The first PC virus. The fastest-spreading malware the internet has ever seen. The Manhattan Project moment for cyberweapons. He was there for all of it.



We sat down with Mikko Hyppönen — the man behind Hyppönen's Law: if it's smart, it's vulnerable — to talk through 30 years at the center of cybersecurity's biggest moments, and why he just left it all behind for a new fight.



Watching on video? Here’s our goofy faces. Give it a watch since he brought the real gear with him and bear with us as we navigate a new editing flow.



Hacked is presented by NordLayer. NordLayer is a network security platform for modern teams. NordLayer gives companies centralized control over who can access their systems, keeps every connection fast and encrypted, and requires no additional hardware or complex infrastructure. nordlayer.com/hackedpodcast

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