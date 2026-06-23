Claude AI Genius Podcast w/ Claude Anthropic Expert Brandon Gaille

Change One Setting and Claude Gets 10 Times Better
06/23/2026 | 13 mins.
This simple feature improves every chat you will ever have, and for most people the box is left empty or filled in with the wrong information.
Here is the link to the companion Substack blog post with a complete set of copy and paste global instructions that the pros use, that you can make yours in a couple of clicks. On top of that, I am including the meta prompt I use with my clients that analyzes their entire chat history and then delivers a set of customized global instructions: https://tinyurl.com/Companion-Ep7-Instructions
Getting Claude Projects to Deliver World-Class Outputs Forever
06/18/2026 | 15 mins.
Learn how the top Claude users in the world setup and optimize Projects that deliver time after time.
Here is the link to the companion Substack blog post with the meta prompt that my team and my clients use everytime to setup a Project: https://tinyurl.com/Companion-Ep6-Claude-Projects
Ask Claude This Follow-Up Prompt After Every Important Output
06/15/2026 | 8 mins.
This turns off Claude's default "nice guy" mode, so it can ruthlessly tell you what needs to change to make the output better. Here is the link to the companion Substack blog post with all of the copy and paste prompts: https://tinyurl.com/Companion-Ep5-Follow-Up-Prompt My full collection of growth hacks, playbooks, and meta prompts lives on my Substack at: https://ClaudeGenius.com
Claude's Chrome Extension: Your Browser Just Got a Brain
06/12/2026 | 9 mins.
Claude's Chrome extension turns your browser from a place you work into a place that works for you. I'll walk you through how to optimize the settings and give you the top use cases from Claude power users. Here is the link to the companion Substack blog post with all of the copy and paste prompts: https://tinyurl.com/Companion-Ep4-Chrome-Extension My full collection of growth hacks, playbooks, and meta prompts lives on my Substack at: https://ClaudeGenius.com
Get a Custom Prompting Guide from Your Claude Chat History
06/09/2026 | 6 mins.
I will teach you how to turn your last 90 days of chats into a custom prompting guide built just for you. Here is the link to the companion Substack blog post with all of the copy and paste prompts: https://tinyurl.com/Companion-Ep3-Prompt-Guide My full collection of growth hacks, playbooks, and meta prompts lives on my Substack at: https://ClaudeGenius.com
About Claude AI Genius Podcast w/ Claude Anthropic Expert Brandon Gaille
About Claude AI Genius Podcast w/ Claude Anthropic Expert Brandon Gaille
About Claude AI Genius Podcast w/ Claude Anthropic Expert Brandon Gaille
Actionable Claude AI growth hacks from the world's top Claude Anthropic expert ( agents, cowork, prompt / context engineering, skills, automation, thought prompting, and more ) for entrepreneurs covering areas that matter most to your business ( blogging, marketing, social media, email, management, sales, and finance ).