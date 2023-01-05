Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Relay FM
Upgrade looks at how technology shapes our lives, from the devices in our hands and pockets to the streaming services that keep us entertained. Hosted by Jason ... More

  • 457: Subtle & Vibrant
    This week we react to rumors of future Apple health services and try to understand the difference between a service and a feature. Also, is Apple right to keep advanced AI out of Siri until it's trustworthy? And we celebrate the suggestion that watchOS might be getting a fresh new Widget-centric interface.
    5/1/2023
    1:26:59
  • 456: The Official Journal of Journaling
    As rumor season kicks into high gear, we discuss Apple's potential new app, more reports about its VR headset, and some updates about forthcoming Mac hardware.
    4/24/2023
    1:23:36
  • 455: QUADBOX!
    What's happening at WWDC? The rumors are... confusing. Also, Jason gets excited about watching four things at once, Myke tries to bring iOS 17 into focus, and we've got a book review of 'Make Something Wonderful' from the Steve Jobs Archive.
    4/17/2023
    1:48:47
  • 454: The Home Home
    This week we're pondering future directions for watchOS complications and iOS Control Center, reacting to extremely early reports about future iPhone displays, and digesting Apple's slow build of alternative manufacturing capacities outside of China.
    4/10/2023
    1:22:23
  • 453: At Large at Apple Park
    WWDC has been announced, but when will the Apple VR headset be ready to ship? Also, CarPlay gets the cold shoulder from General Motors, watchOS might be in for some major changes, and the iPhone could be getting its own action button.
    4/3/2023
    1:29:52

About Upgrade

Upgrade looks at how technology shapes our lives, from the devices in our hands and pockets to the streaming services that keep us entertained. Hosted by Jason Snell and Myke Hurley.
