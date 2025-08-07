TCP Talks: Cloud Wisdom with Bart Castle

In this TCP Talks episode, Justin Brodley and Jonathan Baker talk with Bart Castle, an AWS and cloud computing trainer and media personality. Bart works with IT training company CBT Nuggets and also does cloud-migration consulting projects. Bart shares the patterns he seems based on training demand and also advises how to decide which certification to go for next. He discusses the importance of solving business problems that will help achieve the business’ goals while retooling and transforming systems. “At this point in my career, every technical conversation that I have is always paired up with a business value conversation,” he notes. But how should a data team shift focus to better solve business problems? He suggests looking for patterns. Uncovering patterns can help determine actionable steps to maximize efficiency and enable new business opportunities. Bart also discusses cloud computing trends, CloudFormation stacking, hybrid deployments, and containers. Featured Guest Name: Bart Castle What he does: Bart is a cloud computing and AWS expert and technical trainer, as well as a consultant. Key quote: “In the end, we’re still looking for those tools that will bridge gaps. This is why, for me, being an integrations professional and getting what integration means is skill number one across all different arenas. Everywhere you look, it’s an integration problem.” Where to find him: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube Key Takeaways When thinking about all the different training options, Bart suggests pursuing the certification that would help you land a specific job or role. If you’re not sure what your next job might be, look at SysOps administration first since it is closest to traditional network help desk operations support roles. Based on his training background, Bart sees a rising interest in network automation. Many teams are working with various vendors to address networking and connectivity and to make the transition from command line administration to Python automation. “A lot of what I’m seeing here is the switch from real deep specialty to real broad generalization, and that can be an overwhelming bite to take when you look at how much information there is to consume,” says Bart. Learning how the tools work is the easy part, but you have to dig deeper to make it work for your specific business use case. Bart recommends looking for white papers, as well as case studies and blog posts. Communities (like TCP!) can also point you in the right direction. Bart says, “Once you get those examples of how a piece of input data with the right transformation with this pairing of reporting can solve this problem — now, you’re putting tools in your belt that are going beyond just using the tools, and how to actually solve business problems with them.” Here’s what was mentioned in the episode CBT Nuggets: provides in-demand training, primarily in IT, project management, and office productivity topics. Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3): a cloud object storage service. “What is DevOps?“: an AWS blog explaining the DevOps