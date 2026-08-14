Brave New World -- hosted by Vasant Dhar

Your networks shape you more than you know. Nicholas Christakis joins Vasant Dhar to reveal how machines inserted into human groups quietly rewire the way people cooperate, coordinate, and trust — and why a little artificial noise might be exactly what we need.



Useful Resources:



1. Nicholas Christakis

2. Human Nature Lab

3. The spread of obesity in a large social network over 32 years - Nicholas Christakis and James H Fowler

4. Widowhood Effect

5. The Effect of Widowhood on Mortality by the Causes of Death of Both Spouses- Felix Elwert and Nicholas Christakis

6. Locally Noisy Autonomous Agents Improve Global Human Coordination in Network Experiments - Hirokazu Shirado and Nicholas Christakis

7. ETH Global Lecture, Social Artificial Intelligence

8. Graph Colouring

9. Vulnerable robots positively shape human conversational dynamics in a human–robot team - Margaret L. Traeger, Sarah Strohkorb Sebo, Malte Jung and Nicholas Christakis

10. Hirokazu Shirado

11. Chicken, The Game

12. Emergence and collapse of reciprocity in semiautomatic driving coordination experiments with humans - Shunichi Kasahara, Hirokazu Shirado and Nicholas Christakis

13. Traffic Patterns in Seattle and Hyderabad: Immediate and Mediate Transactions - Paul G. Hiebert

14. Brian Scassellati

15. Iyad Rahwan

16. Machine Behaviour - Iyad Rahwan

17. A Randomised Controlled Trial of Social Network Targeting to Maximise Population Behaviour Change - David A Kim, Alison R Hwong, Derek Stafford, D Alex Hughes, A James O'Malley, Nicholas Christakis, James H Fowler

18. Induction of social contagion for diverse outcomes in structured experiments in isolated villages - Edoardo M. Airoldi, Nicholas Christakis

19. Algorithms for seeding social networks can enhance the adoption of a public health intervention in urban India - Marcus Alexander, Laura Forastiere, Swati Gupta, Nicholas Christakis

20. Friendship paradox

21. Blueprint: The Evolutionary Origins of a Good Society - Nicholas Christakis

22. Friendship and Natural Selection - James H Fowler and Nicholas Christakis

23. Kin Selection

24. Social Network Biology and Human Chemosignaling

25. For The Love Of Science





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