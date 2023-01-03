As hacking leaves the dark corners of the internet and makes its way into our daily lives, we set out to paint a picture of this curious (and occasionally crimi... More
The Bibliophile
The story of a manuscript hacker who scammed the publishing industry for years with increasingly elaborate social engineering schemes and an unclear motive.
5/1/2023
55:15
Operation Cookie Monster, The Russian Hackathon VPN, and the Mac Bitcoin Whitepaper Mystery
A chat episode about the brilliantly named international operation to take down Genesis Market, an FBI warning against juice jacking, Amnezia the open source VPN that's become a surprise Russian export, and using GPT to generate software keys for Windows 95.
4/16/2023
48:50
Adrian the Video Game Hacker and GDC 2023
A chat + interview combo in which we talk with Adrian Bednarek, a man who has been hacking video games for profit for about as long as there has been any profit to be made hacking video games, and JB and Scott discuss Game Developers Conference 2023.
Note: My (JB) apologies for the surname mispronunciation.
3/31/2023
1:22:58
Crypto Mines in Crawl Spaces, Youtube as Infinite Storage, and Voice Biometrics Aren't Doing So Hot Right Now.
A chat episode about the a teacher who allegedly built a crypto mine in a school crawl space, researchers using Stable Diffusion to read MRIs, the state of voice biometrics, a credential stuffing attack at Chick-Fil-A and whether their sauce is gross or just gross looking.
3/16/2023
1:07:12
The King of Ad Fraud
The story of how profitable it can be to serve ads to nobody, featuring Zach Edwards from HUMAN Security. We discuss Methbot, Vastflux, how organized criminals use ad fraud to launder wild sums of money, and how HUMAN took down some of some of the biggest ad fraud networks online today.
