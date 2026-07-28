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AI Skeptics

OCEAN (www.oceannetwork.net)
Technology
AI Skeptics
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • AI Skeptics

    Casino Journalism (with Jonathan Reiss)

    07/27/2026 | 35 mins.
    Casino Journalism (with Jonathan Reiss)

    We Can Act to Prevent Casino Journalism

    The Media Needs to Dig Deeper Into the Value Claims ofPrediction Markets

    Media and Democracy Project
  • AI Skeptics

    What do young people think about AI? (with Carly Adams)

    07/20/2026 | 37 mins.
    What do young people think about AI? (with Carly Adams)
  • AI Skeptics

    Hyping AI (with Tom Adams)

    07/13/2026 | 33 mins.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/25/technology/openai-ipo-artificial-intelligence.html

    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/30/opinion/ai-agents-steal-jobs-employment.html

    https://www.theatlantic.com/philosophy/2026/06/no-artificial-intelligence-is-not-conscious/687378/?gift=xp2_eiR3IsZG0CjAiYMHBxetDxEeevnr5rcqE8s46qk

    https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/07/01/science/spudcells-synthetic-cell.html
  • AI Skeptics

    Erdos's Conjecture Was Just the Beginning (With Daniel Litt)

    07/06/2026 | 40 mins.
    https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ai-just-solved-an-80-year-old-erdos-problem-and-mathematicians-are-amazed/

    https://cdn.openai.com/pdf/74c24085-19b0-4534-9c90-465b8e29ad73/unit-distance-remarks.pdf
  • AI Skeptics

    Is AI Ruining "Pro Se"? (with Sam Tyner)

    06/29/2026 | 36 mins.
    Is AI Ruining "Pro Se"? (with Sam Tyner)
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About AI Skeptics
Cathy and Jake are experts on how AI can go wrong for individuals or society, because that's what they do for a living. In this podcast they'll explore all things AI-related, while drinking wine and hanging out with their friends. The intended audience is everyone, but with a special shout-out to the young, because they have been and continue to be absolutely screwed by AI.
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