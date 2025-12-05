Turns out the Albanian army was triumphant as Netflix is buying HBO (and WBD’s studios). The NYT is suing Perplexity. Man, everybody is heading for the exits at Apple at the same time. And get ready for a slew of insider trading controversies in our prediction market world.
Netflix agrees $83bn takeover of Warner Bros Discovery (FT)
New York Times Sues A.I. Start-Up Perplexity Over Use of Copyrighted Work (NYTimes)
X hit with $140 million EU fine for breaching content rules, TikTok settles (Reuters)
Apple Departures Point to Challenges for iPhone’s Dominance (WSJ)
Chatbots are now rivaling social networks as a core layer of internet infrastructure (The Decoder)
Alleged Insider Nets $1 Million On Polymarket In 24 Hours (Forbes)
Weekend Longreads Suggestions:
18,000 Reasons It’s So Hard to Build a Chip Factory in America (NYTimes)
In Arizona Desert, Taiwanese Families Create Community and Build a Factor (NYTimes)
A Growing U.S. Tech Hub Needs Workers. Colleges Try to Keep Up. (NYTimes)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
22:32
--------
22:32
Meta To Abandon The Metaverse?
On the one hand, Meta poached Apple’s design head in a major coup to make hardware and software for AI, but there are signs Zuck is souring on the Metaverse could even abandon it entirely. Is Amazon about to abandon your mailman? And why Dario Amodei is playing a blinder right now.
Apple Design Executive Alan Dye Poached by Meta in Major Coup (Bloomberg)
Meta’s Zuckerberg Plans Deep Cuts for Metaverse Efforts (Bloomberg)
Amazon explores building its own delivery network to replace USPS deal (Washington Post)
Anthropic CEO Says Some Tech Firms Too Risky With AI Spending (Bloomberg)
Harvey, a Maker of A.I. Legal Software, Raises New Funds (NYTimes)
Reddit’s CEO says r/popular ‘sucks,’ and it’s going away (The Verge)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
21:52
--------
21:52
Not Great, Bob!
We might soon have the first big IPO of the AI era, and it doesn’t look like it will be OpenAI. Amazon takes another few swings at Nvidia’s dominance. Proof positive that self driving cars really are significantly safer. And the disastrous 4k upscaling of Mad Men.
Anthropic taps IPO lawyers as it races OpenAI to go public (FT)
Amazon’s Custom Chips Pose Another Threat to Nvidia (WSJ)
Amazon Has New Frontier AI Models—and a Way for Customers to Build Their Own (Wired)
AWS puts Kiro and other AI agents to work on truly autonomous software development (SiliconANGLE)
The Data on Self-Driving Cars Is Clear. We Have to Change Course. (NYTimes)
Microsoft Lowers AI Software Growth Targets as Customers Resist Newer Products (The Information)
The ‘Mad Men’ 4K Stream on HBO Max Had So Many Problems (Not All of Which Involved a Barf Machine) (THR)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
21:10
--------
21:10
Sam Altman Declares A “Code Red”
Sam Altman declares a “Code Red” for OpenAI. All hands on deck. Molly, you in danger, girl, to quote Oda Mae Brown from the movie Ghost. Long term, is Apple in trouble cause of Google’s ascendency in AI? Samsung announces but does not launch a tri-fold phone. And Ben Thompson weighs in on the obsession of the day.
OpenAI CEO Declares ‘Code Red’ to Combat Threats to ChatGPT, Delays Ads Effort (The Information)
Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea Retiring After Siri Delays (MacRumors)
Samsung’s Z TriFold is official and it looks like a tablet with a phone attached (The Verge)
Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI (Stratechery)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
21:08
--------
21:08
Is Nvidia In Trouble?
While Runway releases a new video model, let me break down the big analysis piece that had everyone concern trolling about Nvidia over the weekend. Why doesn’t Netflix want you to cast to your tv anymore? And AI means less jobs in consulting, but more jobs in a specific type of construction.
Runway rolls out new AI video model that beats Google, OpenAI in key benchmark (CNBC)
TPUv7: Google Takes a Swing at the King (SemiAnalysis)
Nvidia takes $2 billion stake in Synopsys with expanded computing power partnership (CNBC)
OpenAI Takes Stake in Thrive Holdings, a Buyer of Services Firms (NYTimes)
Netflix kills casting from phones (The Verge)
Top consultancies freeze starting salaries as AI threatens ‘pyramid’ model (FT)
Data Centers Are a ‘Gold Rush’ for Construction Workers (WSJ)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices