Cedric Youngelman
Let's explore Bitcoin, the future of money and the social, cultural, economical and philosophical implications of this new technology. Hosted by Cedric Youngelm... More
Let's explore Bitcoin, the future of money and the social, cultural, economical and philosophical implications of this new technology. Hosted by Cedric Youngelm... More

Available Episodes

5 of 156
  • Tomer Strolight: Hello. I Am Bitcoin.
    In this episode Cedric sits down with Tomer Strolight to discuss his amazing piece Hello. I Am Bitcoin. Is artificial sweetener really sweet? Is artificial intelligence really intelligent? Is an artificial limb really a limb? These are philosophical questions that can be answered in many ways. Tomer is good at that. Tomer has been involved in Bitcoin since 2013 and has been writing publicly under his name about it since 2021. He is the Editor-in-Chief at Swan.com, a leading Bitcoin onramp. He has also written and narrated the short Bitcoin film "Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth" (available on YouTube). His articles appear on Bitcoin Magazine, Swan.com/signal, tomerstrolight.medium.com, Citadel21.com and more. You can find him regularly tweeting at twitter.com/tomerstrolight This podcast is brought to you by River. Buy Bitcoin with and zero fees on recurring orders when you dollar cost asset at River. Truly the best way to build your bitcoin wealth. River doesn’t use or lend your bitcoin. All bitcoin at River. is held in secure cold storage with 100% full reserves. You can withdraw your bitcoin at any time. Unlock the possibilities of this revolutionary digital asset with River. River has a level of service that is unheard of in this industry. Sure you’ve bought bitcoin before but have you tried River. See and feel the difference for yourself at River. The world is grasping the importance of decentralized money with limited supply. Your friends and family could use your help realizing it. River’s river’s referral program will add $20 in free bitcoin to both of your accounts. To get started and find out for yourself, use the link in the show notes and get $20 free when you buy Bitcoin at river.com or on the river app.  Build your Bitcoin wealth at River today at: partner.river.com/matrix Coinkite is a leader in security and hardware manufacturer, est. block 141,000. Maker of some of the most iconic Bitcoin products, such as OPENDIME, COLDCARD, BLOCKCLOCK, SATSCARD, TAPSIGNER and SATSCHIP. For 5% off use this referral link: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/B81AD35FE804254094F9 Bitcoin 2023 will be back in Miami Beach one more time! Education, celebration and hyperbitcoinization will once again be on the agenda. Join us May 18-20, 2023. Use the code MATRIX for 10% off your tickets at b.tc/conference/ Make sure to search for Bitcoin Matrix in your podcast app and click subscribe! And if you have the time please leave a review wherever you listen. Stream the Bitcoin Matrix podcast on the Fountain app for sats here: https://fountain.fm/show/8jJhCIKzojSARTePnCxM Subscribe to the Bitcoin Matrix on YouTube at tinyurl.com/bitcoinonyoutube Follow Tomer Strolight on Twitter: @TomerStrolight Follow Cedric Youngelman on Twitter: @CedYoungelman Follow the Bitcoin Matrix Podcast on Twitter: @_BitcoinMatrix
    5/1/2023
    2:01:42
  • Bob Burnett: Satoshi's Heel
    In this episode Cedric sits down with Bob Burnett to discuss the miners trilemma, the crucial role of wild horses in bitcoin mining and Satoshi's Heel. Is mining infrastructure a vulnerability that could take down Bitcoin? Why wild horses, the unruly mustangs of the bitcoin world, must make up a larger proportion of hash rate for optimal security Why public mining companies cannot exist within the ethos of Bitcoin The critical importance of bitcoiners to stop using the term ASIC to describe a mining server. Bob Burnett is the founder and CEO of Barefoot Mining, a company focused on the development of “horse-class” mining sites, and he is a vocal proponent for the expansion of diversity in Bitcoin mining site geography, scale, and energy sources. Bob has spent over 35 years as a technologist including 13 years at Gateway, Inc., a Fortune 200 personal computer company, where he led the company’s product development efforts as Chief Technical Officer. He has founded several companies in the Bitcoin mining space and is an evangelist and educator for Bitcoin and its importance to the world’s future.  This podcast is brought to you by River. Buy Bitcoin with and zero fees on recurring orders when you dollar cost asset at River. Truly the best way to build your bitcoin wealth. River doesn’t use or lend your bitcoin. All bitcoin at River. is held in secure cold storage with 100% full reserves. You can withdraw your bitcoin at any time. Unlock the possibilities of this revolutionary digital asset with River. River has a level of service that is unheard of in this industry. Sure you’ve bought bitcoin before but have you tried River. See and feel the difference for yourself at River. The world is grasping the importance of decentralized money with limited supply. Your friends and family could use your help realizing it. River’s river’s referral program will add $20 in free bitcoin to both of your accounts. To get started and find out for yourself, use the link in the show notes and get $20 free when you buy Bitcoin at river.com or on the river app.  Build your Bitcoin wealth at River today at: partner.river.com/matrix Coinkite is a leader in security and hardware manufacturer, est. block 141,000. Maker of some of the most iconic Bitcoin products, such as OPENDIME, COLDCARD, BLOCKCLOCK, SATSCARD, TAPSIGNER and SATSCHIP. For 5% off use this referral link: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/B81AD35FE804254094F9 Bitcoin 2023 will be back in Miami Beach one more time! Education, celebration and hyperbitcoinization will once again be on the agenda. Join us May 18-20, 2023. Use the code MATRIX for 10% off your tickets at b.tc/conference/ Make sure to search for Bitcoin Matrix in your podcast app and click subscribe! And if you have the time please leave a review wherever you listen. Stream the Bitcoin Matrix podcast on the Fountain app for sats here: https://fountain.fm/show/8jJhCIKzojSARTePnCxM Subscribe to the Bitcoin Matrix on YouTube at tinyurl.com/bitcoinonyoutube Follow Bob Burnett on Twitter: @boomer_btc Follow Cedric Youngelman on Twitter: @CedYoungelman Follow the Bitcoin Matrix Podcast on Twitter: @_BitcoinMatrix
    4/24/2023
    2:43:56
  • Gary Leland: Fatherhood, Bitcoin & Life
    In this episode Cedric sits down with Gary Leland the founder of BitBlockBoom, the world’s longest running bitcoin conference to talk about being a great father, bitcoin & life.  BitBlockBoom Network with fellow Bitcoiners in Austin, Texas. August 24th, 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2023. This is not a Shit-coin, NFT, or Blockchain event. We talk about Bitcoin, Bitcoin, and more Bitcoin. This podcast is brought to you by River. Buy Bitcoin with and zero fees on recurring orders when you dollar cost asset at River. Truly the best way to build your bitcoin wealth. River doesn’t use or lend your bitcoin. All bitcoin at River. is held in secure cold storage with 100% full reserves. You can withdraw your bitcoin at any time. Unlock the possibilities of this revolutionary digital asset with River. River has a level of service that is unheard of in this industry. Sure you’ve bought bitcoin before but have you tried River. See and feel the difference for yourself at River. The world is grasping the importance of decentralized money with limited supply. Your friends and family could use your help realizing it. River’s river’s referral program will add $20 in free bitcoin to both of your accounts. To get started and find out for yourself, use the link in the show notes and get $20 free when you buy Bitcoin at river.com or on the river app.  Build your Bitcoin wealth at River today at: partner.river.com/matrix Coinkite is a leader in security and hardware manufacturer, est. block 141,000. Maker of some of the most iconic Bitcoin products, such as OPENDIME, COLDCARD, BLOCKCLOCK, SATSCARD, TAPSIGNER and SATSCHIP. For 5% off use this referral link: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/B81AD35FE804254094F9 Bitcoin 2023 will be back in Miami Beach one more time! Education, celebration and hyperbitcoinization will once again be on the agenda. Join us May 18-20, 2023. Use the code MATRIX for 10% off your tickets at b.tc/conference/ Make sure to search for Bitcoin Matrix in your podcast app and click subscribe! And if you have the time please leave a review wherever you listen. Stream the Bitcoin Matrix podcast on the Fountain app for sats here: https://fountain.fm/show/8jJhCIKzojSARTePnCxM Subscribe to the Bitcoin Matrix on YouTube at tinyurl.com/bitcoinonyoutube Follow Gary Leland on Twitter: @GaryLeland Check out BitBlockBoom here: https://bitblockboom.com/ Follow Cedric Youngelman on Twitter: @CedYoungelman Follow the Bitcoin Matrix Podcast on Twitter: @_BitcoinMatrix
    4/16/2023
    1:59:10
  • Jonathan Chester: Get Paid in Bitcoin
    In this episode Cedric sits down with Jonathan Chester the CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwage to talk about getting paid in bitcoin regardless of your employer. Established in 2014, Bitwage is the leading provider of Bitcoin, stablecoins & cryptocurrency payroll solutions. Employees and freelancers can choose to be paid in their preferred mix of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and local currencies. This podcast is brought to you by River. Buy Bitcoin with and zero fees on recurring orders when you dollar cost asset at River. Truly the best way to build your bitcoin wealth. River doesn’t use or lend your bitcoin. All bitcoin at River. is held in secure cold storage with 100% full reserves. You can withdraw your bitcoin at any time. Unlock the possibilities of this revolutionary digital asset with River. River has a level of service that is unheard of in this industry. Sure you’ve bought bitcoin before but have you tried River. See and feel the difference for yourself at River. The world is grasping the importance of decentralized money with limited supply. Your friends and family could use your help realizing it. River’s river’s referral program will add $20 in free bitcoin to both of your accounts. To get started and find out for yourself, use the link in the show notes and get $20 free when you buy Bitcoin at river.com or on the river app.  Build your Bitcoin wealth at River today at: partner.river.com/matrix Coinkite is a leader in security and hardware manufacturer, est. block 141,000. Maker of some of the most iconic Bitcoin products, such as OPENDIME, COLDCARD, BLOCKCLOCK, SATSCARD, TAPSIGNER and SATSCHIP. For 5% off use this referral link: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/B81AD35FE804254094F9 Bitcoin 2023 will be back in Miami Beach one more time! Education, celebration and hyperbitcoinization will once again be on the agenda. Join us May 18-20, 2023. Use the code MATRIX for 10% off your tickets at b.tc/conference/ Make sure to search for Bitcoin Matrix in your podcast app and click subscribe! And if you have the time please leave a review wherever you listen. Stream the Bitcoin Matrix podcast on the Fountain app for sats here: https://fountain.fm/show/8jJhCIKzojSARTePnCxM Subscribe to the Bitcoin Matrix on YouTube at tinyurl.com/bitcoinonyoutube Follow Jonathan Chester on Twitter: @JonChest Check out Bitwage here: Bitwage Follow Cedric Youngelman on Twitter: @CedYoungelman Follow the Bitcoin Matrix Podcast on Twitter: @_BitcoinMatrix
    4/11/2023
    1:30:51
  • David Zell: The Bitcoin Policy Institute
    In this episode Cedric sits down with David Zell from the Bitcoin Policy Institute. The Bitcoin Policy Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization researching the policy and societal implications of Bitcoin. Before founding BPI, David was the Director of Policy for BTC Inc, where he led the organization’s education and advocacy efforts. Previously, David co-founded and led ASAP, a nonprofit organizaion that made history derailing billions of dollars in private prison financing. He studied political science at the University of Alabama. This podcast is brought to you by River. Buy Bitcoin with and zero fees on recurring orders when you dollar cost asset at River. Truly the best way to build your bitcoin wealth. River doesn’t use or lend your bitcoin. All bitcoin at River. is held in secure cold storage with 100% full reserves. You can withdraw your bitcoin at any time. Unlock the possibilities of this revolutionary digital asset with River. River has a level of service that is unheard of in this industry. Sure you’ve bought bitcoin before but have you tried River. See and feel the difference for yourself at River. The world is grasping the importance of decentralized money with limited supply. Your friends and family could use your help realizing it. River’s river’s referral program will add $20 in free bitcoin to both of your accounts. To get started and find out for yourself, use the link in the show notes and get $20 free when you buy Bitcoin at river.com or on the river app.  Build your Bitcoin wealth at River today at: partner.river.com/matrix Coinkite is a leader in security and hardware manufacturer, est. block 141,000. Maker of some of the most iconic Bitcoin products, such as OPENDIME, COLDCARD, BLOCKCLOCK, SATSCARD, TAPSIGNER and SATSCHIP. For 5% off use this referral link: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/B81AD35FE804254094F9 Bitcoin 2023 will be back in Miami Beach one more time! Education, celebration and hyperbitcoinization will once again be on the agenda. Join us May 18-20, 2023. Use the code MATRIX for 10% off your tickets at b.tc/conference/ Make sure to search for Bitcoin Matrix in your podcast app and click subscribe! And if you have the time please leave a review wherever you listen. Stream the Bitcoin Matrix podcast on the Fountain app for sats here: https://fountain.fm/show/8jJhCIKzojSARTePnCxM Subscribe to the Bitcoin Matrix on YouTube at tinyurl.com/bitcoinonyoutube Follow David Zell on Twitter: @DavidZell_ Check out The Bitcoin Policy Institute here: https://www.btcpolicy.org/about Follow Cedric Youngelman on Twitter: @CedYoungelman Follow the Bitcoin Matrix Podcast on Twitter: @_BitcoinMatrix
    4/8/2023
    2:09:42

More Technology podcasts

About The Bitcoin Matrix

Let's explore Bitcoin, the future of money and the social, cultural, economical and philosophical implications of this new technology. Hosted by Cedric Youngelman.
Podcast website

