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The a16z Show

Andreessen Horowitz
BusinessEntrepreneurship
The a16z Show
Latest episode

1153 episodes

  • The a16z Show

    The Engine Powering Open-Source AI

    08/06/2026 | 46 mins.
    Elena Burger and Matt Bornstein are joined by Simon Mo, co-founder and CEO of Inferact, the open-source inference engine powering many of today's most advanced AI applications. Together, they explore how open-source AI evolved from a research project into critical infrastructure, why inference has become one of the most important layers of the AI stack, and what it takes to bring frontier intelligence to developers around the world.

    The conversation covers vLLM's origins, the rise of open-weight models, why companies increasingly want control over their AI infrastructure, and how open-source inference enables the next generation of AI applications. They also discuss model licensing, the economics of open-weight AI, Kimi K3, distillation, AI infrastructure, and why Simon believes the gap between open and closed models is rapidly disappearing.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Simon Mo on X: https://x.com/simon_mo_

    Follow Matt Bornstein on X: https://x.com/BornsteinMatt

    Follow Elena Burger on X: https://x.com/VirtualElena

    Follow Inferact: https://x.com/inferact

    Stay Updated:
    Find a16z on YouTube: YouTube
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    Listen to the a16z Show on Spotify
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    Follow our host: https://twitter.com/eriktorenberg

    Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The a16z Show

    Three Startups Reinventing Critical Infrastructure

    08/05/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    This week, a16z American Dynamism Films premiered three short documentaries highlighting companies tackling some of America's biggest industrial challenges: Ulysses, Mariana Materials, and Radiant. Before watching those films, we're revisiting conversations with the founders behind each company.

    You'll hear Will O'Brien explain why autonomous underwater robots could unlock a new era of ocean exploration and security, Turner Caldwell discuss rebuilding America's critical minerals supply chain and modernizing mining, and Doug Bernauer share why portable nuclear microreactors could transform how we generate power. Together, these conversations offer a look at the technologies—and the founders—working to rebuild the industrial foundations of the United States.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Will O'Brien on X: https://x.com/Willob

    Follow Turner Caldwell on X: https://x.com/tbc415

    Follow Doug Bernauer on X: https://x.com/dougbernauer

    Follow Erin Price-Wright on X: https://x.com/espricewright

    Follow Ryan McEntush on X: https://x.com/rmcentush

    Follow Theo Jaffee on X: https://x.com/theojaffee

    Stay Updated:
    Find a16z on YouTube: YouTube
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    Find a16z on LinkedIn
    Listen to the a16z Show on Spotify
    Listen to the a16z Show on Apple Podcasts
    Follow our host: https://twitter.com/eriktorenberg

    Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The a16z Show

    OpenAI's Joshua Achiam: Did We Already Reach AGI?

    08/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    Theo Jaffee is joined by Joshua Achiam, Chief Futurist at OpenAI, for a conversation on AI cybersecurity, frontier model capabilities, and why he believes society may have already crossed the threshold into an AGI-era without fully recognizing it.

    They discuss AI's rapidly advancing cyber capabilities, state-sponsored hacking, model jailbreaks, recursive self-improvement, and what happens when AI systems begin discovering vulnerabilities faster than humans can patch them. Joshua also explains why most people have quietly adapted to capabilities that would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago, and why the biggest changes from AI may arrive gradually rather than all at once.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Joshua Achiam on X: https://x.com/jachiam0

    Follow Theo Jaffee on X: https://x.com/theojaffee

    Follow MTS on X: https://x.com/mtslive

    Stay Updated:
    Find a16z on YouTube: YouTube
    Find a16z on X
    Find a16z on LinkedIn
    Listen to the a16z Show on Spotify
    Listen to the a16z Show on Apple Podcasts
    Follow our host: https://twitter.com/eriktorenberg

    Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The a16z Show

    Ruby Thelot on Internet Culture, AI, and the Future of Taste

    08/02/2026 | 34 mins.
    Sophia Dew and Sofia Puccini are joined by Ruby Thelot, designer, artist, cyberethnographer, professor at NYU, and founder of 13101401, for a wide-ranging conversation about internet culture, AI, digital communities, and how technology is reshaping the way we relate to one another.

    Drawing on years of research into online behavior, Ruby explains how digital cultures form, why algorithms shape more than just what we see, and what AI is changing about creativity, communication, and identity. They discuss cyberethnography, online subcultures, "machinic taste," AI companions, social norms, internet language, and why Americans often say they dislike AI—even as they increasingly rely on it in everyday life.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Ruby X: https://x.com/being_on_line

    Substack: https://beingonline.substack.com/

    Follow Sophia on X: https://x.com/sophiadew

    Follow Sofia on X: https://x.com/schisofrenia

    Follow MTS on X: https://x.com/mtslive

    Stay Updated:
    Find a16z on YouTube: YouTube
    Find a16z on X
    Find a16z on LinkedIn
    Listen to the a16z Show on Spotify
    Listen to the a16z Show on Apple Podcasts
    Follow our host: https://twitter.com/eriktorenberg

    Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The a16z Show

    Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon: What’s at Stake in Crypto Regulation

    08/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    Marc Andreessen, Chris Dixon, and Robert Hackett discuss one of the most consequential policy debates facing the crypto industry: the push for comprehensive U.S. market structure legislation and what regulatory clarity could mean for innovation, financial markets, and America's technological leadership.

    They explore the CLARITY Act, stablecoins, securities law, consumer protection, and why both builders and financial institutions are calling for clear rules of the road. Along the way, they discuss the lessons of the early internet, FTX, open financial networks, and why they believe thoughtful regulation can strengthen innovation rather than slow it down.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Marc Andreessen on X: https://x.com/pmarca

    Follow Chris Dixon on X: https://x.com/cdixon

    Follow Robert Hackett on X: https://x.com/rhackett

    Follow a16z Crypto on X: https://x.com/a16zcrypto

    Why Bitcoin matters: https://a16z.com/why-bitcoin-matters/

    What builders need to know about the CLARITY Act: https://a16zcrypto.com/posts/article/clarity-act-what-why-matters

    Stay Updated:
    Find a16z on YouTube: YouTube
    Find a16z on X
    Find a16z on LinkedIn
    Listen to the a16z Show on Spotify
    Listen to the a16z Show on Apple Podcasts
    Follow our host: https://twitter.com/eriktorenberg

    Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The a16z Show
The a16z Show discusses tech and culture trends, news, and the future – especially as ‘software eats the world’. It features industry experts, business leaders, and other interesting thinkers and voices from around the world. This show is produced by Andreessen Horowitz (aka “a16z”), a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. Multiple episodes are released every week; visit a16z.com for more details and to sign up for our newsletters and other content as well!
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