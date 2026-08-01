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156 episodes
The Man Who Was There For Cybersecurity's Strangest Moments — Mikko Hyppönen08/01/2026 | 1h 14 mins.The first PC virus. The fastest-spreading malware the internet has ever seen. The Manhattan Project moment for cyberweapons. He was there for all of it.
We sat down with Mikko Hyppönen — the man behind Hyppönen's Law: if it's smart, it's vulnerable — to talk through 30 years at the center of cybersecurity's biggest moments, and why he just left it all behind for a new fight.
Watching on video? Here’s our goofy faces. Give it a watch since he brought the real gear with him and bear with us as we navigate a new editing flow.
Hacked is presented by NordLayer. NordLayer is a network security platform for modern teams. NordLayer gives companies centralized control over who can access their systems, keeps every connection fast and encrypted, and requires no additional hardware or complex infrastructure. nordlayer.com/hackedpodcast
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- We're so back. Another call in episode featuring strange tales of listeners hacking laundry machines, video games, 90's home computers and so much more. Share your strange tale of tech at hotlinehacked.com
Hacked is presented by NordLayer. NordLayer is a network security platform for modern teams. NordLayer gives companies centralized control over who can access their systems, keeps every connection fast and encrypted, and requires no additional hardware or complex infrastructure. nordlayer.com/hackedpodcast
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- Yes I know, I know it's a TLD. Don't worry, we get to it. In September 1990, a Soviet physicist named Alexey Soldatov registered a domain name for a country that would cease to exist fifteen months later. What happened to .su in the 35 years since is a story about cybercrime, Soviet nostalgia, internet governance, and one man who built Russia's internet — and went to prison rather than hand it over.
Hacked is presented by NordLayer. NordLayer is a network security platform for modern teams. NordLayer gives companies centralized control over who can access their systems, keeps every connection fast and encrypted, and requires no additional hardware or complex infrastructure. nordlayer.com/hackedpodcast
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- Heads up if there's more cat meows and talking over each other than we normally let fly, this is a summer episode with less editing than you've ever heard! We kick this one off with a story of a fraud ran from a telegram channel and a scheme to use something very mundane to steal millions; refunds. We discuss REKK and the rise of refunding, human-oid objects, Mythos, and several other strange tech tales.
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- Or the very good bet, depending on how you think about it. In this episode, we start by discussing the strange, fast-moving world of prediction markets — platforms where you can bet real money on whether a head of state gets removed from power, whether a country gets invaded, whether the Fed raises rates — and where the prices themselves are supposed to be the point, a real-time probability signal generated by the crowd. Then we get to the case that just blew a very large hole in that theory: a Polymarket account called "Burdensome-Mix" that turned $33,000 into $409,881 in about a week, betting on the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — and the active-duty Green Beret who allegedly made those trades while participating in the raid that made them pay out.
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About Hacked
Strange tales of hacking, tech, internet grifters, AI, and security with Jordan & Scott. Are internet hitmen really a thing? What does someone do with a crypto wallet full of millions and a lost password? Did a Minecraft scammer really hack the president? Hacked is a technology show about people hacking things together and apart, with your old pals Jordan Bloemen and Scott Francis Winder. Get at us via get@hackedpodcast.com.Podcast website
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