Danny Tobey: At the Intersection of Law and Artificial Intelligence
In this podcast, we sit down with Danny Tobey, an attorney with the global law firm DLA Piper, to discuss the changing legal dynamics surrounding artificial intelligence. As one of the leading experts in the field, Danny provides valuable insights into the current state of legislation and regulation, the efforts of regulatory bodies like the Federal Trade Commission in tackling issues related to AI, and how the law firm of the future will look as AI continues to transform the economy. With the growing impact of AI on all aspects of our lives, the legal profession is facing unique challenges and opportunities. Danny brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the conversation, having worked with clients in industries ranging from healthcare to financial services to consumer products. Throughout the podcast, Danny explores the ethical and legal implications of AI, as well as the ways in which AI is already reshaping the legal industry. He provides thoughtful perspectives on how the legal profession can adapt and evolve to meet the demands of an AI-driven economy, and the role that lawyers and regulatory bodies will play in shaping the future of this transformative technology. Whether you're a legal professional looking to stay on top of the latest developments in AI, or simply interested in the ways that AI is changing the legal landscape, this podcast is sure to offer valuable insights and food for thought. So join us as we dive deep into the intersection of law and artificial intelligence with Danny Tobey. Craig Smith Twitter: https://twitter.com/craigssEye on A.I. Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyeOn_AI
4/28/2023
55:42
Yoshua Bengio: Pausing More Powerful AI Models and His Work on World Models
In this episode of the Eye on A.I. podcast, host Craig Smith interviews Yoshua Bengio, one of the founding fathers of deep learning and a Turing Award winner. Bengio shares his insights on the famous pause letter, which he signed along with other prominent A.I. researchers, calling for a more responsible approach to the development of A.I. technologies. He discusses the potential risks associated with increasingly powerful A.I. models and the importance of ensuring that models are developed in a way that aligns with our ethical values. Bengio also talks about his latest research on world models and inference machines, which aim to provide A.I. systems with the ability to reason for reality and make more informed decisions. He explains how these models are built and how they could be used in a variety of applications, such as autonomous vehicles and robotics. Throughout the podcast, Bengio emphasises the need for interdisciplinary collaboration and the importance of addressing the ethical implications of A.I. technologies. Don’t miss this insightful conversation with one of the most influential figures in A.I. on Eye on A.I. podcast! Craig Smith Twitter: https://twitter.com/craigssEye on A.I. Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyeOn_AI
4/13/2023
40:57
Edo Liberty: Solving ChatGPT Hallucinations With Vector Embeddings
Welcome to the latest episode of our podcast featuring Edo Liberty, an AI expert and former creator of SageMaker at Amazon’s AI labs. In this episode, Edo discusses how his team at Pinecone.io is tackling the problem of hallucinations in large language models like ChatGPT. Edo’s approach involves using vector embeddings to create a long-term memory database for large language models. By converting authoritative and trusted information into vectors, and loading them into the database, the system provides a reliable source of information for large language models to draw from, reducing the likelihood of inaccurate responses. Throughout the episode, Edo explains the technical details of his approach and shares some of the potential applications for this technology, including AI systems that rely on language processing. Edo also discusses the future of AI and how this technology could revolutionise the way we interact with computers and machines. With his insights and expertise in the field, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the latest developments in AI and language processing. We have a new sponsor this week: NetSuite by Oracle, a cloud-based enterprise resource planning software to help businesses of any size manage their financials, operations, and customer relationships in a single platform. They've just rolled out a terrific offer: you can defer payments for a full NetSuite implementation for six months. That's no payment and no interest for six months, and you can take advantage of this special financing offer today at netsuite.com/EYEONAI Craig Smith Twitter: https://twitter.com/craigssEye on A.I. Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyeOn_AI
3/30/2023
35:26
Ilya Sutskever: The Mastermind Behind GPT-4 and the Future of AI
In this podcast episode, Ilya Sutskever, the co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI, discusses his vision for the future of artificial intelligence (AI), including large language models like GPT-4. Sutskever starts by explaining the importance of AI research and how OpenAI is working to advance the field. He shares his views on the ethical considerations of AI development and the potential impact of AI on society. The conversation then moves on to large language models and their capabilities. Sutskever talks about the challenges of developing GPT-4 and the limitations of current models. He discusses the potential for large language models to generate a text that is indistinguishable from human writing and how this technology could be used in the future. Sutskever also shares his views on AI-aided democracy and how AI could help solve global problems such as climate change and poverty. He emphasises the importance of building AI systems that are transparent, ethical, and aligned with human values. Throughout the conversation, Sutskever provides insights into the current state of AI research, the challenges facing the field, and his vision for the future of AI. This podcast episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of AI, language, and society. Timestamps: (00:04) Introduction of Craig Smith and Ilya Sutskever. (01:00) Sutskever's AI and consciousness interests. (02:30) Sutskever's start in machine learning with Hinton. (03:45) Realization about training large neural networks. (06:33) Convolutional neural network breakthroughs and imagenet. (08:36) Predicting the next thing for unsupervised learning. (10:24) Development of GPT-3 and scaling in deep learning. (11:42) Specific scaling in deep learning and potential discovery. (13:01) Small changes can have big impact. (13:46) Limits of large language models and lack of understanding. (14:32) Difficulty in discussing limits of language models. (15:13) Statistical regularities lead to better understanding of world. (16:33) Limitations of language models and hope for reinforcement learning. (17:52) Teaching neural nets through interaction with humans. (21:44) Multimodal understanding not necessary for language models. (25:28) Autoregressive transformers and high-dimensional distributions. (26:02) Autoregressive transformers work well on images. (27:09) Pixels represented like a string of text. (29:40) Large generative models learn compressed representations of real-world processes. (31:31) Human teachers needed to guide reinforcement learning process. (35:10) Opportunity to teach AI models more skills with less data. (39:57) Desirable to have democratic process for providing information. (41:15) Impossible to understand everything in complicated situations. Craig Smith Twitter: https://twitter.com/craigssEye on A.I. Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyeOn_AI
3/15/2023
43:00
Ben Sorscher: Data Pruning for Efficient Machine Learning
In this episode, Ben Sorscher, a PhD student at Stanford, sheds light on the challenges posed by the ever-increasing size of data sets used to train machine learning models, specifically large language models. The sheer size of these data sets has been pushing the limits of scaling, as the cost of training and the environmental impact of the electricity they consume becomes increasingly enormous. As a solution, Ben discusses the concept of “data pruning” - a method of reducing the size of data sets without sacrificing model performance. Data pruning involves selecting the most important or representative data points and removing the rest, resulting in a smaller, more efficient data set that still produces accurate results. Throughout the podcast, Ben delves into the intricacies of data pruning, including the benefits and drawbacks of the technique, the practical considerations for implementing it in machine learning models, and the potential impact it could have on the field of artificial intelligence. Craig Smith Twitter: https://twitter.com/craigssEye on A.I. Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyeOn_AI
Eye on A.I. is a biweekly podcast, hosted by longtime New York Times correspondent Craig S. Smith. In each episode, Craig will talk to people making a difference in artificial intelligence. The podcast aims to put incremental advances into a broader context and consider the global implications of the developing technology. AI is about to change your world, so pay attention.