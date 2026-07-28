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35 episodes
- https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/25/technology/openai-ipo-artificial-intelligence.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/30/opinion/ai-agents-steal-jobs-employment.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/philosophy/2026/06/no-artificial-intelligence-is-not-conscious/687378/?gift=xp2_eiR3IsZG0CjAiYMHBxetDxEeevnr5rcqE8s46qk
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/07/01/science/spudcells-synthetic-cell.html
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About AI Skeptics
Cathy and Jake are experts on how AI can go wrong for individuals or society, because that's what they do for a living. In this podcast they'll explore all things AI-related, while drinking wine and hanging out with their friends. The intended audience is everyone, but with a special shout-out to the young, because they have been and continue to be absolutely screwed by AI.Podcast website
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