestimating AI in job security- Acknowledgment of participants and a listener named Mabrit asking about AI-powered Google plugins or extensions- Mention of Monica, a Chrome extension that brings AI to the internet- Discussion on the usefulness of Chrome extensions powered by AI- Recap of the various topics discussed in the episode and plans to summarize them in a newsletter- Advice on how to use AI effectively, including giving it a persona and providing training and contextKeywords:AI tools, generative AI, writing, making music, writing books, Internet age, businesses, embracing generative AI, improving jobs, learning new jobs, various fields, cooking, construction, healthcare, marketing, HR, replacing jobs, increased profitability, cost-effective, embracing AI, prompting AI, blockchain technology, digital paper trail, optimism, Apple, Apple GPT, US Senator Bob Casey, draft legislation, protect workers, surveillance, Google, Genesis AI, write news, impact on journalists, episode focus, grow with AI, Corey Lapiche Warfield, co-founder, Uplift, Corey AI,