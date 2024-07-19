Super Data Science: ML & AI Podcast with Jon Krohn

837: Career Success in the AI Era, with Deepali Vyas
Deepali Vyas, Global Head of Applied Intelligence (Data Science & AI) and FinTech at Korn Ferry, talks to Jon Krohn about the best ways for data science and AI professionals to get seen and hired. Hear why video, not text, is the future of recruitment, how to get over camera shyness, and how to make a winning impression on job recruiters.
In this episode you will learn:
(09:49) On using GenAI to get hired
(27:44) The future of video in recruitment
(40:36) Tips for the camera-shy
(44:15) How Fearless+ started
(54:51) How AI helps organizations to ensure equity
(57:43) Green-flag behaviors at work
Additional materials: www.superdatascience.com/837
836: How to Become Happier, with Dr. Nat Ware
Economist and social-impact innovator Dr. Nat Ware reveals how our expectations shape happiness and why chasing it often leaves us unfulfilled. He shares insights on the “hedonic treadmill” and the effects of constant comparison on our well-being. Find out how to build a more meaningful life by making memories, taking chances, and focusing on genuine connections.
Additional materials: www.superdatascience.com/836
835: AI Systems as Productivity Engines, with You.com’s Bryan McCann
AI systems are evolving rapidly, and in this episode, Bryan McCann, CTO of You.com, explains You.com’s unique approach to search, the impact of AI-driven research, and the game-changing potential of AI agents. With a background in natural language processing and philosophy, Bryan joins Jon Krohn to share a fresh perspective on where AI is headed and what it means for the future of work and scientific discovery.
In this episode you will learn:
(03:55) How You.com’s “do engine” approach connects users to multiple language models
(11:34) How AI systems at You.com generate optimized, intent-driven queries for better results
(28:39) You.com’s focus on automated workflows sets it apart from other platforms
(31:31) AI agents in You.com, with Bryan predicting they’ll outnumber people by 2025
(41:49) Bryan’s path to unified AI models that can perform diverse tasks
(50:40) Early experiments with alignment in AI that influenced modern transformers
(01:04:45) Bryan’s research on controllable text generation
(01:11:27) Language models applied to protein generation, linking text and biology sequences
Additional materials: www.superdatascience.com/835
834: In Case You Missed It in October 2024
Jon Krohn starts the month with his round-up of favorite clips from the previous month. Hear from Bradley Voytek, Natalie Monbiot, Luca Antiga, Chad Sanderson, and Ritchie Vink in conversations about the ongoing potential of AI.
Additional materials: www.superdatascience.com/834
833: The 10 Reasons AI Projects Fail, with Dr. Martin Goodson
Martin Goodson speaks to Jon Krohn about what he would add to his viral article “Ten Ways Your Data Project is Going to Fail”, why practitioners always need to be present at AI policy discussions, and Evolution AI’s breakthroughs in computer vision and NLP.
In this episode you will learn:
(04:25) What Evolution AI does
(11:41) How to maintain accuracy in large infrastructures
(21:22) How to cultivate innovation and creativity while meeting market demands
(24:27) Potential knowledge gaps for machine learning practitioners
(30:57) Martin’s viral article, “Ten Ways Your Data Project is Going to Fail”
(59:54) Strategies for the UK to become a key player in AI
Additional materials: www.superdatascience.com/833
