Claude AI Genius Podcast w/ Claude Anthropic Expert Brandon Gaille

This simple feature improves every chat you will ever have, and for most people the box is left empty or filled in with the wrong information.



Here is the link to the companion Substack blog post with a complete set of copy and paste global instructions that the pros use, that you can make yours in a couple of clicks. On top of that, I am including the meta prompt I use with my clients that analyzes their entire chat history and then delivers a set of customized global instructions:

https://tinyurl.com/Companion-Ep7-Instructions