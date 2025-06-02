How Nuclear Solves the Energy Problem | Valar Atomics' Isaiah Taylor
In this episode, Isaiah Taylor, co-founder of Valor Atomics, emphasizes the pivotal role of energy as the foundational currency of civilization. He argues that overcoming energy constraints can unlock limitless creativity and innovation. Isaiah shares his journey from high school dropout to nuclear innovator, advocating for nuclear fission and modular reactors as key solutions for sustainable energy. He envisions a future with abundant energy impacting daily life, enabling entrepreneurs, and facilitating space exploration. Isaiah underscores the need for innovative thinkers to bring nuclear energy into the mainstream, inspiring optimism for a transformative future.------💫 LIMITLESS | SUBSCRIBE & FOLLOWhttps://youtu.be/P17_c0tgRvghttps://x.com/LimitlessFT------TIMESTAMPS00:00 Start05:20 The Fundamental Role of Energy07:45 Envisioning a World with Abundant Energy16:02 Isaiah's Journey into Nuclear Energy24:10 Why Nuclear Fission is the Future29:14 The Vision of Valor Atomics36:46 Transforming Everyday Life Through Energy44:17 Space Exploration and Energy Relations51:30 Bringing Nuclear Energy to the Mainstream01:03:15 Final Thoughts and Call to Action------RESOURCESIsaiah: https://x.com/isaiah_p_taylorValar Atomics: https://www.valaratomics.com/David: https://x.com/trustlessstateJosh: https://x.com/Josh_Kale
1:07:35
The New OpenAI Gadget Will Change The World | AI Calls The Cops | AI Agent OnlyFans
Johnny Ive is back—this time with a $6.5 billion OpenAI partnership to build the "iPhone-killer" of the AI era. In this episode we break down what Ive's new hardware could look like, why OpenAI is racing to ship 100 million units by 2027, and what it means for Apple's fading Siri strategy. We also dive into the week's wildest model news: Anthropic's Claude 4 threatening to snitch, OpenAI's 0.3 refusing to shut down, and a squad of AI agents that tried everything from cat-video binges to OnlyFans to raise money for charity. Strap in for a rapid tour of AI hardware hype, rogue-model antics, and the coming battle for the next great computing platform.------💫 LIMITLESS | SUBSCRIBE & FOLLOWhttps://youtu.be/P17_c0tgRvghttps://x.com/LimitlessFT------TIMESTAMPS00:00 The New AI Device10:18 Why Does It Even Need To Exist17:50 Why Replace The iPhone?21:27 What Does It Look Like?25:50 Why Not Glasses?30:34 When Is It Coming?35:56 Apple's Strategy41:26 Claude Calls The Cops49:22 OpenAI Model Goes Rogue56:01 Jailbreaking Models57:27 Agents On OnlyFans------RESOURCESDavid: https://x.com/trustlessstateJosh: https://x.com/Josh_KaleEjaaz: https://x.com/cryptopunk7213
1:03:05
The Intelligence Curse: How AGI Makes Us All Obsolete | Luke Drago & Rudolf
Welcome to Limitless. Today we're joined by Luke Drago and Rudolf, authors of the powerful essay series "The Intelligence Curse." Together, we explore a future where artificial general intelligence (AGI) threatens to upend the economic and social contracts that underpin modern civilization. Will AI empower us or make us obsolete? We unpack how labor-replacing AI could dismantle the very incentives that once gave rise to liberal democracies, social mobility, and human-centered innovation—and what it might take to build a future worth living in.------💫 LIMITLESS | SUBSCRIBE & FOLLOWhttps://pod.link/1813210890https://www.youtube.com/@Limitless-FThttps://x.com/LimitlessFT------TIMESTAMPS0:00 What is the Intelligence Curse4:29 Resource Curse8:20 Pyramid Replacement18:19 Institutional Pushback21:25 Capital, AGI & Human Ambition32:00 Liberalism Falls Apart?36:30 Powerful Actors41:15 Rentier States46:19 Human Labor in a AGI World52:46 Nation States57:37 Shaping the Social Contract1:06:23 AI Snake Oil?1:07:41 Balance of Power1:08:51 Breaking the Intelligence Curse1:16:45 Vitalik's Defensive Accelerationism1:18:16 Diffusion 1:19:58 Open-Source AI1:22:06 Democratization1:24:06 Who WIns?1:26:43 Action Items1:29:17 The Positive Scenario1:30:21 Closing------RESOURCESLuke Dragohttps://x.com/luke_drago_ Rudolf Lainehttps://x.com/LRudL_ Intelligence Cursehttps://intelligence-curse.ai/ Time Op-edhttps://time.com/7289692/when-ai-replaces-workers/ Contact Formhttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSft2iBV9z1AYsM3TcDnh8z3juc2k4yD0TQTZ91oy37S-KlSSQ/viewform AI Snake Oil - Arvind Narayananhttps://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691249131/ai-snake-oil Vitalik's Defensive Accelerationism https://vitalik.eth.limo/general/2023/11/27/techno_optimism.html
1:29:29
Will Google's Veo 3 Destroy Hollywood?! | Everything Announced At Google I/O
Google's Veo 3 is spitting out blockbuster-grade videos with actors that talk, while Tesla's Optimus learns new dance moves by binge-watching YouTube. In this week's AI Rollup we race through the avalanche of announcements from Google I/O, OpenAI, Meta and Microsoft and ask: are we witnessing the dawn of an endless creativity boom…or turbo-charged P-Doom? Buckle up. ------TIMESTAMPS00:00:00 Hollywood In a Prompt00:11:38 Google IO's Wild Announcements00:19:08 Google's AI Search00:22:04 Startup Destruction00:30:35 Monopoly Risks00:36:17 Early AGI Progress?00:45:14 Percentage of Doom?00:49:19 Meta's Big Breakthrough00:57:03 Humanoid Robots Learn From Youtube01:02:50 EMP Grenades01:06:40 You Should Threaten ChatGPT------RESOURCESDavid: https://x.com/trustlessstateJosh: https://x.com/Josh_KaleEjaaz: https://x.com/cryptopunk7213
1:08:50
AI Will Take Your Job in 3 Years: Your Playbook to Survive (& Thrive) | Arjun Bhuptani
In this eye-opening episode, Arjun Bhuptani joins us to unpack the provocative thesis behind his viral thread: that we have only a few years left where most human labor remains valuable. We explore why the job market may never look the same again, the rising tide of AI-augmented competition, and what individuals can do to adapt and thrive in the face of rapidly advancing automation. This isn't just a doomer take — it's a roadmap for navigating a future that's arriving faster than we think.------💫 LIMITLESS | SUBSCRIBE & FOLLOWhttps://pod.link/1813210890https://www.youtube.com/@Limitless-FThttps://x.com/LimitlessFT------TIMESTAMPS0:00 Intro2:01 Is Humanity Doomed?5:04 Should We Go Off-Grid?12:42 AI's Impact On Labor22:02 Don't Panic34:46 AI's Exponential Progress42:44 Global Level50:48 Marc Andreessen's Take1:01:55 Closing & Disclaimers------RESOURCESArjunhttps://x.com/arjunbhuptani Arjun Threadhttps://x.com/arjunbhuptani/status/1904171348525752537 Marc Andreesen's Takehttps://x.com/vitrupo/status/1917401485530521945 Joshhttps://x.com/Josh_Kale Davidhttps://x.com/TrustlessState