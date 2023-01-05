Bob Burnett: Satoshi's Heel

In this episode Cedric sits down with Bob Burnett to discuss the miners trilemma, the crucial role of wild horses in bitcoin mining and Satoshi's Heel. Is mining infrastructure a vulnerability that could take down Bitcoin? Why wild horses, the unruly mustangs of the bitcoin world, must make up a larger proportion of hash rate for optimal security Why public mining companies cannot exist within the ethos of Bitcoin The critical importance of bitcoiners to stop using the term ASIC to describe a mining server. Bob Burnett is the founder and CEO of Barefoot Mining, a company focused on the development of "horse-class" mining sites, and he is a vocal proponent for the expansion of diversity in Bitcoin mining site geography, scale, and energy sources. Bob has spent over 35 years as a technologist including 13 years at Gateway, Inc., a Fortune 200 personal computer company, where he led the company's product development efforts as Chief Technical Officer. He has founded several companies in the Bitcoin mining space and is an evangelist and educator for Bitcoin and its importance to the world's future.