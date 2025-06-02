AI Will Take Your Job in 3 Years: Your Playbook to Survive (& Thrive) | Arjun Bhuptani

In this eye-opening episode, Arjun Bhuptani joins us to unpack the provocative thesis behind his viral thread: that we have only a few years left where most human labor remains valuable. We explore why the job market may never look the same again, the rising tide of AI-augmented competition, and what individuals can do to adapt and thrive in the face of rapidly advancing automation. This isn’t just a doomer take — it’s a roadmap for navigating a future that's arriving faster than we think.------💫 LIMITLESS | SUBSCRIBE & FOLLOWhttps://pod.link/1813210890https://www.youtube.com/@Limitless-FThttps://x.com/LimitlessFT------TIMESTAMPS0:00 Intro2:01 Is Humanity Doomed?5:04 Should We Go Off-Grid?12:42 AI’s Impact On Labor22:02 Don’t Panic34:46 AI’s Exponential Progress42:44 Global Level50:48 Marc Andreessen’s Take1:01:55 Closing & Disclaimers------RESOURCESArjunhttps://x.com/arjunbhuptani Arjun Threadhttps://x.com/arjunbhuptani/status/1904171348525752537 Marc Andreesen’s Takehttps://x.com/vitrupo/status/1917401485530521945 Joshhttps://x.com/Josh_Kale Davidhttps://x.com/TrustlessState ------Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:https://www.bankless.com/disclosures⁠