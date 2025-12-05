Not Great, Bob!

We might soon have the first big IPO of the AI era, and it doesn't look like it will be OpenAI. Amazon takes another few swings at Nvidia's dominance. Proof positive that self driving cars really are significantly safer. And the disastrous 4k upscaling of Mad Men. Anthropic taps IPO lawyers as it races OpenAI to go public (FT) Amazon's Custom Chips Pose Another Threat to Nvidia (WSJ) Amazon Has New Frontier AI Models—and a Way for Customers to Build Their Own (Wired) AWS puts Kiro and other AI agents to work on truly autonomous software development (SiliconANGLE) The Data on Self-Driving Cars Is Clear. We Have to Change Course. (NYTimes) Microsoft Lowers AI Software Growth Targets as Customers Resist Newer Products (The Information) The 'Mad Men' 4K Stream on HBO Max Had So Many Problems (Not All of Which Involved a Barf Machine) (THR)