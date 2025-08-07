TCP Talks: Finops in the cloud with Rob Martin – Bonus Ep 2
The most terrifying part of moving to the cloud isn’t security, migration techniques or learning new infrastructure as code tools, it is managing that pesky cloud bill. To some CFO’s it might even be downright terrifying. Join Jonathan and Justin as they talk about all things FinOps with Rob Martin from Apptio (formerly Cloudability) where they discuss cost management techniques, getting help via the Finops Foundation and more.
A big thanks to TCP-Talks Sponsor:
Foghorn Consulting, which provides full-stack cloud solutions with a focus on strategy, planning, and execution for enterprises seeking to take advantage of the transformative capabilities of AWS, Google Cloud and Azure.
TCP Talks: Bring Order to your Monitoring with Mike Kelly – Bonus Ep1
Justin Brodley and Jonathan Baker kick off our new TCP Talks bonus episodes with a chat with Mike Kelly, CTO at Blue Medora. Monitoring can be hard on-premises or in the cloud. As a result, it can be downright scary with multi-cloud strategies, hybrid cloud, and legacy tools. Bring order chaos, by centralizing the management of metrics and logs. From solving out of disk space alerts to building observability techniques, Stackdriver and Bindplane can help. Adopting these practices and principals will help your Observability and SRE teams in the cloud.
TCP Talks: Cloud Wisdom with Bart Castle
In this TCP Talks episode, Justin Brodley and Jonathan Baker talk with Bart Castle, an AWS and cloud computing trainer and media personality. Bart works with IT training company CBT Nuggets and also does cloud-migration consulting projects.
Bart shares the patterns he seems based on training demand and also advises how to decide which certification to go for next. He discusses the importance of solving business problems that will help achieve the business’ goals while retooling and transforming systems.
“At this point in my career, every technical conversation that I have is always paired up with a business value conversation,” he notes.
But how should a data team shift focus to better solve business problems? He suggests looking for patterns. Uncovering patterns can help determine actionable steps to maximize efficiency and enable new business opportunities.
Bart also discusses cloud computing trends, CloudFormation stacking, hybrid deployments, and containers.
Featured Guest
Name: Bart Castle
What he does: Bart is a cloud computing and AWS expert and technical trainer, as well as a consultant.
Key quote: “In the end, we’re still looking for those tools that will bridge gaps. This is why, for me, being an integrations professional and getting what integration means is skill number one across all different arenas. Everywhere you look, it’s an integration problem.”
Where to find him: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube
Key Takeaways
When thinking about all the different training options, Bart suggests pursuing the certification that would help you land a specific job or role. If you’re not sure what your next job might be, look at SysOps administration first since it is closest to traditional network help desk operations support roles.
Based on his training background, Bart sees a rising interest in network automation. Many teams are working with various vendors to address networking and connectivity and to make the transition from command line administration to Python automation.
“A lot of what I’m seeing here is the switch from real deep specialty to real broad generalization, and that can be an overwhelming bite to take when you look at how much information there is to consume,” says Bart.
Learning how the tools work is the easy part, but you have to dig deeper to make it work for your specific business use case. Bart recommends looking for white papers, as well as case studies and blog posts. Communities (like TCP!) can also point you in the right direction.
Bart says, “Once you get those examples of how a piece of input data with the right transformation with this pairing of reporting can solve this problem — now, you’re putting tools in your belt that are going beyond just using the tools, and how to actually solve business problems with them.”
Here’s what was mentioned in the episode
CBT Nuggets: provides in-demand training, primarily in IT, project management, and office productivity topics.
Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3): a cloud object storage service.
“What is DevOps?“: an AWS blog explaining the DevOps
TCP Talks: Knative in Action! with Jacques Chester – Ep4
Jacques Chester author of Knative In Action and Principal engineer at Pivotal joins us to educate us on Knative. Knative is an open-source tool to run functions as a service on top of Kubernetes and is gaining popularity in Kubernetes deployments. Learn all about Knative, Kubernetes maturity, Googles involvement in Knative, and more.
If you are are interested in checking out Knative in Action, I have a coupon code for you to save today on any Manning press publication including Knative in Action!
https://www.manning.com/books/knative-in-action?query=Knative%20in%20Action
Code: podcloud20
TCP-Talks: The unknown unknowns of cloud security with Josh Stella from Fugue.co
Josh Stella (twitter: @joshstella) joins us to talk about the state of cloud security. We discuss Fugue’s new report, the complexity and challenges of IAM, and the most common cloud misconfiguration aren’t always the ones you would expect.
Fugue ensures cloud infrastructure stays in continuous compliance with enterprise security policies. Our solution identifies cloud infrastructure security risks and compliance violations and ensures that they are never repeated. Fugue provides baseline drift detection and automated remediation to eliminate data breaches, and powerful visualization and reporting tools to easily demonstrate compliance.
