About AI Skeptics

About AI Skeptics

About AI Skeptics

Cathy and Jake are experts on how AI can go wrong for individuals or society, because that's what they do for a living. In this podcast they'll explore all things AI-related, while drinking wine and hanging out with their friends. The intended audience is everyone, but with a special shout-out to the young, because they have been and continue to be absolutely screwed by AI.