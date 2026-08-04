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Upgrade
Latest episode

631 episodes

  • Upgrade

    631: Nessie Beneath the Waves

    08/03/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Dan Moren joins the Upgrade program to discuss the new Apple Upgrade program, along with Apple's financial results, the approach of Apple's new home strategy, and the perfect phone for iPhone 13 mini fans.
  • Upgrade

    630: Repeat 600 Times

    07/27/2026 | 2h 10 mins.
    It's a Summer of Fun takeover! Jason asks Myke about the state of his current workflows, and we both highlight our current Macs and current favorite Mac utilities.
  • Upgrade

    629: Jony Ive Loves a Handle

    07/20/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    While OpenAI readies a familar-sounding smart speaker, Jason and Myke break down the public betas for macOS, iOS, and watchOS, including Siri AI and new Photos features.
  • Upgrade

    628: Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets

    07/13/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Inside Apple's OpenAI lawsuit: How do trade secrets conflict with expert knowlege, was there a concerted effort to steal secret documents to kickstart OpenAI hardware, and how does Apple's own vulnerability inform the whole situation?
  • Upgrade

    627: Do Not Use, Do Not Turn Off

    07/06/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Apple seeks RAM in all the wrong places, Jason has two tangents about FileMaker, and we deal with a large load of somewhat puzzling rumors and legal cases.
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About Upgrade
Upgrade looks at how technology shapes our lives, from the devices in our hands and pockets to the streaming services that keep us entertained. Hosted by Jason Snell and Myke Hurley.
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