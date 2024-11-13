How the Department of Energy Is Tapping AI to Transform Science, Industry and Government - Ep. 236

Helena Fu, director of the DOE’s Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) and DOE’s chief AI officer, discusses the latest groundbreaking efforts with AI that are transforming national security, infrastructure, and scientific discovery. With oversight of 17 national labs and 34 facilities, the DOE is at the forefront of AI research and development.