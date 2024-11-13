How the Department of Energy Is Tapping AI to Transform Science, Industry and Government - Ep. 236
Helena Fu, director of the DOE’s Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) and DOE’s chief AI officer, discusses the latest groundbreaking efforts with AI that are transforming national security, infrastructure, and scientific discovery. With oversight of 17 national labs and 34 facilities, the DOE is at the forefront of AI research and development.
Zoom CTO Xuedong "XD" Huang on How AI Revolutionizes Productivity - Ep. 235
Zoom, a company that helped change the way people work during the COVID-19 pandemic, is continuing to reimagine the future of work by transforming itself into an AI-first communications and productivity platform.
In this episode of NVIDIA’s AI Podcast, Zoom CTO Xuedong (XD) Huang shares how the company is reshaping productivity with AI, including through its Zoom AI Companion 2.0, unveiled recently at the Zoomtopia conference.
Designed to be a productivity partner, the AI companion is central to Zoom’s “federated AI” strategy, which focuses on integrating multiple large language models.
Huang also introduces the concept of “AUI,” combining conversational AI and graphical user interfaces (GUIs) to streamline collaboration and supercharge business performance.
NVIDIA's Josh Parker on How AI and Accelerated Computing Drive Sustainability - Ep. 234
From improving energy efficiency to helping address climate challenges, AI and accelerated computing are becoming key tools in the push for sustainability. In this episode of NVIDIA’s AI Podcast, Joshua Parker, senior director of corporate sustainability, shared his perspective on how these technologies are contributing to a more sustainable future.
SonicJobs CEO Mikhil Raja on Using AI Agents to Connect the Internet, starting with Jobs - Ep. 233
Companies in the US spend $15bn annually on talent acquisition. The most important metric in recruitment advertising is the conversion from the paid click on the job platform to the application the employer receives. Industry-wide, apply conversion is just 5%. Redirection of the candidate from the job platform to the company site is the biggest cause of abandonment; this step has a 70% bounce rate. In this episode of NVIDIA’s AI Podcast, host Noah Kravitz speaks with Mikhil Raja, Cofounder and CEO of SonicJobs, about how they have built AI Agents to enable candidates to complete applications directly on job platforms, without redirection, boosting completion rates to 26% from 5%. Raja delves deep into SonicJobs’ cutting-edge technology, which merges traditional AI with large language models (LLMs) to understand and interact with job application web flows. He also emphasizes the importance of fine-tuning foundational models to achieve more impactful and scalable innovations.
SonicJobs is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups.
Machina Labs’ Edward Mehr on Autonomous Blacksmith Bots and More - Ep. 232
Edward Mehr works where AI meets the anvil. The company he cofounded, Machina Labs, blends the latest advancements in robotics and AI to form metal into countless shapes for use in defense, aerospace, and more. The company’s applications accelerate design and innovation, enabling rapid iteration and production in days instead of the months required by conventional processes. NVIDIA AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz speaks with Mehr, CEO of Machina Labs, on how the company uses AI to develop the first-ever robotic blacksmith. Its Robotic Craftsman platform integrates seven-axis robots that can shape, scan, trim and drill a wide range of materials — all capabilities made possible through AI.
