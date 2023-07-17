Everyday AI Podcast – An AI and ChatGPT Podcast

EP 59: Google Bard Breakdown: Is it better than ChatGPT?

Curious about Google Bard, an AI chatbot, and wondering just how good it is? Today we're breaking down the basics of Bard and diving into its latest updates to see how it stacks up against the powerhouse ChatGPT.

Time Stamps:[00:00:17] Daily AI news[00:03:55] What is Google Bard?[00:07:20] New Google Bard updates[00:12:10] Google Bard example to show new features[00:17:53] Building a website with Google Bard[00:21:40] Recap of new features [00:23:40] Should you use Google Bard?

Topics Covered in Today's Episode:1. Latest Updates in the Field of AI- Discussing Google's new AI model called Matcha - Explaining how Matcha helps understand charts and do mathematical reasoning- Mentioning the study by the Nielsen Norman Group on AI tools like Chat GPT boosting worker performance by up to 66%- Highlighting the UN's warning against the use of brain chips due to potential harm2. Google Bard: A Competitor to Chat GPT- Introducing Google Bard as a competitor to Chat GPT- Exploring the updates in Google Bard- Noting the ability to save and rename chats- Describing the built-in optical character recognition (OCR) for uploading files