GenAI Use Cases and Challenges in Healthcare with Dr. Girish Nadkarni
In this episode of AI Explained, Dr. Girish Nadkarni from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
He discusses the implementation and impact of AI, specifically generative AI, in healthcare. He covers topics such as clinical implementation, risk prediction, the interplay between predictive and generative AI, the importance of governance and ethical considerations in AI deployment, and the future of personalized medicine.
--------
39:47
GRC in Generative AI with Navrina Singh
In this episode of AI Explained, we are joined by Navrina Singh, Founder and CEO at Credo AI.
We will discuss the comprehensive need for AI governance beyond regulated industries, the core principles of responsible AI, and the importance of AI governance in accelerating business innovation. The conversation also covers the challenges companies face when implementing responsible AI practices and dives into the latest regulations like the EU AI Act and state-specific laws in the U.S.
--------
56:43
Inference, Guardrails, and Observability for LLMs with Jonathan Cohen
In this episode of AI Explained, we are joined by Jonathan Cohen, VP of Applied Research at NVIDIA.
We will explore the intricacies of NVIDIA's NeMo platform and its components like NeMo Guardrails and NIMS. Jonathan explains how these tools help in deploying and managing AI models with a focus on observability, security, and efficiency. They also explore topics such as the evolving role of AI agents, the importance of guardrails in maintaining responsible AI, and real-world examples of successful AI deployments in enterprises like Amdocs. Listeners will gain insights into NVIDIA's AI strategy and the practical aspects of deploying large language models in various industries.
--------
53:10
What the EU AI Act Really Means with Kevin Schawinski
On this episode, we’re joined by Kevin Schawinski, CEO and Co-Founder at Modulos AG
The EU AI Act was passed to redefine the landscape for AI development and deployment in Europe. But what does it really mean for enterprises, AI innovators, and industry leaders?
Schawinski will share actionable insights to help organizations stay ahead of the EU AI Act, and discuss risk implications to meeting transparency requirements, while advancing responsible AI practices.
--------
45:47
Productionizing GenAI at Scale with Robert Nishihara
In this episode, we’re joined by Robert Nishihara, Co-founder and CEO at Anyscale.
Enterprises are harnessing the full potential of GenAI across various facets of their operations for enhancing productivity, driving innovation, and gaining a competitive edge. However, scaling production GenAI deployments can be challenging due to the need for evolving AI infrastructure, approaches, and processes that can support advanced GenAI use cases.
Nishihara will discuss reliability challenges, building the right AI infrastructure, and implementing the latest practices in productionizing GenAI at scale.