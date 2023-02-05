Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • From Promise to Reality: Inside a16z's Data and AI Forum
    Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang declared in a recent keynote, “we are in the iPhone moment of AI.”This special episode will give you an inside look into a16z’s Data and AI Forum, hosted the day GPT-4 came out, featuring many of the most influential builders in the space – from the companies building foundational models like OpenAI to those building the underlying infrastructure like AWS. Resources:Check out CoactiveAI: https://coactive.ai/Check out CharacterAI: http://character.ai/Check out Hex: https://hex.tech/Follow Cody on Twitter: https://twitter.com/codyaustunFollow Myle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/myleottFollow Barry on Twitter: https://twitter.com/barrald Stay Updated: Find a16z on Twitter: https://twitter.com/a16zFind a16z on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a16zSubscribe on your favorite podcast app: https://a16z.simplecast.com/Follow our host: https://twitter.com/stephsmithioPlease note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.
    5/2/2023
    27:03
  • Beyond Avatars: How AI is Reshaping Online Identity
    In a recent episode, we delved into the first wave of technology that was used to create digital influencers like 'Lil Miquela back in 2016.Fast forward to today, we're presented with a whole new set of tools that enable almost anyone to build their own digital influencer. In this episode, Sinead Bovell and Danny Postma discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the world of modeling, online creation, and self-representation.From the rise of AI-generated photos to the democratization of creativity, they discuss the potential of AI in shaping the future of digital expression. Resources:Find Danny Postma on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dannypostmaaHeadshot Pro, ProfilePicture.Ai plus all of Danny’s projects at: https://www.postcrafts.com/Find Sinéad Bovell on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sineadbovell/?hl=en Stay Updated: Find a16z on Twitter: https://twitter.com/a16zFind a16z on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a16zSubscribe on your favorite podcast app: https://a16z.simplecast.com/Follow our host: https://twitter.com/stephsmithioPlease note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.
    4/24/2023
    39:42
  • Insights from the Frontlines of Consumer Tech
    There is arguably nothing that impacts our daily lives more than consumer technology. This technology can drive our ability to change careers, build an audience, or feel understood. And in this episode, listeners get a sneak peek into our new consumer series, Field Notes, where a16z’s very own Connie Chan speaks with the builders, creators, and investors behind the technology that shapes our daily lives.If you like these segments, you can find the full episodes at a16z.com/fieldnotes. Resources: Find the full series: https://a16z.com/fieldnotesFind Connie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/conniechanDeb's Part 1:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is2pm06MNt8Deb's Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osJp6S66u2UChris's episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zux1wVirUjs Stay Updated: Find a16z on Twitter: https://twitter.com/a16zFind a16z on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a16zSubscribe on your favorite podcast app: https://a16z.simplecast.com/Follow our host: https://twitter.com/stephsmithioPlease note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.
    4/19/2023
    35:20
  • Marketing web3: Audience, Community, More
    with @amandacassatt @kimbatronic @smc90All about marketing, and web3 -- not just for marketers already in or seeking to enter web3, but also anyone doing community marketing/ community management, devrel (developer relations); or simply doing marketing in web2 or classic growth marketing, seeking to understand the latest trends and tactics.With the  author of the new book, Web3 Marketing: A Handbook for the Next Internet Revolution, Amanda Cassatt (who was also the first CMO at ConsenSys, helping bring Ethereum to market; and also founded and leads the pioneering, native web3-marketing agency Serotonin). Also joining this episode to share insights on marketing web3 -- in conversation with host and editor in chief Sonal Chokshi -- is Kim Milosevich, CMO at a16z crypto, where she oversees brand, marketing, events, and communications (and before that was VP of communications at Coinbase, where she took the company through its direct listing while leading internal, policy, product, and corporate communications internationally). The episode also covers key top of mind questions for web3 builders and others, including how to do community marketing, manage "profiles" in decentralized and open source, and finding your audience... including feedback for product-market fit. And much. much more! 
    4/13/2023
    1:16:12
  • Building Hardware and Taking on the Phone Giants
    People often say that building a hardware company is like “playing on hard mode”. Building a hardware company during a global pandemic, with the unpredictability of supply chains and markets, is harder than hard. Trying to penetrate the phone market in particular – where only a few players own almost all the market share – is REALLY hard.In today’s episode we chat with Carl Pei, founder of Nothing. Between Nothing and previously co-founding OnePlus, Carl has twice managed to do what many others have failed to do. Nothing has sold over 1m units and built a team of over 400. In this episode, Carl chats with us about why he’s at it again, what it takes to successfully build hardware, and how he thinks about making technology fun again.Timestamps:02:11 - The hardware market02:53 - Breaking into the phone market05:19 - Securing factories and stakeholders07:39 - Differentiating products10:32 - Hardware design11:53 - Strengthening software proposition16:04 - Table stakes17:49 - Marketing and Youtube19:34 - Underestimating the value chain21:50 - Manufacturing23:27 - Supply chain26:05 - Remote work27:36 - The future of hardware30:45 - Breakthrough hardware32:35 - Making tech fun againResources:Nothing website: https://us.nothing.tech/Nothing’s Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NothingTechnologyFind Carl on Twitter: https://twitter.com/getpeidFind Nothing on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nothingNothing’s recently launched Ear (2): https://us.nothing.tech/products/ear-2Stay Updated: Find a16z on Twitter: https://twitter.com/a16zFind a16z on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a16zSubscribe on your favorite podcast app: https://a16z.simplecast.com/Follow our host: https://twitter.com/stephsmithioPlease note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.
    4/6/2023
    37:10

The a16z Podcast discusses tech and culture trends, news, and the future – especially as ‘software eats the world’. It features industry experts, business leaders, and other interesting thinkers and voices from around the world. This podcast is produced by Andreessen Horowitz (aka “a16z”), a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. Multiple episodes are released every week; visit a16z.com for more details and to sign up for our newsletters and other content as well!
