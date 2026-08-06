Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

Intelligence too cheap to meter -- could that actually be coming? 🤑



Maybe, and you mighta missed one of the biggest signs.



OpenAI said that its own model improved itself after release so well, that it was cutting prices to one model by 80%.



What's that mean?



Well, by definition, it's a broad example of Recursive Self Improvement, or when a model starts building better versions of itself.



And over the past 8 weeks, RSI has gone from a science fiction future to an actual, near-term reality.



So what happened and what changed? And what does it mean for your company?



We break it all down.



RSI Explained: When AI Starts Improving Itself and What It Means -- An Everyday AI Chat with Jordan Wilson



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Topics Covered in This Episode:

OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Soul Self-Improvement

Recursive Self-Improvement (RSI) Definition & Impact

Cutting AI Model Costs by 80%

Timeline Acceleration for RSI Adoption

Google and Anthropic's RSI Research Initiatives

AI Automation: Building and Training AI Models

Industry Call for Slowing Down AI Pace

Superintelligence, AGI, and the Singularity Discussion

Practical Implications of RSI for Businesses

Security and Oversight Concerns with Self-Improving AI



Timestamps:



00:00 AI self-improvement and price cuts

06:33 AI startup funding and regulation concerns

09:14 AI misconceptions and public disconnect

11:29 Advancements in AI self-improvement

16:16 Development of AI Models

21:07 Sam Altman on reaching singularity

23:04 Entering the AI singularity era

26:37 Advancements in AI models

30:43 China's advancements in AI models

34:24 AI self-improvement and containment issues

37:01 Planning for AI cost reduction

40:00 AI controlling other AIs with GBD 5.6

42:46 Closing and subscription reminder



Keywords:

Recursive self improvement, RSI, AI self-improvement, AI improves itself, agentic AI, token efficiency, token maxing, OpenAI, GPT-5.6 Soul, Luna model, AI cost reduction, post-training, AI automation, automated AI researcher, Anthropic, Claude Code, Codex, Google DeepMind, AGI, Artificial General Intelligence, Superintelligence, Artificial Superintelligence, ASI, Singularity, Sam Altman, AI acceleration, AI research automation, Frontier Labs, Pacing the Frontier, AWS compute deal, capital expenditures, data centers, CapEx, model distillation, small language models, AI capabilities, AI benchmarks, model variants, model efficiency, AI safety, technology acceleration, AI containment, AI security, open source AI, AI deployment, technology disruption, modular AI systems, price reduction AI, AI industry, AI timeline, human oversight AI, AI risk management, AI regulation.

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