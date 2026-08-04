Apple seeks RAM in all the wrong places, Jason has two tangents about FileMaker, and we deal with a large load of somewhat puzzling rumors and legal cases.

627: Do Not Use, Do Not Turn Off

Inside Apple's OpenAI lawsuit: How do trade secrets conflict with expert knowlege, was there a concerted effort to steal secret documents to kickstart OpenAI hardware, and how does Apple's own vulnerability inform the whole situation?

While OpenAI readies a familar-sounding smart speaker, Jason and Myke break down the public betas for macOS, iOS, and watchOS, including Siri AI and new Photos features.

It's a Summer of Fun takeover! Jason asks Myke about the state of his current workflows, and we both highlight our current Macs and current favorite Mac utilities.

Dan Moren joins the Upgrade program to discuss the new Apple Upgrade program, along with Apple's financial results, the approach of Apple's new home strategy, and the perfect phone for iPhone 13 mini fans.

About Upgrade

About Upgrade

About Upgrade

Upgrade looks at how technology shapes our lives, from the devices in our hands and pockets to the streaming services that keep us entertained. Hosted by Jason Snell and Myke Hurley.